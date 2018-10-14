Princess Eugenie wore blush-colored Zac Posen to her evening wedding reception

Princess Eugenie wedding

Here are some of the portraits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding, taken by photographer Alex Bramall. We get one look at Eugenie’s reception dress, after she changed out of her Peter Pilotto wedding gown. She apparently chose this Zac Posen evening gown in blush, with the York rose (a white rose) embroidered on her shoulder. Eugenie looks beautiful, but the dress is classic Posen, in that it’s way too overworked, really. Bramall also did the formal portraits of the family together, and one with Jack and Eugenie with all their bridesmaids and pages. Sarah Ferguson is certainly standing close to Prince Philip, isn’t she? Huh.

I’m also including a photo of the cake, because that’s always my favorite wedding-related subject. As we knew, the cake was red velvet and chocolate, and the cake designer did it in autumnal colors with what looks like sugar leaves. According to People Magazine, the reception lunch at Windsor Castle was full of finger foods: “mini bites of beef in Yorkshire pudding and little Scotch eggs. They also reportedly sipped Pol Roger champagne.” Eugenie and Jack did the ceremonial first cut of their cake, then they mingled with guests. The Duke of York did a funny speech about how his dog is named Jack too.

The evening reception included a performance by Robbie Williams, a “gourmet pizza truck” and lots of Casamigos margaritas. Jack is a brand ambassador for Casamigos, but George and Amal Clooney didn’t attend this royal wedding, weird.

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding

Photos courtesy of Alex Bramall, Avalon Red and WENN.

160 Responses to “Princess Eugenie wore blush-colored Zac Posen to her evening wedding reception”

  1. chinoiserie says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I think the dress looks gorgeous and suits her very well. But changing out your wedding dress seems a tad odd to me. If I felt the need to do it if the dress was too big at least I would keep the same color the wedding dress was.

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:13 am

    The suits the colour and style but the bodice esp around the chest area wasn’t very flattering.

    She was a lovely bride and both look very happy. Congrats.

    Reply
  3. Jane says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:13 am

    That dress would be so good on her if it wasn’t for the excess fabric across the shoulders and the sleeves. The colour makes it look like her arms and shoulders are twice as big as they actually are. Would have been such a great shape for her otherwise.

    Reply
  4. PodyPo says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:15 am

    The wedding dress was lovely. This other Posen dress is tragic. What it’s doing to her upper body makes her look like a bodybuilder with plastic boobs glued on. She is so lovely and it’s just a really bad dress.

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I liked the wedding gown more.
    Prince Philipp had to sit next to Fergie LOL !

    Reply
  6. Kitkat says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Her boobs look extremely shiny in this dress. Love of the bottom of it though. It’s the top that needs work.

    Reply
  7. Mkf says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I love the dress and think she looks gorgeous

    Reply
  8. Millenial says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Oh I really liked this dress! I can see where the complaints come from, but I quite liked it anyways.

    Also adored the cake and the autumnal themed colors.

    The only piece I don’t like here are the sashes the page boys and bridesmaids wore. The bright green didn’t make sense to me.

    Reply
  9. Hoopjumper says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Wait, can someone explain the history here to me? White rose=house of York as far back as the War of the Roses, that I know, but don’t the Windsors post-date that War by hundreds of years (Glorious Revolution)? Aren’t they a totally separate family? How did Andrew get his title (assumed it was a gift from the Queen like Sussex and Cambridge) and why is it still associated with white roses?

    Thanks so much for any help you can give this American!

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 14, 2018 at 8:53 am

      The Wars of the Roses was a dynastic fight over who had the best claim to the English throne (GRR Martin said it was the base for the Game of Thrones plot) between cadet House York (White Rose) and cadet House Lancaster (Red Rose) – when the war ended the Tudor dynasty started. The marriage of Elizabeth of York to Henry VII combined the cadet houses for form House Tudor – they also combined the roses to form the Tudor Rose (white rose inside a red rose). In a nutshell they were all the same family – the Plantagenets, whom Henry VIII killed off to secure his reign.

      Both titles still exist, TQ is the Duke of Lancaster and the Duke of York title was given to Andrew as its considered a Senior title in the BRF and is normally given to a son of the Monarch.

