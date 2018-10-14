Is Duchess Meghan ‘airbrushing out’ all of Prince Harry’s rambunctious bros?

Here are some additional shots of the Duchess of Sussex attending Princess Eugenie’s Friday wedding. I admit, I was only really looking at Meghan’s Givenchy coat and I was only paying attention to how Meg looks a tad knocked up. I didn’t even really notice the fact that Meghan was somewhat overouged once again, nor did I notice all of her yellow-gold rings. Meghan wore several pieces of delicate gold-and-diamond jewelry from designer Pippa Small, and altogether the jewelry pieces cost something like $7000. They’re pretty… but I sometimes wonder if white gold would look better on her.
There are a lot of dumb stories about Meghan and Harry ahead of their big royal tour. They fly out on Tuesday, and it feels like the British and American tabloid/gossip outlets are just dumping a lot of speculation and/or old news in advance of the trip. Here’s one story I missed last week though, and it’s worth discussing: had Meghan encouraged Harry to jettison his old party buddies?
Prince Harry has ‘dropped’ close friends including former wingman Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip in case they’re a ‘bad influence’, insiders say. The Duke of Sussex, 34, is said to have frozen out some of his ‘old posse’ as Meghan doesn’t want any ‘temptations’ as they prepare to start a family. Harry was one of Tom’s ushers at his Jamaican wedding last year, which was also attended by Meghan, 37. However, he and another one of Harry’s friends, PR guru Astrid Harbord, are said to have been ‘airbrushed out’.
Speaking to the Express, a friend said: ‘Like several others who were considered a questionable influence on Harry during his bad old bachelor days, Tom has been dropped, even though he himself now has a lovely wife, Lara.’ The source added: ‘It’s all part of Meghan’s quiet airbrushing out of Harry’s old posse. She doesn’t want temptation – of any sort – being put in his way while they concentrate on starting a family.’
I think it has less to do with the idea (or reality) of Harry and Meghan trying to get pregnant and more like a maturing on Harry’s part, and something that he’s made a conscious choice to do over the past several years, even before he met Meghan. It was a like a light-switch: suddenly, Harry sort of had his act together. The wild child grew up. He wasn’t falling out of clubs anymore. He started taking better care of himself. He took his royal role more seriously. He was ready to meet the love of his life, and that’s when Meghan came along. That being said, I bet Meghan probably is looking to cull Harry’s group of bros. Kate did the same thing with William too, and these kinds of stories were written about her, that Kate made William dump some of his old friends, etc. Blah.
Uhmmm is that supposed to be a bad thing? Harry is a married man now, it was only a matter of time before he dropped the hard core party animals. Not sure why Meghan has to be blamed for it, i’m sure he can form independent thoughts, but that wouldn’t be such a good story now, would it?
Now going back to the important stuff, as much as i totally appreciate Meghan not wanting to pull focus off Eugenie, her entire look was a complete miss, from the unflattering navy coat and matching shoes, to the stack of rings and the makeup. British wedding guest attire still seems to be something she is struggling with.
Unless she’s pregnant, then i take everything back
I like her style but what is with so much makeup? She is shining like a lightbulb here.
Her blush is applied as heavily as Kate does hers which is a miss for me. It must be hard for these women being scrutinized like this and they probably overdo the makeup in response.
Her makeup is very tasteful; there’s nothing wrong with seeing that someone is wearing makeup.
I feel like her foundation colour is off for natural light photos. Probably photographed well in doors but seems a bit too peachy in the sunlight. She seems to really love the heavily bronzed look, and I’m not a fan of her execution, but different strokes and all that.
Say what you mean, and mean what you say.
The Duchess is not hearing you.
I utterly adore that magnificent coat. The jewellery is ugh for me, though.
I generally like yellow gold more but I maybe the style of the rings just does not fit the color.
Think white gold or platinum would look go better with her skin tone.
Meh, this rings style was super popular 5 years ago.
this whole ring look is tacky…for normal plebs like us it was in 5 years ago…for royals, never!.
The problem is, the rings look less like gold and more like brass — they’re THAT yellow.
It’s probably higher karat. I know I look better in 10k than the expensive stuff
Isn’t the European standard 18K? That would make it a lot more “yellow” than we’re used to in the US.
