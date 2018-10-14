Kim Kardashian ‘is very uncomfortable & unhappy’ with Kanye’s MAGA ranting

While Republican commentators might now believe that Kanye West is a winning “culture war” for them, the rest of the world was pretty horrified by what happened in the Oval Office last week. Personally, I don’t even believe Kanye was entirely conscious – he seemed like he was in some kind of fugue state, glassy-eyed and ranting incoherent nonsense in front of the bank of photographers and reporters. Trump’s performance was equally terrifying – he only cares about how much people like him and if someone “likes” him, then that person – regardless of delusional state, mental instability or general stupidity – is A-OK and a “good person.”
According to Maggie Haberman, White House aides were “hugely embarrassed” about what happened between Kanye and Trump, and that everyone lays the blame for this at Jared Kushner’s feet, because Jared was the one to invite Kanye to the White House and he put the lunch on Trump’s calendar. But blaming Jared will only take you so far – what we saw from both Kanye and Trump was arguably one of the most pathetic pop-culture moments in years.
Kanye’s performance has alienated him from former supporters, collaborators and industry friends too. T.I. is done with Kanye. Dave Chappelle is done with Kanye. Drake is also done with Kanye, but that has less to do with Trump and more to do with the beef involving Pusha T. So what about all of the people who believe that Kim Kardashian should “come and get her man”? Well, as we’ve seen, Kim is embarrassed about and for Kanye too. But we’ve also seen that she’s sticking by him. People Magazine claims Kim is uncomfortable. Me too, bitch.
Kim Kardashian is trying her best to be supportive of Kanye West, but his public rants are negatively affecting the mother of three.
“Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Kimoji creator, who shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 8 months, and son Saint, 2½, with West. “She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn’t well. It’s stressful for her. She knows he isn’t healthy right now, but it’s impossible to get across to him. All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.”
But Kardashian West, who married the musician in May 2014, isn’t the only one who hopes her husband gets the assistance he needs — her famous family does too. Adds the source, “Kim’s family thinks he needs help, but Kanye doesn’t, so it won’t happen.”
Since West disclosed that he is no longer taking his medication, people in his inner circle have been “telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense,” an insider told PEOPLE earlier this week. Despite their attempts to get through, those close to West feel that their concerns are falling on deaf ears — partially because of his relationship with the president.
“No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged,” said the source, “because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so.”
And while the Kardashians have been an unwavering support system to him, the source said that “the entire family is at the end of their ropes, and stuff like this won’t help. They’re trying to help him get things where they should be, and it’s going to be that much harder now,” the source added. “It’s a sad day.”
Ugh. I’ve said this many times, but I still feel this way: Kim is not Kanye’s keeper. She’s his wife, she’s raising three children – mostly on her own, since he’s not around – and it’s not her legal responsibility to physically stop Kanye from making an ass out of himself, just like it’s not Melania Trump’s responsibility to police HER husband. I would be fine with just letting both their husbands go off somewhere so they can just rant and rave at each other, except that one of these a–holes is the president of the United States.
Incidentally, Kim and Kanye traveled to Uganda this weekend. Kanye has set up a “pop up studio” to record music. I’m also guessing that Kim wanted to literally get him out of the country.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I can’t even bring myself to watch any of the footage of this meeting. I’m so embarrassed as an American, I’m so uncomfortable that this is what is going on the day after a devestating hurricane. I am just so over it!!!
The very sickening part, you know Trump and his trolls mocked Kayne afterwards. Trump thinks it funny to make fun of even normal people can you imagine what they say about Kayne behind closed doors. Bet orange marshmallow even has a nickname for him.
So… She drops to the mags that she’s uncomfortable but then goes on vacation with him? Sure, Jan. I think she needs to be wearing the jacket “I really don’t care, do you?” She’s not her husband’s keeper and of course he’s mentally ill but he’s also a huge a**hole and is still sticking by him.
I agree. She doesn’t care, unless her brand is hurting. She’s complicit. They should both be cancelled.
Yes. I believe nothing from that family, they lie like they breathe.
She vacationed with her now ex husband weeks or so before she left him. They even put it on the dang show for rating. Never, ever underestimate the K’s for drama.
