Kim Kardashian ‘is very uncomfortable & unhappy’ with Kanye’s MAGA ranting

While Republican commentators might now believe that Kanye West is a winning “culture war” for them, the rest of the world was pretty horrified by what happened in the Oval Office last week. Personally, I don’t even believe Kanye was entirely conscious – he seemed like he was in some kind of fugue state, glassy-eyed and ranting incoherent nonsense in front of the bank of photographers and reporters. Trump’s performance was equally terrifying – he only cares about how much people like him and if someone “likes” him, then that person – regardless of delusional state, mental instability or general stupidity – is A-OK and a “good person.”

According to Maggie Haberman, White House aides were “hugely embarrassed” about what happened between Kanye and Trump, and that everyone lays the blame for this at Jared Kushner’s feet, because Jared was the one to invite Kanye to the White House and he put the lunch on Trump’s calendar. But blaming Jared will only take you so far – what we saw from both Kanye and Trump was arguably one of the most pathetic pop-culture moments in years.

Kanye’s performance has alienated him from former supporters, collaborators and industry friends too. T.I. is done with Kanye. Dave Chappelle is done with Kanye. Drake is also done with Kanye, but that has less to do with Trump and more to do with the beef involving Pusha T. So what about all of the people who believe that Kim Kardashian should “come and get her man”? Well, as we’ve seen, Kim is embarrassed about and for Kanye too. But we’ve also seen that she’s sticking by him. People Magazine claims Kim is uncomfortable. Me too, bitch.

Kim Kardashian is trying her best to be supportive of Kanye West, but his public rants are negatively affecting the mother of three. “Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Kimoji creator, who shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 8 months, and son Saint, 2½, with West. “She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn’t well. It’s stressful for her. She knows he isn’t healthy right now, but it’s impossible to get across to him. All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.” But Kardashian West, who married the musician in May 2014, isn’t the only one who hopes her husband gets the assistance he needs — her famous family does too. Adds the source, “Kim’s family thinks he needs help, but Kanye doesn’t, so it won’t happen.” Since West disclosed that he is no longer taking his medication, people in his inner circle have been “telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense,” an insider told PEOPLE earlier this week. Despite their attempts to get through, those close to West feel that their concerns are falling on deaf ears — partially because of his relationship with the president. “No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged,” said the source, “because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so.” And while the Kardashians have been an unwavering support system to him, the source said that “the entire family is at the end of their ropes, and stuff like this won’t help. They’re trying to help him get things where they should be, and it’s going to be that much harder now,” the source added. “It’s a sad day.”

[From People]

Ugh. I’ve said this many times, but I still feel this way: Kim is not Kanye’s keeper. She’s his wife, she’s raising three children – mostly on her own, since he’s not around – and it’s not her legal responsibility to physically stop Kanye from making an ass out of himself, just like it’s not Melania Trump’s responsibility to police HER husband. I would be fine with just letting both their husbands go off somewhere so they can just rant and rave at each other, except that one of these a–holes is the president of the United States.

Incidentally, Kim and Kanye traveled to Uganda this weekend. Kanye has set up a “pop up studio” to record music. I’m also guessing that Kim wanted to literally get him out of the country.