Personally, I don’t like chunky jewelry, so this look is a “miss” for me. I do like her more delicate rings on multiple fingers. That’s been a “look” of hers for a long time.
As for the makeup, she and Kate (I’ve *read*) apply for HD cameras. However… I think they both need to take the blush and highlighter down a notch. There are ways to not look washed out w/out the clown cheeks. Meghan has taken a LOT of pics during her acting days w/out this much makeup. Just a thought…
According to the site they are 18K
Correct me if I am wrong but Kate had to deal to similar rumours, or it was most “Kate doesn’t get along with William friends”.
I think it’s normal: you change life , you change friends who still live the same bachelors life.
I haven’t noticed all those rings: too much jewlery for me.
Yeah same story, and just as cringeworthy. I had a bf once who tried to control my friendships and it was borderline abusive. I don’t believe for a sec Meghan is doing that, but do people spreading these rumors realize they’re essentially calling her abusive?
Agree with you on both counts, Eleonor. And really, I thought Meghan had better taste than to pile on the rings like that. They’re beautiful, but three is at least one too many.
I liked Meghan’s look and don’t get the backlash with ring-gate (I was going to make some LOTR reference about one ring to rule them all but..). Some people like wearing lots of rings, I don’t but different strokes for different folks and all that.
Re: Harry. I think its more a case that they’ve all grown up a bit and moved on with their lives. From my own life experience, I partied a lot in my 20′s and then toned it down in my 30′s as I didn’t feel that need to. Again this is the press trying to make her into a nagging wife.
I love the rings, but what is with the gloves in the first photo? Do they fit over the rings?
I agree the rings are so cool, but white gold is “her”. I’m guessing she gets “sent” designer options, and tone or not, these are great looking pieces.
There’s a backlash to her wearing some rings? Have mercy! She’s been wearing multiple rings for awhile. So why are they commenting on them now? I had on ten rings yesterday. They were on both hands and silver. I have been wearing them for years now.
Most people calm down in their 30’s. I know I did. It’s human nature. You are maturing. And partying multiple nights a week isn’t as fun anymore. I think they ran the same silly stories with Kate.
Indeed, commenters on here and other sites are complaining about how the rings were too much etc..
Well they just wanted to complain about something. She wore a subdued color in a classic style. We know if she wore a fushcia/magenta dress those same people would be hollering she was pulling focus from the bride by wearing such a bright color. I don’t think there is anything wrong with that color. I think a person should wear whatever color they want to a wedding besides white.
It’s not about the rings or what Meghan wears for some people on this site it’s about Meghan and their dislike for her . I never seen so many experts on one site where everyone all of sudden is a experts about royal protocol tailored clothes makeup and bespoke clothing and pricing . Also we have on this site experts about fertility and they know first hand how Meghan can’t have a child natural she will need help getting pregnant . Just the another day on the another article what she wear to the wedding turn into how much she spends on private family wedding she overspending more then Kate she gone crazy with couture and how because Kate is future queen she shouldn’t not be able to spend as Much as Kate basically Meghan she know her place . It’s all about police a black woman you can’t even make a joke about Kate with the button without her fans losing their minds screaming we are so mean to Kate but it’s ok for them to speak horrible about Meghan but don’t you dare say anything about the future queens she perfect she regal .
Are people not allowed to say anything less than gushing about Meghan? Because that’s the vibe I get here. People criticize kate all the time for clothing choices. Why cant people do the same for Meghan if they dont like the cost or design. Just wondering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Vanessa: + a million!!
@whywhywhy. As long as the person is consistent with their criticism, I may not like their opinion but whatever. But when it’s “sixth in line”/”blood princess” type excuse making, that makes me question the motivation behind the criticism.
I’m wearing four rings on my two hands, all of handcrafted silver, two with words engraved on them, and I like the boho look of it for casual occasions (or no occasions at all–I wear them every day unless I’m going dressier or more formal—then I reduce the count and usually go to yellow gold with a diamond on each hand). But yeah, that’s me. Meghan is known to like multiple rings, and these rings are absolutely gorgeous—they just overwhelm the hand because of their elaborate beauty.
