Princess Eugenie wore blush-colored Zac Posen to her evening wedding reception

Here are some of the portraits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding, taken by photographer Alex Bramall. We get one look at Eugenie’s reception dress, after she changed out of her Peter Pilotto wedding gown. She apparently chose this Zac Posen evening gown in blush, with the York rose (a white rose) embroidered on her shoulder. Eugenie looks beautiful, but the dress is classic Posen, in that it’s way too overworked, really. Bramall also did the formal portraits of the family together, and one with Jack and Eugenie with all their bridesmaids and pages. Sarah Ferguson is certainly standing close to Prince Philip, isn’t she? Huh.
I’m also including a photo of the cake, because that’s always my favorite wedding-related subject. As we knew, the cake was red velvet and chocolate, and the cake designer did it in autumnal colors with what looks like sugar leaves. According to People Magazine, the reception lunch at Windsor Castle was full of finger foods: “mini bites of beef in Yorkshire pudding and little Scotch eggs. They also reportedly sipped Pol Roger champagne.” Eugenie and Jack did the ceremonial first cut of their cake, then they mingled with guests. The Duke of York did a funny speech about how his dog is named Jack too.
The evening reception included a performance by Robbie Williams, a “gourmet pizza truck” and lots of Casamigos margaritas. Jack is a brand ambassador for Casamigos, but George and Amal Clooney didn’t attend this royal wedding, weird.
Photos courtesy of Alex Bramall, Avalon Red and WENN.
I think the dress looks gorgeous and suits her very well. But changing out your wedding dress seems a tad odd to me. If I felt the need to do it if the dress was too big at least I would keep the same color the wedding dress was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
??? Many brides opt for a 2nd wedding reception gown – some brides choose white, but many choose a different colour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes this is extremely common
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that some brides do this, but I don’t think it’s “extremely common,” at least it isn’t among the circles of Americans I move in (I know Indian brides change dresses from western to Indian style, for example).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is unusual in the UK (and I’ve been to some posh weddings).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In lots of places in Europe its a standard, the brides change their gown at midnight for a “new-wife” costume
Edit: she looks very nice and happy, thats what is important… but that dress is awful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The suits the colour and style but the bodice esp around the chest area wasn’t very flattering.
She was a lovely bride and both look very happy. Congrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. The way that pleating “gropes” her breasts, and that “pocketing “underneath them… if there was a sewn in undergarment/corset (which it looks like, esp. for her waistline), it was not fitted well. The outer fabric under her breasts didn’t lay well. Shame. From the neck up, and the rib cage down she looked great. I would’ve stuck with the jewel tones though; the peach/blush tone washes her out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she looks like a corseted lady of an earlier era—so terribly uncomfortable looking! Too bad, because the color was lovely on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Positives – the color is lovely on her, she is wearing the most radiant smile and looks beyond happy. Love how the dress gives her such a tiny waist and how the skirt flows. Negatives – yikes, the top is awful. It leads with her breasts, not a good look. Very distracting.
The wedding day pictures are beautiful (even though I was not a huge fan of her dress) but that formal posed family picture sure speaks volumes. Look at how close together his family is, smiling and happy. And then look at her side – chasms between them all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hnmmom agreed. But, I hope they all had fun – the bride and groom looked very happy. The cake design was amazing, I just really don’t like red velvet. But, if they’d invited me, I would have ate some.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first thing I noticed from the dress was “boobs”. I don’t think that’s the look she was going for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bodice looks like a superhero costume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is exactly what I couldn’t pinpoint, well done ladies. It’s very “super heroine with boobs.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought at first, but the more I see that photo, the more I think that it’s been way over-photoshopped. For instance, look at her left forearm. That’s not natural and I seriously doubt the dress falls like that naturally. It’s gotta be photoshopped.