Correction: she MARRIED her now ex husband weeks before she left him. They made special episodes of the show for ratings.
I thought that when her intro is as the ” Kimoji creator.” Like wouldn’t this be the time to not give a plug if you’re truly concerned. Also, if I thought #presidentmiller found me perfectly sane, or a genius, I’d get myself some help.
I only feel bad for their kids, that’s all. Kanye should be in a hospital or some kind of facility but everyone around him clearly don’t love him or something because they let him do whatever he wants.
I wholeheartedly agree with you, say the words right out of my mouth.
There’s not a whole lot they can do, though. Unless he is actively a danger to himself or others, one cannot be hospitalized against their will as an adult. If Kanye doesn’t want to go and isn’t in danger of physically harming himself/anyone else, then all they can really do is plead with him to go back on his meds, encourage him to seek help, and/or voluntarily check himself into treatment.
I certainly am no Kardashian apologist but I don’t think we can make assumptions about what conversations have been happening between them and Kayne privately.
Thank you. I never thought I would be defending a Kardashian but people throwing around the word “complicit” or saying she “needs to do something” clearly have never had a mentally ill loved one — you cannot “make” someone take meds or seek treatment and there must be proof of immediate danger before legal intervention. And furthermore, legal intervention such as involuntary commitment or guardianship is a DRASTIC step that profoundly degrades your relationship and you risk losing any trust or affection that might allow you to help/influence their behavior. I’m sure Kim is doing what she can and I feel for her.
I have a bipolar family member and I agree to a point. It’s true, there’s not a lot you can do if someone doesn’t want help. We don’t know what they’re saying in their private lives.
BUT Kim is on vacation with him and their kids. That’s why I don’t believe she’s upset or embarrassed at all.
I honestly believe that “sources” such as these are coming straight from the Kardashian family (PMK) and they are the roll out of the Kim-divorces-Kanye story. No, she is not his keeper but I think she views this marriage as a way to promote her brand. And when Kanye is no longer a source of promotion (i.e. when he becomes too much of a liability), she will drop him off at the curb and move on. I can almost read the poor-brokenhearted-Kim stories morphing into the Kim’s-new-life-after-Kanye stories to the Kim’s-finds-love-again-with-(fill-in the blanks) stories.
I feel bad that Kanye doesn’t have anyone who is able to reach him and convince him to get the help he needs. And I feel bad that the people who do care about him are reaching the point where they can no longer bear to be so close to the wreckage he is making of his life. It’s pain all around unfortunately.
The writing definitely sounds like it was sourced by the Kardashians. “The mother of 3” was designed to remind us that she’s a nurturing, maternal person. They’re spinning this all, along with plot lines from this season, to make sure she looks like the victim in the upcoming divorce.
She doesn’t care about what he said. She cares about how it affects her brand.
Oh it’s absolutely PMK. Pushing her “Kimoji” whatever that is in this article about Kim’s mentally ill husband. They are so shameless.
Regarding your comment “When he becomes too much of a liability she’ll drop him at the curb and move on.”
I think that is exactly what she should do. They are supposed to be in a partnership. Once it becomes a situation as serious as this is, I think any woman is well within her right to say “This does not work for me and I’m not going to remain in this partnership under these circumstances.”
I absolutely think Kanye needs some support and is clearly in a seriously problematic state and it would be nice if his wife and her family could get him the help he needs. But if he’s turning down offers of help -deal’s off and she can move forward however she chooses to best care for herself and their three children and her business. No qualms. Marriage and love should no longer be expectations for women to sacrifice themselves or their well being at the altar of some man no matter what he does or what’s going on with him.
Agreed! Kim K is not a mental health professional and can’t, and shouldn’t, be expected to take care of him. Adults with mental illness can’t be forced into treatment without drastic legal action, and she has three small children who are likely frightened sometimes by their father’s erratic behavior. They are and should be her first priority.
Absolutely. They used him to get into the fashion world and gain credibility. Once his usefulness is gone he will be too. These are definitely K family quotes saying how “supportive” they are.
Giving him all this attention in the press only emboldens him. He clearly is loving the attention he’s getting.