      House Windsors have only been around since the end of WW1,before that they were part of the House Saxe-Coburg and Gotta.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Saxe-Coburg_and_Gotha

      Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      October 14, 2018 at 8:56 am

      Just a guess (and you can probably find the real answer of google) but I would assume there are a billion differently named roses. So, one was named for York…probably way back for some other Duke if York and now it’s associated with his line/region.

      And yes, Andrew was given the title by QEII, just like all the other titles (given out by the monarch, in this case, his mother).

      Reply
    • aaa says:
      October 14, 2018 at 9:35 am

      Regarding the York rose, the White Rose of York and the Red Rose of Lancaster precede the Wars of the Roses. The roses were symbols of the two fighting factions which is why those wars were later dubbed the Wars of the Roses.

      York is a royal dukedom just like Gloucester, Kent, Edinburgh, Cambridge and Sussex. Strangely the Dukes of York either die without a male heir or become King so the Dukedom has reverted to the Crown after one generation at least since the Middle Ages. If Andy referred to his family as the House of York, that’s rather pretentious and obnoxious IMO, but since the Queen’s father was a Duke of York, sometimes York is used to distinguish the various branches of the Windsors especially back in the early/mid 20th century. Like Eugenie and Beatrice, the Queen and Princess Margaret were referred to as the York Princesses.

      Reply
    • Mara says:
      October 14, 2018 at 10:18 am

      When the title was first created it was given to the King’s son who had his own sons and so on. As such it branched out to its own house that eventually became the House of York from the War of Roses. When Duke of York Edward IV (Henry VIII’s grandfather and Elizabeth of York’s father) became King the title merged with the crown. He gave the title to his second son (one of the Princes in the Tower) as his oldest son was already Prince of Wales.

      Since then the second son of the monarch has usually been called the Duke of York when the title is available. If Andrew and Edward were born girls then Harry would have been named Duke of York.

      Like aaa said historic holders of the title either become Kings themselves, are childless or only have girls so it is unusually available.

      Reply
    • Kerfuffle says:
      October 14, 2018 at 11:54 am

      You’ve got it. It’s the symbol of York. The symbol predates and kingship.

      Reply
    • Tina says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:26 pm

      I expect baby Louis will be created Duke of York on his marriage, assuming Andrew is no longer with us by then (and/or hasn’t remarried and had a son).

      Reply
  10. Still_Sarah says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:33 am

    As always, I love the kids and their fancy dress. Most of them look exhausted in the pictures but the Philips’ girls (Savannah and Isla) are clearly “bringing it” with overall cuteness and energy to the end.

    Reply
  11. OSTONE says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I just saw the top picture on Instagram. Cressida Bonas is in the background taking a selfie (kinda behind Jack). The dress is a miss for me.

    Reply
  12. MCV says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:39 am

    The family photo looks weird, everyone is so separated from eachother. Philip next to Fergie tho.

    Reply
  13. Rhys says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:45 am

    THIS is the wedding where Amal and George’s presence would have made sense. I still don’t know what they were doing at Meg’s event and sitting in the places of honor, at that!

    Reply
  14. manda says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Very pretty

    I have always wanted to try a scotch egg. They sound delicious!

    Reply
    • antipodean says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:31 pm

      Good instinct @manda, they are very scrummy, comfort food at its finest! I make them myself, and they are delish, but quite fiddly/messy to make. I have been known to make mini Scotch eggs, and mini sausage rolls for our parties at home, and they are always hoovered up appreciatively by our guests. In fact they are usually the first snacks to go. Part of their popularity is that they are great at sopping up free-flowing alcohol…of which there is always plenty at our DOs!

      Reply
  15. Royalwatcher says:
    October 14, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I’m waiting for the uproar about Eug not using a British designer…should be coming, right? Twitter is blowing up about it, right? Or are the outrage and fake protocol rules only reserved for Meghan?

    I love the color of the dress but don’t find the top flattering. Actually I like it from the waist down. I quite like the chiffony floaty skirt. About the photo itself, it’s too over saturated (is that the correct term?) IMO, plus I think it’s beyond weird that Cressida is in the background. The photographer couldn’t edit her out or ask her to move? Strange.