So I’m not sure how much of this is real and how much of it has been painted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She looks to broad up top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress would be so good on her if it wasn’t for the excess fabric across the shoulders and the sleeves. The colour makes it look like her arms and shoulders are twice as big as they actually are. Would have been such a great shape for her otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sleeves reminded me of superhero costumes you see in the movies, something to make the guy look bigger & bulkier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The wedding dress was lovely. This other Posen dress is tragic. What it’s doing to her upper body makes her look like a bodybuilder with plastic boobs glued on. She is so lovely and it’s just a really bad dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You took the words right out of my mouth. How could they make such a petite girl look like a burly undressed mannequin?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@podypo brilliant description!! Spot on. Thought the exact same thing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said yesterday that the v neck dress was good for someone with broad shoulders, because I have them too. This dress is what you DON’T want. High necklines or boatnecks don’t interrupt the expanse of fabric, all the eye sees is shoulders. And you don’t put additional fabric up there! The dress would have been much better with a different neckline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. How could someone who chose that exquisite wedding dress go on to choose THIS? It’s all so very confusing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress is hideous. It would look ghastly on anyone. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking superhero but bodybuilder is a much better description! It’s just so strange across her chest and the excess fabric at her shoulders could be wings. I’m just glad she looks so happy in the dress as that’s what matters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me, it’s superhero/bodybuilder crossed with renaissance faire medieval cosplay. I love the color and the tiny waist, but as practically everyone else has mentioned, the top is tragic and the excess fabric in the sleeves make her arms look 2x their actual size.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking football player (American football) but body build is better to describe what is going on. It’s a lovely color on her but the top half of the dress doesn’t work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree about both dresses. The wedding gown was SUBLIME. This peach monstrosity makes her look stuffed in and overly muscular in the upper torso.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the wedding gown more.
Prince Philipp had to sit next to Fergie LOL !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that too. I bet he was SEETHING it had to be done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m convinced that’s one of the reasons why the Queen has that mischevious smile on her face!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His body language! Look how his arm next to the queen is relaxed, but the one next to Fergie is tense and tucked in close to him. Also, he’s leaning slightly away from her. She looks like the cat who swallowed the canary, but this doesn’t appear to be an ice breaker for Philip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her boobs look extremely shiny in this dress. Love of the bottom of it though. It’s the top that needs work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I should be blessed to have such a bodacious figure, but in the reception dress she looked like an Oscar statuette with BOOBAGE.
Actually, you know would really could’ve rocked this dress? Charlene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me I had visions of Angelina Jolie trying to wear this dress with the top-heavy boobage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The top probably photographs weird
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress and think she looks gorgeous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous and happy. I’m glad for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I really liked this dress! I can see where the complaints come from, but I quite liked it anyways.
Also adored the cake and the autumnal themed colors.
The only piece I don’t like here are the sashes the page boys and bridesmaids wore. The bright green didn’t make sense to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that the Monet-like sashes were to match a painting in the church (or somewhere of significance), or were echoing the fall colors of the painting or something like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From some piece of artwork that was also printed on the back of the wedding program. Seemed very summery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, can someone explain the history here to me? White rose=house of York as far back as the War of the Roses, that I know, but don’t the Windsors post-date that War by hundreds of years (Glorious Revolution)? Aren’t they a totally separate family? How did Andrew get his title (assumed it was a gift from the Queen like Sussex and Cambridge) and why is it still associated with white roses?
Thanks so much for any help you can give this American!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Wars of the Roses was a dynastic fight over who had the best claim to the English throne (GRR Martin said it was the base for the Game of Thrones plot) between cadet House York (White Rose) and cadet House Lancaster (Red Rose) – when the war ended the Tudor dynasty started. The marriage of Elizabeth of York to Henry VII combined the cadet houses for form House Tudor – they also combined the roses to form the Tudor Rose (white rose inside a red rose). In a nutshell they were all the same family – the Plantagenets, whom Henry VIII killed off to secure his reign.
Both titles still exist, TQ is the Duke of Lancaster and the Duke of York title was given to Andrew as its considered a Senior title in the BRF and is normally given to a son of the Monarch.
House Windsors have only been around since the end of WW1,before that they were part of the House Saxe-Coburg and Gotta.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Saxe-Coburg_and_Gotha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So interesting, thanks so much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^ If you are interested in learning more about the Wars of the Roses look out for a BBC serial drama called The White Queen based on the Phillipa Gregory historical novel of the same name. As to be expected by the BBC its an excellent adaptation. There is a follow up TV series called The White Princess (again based on a book by the same author) that was done by an American channel (Starz).
