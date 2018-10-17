Dakota Johnson in Gucci at the BFI London ‘Suspiria’ premiere: stunning or meh?

One of the things I really enjoy about Dakota Johnson is that Tilda Swinton seems to enjoy her. Tilda Swinton thinks Dakota is a cool girl, therefore Dakota must be a cool girl. Tilda sought out another project with Dakota, therefore Dakota must have some talent and she must be hard-working. Dakota and Tilda reunited for Suspiria after their critically acclaimed first film together, A Bigger Splash. Suspiria is a remake of 1977 horror classic directed by Dario Argento, and last night was the big premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. Dakota, Mia Goth and Tilda were the trio representing the film. I tend to think that they planned out their outfits too – Tilda in the black suit, and the younger girls in silver.
Dakota wore a slim Gucci gown that showed off the fact that she is NOT pregnant. The gown itself is okay – nothing offensive, nothing amazing. I’m consistently underwhelmed by Dakota’s general styling – this dress could have used an updo and a bold lipstick shade. But still, she looks fine. Pretty.
As for Mia, she wore Givenchy, this tiered-ruffled thing. I’ve said before that I enjoy that Mia Goth sort of stays in her lane, and that she never really ventures to soft, girly, frothy looks. It’s usually dark, streamlined stuff or metallics like this. I even think the “ruffles” look odd on her. But my big issue, again, is the styling. Enough with the pink eye makeup, ladies!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
LOVE all 3 of the outfits, but especially the metallic dresses. I’m a huge sucker for metallic dresses & metallic clothes in general.
I can’t possibly believe that Dakota Johnson is cool, the math doesn’t add up. She looks like the human embodiment of basic and bland. She is basically Ann from Arrested Development. From the limited work of hers I have seen, she’s not that great of an actress. I really don’t understand how she gets work.
I think Dakota looks lovely. Is it the most cutting edge outfit in the world? No, but its glamorous and fun and she looks confident in it, so overall a win.
You know what? I’m a believer in Dakota. I can afford that. The only time in which she seems to pretend to be someone else is when she’s acting, and she’s actually pretty good at it.
I get it about Dakota…but then…I always have….and I think she looks HAWT AS HELL here!!!! And I saw “A Bigger Splash”…and I thought Dakota was great in that…and that her and Tilda has WONDERFUL chemistry…and obviously Tilda wants to “KTSE”…..
Dakota actually looks stunning and I don’t think the look needed an updo or bolder lip color.
Yikes that past thread on the pregnancy rumours is cringeworthy in hindsight. So many comments to the effect of “she must be pregnant, she’s huge!”. Yiiiiiiiiiiikes.
I swear the best policy, unless the baby is crowning in front of you, is don’t assume! 😂
I think she looks great, actually. Not just the dress but her hair and makeup are well done.
Dakota looks like a goddess! Perfection.
IMO Dakota’s look is perfection. She looks especially fab in the top picture.
And she seems to feel really comfortable in her skin.
Why is Tilda some kind of gurantee that someone is cool or ok?
Tilda reaction to people criticising the whitewashing of her character in doctor strange showed that she’s just another one of those older white British actresses who does not get it. Her reaction was peak white feminist privilege.
That said Dakota seems nice and I have nothing against her , but let’s not pretend she isn’t the epitome of nepotism or that tilda can’t be wrong.