    Reply
    • Alyse says:
      October 14, 2018 at 9:08 am

      Cressida is in the background? Where?

      Reply
    • Olenna says:
      October 14, 2018 at 9:29 am

      Plain and simple, the outrage is only reserved for the Duchess of Sussex.

      Agree about the dress. From the waist down, it’s lovely. From the waist up, it gives me Sci Fi costume vibes, like House Atreides versus House of Windsor. Also, I thought the wedding party/family photo was odd; the spacing and poses could have been tighter and better positioned. Still, she made a beautiful bride.

      Reply
      • Royalwatcher says:
        October 14, 2018 at 10:54 am

        >>”Plain and simple, the outrage is only reserved for the Duchess of Sussex.”

        Yep! Their racism is showing…makes me sick. But, whatever, Meghan and Anne can laugh about it over tea.

      • Lexa says:
        October 14, 2018 at 11:13 am

        Well… I think the difference is that Eugenie’s wedding dress designers aren’t British themselves, but they’re apparently British-based. So any uptick in sales brought on by a raised profile does go into the British economy. The reverse is true of Meghan, whose designer is British but she’s based at a French label. That might be why you’re not getting the same kinds of gripes, along with the fact that Eugenie isn’t a working royal. I feel like a good portion of the world has no idea who she is unlike Prince Harry, so there were less eyes/scrutiny on the day of.

        (It sounds like Zac Posen might be a personal friend, which would explain the choice of the second dress.)

      • whateverrr says:
        October 14, 2018 at 11:59 am

        Olenna and Royalwatcher.. Why should Princess Eugenie be required to use a British designer? She isn’t a working Royal; she doesn’t live off public money and she doesn’t represent Britain abroad.
        Btw, Peter Pilotto IS a British fashion house…. and it IS based in London which is where the gown was created. Shows how much people on here know about fashion! She had an absolutely beautiful wedding day and people are still trying to find reasons to slam her. Unbelievable. The York girls receive so much unjustifiable hate and criticism because of their parents. I’m happy that she shined on her wedding day. She looked every inch the Royal Princess!

      • notasugarhere says:
        October 14, 2018 at 12:02 pm

        Meghan picked a British designer who is the first female head of Givenchy. That in itself is promoting British fashion but many don’t want to see it.

      • Rhys says:
        October 14, 2018 at 12:26 pm

        Regardless of their nationalities, Eugenie’s designer actually can make a dress fit and Meghan’s couldn’t.

      • whywhywhy says:
        October 14, 2018 at 12:51 pm

        Nota

        The designer is british but the house is french. That boosts the french economy, not the british. Doesn’t matter where the designer is from, only where the house is. But some people don’t want to see that…

      • Royalwatcher says:
        October 14, 2018 at 1:15 pm

        @whateverrr – neither of them should be required to use a British designer (even though Meghan actually did). My complaint is that Meghan gets bashed for things that other royals also do – whether Kate, Eugenie, Anne, Sophie, whomever – and that it pisses me off. I definitely do not proclaim to be an expert in fashion houses, and that really wasn’t my point. My point was the hypocrisy and double standard for Meghan, and how the same things get ignored or glossed over or excused for other royals.

        Please don’t put words in my mouth about hating her either. I actually quite like both Eugenie and Bea and feel they are treated by the general public and definitely by the media very harshly and unfairly because of who their parents are. I also think (assuming they wanted to) they should be allowed to be working royals under Charles’s reign because there just won’t be that many other senior royals.

        The only thing I’ll slam her for about the wedding day is I feel she should have taken her father more in hand and not had so many tacky celebs (posting pics of the reception on instagram) at the wedding and maybe scaled it back a bit. But, that’s more on Andrew than Eug, because I do believe it was him and not her who was driving all that stupid business about “they have more guests than Harry and Meghan because they have more friends.” He’s a delusional spoiled brat.

      • Natalie S says:
        October 14, 2018 at 1:30 pm

        But the taxpayers were paying for security! Shouldn’t they get a say in every detail of everything Eugenie does? She could have thanked the taxpayer by wearing a British designer for both dresses.

        And Zac Posen is an American designer. Are the shades of Royal Lodge to be thus polluted?