When you delve into it you will see the even HW couldn’t have made up some of the drama that came out of that period of history.
What I described was a very very very top level and basic summary of the Wars, they went on for years and were very bloody and complicated.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wars_of_the_Roses
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry Digital Unicorn but I have to disagree. The WHite Queen was based on a work of fiction based on the War of the Roses. If people are really interested they should look up a serious history writer – I would suggested Dan Jones:
The Planatagents – there is a tv series called I think called Britain’s Bloodiest Dynasty that he made too
Also The Hollow Crown which is a follow on.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dan-Jones/e/B0034PWVYQ/ref=sr_tc_2_0?qid=1539530116&sr=8-2-ent
I can also say that when I contacted him through his agent with a question, he emailed me back very quickly with a nice friendly answer. His books are very readable, and he has a dry sense of humour which comes through.
Can you tell I am a history nerd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Phillipa Gregory is historical fiction/romance. You won’t find her work in the history section of a book store.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just a guess (and you can probably find the real answer of google) but I would assume there are a billion differently named roses. So, one was named for York…probably way back for some other Duke if York and now it’s associated with his line/region.
And yes, Andrew was given the title by QEII, just like all the other titles (given out by the monarch, in this case, his mother).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That isn’t even close.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the extra snark this morning, Kerfuffle. That IS why I stated I was guessing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regarding the York rose, the White Rose of York and the Red Rose of Lancaster precede the Wars of the Roses. The roses were symbols of the two fighting factions which is why those wars were later dubbed the Wars of the Roses.
York is a royal dukedom just like Gloucester, Kent, Edinburgh, Cambridge and Sussex. Strangely the Dukes of York either die without a male heir or become King so the Dukedom has reverted to the Crown after one generation at least since the Middle Ages. If Andy referred to his family as the House of York, that’s rather pretentious and obnoxious IMO, but since the Queen’s father was a Duke of York, sometimes York is used to distinguish the various branches of the Windsors especially back in the early/mid 20th century. Like Eugenie and Beatrice, the Queen and Princess Margaret were referred to as the York Princesses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When the title was first created it was given to the King’s son who had his own sons and so on. As such it branched out to its own house that eventually became the House of York from the War of Roses. When Duke of York Edward IV (Henry VIII’s grandfather and Elizabeth of York’s father) became King the title merged with the crown. He gave the title to his second son (one of the Princes in the Tower) as his oldest son was already Prince of Wales.
Since then the second son of the monarch has usually been called the Duke of York when the title is available. If Andrew and Edward were born girls then Harry would have been named Duke of York.
Like aaa said historic holders of the title either become Kings themselves, are childless or only have girls so it is unusually available.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All this is so interesting! Thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’ve got it. It’s the symbol of York. The symbol predates and kingship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I expect baby Louis will be created Duke of York on his marriage, assuming Andrew is no longer with us by then (and/or hasn’t remarried and had a son).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As always, I love the kids and their fancy dress. Most of them look exhausted in the pictures but the Philips’ girls (Savannah and Isla) are clearly “bringing it” with overall cuteness and energy to the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia looks totally over it, like: “just TAKE the $&@! Picture already, then give me my ciggie and my beer, I am OUTTA here!!” Lol. There’s also a pic out there of Charlotte face-palming herself: “Oh dear God, if I have to do this ONE MORE TIME….!!” Too cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Mia is going to be the Harry of this new generation. She seems pretty hilarious most of the time when she is photographed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t get over how grownup Mia looks. I’m more used to her doing somersaults in the grass on the edge of a riding competition. In the picture with the Queen, Savannah and Isla are smiling, the 2 sitting at Fergie’s feet are looking up and to the right, and the rest of the children just look miserable. Charlotte looks cute with her little feet crossed in the other picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Savannah was on point and upbeat through the whole thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a firecracker that Savannah. Love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just saw the top picture on Instagram. Cressida Bonas is in the background taking a selfie (kinda behind Jack). The dress is a miss for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The family photo looks weird, everyone is so separated from eachother. Philip next to Fergie tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, is there some rule that the queen must be pictured central in every portrait? Because it would have made more sense for Andrew and Fergie to be next to Eugenie like the Brooksbankses are next to Jack. And the way they have Beatrice all alone behind the queen is also so off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes, the queen is NOT going to be on the sidelines of any royal wedding photo.