I agree, it is not Kim’s responsibility to take care of him and reel him in. I wonder if her concern is more for how he’s hurting her brand too and all the access to A-list parties and events that she has gotten from being married to him. I wonder if she’s worried that now a lot of industry people are distancing themselves from him will affect her.
I’m sorry, Africa, you don’t deserve this….
Kim is “very uncomfortable and unhappy” . If Kim is unhappy that means PMK is not happy because Kanye is hurting the “brand” . The noise you hear is the Kardashian PR bulldozer slowly moving towards Kanye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting him out of the country doesn’t help lol he returned to Twitter with a long filmed rant about mind control and social media.Because criticism on social media is now mind control. Ugh he’s just like his white master they both cannot handle not being worshipped by everyone.
He comes across like he’s in the throes of textbook mania. I can’t stand the Kartrashians but actually find myself feeling empathy for Kim. He needs serious help and I’ve seen manic people before resist this because they (for a time) feel so ‘up’ and energised (with an extra helping of grandiosity for Kanye, it seems). I hope someone can talk him around before it gets to the point of breakdown and legal intervention. And I hope the kids are being shielded because that would be damn scary to witness.
I agree that he’s in the middle of a huge manic episode. Especially that he’s on vacation and talking about mind control and all of that. However, you don’t say hateful things like “abolish the 13th amendment” unless you already have that deep seeded hatred inside of you. I just don’t believe the hate is coming out of no where due to mania. That is coming from experience.
@squirrelgirl is right.
He’s co opting the whole welfare rethoric which is straight out of the racist southern strategy that Nixon and Reagan used to win white voters in the south and Midwest. He’s literally using these racist stereotypes about black people to argue for trump.
This isn’t mental illness necessary it’s internalised racism that likely runs much deeper. Ben Carson has said similar things and people don’t think he’s ill but they do think he has internalised racism.
Let me also say that black people can be republicans but once they engage and further racist stereotypes about their own people it’s about something else.
I agree with you squirrelgirl.
Kem – I think Ben Carson must have had some kind of damaging event such as a mini stroke, something that wasn’t obvious and didn’t land him in the hospital. He started getting malpractice suits for mistakes the old Carson would not have made. I suspect he had to retire early because his malpractice insurance must have gone through the roof and his colleagues were easing him out.
Carson had once been head of a department and he had definitely been a gifted neurosurgeon. Surgeons can be otherwise quirky and are infamous for bad bedside manner, but they are focused on their craft. Now Ben seems unfocused and wandering. Nobody but Trump would have put him in the Cabinet. Even Carson initially denied any interest, saying he was unqualified.
But in Carson’s case, it’s also quite possible that he believed the nonsense he spouts even as a young man. Sometimes people are like that, if they manage to succeed then they begin to think it’s all because they did the right things and nobody else did the right things and so are having self-made trouble. But there is always a lot of luck in anybody’s success, none of us can pull ourselves up by our own bootstraps. We have to take advantage of opportunities when they appear, but for many people the opportunities don’t appear.
If my mother had said “get a job” after high school and had not let me mooch off her for the college years and she hadn’t even worked a low paying job on the nearby campus to make sure I could go tuition-free if I didn’t get a scholarship and I didn’t have a functional work-study program for other expenses before Reagan destroyed it, I doubt that I would have managed to get past that. I didn’t have the energy to be a superwoman. And if the grad school had not provided a fellowship and then a paying job that paid for my tuition and books and living expenses — likewise.
I’m an Aussie who has largely tuned out of US politics in recent times (I guess I’m lucky I get to do that) because I just can’t get a handle on how deplorable, dodgy AF Trump got in – and stays in – power after SO MANY scandals. I also struggle with the approach to healthcare and gun laws. But I just googled the 13th amendment and am in shock. I don’t retract my earlier comment but absolutely agree there is something else layered with the mental illness. Is it self-loathing? How else could you attack the very piece of historic legislation that essentially allows you to have the freedom and success you enjoy today. Not to mention potentially withholding that from your family, friends and black community. Ugh.