        @whywhywhy. It does matter where the designer is from because it raises interest in British talent especially female talent. Stella started at Chloe and now has her own line.

      • Olenna says:
        October 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm

        I don’t know WTF some of you are going on about, but no one here is bashing Eugenie, the ceremony, her wedding gown, or the wedding gown designers. The Zac Posen gown is the subject here and part of my comment was in reference to the faux outrage that’s consistently shown towards the Duchess of Sussex over damn near everything she does or doesn’t do. IMO, certain people (yeah, I see you) take every opportunity (regardless of who the subject is on CB royal threads) to criticize her. And, if the criticism wasn’t so mean-spirited and the hypocrisy so blatant (DoC fans, I see you, too), it would be laughable at how deplorable-like most of them sound with their obvious racist and classicist attitudes. So, spare me this trumped-up indignation over nothing.

      • Lilly says:
        October 14, 2018 at 4:49 pm

        @Olenna and @royalwatcher, sad, but true. I also really enjoyed seeing Anne and Meghan chatting. I adore when Princess Anne is at ease and I think I’d like her no-nonsense attitude.

    • xena says:
      October 14, 2018 at 11:27 am

      Pilotto even got his entire fashion formation in London where he met de Vos and their company was founded 2007 in London. As an austrian I’d say that makes it a british brand.

      On top of that Eugenie and Beatrice have been bullied by the british press since they were teens. As a result they are facing constantly public uproars and horrible comments about their bodys over the years. Eugenie is basically facing for years public bullying.

      Reply
    • whateverrr says:
      October 14, 2018 at 11:54 am

      Why should Princess Eugenie be required to use a British designer? She isn’t a working Royal; she doesn’t live off public money and she doesn’t represent Britain abroad.
      Btw, Peter Pilotto IS a British fashion house…. and it IS based in London which is where the gown was created. Shows how much people on here know about fashion! She had an absolutely beautiful wedding day and people are still trying to find reasons to slam her. Unbelievable. The York girls receive so much unjustifiable hate and criticism because of their parents. I’m happy that she shined on her wedding day. She looked every inch the Royal Princess!

      Reply
    • W1hatever1 says:
      October 14, 2018 at 11:59 am

      She wearing Sam Dougal (a British designer) for the second day of wedding celebrations so there is that ha!. And if Peter Pilotto & Christopher de Vos founded their brand in London (like xena has stated above) and it’s still based their then it could also be considered a British brand. The same applies to Erdem as well.

      Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      October 14, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      I haven’t seen any criticism of Eugenie’s choice of dress designer, but I’ve seen A LOT of snark from royal reporters about the celeb guests (among other types…) and the selfies coming out of the actual private receptions.

      Reply
  16. Talie says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:15 am

    She looked great and that flashy tiara helped, but it didn’t do enough to distract from the fact that this was clearly a vanity project for her father. When he gave that interview saying that Eugenie and Jack have so many people coming because they have more friends than Harry & Meghan…boy, bye.

    Reply
  17. Jenny says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:32 am

    On Friday, George attended Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire and Amal gave a speech in Philadelphia during the 2018 Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

    Reply
  18. HeyThere! says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:36 am

    She looks very beautiful! I love this one her. Timeless!

    Reply
  19. Chatty Cath says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:38 am

    She is a beautiful woman. And her face shows how she feels about Jack. Pleats were over the top but a lovely colour. I just prefer blue.

    Reply
  20. Huckle says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:50 am

    That dress is beautiful. The cut, the color, everything. And it really shows off her figure. I do not understand how people can say this is unflattering on her. She’s luminous!

    Reply
  21. homeslice says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:03 am

    The Yorks have gotten a lot crap over the years but they pulled off one flawless affair! Kudos to them. Ferg and Andrew may deserve a lot flack due to their personal lives, but they are obviously very loving parents and seem to have a tight family unit.

    Reply
  22. W1hatever1 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:08 am

    The black and white picture of them kissing in the carriage is so romantic *swoon*.

    Reply
  23. KBeth says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Most adorable wedding party ever!

    Reply
  24. Yes Doubtful says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Absolutely beautiful. She looks like a true princess. I’m so impressed with this wedding. Harry’s fell flat for me, but this one was perfect!