But yeah, everyone was so spread out… and yet Sarah and Philip were mere inches apart, go figure!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t understand why they didn’t have Beatrice next to Eugenie, then Andrew next to her, fitting into the gap between the Queen and Prince Philip, and then Fergie where she was. It would have been a much better composition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they should have switched the girls in front of E&J, so the dark-haired child was in front of Eugenie and Isla in front of Jack’s black suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS is the wedding where Amal and George’s presence would have made sense. I still don’t know what they were doing at Meg’s event and sitting in the places of honor, at that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t know everything about these people’s lives. Just because their presence would make more sense here to us, because we can spot a connection in the media, doesn’t mean there was no private reason for them to be at the other one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re friends. Is it okay if Harry and Meghan have friends?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because meghan and amal works together via united nation. For this wedding, George is the plus one of his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, they don’t. For the appearances that they both make/have made at UN events, there is a 0% chance that they overlapped in that context at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was debunked. The two would never have crossed paths at the UN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently they became friends after Amal recommended a hairdresser to Meghan once she moved to London. Imagine that being all you have to do to snag and invite to a royal wedding and sit in the best seats in the chapel?!!. Easiest thing ever!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure Jack and Eugenie are friends with the Clooneys, doesn’t matter if he works for the Clooney tequila brand. If they were friends, they would have been invited. Amal and Meghan seem to have known each other for a short time, maybe a donation was made, but they didn’t work together at the UN, lol. I’m pretty certain Amal only reached out to Meghan after it was confirmed she was engaged to Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Whateverrr – “reached out after she heard she was engaged to Harry”, I don’t doubt that’s exactly what happend. “Hi, Miss Markle? Congrats on the engagement! It’s Mrs. George Clooney… oh, really? Oh, how sweet! Let me check my schedule… (quick rustle of pages in the back) We’d be absolutely delighted! What color dress will you be wearing, so I don’t show up in a similar shade, given my luck… ok, great. See you in the chapel!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of these celebrities would spend time with any of the Windsors if they weren’t royals. Is that a surprise to anyone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Natalie S
But would these celebrities get great seats usually reserved for close family at a royal wedding a few months after befriending royalty? No they wouldn’t. If it was someone else’s royal wedding the Clooney’s probably wouldn’t even be invited if the friendship was so new and even on the slim chance they were invited, they would probably be sitting in the “cheap seats”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IDK, Will and Kate were pretty eager about Brad and Angelina. If it were a nonfamous couple, would anyone care?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Meg’s event.” Uh, it was Harry’s “event” too…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, it’s Meg’s event. That’s the explanation for all of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But he & Randy don’t own Casamigos any more, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very pretty
I have always wanted to try a scotch egg. They sound delicious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good instinct @manda, they are very scrummy, comfort food at its finest! I make them myself, and they are delish, but quite fiddly/messy to make. I have been known to make mini Scotch eggs, and mini sausage rolls for our parties at home, and they are always hoovered up appreciatively by our guests. In fact they are usually the first snacks to go. Part of their popularity is that they are great at sopping up free-flowing alcohol…of which there is always plenty at our DOs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m waiting for the uproar about Eug not using a British designer…should be coming, right? Twitter is blowing up about it, right? Or are the outrage and fake protocol rules only reserved for Meghan?
I love the color of the dress but don’t find the top flattering. Actually I like it from the waist down. I quite like the chiffony floaty skirt. About the photo itself, it’s too over saturated (is that the correct term?) IMO, plus I think it’s beyond weird that Cressida is in the background. The photographer couldn’t edit her out or ask her to move? Strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cressida is in the background? Where?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s to the left of Jack’s shoulder! That’s so weird!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a frickin’ ghost or something. Photobomb, I guess. Weird…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plain and simple, the outrage is only reserved for the Duchess of Sussex.