Yeah my biggest worry is what the kids have seen and heard from him. Growing up with an unmedicated and mentally ill parent is no joke and it can be incredibly scary for a child, especially as they get older and recognize what’s going on. I didn’t realize just how bad my dad’s situation was until I got older and then it went from “daddy’s having a bad day” to “go to your room and don’t come out until Dad leaves because you don’t want to be his next target.”
At one point my daughter (who was 12 at the time) was having huge angry meltdowns & was misdiagnosed with bipolar by a therapist (later she was diagnosed correctly with anxiety). So I’ve done tons of research on the subject. Long story short, I read a lot about mania, because it became common practice to diagnose kids with bipolar with NO mania, as they were saying kids showed mania as angry outburst & not grandiose behaviors. I’m no therapists, but from all my readings about mania Kanye is displaying they symptoms for sure. And the worse may be yet to come, when he falls into depression.
The kids are not being shielded, there are pictures of them with Kanye and Kim at the resort in Uganda. Where, BTW you can see Kanye in the hotel lobby sitting on the reception desk all sprawled out like he owns the place.
Yes, it can be really hard to keep someone on their medication or get them back on it. You can’t actually force someone to take it.
Can anybody tell me why Kanye gets constantly labeled a “genius” or “brilliant”?What has he done for humanity to warrant those labels? Surely he was a very talented musician and lyricist, he has a few good songs but so do many other artists who don’t get those labels. And regarding him and his MAGAness and the Kardashians, a black hole can come and swallow all of them any day now pls.
If he was a genius with songs, I think he’s lost that too.
Kanye alienated people who actually wrote the lyrics, so he is probably just on his own now. I think his real talent was for production. He had collected good people as collaborators, but his behavior has pushed them away.
When he’s lucid, I always thought he was intelligent. But his lack of interest in reading seemed baffling, considering his mother’s profession. Could he have something like dyslexia that makes reading difficult? Relying only on spoken communication is limiting even today unless you take special measures to use the technology, which I doubt that he does. One big difference is the rate at which you can get new information – I would rather read transcripts because it’s so much faster than waiting through the original video or audio. My brother is a good reader (he remembers what he reads) but also a very slow reader, so he likes audio books and watching news shows/interviews.
But now Kanye seems mostly manic. So it doesn’t matter any more. He’s been manic for quite a while now. Not sure if he is really going to come down naturally from it. Depends on what his brain difficulties actually are. His only hope might be that he crashes from sleep deprivation again and gets hospitalized and the staff manages to get some of his prescriptions into him long enough for his mind to clear.
I agree, he’s no genius. He’s been saying he’s a genius for years so everyone now says it. Ice T said it best on Twitter: ” If you keep saying you’re a genius, dumb people will believe it”
Although I agree that they can’t be held responsible for their husbands behaviour . Melania and Kim both married problematic men for social standing and money. Barely live with them so let’s not pretend these are love marriages where they just can’t help but stick around. Reality is they are staying for the money and the perks that come with marrying powerful men. Kim plays lip service to both trumpster and liberals. She’s trying to play both.This isn’t a climate where you get to be neutral and not be criticised. People should cancel the entire kardashian family and Kim in particular, money is the only language she understands
This completely.
Yes! Thank you!
yeah, absolutely, being with her out of his right mind hubby gives her brownie points with the maga crowd, let’s not pretend otherwise, and playing the victim and shows her as sympathetic to the blue wave crowd. All while she is milking both crowds with likes, views, products, endorsements, etc. She is now what others said Taylor Swift was. Trying to play both hands and responding to two bosses. No.
She should be cancelled.
Yup, she’s all about the money, and the lies, don’t forget the lies. If their marriage ends, I think it will be harder on him than her. A lot harder. She needs to tread carefully with him and thoughts of ending their marriage. Imo, I think he will either go into a depression or a rage, neither of which will be good for her or their children. It will not end quietly.
This exactly.
Amen.
PMK was in her glory when they arranged the marriage to him. He wanted to date Kim for years and she finally agreed after she realized Reggie would never come back to her and her arranged marriage and subsequent divorce to Kris Humphries blew up in her face. She had a big name and in her mind a nice rich father for her kids. This is what happens when you plan your life around a television show. Khloe said she envisioned Kim being like Zsa Zsa Gabor with five husbands, which may be true, she’s on number 3. As hard as that little skit in the WH was to watch, he needs help, and it doesn’t appear to be coming anytime soon.
