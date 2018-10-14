Princess Eugenie wore blush-colored Zac Posen to her evening wedding reception

Here are some of the portraits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding, taken by photographer Alex Bramall. We get one look at Eugenie’s reception dress, after she changed out of her Peter Pilotto wedding gown. She apparently chose this Zac Posen evening gown in blush, with the York rose (a white rose) embroidered on her shoulder. Eugenie looks beautiful, but the dress is classic Posen, in that it’s way too overworked, really. Bramall also did the formal portraits of the family together, and one with Jack and Eugenie with all their bridesmaids and pages. Sarah Ferguson is certainly standing close to Prince Philip, isn’t she? Huh.

I’m also including a photo of the cake, because that’s always my favorite wedding-related subject. As we knew, the cake was red velvet and chocolate, and the cake designer did it in autumnal colors with what looks like sugar leaves. According to People Magazine, the reception lunch at Windsor Castle was full of finger foods: “mini bites of beef in Yorkshire pudding and little Scotch eggs. They also reportedly sipped Pol Roger champagne.” Eugenie and Jack did the ceremonial first cut of their cake, then they mingled with guests. The Duke of York did a funny speech about how his dog is named Jack too.

The evening reception included a performance by Robbie Williams, a “gourmet pizza truck” and lots of Casamigos margaritas. Jack is a brand ambassador for Casamigos, but George and Amal Clooney didn’t attend this royal wedding, weird.