Agree about the dress. From the waist down, it’s lovely. From the waist up, it gives me Sci Fi costume vibes, like House Atreides versus House of Windsor. Also, I thought the wedding party/family photo was odd; the spacing and poses could have been tighter and better positioned. Still, she made a beautiful bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
>>”Plain and simple, the outrage is only reserved for the Duchess of Sussex.”
Yep! Their racism is showing…makes me sick. But, whatever, Meghan and Anne can laugh about it over tea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well… I think the difference is that Eugenie’s wedding dress designers aren’t British themselves, but they’re apparently British-based. So any uptick in sales brought on by a raised profile does go into the British economy. The reverse is true of Meghan, whose designer is British but she’s based at a French label. That might be why you’re not getting the same kinds of gripes, along with the fact that Eugenie isn’t a working royal. I feel like a good portion of the world has no idea who she is unlike Prince Harry, so there were less eyes/scrutiny on the day of.
(It sounds like Zac Posen might be a personal friend, which would explain the choice of the second dress.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Olenna and Royalwatcher.. Why should Princess Eugenie be required to use a British designer? She isn’t a working Royal; she doesn’t live off public money and she doesn’t represent Britain abroad.
Btw, Peter Pilotto IS a British fashion house…. and it IS based in London which is where the gown was created. Shows how much people on here know about fashion! She had an absolutely beautiful wedding day and people are still trying to find reasons to slam her. Unbelievable. The York girls receive so much unjustifiable hate and criticism because of their parents. I’m happy that she shined on her wedding day. She looked every inch the Royal Princess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan picked a British designer who is the first female head of Givenchy. That in itself is promoting British fashion but many don’t want to see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regardless of their nationalities, Eugenie’s designer actually can make a dress fit and Meghan’s couldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota
The designer is british but the house is french. That boosts the french economy, not the british. Doesn’t matter where the designer is from, only where the house is. But some people don’t want to see that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whateverrr – neither of them should be required to use a British designer (even though Meghan actually did). My complaint is that Meghan gets bashed for things that other royals also do – whether Kate, Eugenie, Anne, Sophie, whomever – and that it pisses me off. I definitely do not proclaim to be an expert in fashion houses, and that really wasn’t my point. My point was the hypocrisy and double standard for Meghan, and how the same things get ignored or glossed over or excused for other royals.
Please don’t put words in my mouth about hating her either. I actually quite like both Eugenie and Bea and feel they are treated by the general public and definitely by the media very harshly and unfairly because of who their parents are. I also think (assuming they wanted to) they should be allowed to be working royals under Charles’s reign because there just won’t be that many other senior royals.
The only thing I’ll slam her for about the wedding day is I feel she should have taken her father more in hand and not had so many tacky celebs (posting pics of the reception on instagram) at the wedding and maybe scaled it back a bit. But, that’s more on Andrew than Eug, because I do believe it was him and not her who was driving all that stupid business about “they have more guests than Harry and Meghan because they have more friends.” He’s a delusional spoiled brat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the taxpayers were paying for security! Shouldn’t they get a say in every detail of everything Eugenie does? She could have thanked the taxpayer by wearing a British designer for both dresses.
And Zac Posen is an American designer. Are the shades of Royal Lodge to be thus polluted?
@whywhywhy. It does matter where the designer is from because it raises interest in British talent especially female talent. Stella started at Chloe and now has her own line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know WTF some of you are going on about, but no one here is bashing Eugenie, the ceremony, her wedding gown, or the wedding gown designers. The Zac Posen gown is the subject here and part of my comment was in reference to the faux outrage that’s consistently shown towards the Duchess of Sussex over damn near everything she does or doesn’t do. IMO, certain people (yeah, I see you) take every opportunity (regardless of who the subject is on CB royal threads) to criticize her. And, if the criticism wasn’t so mean-spirited and the hypocrisy so blatant (DoC fans, I see you, too), it would be laughable at how deplorable-like most of them sound with their obvious racist and classicist attitudes. So, spare me this trumped-up indignation over nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Olenna and @royalwatcher, sad, but true. I also really enjoyed seeing Anne and Meghan chatting. I adore when Princess Anne is at ease and I think I’d like her no-nonsense attitude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pilotto even got his entire fashion formation in London where he met de Vos and their company was founded 2007 in London. As an austrian I’d say that makes it a british brand.