I don’t think Kim married Kanye on the rebound from a failed marriage. She was only interested in using Husband #2 for her show, for months before the wedding and afterward. It didn’t blow up in her face, it was proceeding as planned although Humphries was beginning to catch on that he was simply a prop and becoming unhappy with that role. I doubt that they talked much when the cameras were off, and she acting uncaring and downright hostile early in the series. That was not a problem with Humphries, but just Kim letting her true self out. She didn’t want him to move his stuff into her house and she interfered with his ability to train in anticipation of being able to play basketball again. She never would have treated Reggie like that.
I think what happened is that after Kanye broke up with Amber Rose, he told Kim that if she wasn’t married already, he would marry her. I think it was then that she trotted over to the courthouse as fast as her high heels could carry her to file for divorce, without even discussing it with Humphries. He learned about it when we did, from media reports. She wanted to trade up to Kanye, who could get her into places she wanted to go, as soon as she realized he was interested and free. Couldn’t risk Kanye getting attached to someone else again. She must not have even discussed it with her Demon Mother, who would have realized how bad it looked and how it would squash plans for making money off reruns of the wedding.
She was not unhappy in her marriage because it was just a plot line for her, she was completely in charge as she wanted to be. She was just surprised that Humphries turned out to be serious about it and wanted an annulment rather than a quick divorce. Which he deserved, by the way. I’m sure she lied to him about everything to get him to the televised wedding and revealed her true plans only afterward. It was obvious from things he said and the baffled look on his face when she contradicted what she must have told him previously. Kim is a pathological liar and just says what she thinks will smooth her way. She even went to Bible studies with the guy during the engagement! He should have run when she wouldn’t let him invite old friends to the wedding, that’s never a good sign.
“ she’s raising three children – mostly on her own, since he’s not around”
Meh. Her and a team of nannies, baby nurses, tutors, chefs, and god know what else…but point taken.
My real opinion on the Kanye situation? I think that Jared Kushner needs to be investigated for passing information to the Saudis and that information’s connection to the journalist murdered at their embassy. Why? Because I can’t help but feel Kushner was more than happy to have a powerful, wealthy Black man reduced by either ego or mental illness (or some combo) to acting like a buffon in front of a crowd of wealthy, powerful Whites. The rest (including the Kartrashians (spelling deliberate) ) is noise.
She has one child that’s biologically his, right? That’s who I really feel for. If that child inherits his mental illness, I truly wonder if that child will get treatment, because she seems to have her head in the sand in regards to Kanyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim K showed up for a fawning session with Trump herself. The premise of getting a woman released from prison was just an excuse for the appearance. It’s clear to me that both Kim and Kanye jump when Trump tells them to. The question is, why? I think they owe Trump something, or they owe a very big friend of Trump’s something. I’d like journalists to dig into their finances and tax situation. That would be newsworthy.
I agree. They do it because he is powerful (shudder) and has a following. That’s all they care about. Money, fame, looks, and power. Kim is no different than the people who support Trump and look the other way at his racist, bigoted, sexist way of life. She takes what she wants from black culture (without giving credit), she rubs shoulders with Trump, she supports her husband who supports Trump, she doesn’t say a bad word about Trump… I mean how much more proof do people need that she is not a true liberal? Neither one of them support the black community. They use it for their respective brands and that’s it. Kanye clearly hates himself. I feel bad that his kids will see how hateful he is toward his own race.
I think Kim by nature is apolitical. I doubt that she thinks of herself as a Democrat or Republican, it just isn’t a big deal to her. Many people don’t think of themselves with political labels, hence the Independent category in polls. That’s not really a problem.
But she does consider which way the wind blows, so this is an ideal situation for her. She gets credit from all sides in this and that’s important for her businesses. But I still wouldn’t expect her to suddenly start acting partisan in any case.
This is the thing.