I thought maybe Meghan was compensating with the rings for having (admirably) dressed so conservatively at this event, and maybe she simply wanted to spice up her look a bit. Whatever the thinking, she looked pretty and modest—and knowing we would all be looking for her at this event, she wisely and rightly gave the day’s focus to the bride, as it should have been.
Reminds me of a friend of mine that wears rings on almost every finger on both hands. One of which is a beautiful wedding ring that would look so good if not for all the junk around it.
I wear my rings with my wedding rings. I tend to leave my left hand middle and pinkie fingers bare. I wear the other eight rings on my remaining seven fingers. Some of them are midi rings so I can double up. None of the rings are as big as Meghan’s rings. I love the look which is why I have been wearing them for years.
It continues the ongoing tumblr and tabloid theme of her being OLD and grabbing up poor young innocent Harry. Because a woman being 3 years older is a crime? Angela of Liechtenstein is 11 years older than her husband.
Yellow-gold isn’t my favorite color (it doesn’t work at all with my fair, pink-toned skin), but I can see why she went with it here because the color pops nicely against the contrasting navy. It works for me because it’s the only standout part of the outfit, which is otherwise very sedate and quietly elegant. A bit of fun to liven up the dress otherwise.
@Digital Unicorn and @Prettykrazee what you guys said. It’s called growing up and personal taste in wearing jewellery.
I like “a lot of rings” look. I don’t like a lot of *those particular* rings. They look cheap, however karat-y and spendy they may be.
I hate that we’re even talking about this. Men mature just as much as women do. Some men actually reach a point where they don’t WANT to hang out with friends whose lives still revolve around parties and alcohol. IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE WIFE. But yes, let’s make it all her “fault.”
If she can stand the feel of the rings rubbing against one another then I see no reason not to wear them. I can’t even wear one ring, never have. Sensory issues have seriously curtailed my ability to accessorizes
Me too. I hate wearing rings. Most of the time I don’t even wear my wedding ring.
I have always preferred yellow gold over everything else. That’s just me. I don’t love the style of her rings though.
If my husband had “bros” is that wouldn’t get their act together would see how I could weed them out as well. I would want to be married to a man who wants to be a married man, or a party boy. Though if I had to do that, I’d think he is just not ready… However, I think Harry is a man ready to be grown up and serious. I doubt Meghan had to actually “do” anything.
Meh, people change and friendships either change or they die out. He’s married. He’s taking his responsibilities seriously. He’s older now too. I couldn’t party like I did 5 years ago even if I wanted to; the hangovers are just too brutal.
Wasn’t Harry pictured with Tom inskip like 2 weeks ago?
I don’t know much about Harry & Meghan’s friend situation, but William still hangs with all his “bad influence” bros. See that ill-advised ski trip. The only difference that happened was that once they got married, Kate got her ranking as Duchess and future Queen and no longer needed to act like she cared for these people who, quite frankly, never treated her so well to begin with. So she stopped going to their weddings and events, and the message was sent loud and clear.
Gosh I’m soooo tired of the “big, bad wife “ narrative the press has going on!! If women really had that much control over men then we wouldn’t be afraid to walk the streets alone! Why is every bit of male behavior our fault?
On a more shallow note, I loved Meghan’s wedding ensemble, especially the rings!! Being a jewelry lover, I’m getting very excited to see what new pieces she’ll debut on this royal tour!!!
Bravo! VERY well said!
I didn’t love her wedding ensemble, but I love her nonetheless, and I like the rings. I am all about the jewelry and wish the younger royal women would wear more of it.
Yup, they could showcase exquisite jewellery like Diana did but everyone would start complaining about the cost. You just know that would happen with both Duchesses!
True. But after seeing Eugenie’s tiara, I am hungry for more royal jewels. I’d love to see more of Diana’s pieces brought back into circulation.
@Harla: Yes(!) on both points. That narrative is tired and misogynistic. Regarding Harry specifically, he is a grown man and his decisions are his own. Plus, he already seemed more settled long before Meghan even came on the scene.