On top of that Eugenie and Beatrice have been bullied by the british press since they were teens. As a result they are facing constantly public uproars and horrible comments about their bodys over the years. Eugenie is basically facing for years public bullying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why should Princess Eugenie be required to use a British designer? She isn’t a working Royal; she doesn’t live off public money and she doesn’t represent Britain abroad.
Btw, Peter Pilotto IS a British fashion house…. and it IS based in London which is where the gown was created. Shows how much people on here know about fashion! She had an absolutely beautiful wedding day and people are still trying to find reasons to slam her. Unbelievable. The York girls receive so much unjustifiable hate and criticism because of their parents. I’m happy that she shined on her wedding day. She looked every inch the Royal Princess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I replied to your comment above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO that you think Eugenie doesn’t live off public money!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mimi, LOL right? Yooj and Jack aren’t paying for two day wedding extravaganzas and custom Peter Pilotto and Zac Posen gowns out of their salaries. If it isn’t public money, it’s probably gifts (or “loans”) from some of Andrew’s dodgier friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wearing Sam Dougal (a British designer) for the second day of wedding celebrations so there is that ha!. And if Peter Pilotto & Christopher de Vos founded their brand in London (like xena has stated above) and it’s still based their then it could also be considered a British brand. The same applies to Erdem as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen any criticism of Eugenie’s choice of dress designer, but I’ve seen A LOT of snark from royal reporters about the celeb guests (among other types…) and the selfies coming out of the actual private receptions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked great and that flashy tiara helped, but it didn’t do enough to distract from the fact that this was clearly a vanity project for her father. When he gave that interview saying that Eugenie and Jack have so many people coming because they have more friends than Harry & Meghan…boy, bye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thirsty Andrew. If he’s like that with the press, how much has he been been running his mouth off in private?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that comment and was like, “What a petty little bitch he is.” I think it sums up Andrew–petty little bitch. Also @NatalieS–If he’s that snarky to the press, I bet in private people were given dissertations of why Eugenie deserved more than Harry and Meghan and blah blah blah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL you all and @FluffyPrincess especially for “petty little bitch.” I think his daughter’s turned out so nicely despite him.
I really want a tiara rundown. Maybe I’m missing it somewhere? I’ll stay out of wedding dress comparisons on loveliness of each one, but Eugenie wins on tiara. I love that one and have a soft spot for emeralds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On Friday, George attended Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire and Amal gave a speech in Philadelphia during the 2018 Pennsylvania Conference for Women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure which conference, but George was introducing himself as “Amal’s husband.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks very beautiful! I love this one her. Timeless!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a beautiful woman. And her face shows how she feels about Jack. Pleats were over the top but a lovely colour. I just prefer blue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress is beautiful. The cut, the color, everything. And it really shows off her figure. I do not understand how people can say this is unflattering on her. She’s luminous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, she was simply flawless in both dresses. Both just reeked of class and elegance. I’m really happy for her. After the ribbing she tends to get in the press, she really came out on top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really happy for her too. I hope her wedding was everything she wanted. Did you see her fabulous curtsy to the Queen, in her wedding dress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Yorks have gotten a lot crap over the years but they pulled off one flawless affair! Kudos to them. Ferg and Andrew may deserve a lot flack due to their personal lives, but they are obviously very loving parents and seem to have a tight family unit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The black and white picture of them kissing in the carriage is so romantic *swoon*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most adorable wedding party ever!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely beautiful. She looks like a true princess. I’m so impressed with this wedding. Harry’s fell flat for me, but this one was perfect!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I thought it was going to be awful but it wasn’t at all. This one actually *felt* like a royal wedding but it also felt like a family wedding too because all the little Windsor kids were in the bridal party, Lady Louise and Viscount James involved too, Jack’s cousin and Beatice doing readings. And Eugiene looked every inch a Princess on her special day.