Kim married Kanye and the last time I checked wedding vows included the phrase “in sickness and in health”. Kanye is ill. Almost everyone here’s comments acknowledge this. What if he had cancer, would we all be saying well, Kim’s not her husband’s keeper? No, she’s not a medical professional and we don’t truly know what goes on behind closed doors but I am a bit queasy at the callousness that is being meted out towards him. He is also an *sshole but he’s always been one. Remember his 45 minute speech at their wedding??? They should have known something was off then.
The other thing is, why are people feeling that Kanye’s internalized racism and the hugely problematic statements that he is making would be grounds for Kim to walk away?? Her entire family is racist!!! And they are also extremely ignorant in both the colloquial and original definitions of the word. They mine Black culture and Black people but don’t give back to the community, and no, Kim getting Trump to release that one prisoner doesn’t make up for it. In many ways Kim and Kanye are a match made in heaven. This shit is real, if you want to traffic in Blackness so much this is part and parcel of it. Kanye choosing to spout this nonsense is his own choice but it’s the choice of a diseased mind, and it’s also the result of being raised in a society that is mired in white supremacy. Almost ALL of us in the world suffer from it on some level. Racism is messy, and vile, and insidious and now it’s come home to rest on the doorstep of someone who is the mother of three biracial children whose father is Black. Too bad that she is only now, despite her dating a bevy of Black men, having to confront it at 37 years old. This is the reality of being a racialized person in the US, and when you date someone who is Black it is inevitable that you are going to have to deal with it at some point. The rest of us have to deal with the violence and upsets caused by racial oppression at far, far younger ages. Kim isn’t upset by his racism, only that she looks bad by proxy. To me, the suggestion that she get rid of him at this point is the height of irony.
Is that why your family and yourself enable & co-sign his behaviour Kim?
The only sympathy I have is for those three small children in the middle of this. It was telling when Kanye’s team sprang into action and got him help when the Kardashians flew to New York previously. Kim exploited this for the cameras.
Can’t they put him on a 5150 hold and a conservatorship? I can’t muster any sympathy for Kanye as his words and actions have hurt the black community. It’s sad though as he has no one who will get him help. Although you can’t make someone take their meds and force them to get help.
She could but she won’t. As you pointed out, the people around him did when she was elsewhere.
First, she is not raising the kids like a single parent. Besides her very involved family, she has the money and the helpers to make things as easy as possible on her (or even have other people raise the kids).
Second, no, it isn’t a wife’s job to police her husband. But when her husband is mentally ill (as I believe is the case with Kanye), then, yes, it is the wife’s job to step up and help him. It is her job to take care of the family and getting him better is part of that.
True, Kim is not Kanye’s keeper. But the entire world can see that he is in the grip of some kind of mental break, whether it’s a manic episode associated with bipolar disorder or something else. If she truly cares about him as much as she claims she should commit him to a psychiatric facility for evaluation and to hopefully receive the treatment he appears to be in desperate need of. Sitting back and doing nothing is the opposite of love.
It took Kim about 5 minutes to divorce Kris Humphries. If she had taken that 5 minutes to really try to get to know Kanye instead of jumping on that d*ck before the paperwork was even filed, maybe she would have realized something was wrong. No sympathy here for Kim, ever. She’s reaping what her evil family sowed. Tough shit, Kim. I hope he contests the divorce that’s surely coming until the end of time.
+1
Poor Kim and Poor Melania. These poor bullied pillars of society just can’t catch a break. If only they hadn’t married awful men and used them for personal gain, at times even upholding and advancing their awful opinions. Oh wait, that makes them awful too, doesn’t it? Whoops.
The comparison between Kanye and Trump is unfair, and wasn’t my point, just to clarify. I believe Kanye is struggling and suffering (and yeah, he’s not the President), but he’s saying awful things and that is on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. No excuses for Kim or Melania.
“In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist.”
- Angela Davis
I think people give Kim way too many chances. Yes, once in a while we read how she doesn’t agree with him or whatever but still she’s still defending him and staying by his side. She just cares about her brand that’s it. They’re both are equally shallow and awful, Kim just keeps her mouth shut
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This kanye circus was jareds idea as was the other unhinged guy who replaced Sean spicer.
“No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged,” said the source, “because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so.”
So basically, Kanye is an example of what Trump is doing to all of his supporters. “I’m not racist, the president says so!” “Alex Jones makes sense, the president says so!” “I can use my tractor for a boat, the president says so!”
Kim needs to be the one to get kanye help. His mother is dead and his father isn’t around. If she doesn’t do it then no one will. She is his wife and the mother of his children. They are affected by his behaviour and if she doesn’t realize this now she will when they get older. My grandmother was bipolar and was untreated and undiagnosed until her 60s. It was an era when no one wanted to talk about mental health and the nervous breakdowns were just hidden away. But meanwhile my mother and my uncle had a mother who was never there for them in the big moments of their lives and it affected who they became as adults. Even I remember as a young kid when she would have her manic phases and want to shop all the time or else just stay in her house for days. My mom was open about what was going on but still she was not really acting like my other grandmother.
It was only when my grandmother made a serious suicide threat that my grandfather brought her for psychiatric treatment because he was afraid she would do it. One of her sisters had a few years earlier actually succeeded in a suicide attempt. She was put in the psych ward for initial treatment and I still recall only being able to see her in the front area of the psych ward because no one under 18 was allowed to the hospital rooms. Even when she did start to get treatment it took a while for things to stabilize. And there were back tracks with the medication, especially when my grandfather died unexpectedly. She stopped taking her meds and started a fight with my mom and tried to put my brother and me in the middle of it. Eventually it got sorted out. But my point to this is that someone who is bipolar and not taking treatment is going to only get worse and everyone’s life is affected. With the added fishbowl of fame and the dump circus, it’s even worse. And suicide is a strong possibility. I wish I was kidding but I lived this scenario and without diligent adherence to taking the meds, it will get worse.
Sorry to hear of this Nic and appreciate you sharing your perspective. Glad everything is sorted now. It’s not fair on those children to be exposed to their father who refuses his meds, clearly unwell and their mother enables his behaviour. Kim has the wealth and resources to get help for her husband. Kim needs to remember she has a responsibility towards her children and it would be in everyone’s best interest to seek help for Kanye.
1. Kim is not raising those kids along. LOL are you kidding me?
2. The trip to Africa was planned weeks ago.
3. If you think Kim and PMK aren’t LOVING all the press Kanye is getting, then you are delusional. They are in the middle of a new season of their show…any attention is good attention right now. They need the ratings.
Unless they intend on dropping the older sisters, how long can this show happen. I imagine teens are the biggest viewers and Kim and Kourtney are both pushing forty. That’s old for girls watching and coveting Kylie’s lips. Everything ends eventually and they are no different.
The odd thing is Kylie and Kendall are barely on the show. I think Kylie has her own spin off show. Now a days the Kardashians are in the news mostly because of the things the men they are married to/dating do. They need these men to keep them relevant. Kim can’t rely on her nude selfies anymore because we’ve seen it ALL a million times. There is nothing left now other than exploiting the men they date. Mind you, these men are allowing themselves to be exploited because it benefits them as well.
They are already pushing the cousins into the limelight.
On the contrary as his spouse, knowing that he’s mentally incapacitated she IS responsible for him until he is out of this phase. If he does something while like this that hurts someone or damaged property she can be sued along with him. She can commit him for a 72 he hold, that might help him.
It’s frightening imagining Kanye being in lock down. Unless someone is threatening another’s life or their own, can you commit them? I don’t think being amongst others with different types of mental illnesses would help him at all. He needs one-on-one therapy. He has become a caricature, and it’s sad….he’s a human being who needs help. He’s your husband, Kim…you know, for better or worse, in sickness and in health. Do wedding vows mean anything. Obviously, in her case, history has proven they don’t.
How long will we have to hear from this moronic family??? How long? Will it never end? I guess not. They will haul their large asses to Mars. They will clone themselves. They’ll be holograms. The future generations will be forced to see their large asses putter around.
Does anybody know about their prenup? Does anyone want to speculate child support for their 3 children? Says the skeptic in me…
Also want to say Ben Carson is a big no to me politically and anything else you throw in there. My father was one of the docs that trained him and was a very gentle and upbeat guy and yet he told me early on to avoid him both personally and really professionally but I didn’t know him myself. I had never before or since then heard my father be this negative about anyone he worked with.