Re: the jewels for the tour, I really hope we’ll see lots of BRF jewelry and maybe the aquamarine bracelet that goes with the cocktail ring of Diana’s that Meghan wore to the wedding reception party. I’m kind of sad that her style is so minimalist (except those chunky rings she wore to the wedding!) because I’d love to see her in pearls and other bigger family pieces. Maybe the chunky rings are a signal that she’s about to break out some larger pieces on the tour. Fingers crossed…
I am not a fan of gold jewelry. But M rocks the look.
harrys friends are also married with babies of their own. i expect the bros wives have demanded their husbands spend time with them. which happens when you have a family,
@R
I agree for the most part of what you said, they’re all growing up and have more personal responsibilities, but just humour me for a sec and imagine—-what if these “bros” actually WANT to spend more time with their families instead of being obligated to do so under their wives “demands”**—i know, crazy thought right? Why would any man want to be around their families unless they’re being nagged by their wives, amirite?
**—This is the kind of sexist narrative that gets on my nerves. Even worse that in this day and age is still what sells.
The shape of the neck of the coat is too wide for Meghan’s frame.
And, your right Kaiser, the blush, yet again, looks like a bruised cheeks!
Her hair looked a mess!
I like the coat from the front. Odd that it’s a bit bulgy from the side – maybe it’s because she didn’t have it fully buttoned? Gorgeous color, though.
Honestly, I think it’s pretty normal to lose some of your single friends after marriage. Your life priorities and responsibilities change significantly. I don’t know why society thinks it’s just women creating that change.
I like Meghan’s coat now that I see it from the front. And I like the color.
I get tired of the ball and chain narrative that gets pushed so much. Honestly, some men actually just grow up all by themselves, imagine that! I’m 42 next month, married to a 36yo guy (my second marriage, his first). He was a pretty wild party boy but when we got serious, he moved into a stepdad role with my son and has never looked back. He has said that he pretty much just realized what was important in life at that point, and what he really wanted to be doing.
I doubt Harry calming down is Meghan’s doing. He’s not exactly a 25 y o bachelor anymore and hasn’t been for awhile.
I would recommend the podcast On Heir. The addressed this specific story and gave it all the eye rolls. The two “party pals” have recently moved to the states and have young families of their own.
I can understand cutting out single friends who are still falling out of nightclubs but this Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip guy is also married and seems to have settled down to a quieter life himself.
Isn’t it a little early to be assuming anything about him dropping old friends? They are still in the newly married category to me. That first year, many couples are more interested in hanging out with each other. It’s all new even if they’ve been together a while. It would actually be weird if Harry continued as before with his old friends and activities. He has probably been less with them for quite a while as he has carved out more and more time to be alone with his beloved.
The fact is that there are only 24 hours in the day and seven days in the week. When you add more activities and responsibilities, something else gets less attention. Doesn’t mean that you don’t like the people you liked before.
Where’s all the people who hated on gwyneths hands in the past month?! Her hands were comparatively nice, no?
Every woman has to do this, it’s actually a good measure of how serious the guy is about you, the relationship, and the future. You can’t build a family on a frat boy mentality. The reverse is true as well, sometimes female friends don’t make the cut either. When you get married, you have to put your relationship first and not everyone will support this.
Did any of you catch the footage of Meghan guiding Charles out of the way of Andrew’s car?
I saw that! I thought how awesome it was and it shows that she and PC have a tight relationship. Awww!
Funny, looking out for her father in law.
Haha! Was Andrew trying to run down Charles?? (Just joking… kinda… lol). I think if Pedo Andy thought he could get away with it… 😚🎶
Pedo Andy is going to have to deal with a few very critical articles in the media today. The Times in particular don’t hold back.
Any links Nic919? I can’t find any articles.
Where can i see this?
https://twitter.com/CarolKaylin/status/1051013687778136064
I think it’s interesting in a post not about her clothing, makeup, or accessories that still seems to be the focus. There’s already a post on what Meghan wore, why are we rehashing??
Anyway, this is par for the course when a party bachelor gets married. His life changes and his old crowd can’t handle the sudden change.
I like her outfit, but the make-up is…bad.
Do you guys think she is doing the make-up herself? Sometimes it looks great, and other times like in the pics above.