I think Eugenie and Jack got the balance just right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree. I became tearful whilst I was watching and I didn’t think I would, hah! I love the way they stopped so all their nearest and dearest could see them before continuing on with the ceremony. Their wedding ceremony seemed so personal and loving with everyone seated/looking towards them. The way Jack and Eugenie looked at each other was so innocent and adorable! Their wedding had a more traditional Royal feel towards it. Andrew is an entitled, arrogant man, but he sure loves his daughters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and Meghan’s wedding was a fusion of their British and American backgrounds. Perhaps that’s why it didn’t feel like a “traditional Royal wedding.” I thought Eugenie and Jack’s wedding reflected them as a couple, just as Harry and Meghan’s reflected them as a couple. I thought both weddings were lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We finally found the stylish royal, I loved both looks.
Off topic, the groom looks a lot like a you g Dubya in that reception photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
>>Young George Dubya – YES! That is what I thought too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks stunning. Whilst the extra fabric on top is unnecessary, overall it suits her to a T. Highlights her slim waist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am curious why the Wessex kids aren’t in these pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh – good point! They were officially part of the wedding party so it would have been nice for them to be included.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes they should have been in the pictures. Its sad that they weren’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan and Harry and Anne’s family are not in them either, or at least not in those published – they may be in other ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But harry, Anne, etc. were not part of the wedding party. The Wessex kids were.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would Kate, William, Meghan and Harry be in the official photos? The portraits are of the closest families, not cousins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were probably in pictures that weren’t released.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure there are tons of pictures they didn’t release. I just think it’s weird to announce them as official bridal party memebers and not release pictures. I would feel a little slighted if I was one of those kids. Especially Louise who is old enough to google.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Wessex kids seem very shy, they probably didn’t want to be in the publicly released photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the groom’s mother’s outfit looks like a sofa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I feel bad for saying this but it was God awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m kind of into it, but for a very particular reason. I too am broad shouldered and have always been “encouraged” to de-emphasize them because we women have to look frail and petite to be considered attractive (eye roll). So I love that she is bucking that and rocking two very shoulder-forward looks on her wedding day. She looks very happy and confident and I love that too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The color of the dress is pretty but it looks Eugenie is wearing an Amazon breastplate underneath it.
Andrew’s thrist is all over this wedding. When he made that crack about friends at the wedding he meant HIS friends. The Fail outed one of the guests as an associate of Andrew’s- a Libyan gun runner who brokered deals between Andrew and Gaddafi.
Trump congratulated Eugenie for her wedding on the wrong day. That tells he’s mad that he or any Trump didn’t get an invite to Harry and Meghan’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Zach Posen look at the Disney Princess collection for this dress? I don’t know, it’s almost laughable at how “princess-y” it looks. Meghan looked so much more chic and modern.
The color is lovely on her and she looks beautiful, but it’s just too “try hard.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eugenie and Meghan are different people with different styles. There’s also nearly 10 year age difference between the 2, so the chic look suited Meghan better. There’s nothing wrong with a Princess wanting a princess gown. That being said, I don’t see her reception gown as being princessy because it isn’t a full-on ballgown. It’s elegant and classy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gosh though pics are really nice! Love the family portrait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress does horrible things to her bust and shoulders. And I cannot believe the photographer didn’t notice the girl taking a selfie in the background!