    Reply
    • W1hatever1 says:
      October 14, 2018 at 10:44 am

      Me too. I thought it was going to be awful but it wasn’t at all. This one actually *felt* like a royal wedding but it also felt like a family wedding too because all the little Windsor kids were in the bridal party, Lady Louise and Viscount James involved too, Jack’s cousin and Beatice doing readings. And Eugiene looked every inch a Princess on her special day.

      I think Eugenie and Jack got the balance just right.

      Reply
    • whateverrr says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:12 pm

      Yes, I agree. I became tearful whilst I was watching and I didn’t think I would, hah! I love the way they stopped so all their nearest and dearest could see them before continuing on with the ceremony. Their wedding ceremony seemed so personal and loving with everyone seated/looking towards them. The way Jack and Eugenie looked at each other was so innocent and adorable! Their wedding had a more traditional Royal feel towards it. Andrew is an entitled, arrogant man, but he sure loves his daughters.

      Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      October 14, 2018 at 1:10 pm

      Harry and Meghan’s wedding was a fusion of their British and American backgrounds. Perhaps that’s why it didn’t feel like a “traditional Royal wedding.” I thought Eugenie and Jack’s wedding reflected them as a couple, just as Harry and Meghan’s reflected them as a couple. I thought both weddings were lovely.

      Reply
  25. Carol says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:33 am

    We finally found the stylish royal, I loved both looks.
    Off topic, the groom looks a lot like a you g Dubya in that reception photo.

    Reply
  26. Rae says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:34 am

    She looks stunning. Whilst the extra fabric on top is unnecessary, overall it suits her to a T. Highlights her slim waist.

    Reply
  27. Snap Happy says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:52 am

    I am curious why the Wessex kids aren’t in these pictures.

    Reply
  28. spidee!!! says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I think the groom’s mother’s outfit looks like a sofa.

    Reply
  29. Kateeeee says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:33 am

    I’m kind of into it, but for a very particular reason. I too am broad shouldered and have always been “encouraged” to de-emphasize them because we women have to look frail and petite to be considered attractive (eye roll). So I love that she is bucking that and rocking two very shoulder-forward looks on her wedding day. She looks very happy and confident and I love that too!

    Reply
  30. aquarius64 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:34 am

    The color of the dress is pretty but it looks Eugenie is wearing an Amazon breastplate underneath it.

    Andrew’s thrist is all over this wedding. When he made that crack about friends at the wedding he meant HIS friends. The Fail outed one of the guests as an associate of Andrew’s- a Libyan gun runner who brokered deals between Andrew and Gaddafi.

    Trump congratulated Eugenie for her wedding on the wrong day. That tells he’s mad that he or any Trump didn’t get an invite to Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

    Reply
  31. FluffyPrincess says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Did Zach Posen look at the Disney Princess collection for this dress? I don’t know, it’s almost laughable at how “princess-y” it looks. Meghan looked so much more chic and modern.

    The color is lovely on her and she looks beautiful, but it’s just too “try hard.”

    Reply
    • whateverrr says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:28 pm

      Eugenie and Meghan are different people with different styles. There’s also nearly 10 year age difference between the 2, so the chic look suited Meghan better. There’s nothing wrong with a Princess wanting a princess gown. That being said, I don’t see her reception gown as being princessy because it isn’t a full-on ballgown. It’s elegant and classy.

      Reply
  32. Mego says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Gosh though pics are really nice! Love the family portrait.

    Reply
  33. Beach Dreams says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    That dress does horrible things to her bust and shoulders. And I cannot believe the photographer didn’t notice the girl taking a selfie in the background!

    Based on some of the sly comments from reporters and the critical articles (the Times article that came out yesterday was particularly brutal), Andrew really should’ve kept his ego out of this one. It was a pretty wedding but it invited even more scrutiny into the monarchy’s continued existence.

    Reply
  34. Joannie says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    This appeared to be a very happy family wedding. The bride was stunning in both dresses. Absolutely gorgeous!!

    Reply
  35. Veronica S. says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    *shrugs* I like the dress. I suppose they may have wanted to cut down on the fabric a little around her shoulders since she looks to have something of an apple build on her, and you have to be careful how much you emphasize the shoulders with that body type, but it’s otherwise quite flattering. (And if she doesn’t mind her shoulders, why should any of us?) It cinches her waist beautifully.

    Reply
  36. Ladida says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    This is what, day three of this wedding? While I love weddings as much as the next person, this is getting to be a bit much. The blush dress is beautiful, unfortunately Posen’s fixation on breasts is vulgar as always. That carriage photo tho….SWOON!

    Reply
  37. Scram says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    I swear there were snippy comments about celebs from the Sussex wedding revealing their evening outfits on Instagram. Some people couldn’t wait to talk about it. Where are you now? Not only are there photos of outfits from the numerous festivities of this Real Royal Wedding, there are group shots inside for the reception and photos from the carnival/fair. These come from the celebrity set and the super classy aristos and friends that are meant to be above it. But it was all elegant and regal and proper. The sixth in line working royal should’ve had a wedding in a hut because of his choice of wife, but the ninth in line who, from what I recall, doesn’t even rate an RPO gets all of this with no complaint from people who still have the nerve to be shady in the comments this weekend. Fascinating.

    And this is no shade to Eugenie. I said she should have the wedding she wants long ago. This is about the hypocrisy that’s increasingly clear in the comments.

    Reply
    • Mimi says:
      October 14, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      Don’t hold your breath waiting. I’m reminded of the Emperor’s New Clothes except in this case we’re all to remain silent and pretend that we don’t see the crassness of this whole shebang while others try to convince us that it was so high class and very Proper (with a capital P, of course!).

      Reply
    • W1hatever1 says:
      October 14, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      @Scram,

      If Eugenie and Jack’s wedding was the first proper royal wedding in 7 years (since W & K’s) I’m sure we would have heard a hell of a lot more about about their thirsty guests Instagramming behind the scene’s stuff but as it is they were the 2nd wedding of the year. I think Harry and Meghan’s wedding mentally prepared people for what to expect at E&J wedding because if guests of Harry and Meghan were thirsty enough to Instagram outfits and other stuff you can bet that guest’s of E & J (and Fergie and Andrew) would be a lot worse…and thats not at all shocking tbh. We didn’t get any behind the scene’s peeps of what happened at William and Kate’s wedding that why it was surprising to see it happen at Harry and Meghan’s.

      Reply
  38. BEE says:
    October 14, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Was Prince Andrew’s friend Jeffrey Epstein invited to the wedding? You would think that with a cloud of pedophilia over him, Andrew would stay on the down low. A entitled, loser indeed. What makes you special because the queen squeezed you out? That was luck of the draw though not first place. He took his unearned privileges and did nothing to distinguish himself and disgraced himself. Disqusting. I wonder what his daughter’s think about him in private. What a conversation between Eugenie and Beatrice!

    Reply
  39. skipper says:
    October 14, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Pete and Ariana broke up and called off their engagement!!!!!!

    Reply
  40. Misty says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    The color is fine but all I see are broad shoulders (which I have myself), a tiny waist, and big boobs. The dress does not work for me, at least not above the waist.

    Reply
  41. SpillDatT says:
    October 14, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    I think the photo makes the dress look worse than it is, and also washes out the colour.

    On another site, they had the gorgeous embroidery of the York Roses, which I think you can also see on Zac Posen’s instagram. It looks sumptuous with the details. Posen is also her friend, I believe?

    Despite the unflattering photo I honestly think the entire wedding might is on my top three or four Royal Weddings ever.

    Which I’d never, ever thought I’d say about a York sister.

    I loved everything from her wedding gown to her evening gown, the hair, the makeup, the kids, the personal touches with the painting-relate sashes on the kid’s outfits, the cake, the decor, and most of all the JEWELLRY pOrn.

    Like heavens, Eugenie outshone both Kate & Meaghan with the Big Gun Tiara. And she also had the Queen’s 2nd loan during the evening with the Wheat Ear Brooch in her hair, which we didn’t get photos of unfortunately. I’d kill to see the back of her evening look, it must have been stunning, especially that dress in movement would be dreamy. Really lamenting the fact that we plebs won’t ever see those images.

    Again, I’m in shock because I have absolutely no special interest in the York sisters, and the whole thing just blew me away by surprise.

    Reply