Stories like this are are so rooted in sexism i hate them so much. As if Harry can’t make decisions for himself, it has to be the wife that kills all the fun and is also jealous and insecure. Same thing when they wrote it about Kate. It cant just be that Harry has matured and maybe so has his friend who is now married, or that they have less time now that they WANT to dedicate more of their time to their families and relationships. No, these tabloids want us to think that as soon as men are engaged or married their wives immediately turn into their controlling mothers. It’s so angering that this is the storyline that sells, and that it’s so easy for most people to believe and accept as truth.
She’s so pretty but the look is a miss for me. Don’t like the dark navy and the caked on makeup. Overall the styling seems matronly and heavy handed… But whatever. We all have off days )
I thought her outfit was ok. It’s all of the rings I personally find tacky.
Yes Meghan the tyrant is erasing Harry’s past life and making him in her own image I’m sure. Maybe that’s what the tiff that “body language experts” are certain they had before the wedding was about lol! I do believe the Duchess of Cambridge did the same with William after they married. Or was it Kate and Carole? I forgot.
The Duchess used to same hand gestures to Princess Anne, maybe she was having a tiff with her too.
It was that scheming calculating social climbing Carole remember? Ha!
Yellow gold is all the rage
Harry has been buckling down and working a lot more, in addition to being a newlywed. And it’s not like Harry has a public Instagram that used to feature escapades with his Bros that’s now just him and Meghan at Home Depot. His friends liked Meghan, and almost across the board that circle is settling down (as is normal for people in their mid-30s). Non-story.
Those rings remind me of the Ali G tacky gold rings lolll
I loved the accessories she wore on Friday. The golden goes great with the navy blue IMO. And it’s not like she always wear this many rings. Don’t really see what’s so “tacky” about them.
@ whywhywhy the criticism Kate get is about her clothes and her laziness as working as a royal Meghan gets criticized to a whole another level some people on this site are savage when it’s come to Meghan to the point where it’s ridiculous the age shaming the calling Meghan a social climber weight shaming her . The need to talk about her uterus in every post about her saying she too old to have a baby natural when no one knows her history that’s my problem . And the hypocrisy of Kate fans on this site kaiser makes a joke about her buttons people lost their minds it’s ok to call Meghan any name the seem fit like tacky but don’t you dare make a joke about Kate it’s ok to insult Meghan character her marriage her age and her weight for them . Whenever Meghan fans defended her the Kate’s fans get all offended and lash out and saying that Kate gets the same treatment when in reality that’s not true I’ve been reading this site for a while now I seen the comments Kate gets And it’s not even close to level of venom Meghan gets around here from some people
Did meg wear the rings to distract from her midsection because those are wayyy too much IMO also she doesnt look to happy in almost all of these pics
And here I was thinking she wore the rings because she could.
Regular woman hating BS, as per usual.
I think she looks preggers. Am a fan.
I’d weed out those spoilt self indulgent conservative douche bags too!
I’d be all IF I AM MOVING OVER HERE AWAY FROM MY LIFE YOU BETTER NOT BE PARTYING LIKE ITS 2005 OR IM OUT.
Meh. They’re all relative newlyweds, and should be spending more time with new spouses than their friends from their single days. This doesn’t apply only to Harry and Meghan but most of his old pals, all of whom are now married. Many now have young children or will be having kids soon.
Just read the other day that Guy Pelly doesn’t even spend majority time in the UK these days, but is in the US in his wife’s homestate enjoying farmland management. A long way from their days falling out of Mahiki at 2 AM.
That’s natural progression for most people. Priorities change; as time moves on, the kids get a bit older, out of diapers and into primary school they’ll likely all be making playdates or doing family-oriented stuff together at the weekend. Harry and Meghan will likely have children, as will the Inskips, the Pellys already have an infant, etc. It all comes around, they’ll all seek each other out when the children are big enough to do things. This is esp true of the British upper classes, who generally like to keep to people they are familiar with.
omg, c’mon people. Stop with the ‘heavily rouged’ or ‘overly made-up’.
That Is Her Skin Color. It’s gorgeous. Get over it. She doesn’t need foundation.
Your comments have everything to do with the color of the LIGHT. Most of these photos are taken outside, so the colors change with the sky. Skin is translucent.