Based on some of the sly comments from reporters and the critical articles (the Times article that came out yesterday was particularly brutal), Andrew really should’ve kept his ego out of this one. It was a pretty wedding but it invited even more scrutiny into the monarchy’s continued existence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This appeared to be a very happy family wedding. The bride was stunning in both dresses. Absolutely gorgeous!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loveddd that every Royal family member was smiling and beaming! You could see the emotion on the Queen’s and Phillip’s faces, very touching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For Philip in particular, it is likely the last family wedding he’ll go to. Beatrice doesn’t look to have anyone on the horizon, and Louise and James are too young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*shrugs* I like the dress. I suppose they may have wanted to cut down on the fabric a little around her shoulders since she looks to have something of an apple build on her, and you have to be careful how much you emphasize the shoulders with that body type, but it’s otherwise quite flattering. (And if she doesn’t mind her shoulders, why should any of us?) It cinches her waist beautifully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it too and there’s nothing wrong with her shoulders. It really emphasises her slim waist and is beautifully fitted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what, day three of this wedding? While I love weddings as much as the next person, this is getting to be a bit much. The blush dress is beautiful, unfortunately Posen’s fixation on breasts is vulgar as always. That carriage photo tho….SWOON!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear there were snippy comments about celebs from the Sussex wedding revealing their evening outfits on Instagram. Some people couldn’t wait to talk about it. Where are you now? Not only are there photos of outfits from the numerous festivities of this Real Royal Wedding, there are group shots inside for the reception and photos from the carnival/fair. These come from the celebrity set and the super classy aristos and friends that are meant to be above it. But it was all elegant and regal and proper. The sixth in line working royal should’ve had a wedding in a hut because of his choice of wife, but the ninth in line who, from what I recall, doesn’t even rate an RPO gets all of this with no complaint from people who still have the nerve to be shady in the comments this weekend. Fascinating.
And this is no shade to Eugenie. I said she should have the wedding she wants long ago. This is about the hypocrisy that’s increasingly clear in the comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t hold your breath waiting. I’m reminded of the Emperor’s New Clothes except in this case we’re all to remain silent and pretend that we don’t see the crassness of this whole shebang while others try to convince us that it was so high class and very Proper (with a capital P, of course!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Scram,
If Eugenie and Jack’s wedding was the first proper royal wedding in 7 years (since W & K’s) I’m sure we would have heard a hell of a lot more about about their thirsty guests Instagramming behind the scene’s stuff but as it is they were the 2nd wedding of the year. I think Harry and Meghan’s wedding mentally prepared people for what to expect at E&J wedding because if guests of Harry and Meghan were thirsty enough to Instagram outfits and other stuff you can bet that guest’s of E & J (and Fergie and Andrew) would be a lot worse…and thats not at all shocking tbh. We didn’t get any behind the scene’s peeps of what happened at William and Kate’s wedding that why it was surprising to see it happen at Harry and Meghan’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was Prince Andrew’s friend Jeffrey Epstein invited to the wedding? You would think that with a cloud of pedophilia over him, Andrew would stay on the down low. A entitled, loser indeed. What makes you special because the queen squeezed you out? That was luck of the draw though not first place. He took his unearned privileges and did nothing to distinguish himself and disgraced himself. Disqusting. I wonder what his daughter’s think about him in private. What a conversation between Eugenie and Beatrice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pete and Ariana broke up and called off their engagement!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t realise they’d only been together 5 months. What a production for what was basically a summer fling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The color is fine but all I see are broad shoulders (which I have myself), a tiny waist, and big boobs. The dress does not work for me, at least not above the waist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the photo makes the dress look worse than it is, and also washes out the colour.
On another site, they had the gorgeous embroidery of the York Roses, which I think you can also see on Zac Posen’s instagram. It looks sumptuous with the details. Posen is also her friend, I believe?
Despite the unflattering photo I honestly think the entire wedding might is on my top three or four Royal Weddings ever.
Which I’d never, ever thought I’d say about a York sister.
I loved everything from her wedding gown to her evening gown, the hair, the makeup, the kids, the personal touches with the painting-relate sashes on the kid’s outfits, the cake, the decor, and most of all the JEWELLRY pOrn.
Like heavens, Eugenie outshone both Kate & Meaghan with the Big Gun Tiara. And she also had the Queen’s 2nd loan during the evening with the Wheat Ear Brooch in her hair, which we didn’t get photos of unfortunately. I’d kill to see the back of her evening look, it must have been stunning, especially that dress in movement would be dreamy. Really lamenting the fact that we plebs won’t ever see those images.
Again, I’m in shock because I have absolutely no special interest in the York sisters, and the whole thing just blew me away by surprise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said, SPILLDATT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse