Brigitte Macron told friends that her husband is ‘too arrogant, too snappy’

I have something harsh to say about a woman’s appearance, and I know I’m a terrible person for this, but here goes: Brigitte Macron needs to give up the blonde. This shade of blonde, with this haircut and orange-tan skin is just a really bad look, especially at the age of 65. I get that this look probably makes her happy, and she might even believe it makes her look younger, but… no. It doesn’t.

Anyway, as many of you know, I’m somewhat fascinated and disgusted by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron’s creepy-ass “love story.” They fell in love when she was married to someone else, and when Emmanuel was just 15 years old. She was his teacher. He was sent away from her, but they kept in touch and when he got a bit older, they got together and have been together ever since. There’s a 25-year age difference. Do you think she ever still thinks of him as that “kid” she likely seduced when she was his teacher? Well, it turns out that Brigitte might think her husband is finally acting out some teenage rebellion. Or something.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been told that he is too arrogant by his own wife Brigitte, who claims she is fed up of his high-handed manner. Brigitte Macron has urged his inner circle to tell him the truth because she feels like she is the only person who risks telling him when he is being high-handed, reports Le Parisien newspaper. She reportedly confided in members of her entourage that President Macron is ‘too arrogant, too snappy’, and nobody dares tell him otherwise. Mr. Macron is struggling to reshuffle his government after the resignations of two high-profile ministers, one of whom complained on television that his presidency “lacked humility”. He suffered further damage to his reputation with reports on Sunday that his wife is also fed up with his “high-handed” manner. Mrs Macron has also vowed revenge on the person who spread rumours that her husband was in a gay relationship, according to a new book. Her remarks appear in an unauthorised biography of Michèle ‘Mimi” Marchand, a public relations advisor to the Macrons and the owner of a celebrity photo agency, Bestimage. The book, to be published in French on Wednesday, has also embarrassed the first couple by depicting the Macrons as excessively reliant on Ms Marchand, a PR legend who ran lesbian nightclubs in the 1990s and whose former partner was jailed for armed robbery.

“…By depicting the Macrons as excessively reliant on Ms Marchand, a PR legend who ran lesbian nightclubs in the 1990s and whose former partner was jailed for armed robbery….” *takes long drag of cigarette while Edith Piaf plays on vinyl* C’est la vie, tu sais? Sure, PR legends who run popular lesbian nightclubs might be scandalous in American politics, but I imagine most French politicians have those kinds of connections, non?

As for Brigitte being the only one who can tell her husband that he’s being too arrogant and snappy… sure, I believe that. I believe that he’s probably quite arrogant in general – wasn’t there a story about how he’s always been seen as a “boy wonder” and impossibly brilliant at a very young age? That kind of thing breeds a certain kind of arrogance. But yes, it seems like Brigitte is the Mean Mom who tells her son-husband that he’s being an arrogant little sh-t and he needs to go to his room.