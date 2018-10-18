Duchess Meghan wears Club Monaco & Dion Lee dresses in Melbourne

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex continue their Royal Tour Of Australia

The Duke and Duchess spent Thursday, Day 3 of their Royal Tour, in Melbourne, Australia. They did normal royal-tour things, like walk on the beach (Meg wore flats) and meet with a local chef, do a walk-about with a rope line (Meg got a tiara from a little girl!), rode a tram and about a million other things. I’m sure their activities today counted as at least a dozen different engagements.

For the day’s activities, Meghan wore two dark dresses and the same trench coat she wore for Day 1. The trench coat has finally been ID’d as Martin Grant, and that trench is getting more attention than anything else she’s worn. For the most part, she is taking it off when they go inside, although I would love to see her take the jacket off a few times during outdoor activities too. Then again, I have no idea what temperature it is in Australia right now – maybe she’s genuinely chilly. Beyond the trench, Meghan wore a navy dress by Aussie designer Dion Lee, and then she wore a black Club Monaco dress. I’ve really gotten a sense of Meghan’s favorite silhouettes for dresses, and this Dion Lee dress is Peak Meg, from the wide lapels to the asymmetrical hemline. Also: those buttons on the Club Monaco dress… huh.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet crowds at the Melbourne Botanical Gardens

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex continue their Royal Tour Of Australia

Photos courtesy of Getty and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

79 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wears Club Monaco & Dion Lee dresses in Melbourne”

  1. Aloe Vera says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Buttony Kate hand-me-down (unlikely but wouldn’t it be economical of them to share! LOL)

    **PS I love the navy one

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Not a fan of the blue dress at all…why take a tailored look and throw on that extra fabric? Looks cheap. MM looks beautiful and happy.

    Reply
    • dietcokehead says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:27 am

      I wholeheartedly disagree. I love the navy dress and think it looks professional and appropriate to the event.

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:33 am

      Reminds me of the Roland Mouret dresses she wore (that gray one with the ill fitting strapless bra, and the nicer blue one she wore the day before the wedding). Both of those had that “flap” of fabric in the front, too.

      I like the Club Monaco one better: better shape, and yeah, I like the button detail along the side. Pulls the focus there, showing a body “curve”.

      I also am liking the fact that she’s changing to flats, esp. on the beach (Kate in running in the sand in wedge sandals anyone?). Much more practical for some of these events, and much less chance of stumbling/falling.

      Ok.. I’ll go sit with the button brigade now 😄

      Reply
    • RoyalBree says:
      October 18, 2018 at 12:33 pm

      Love both dresses! They do look familiar though — the dark colours and the Roland Mouret flap. The buttons do work on the second dress, transforming it from yet another ordinary sheath dress. Wish she would start adding some colour to her wardrobe (besides banana yellow). I’m thrilled she is wearing the same coat every day (so far). That’s hugely relatable.

      Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Oh my God, i am not easily swooned, but the way Harry grabs Meg’s hand in this little video is something else.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Rothy’s must be so freaking excited right now, lol.

    I love both dresses. Agree that the Dion Lee is Peak Meghan, but the club Monaco looks great as well.

    Re: the trench, I’ve come to the conclusion that she must just run cold. While I don’t necessarily love the trench with those dresses, I like that she just has this utilitarian coat with her for this trip and is just like, “I can throw this over whatever dress if I get cold.” And a trench is pretty classic. No coatdresses here! ;-)

    I feel like this tour is the style we all expected to see from Meghan – a lot of fairly classic looks, some trendy elements, and some pricey pieces with some more affordable pieces. It seems she has really found her fashion footing as a royal.

    Reply
  5. chinoiserie says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I like the color but the dress isn’t anything special.

    Reply
  6. Belluga says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Her necklace was made by a little boy who’s a big fan and gave it to her on the walkabout. So stinking cute!

    Reply
  7. Beckymae says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:39 am

    It’s Spring here at the moment and the weather is all over the place, lots of rain in some arts, it was really warm today but then a thunderstorm and rapid temperature drop. Melbourne is cooler than Sydney but experiencing similar weather, I can see why she needs the trench….you just don’t know what you’re going get every day

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      October 18, 2018 at 12:48 pm

      Hi, Beckymae. I came on say this. That’s what it was like in Sydney today (well, yesterday, as it’s Friday now). The morning was lovely, warm and sunny, then the greyness appeared, the temperature dropped and down came the rain – not complaining. Then it was breezy before the sun came out again. It reminded me so much of Melbourne! Very unpredictable weather. Meghan is wise to have a trench coat on hand.

      Reply
  8. Melania says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:39 am

    They’re glowing. A kid made a pasta necklace for Meghan and she’s wearing it in the fourth pic. So sweet.
    This tour is a huge success.

    Reply
  9. trace_smiles says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Just because it made me smile so much -
    See the photo where she has a necklace on? That is a gold paint dipped pasta necklace that a child made her and gave to her this week.
    I love it and her for wearing it.

    Reply
  10. Maum says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:41 am

    That navy dress is bad- such unenecessary flappy fabric- it makes her look really boxy.

    2nd dress is much more flattering- the buttons on the side give her nice curves.

    Reply
  11. Loopy says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Dayuuum Harry looks good in that navy blue suit.

    Reply
  12. Mira says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I’m coming out of the button closet. I really like buttons. Not all of them and not in every single piece of clothing but I do enjoy them. Not sure why people are so anti-button lol

    Reply
  13. Flying fish says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:49 am

    The first dress has a sexiness to it with the split. The second dress is nice and flattering as well.
    She looked beautiful.

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I like the color of the blue dress, but it would’ve been a lot better without the extra piece of fabric waving in the front. The black dress is ok, but I wish she’d wear more colorful clothes. Getting tired of funeral black all the time, especially when she looks so good in different colors.

    Reply
  15. Annie. says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:55 am

    She looks good, though I don’t love any of the dresses. The first one has too much fabric, and the second one is pretty boring. I think my main problem with them is that as they were worn one after the other, they are pretty similar in a way (I know they aren’t identical, but the colors, the shape…) they blend together

    Reply
  16. Malificent says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:56 am

    They are both OK dresses, but I get bored with all of the tasteful neutrals. At least give it a ltitle pop of color with an accessory or two.

    Reply
  17. Lena says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I had trouble recognising harry in the Hand holding Video because he looks so much more bald from the back then the front! From the back I think he should just shave his head but from the front his hair still looks nice. But yes, the hand holding was very sweet and I don’t think it was something planned.

    Reply
  18. Originaltessa says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:58 am

    This tour has made me realize I’m just not a fan of Meghan’s style. She’s lovely and I super like her, but her style makes me snooze.

    Reply
  19. Other Renee says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I do like the fabric-y dress actually. I just think it would look much better on a taller woman.

    Reply
  20. gingersnaps says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I love how this royal tour is going! It’s great to see the two of them in action. My favourite was when Meghan wore the gold painted pasta necklace that a little boy gave her all throughout the handshaking.

    Reply
  21. Elizabeth says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:33 am

    It was between 14 – 21 degrees Celsius (57 – 69 Fahrenheit) here in Melbourne today with light showers this morning. She definitely needed jacket!

    Reply
  22. shy vi says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I love that navy Dion Lee dress. The cut and color are fantastic!

    Reply
  23. Lexa says:
    October 18, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Nevermind—deleting my comment

    Reply
  24. My3cents says:
    October 18, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I might be wrong here, but I think that she’s farther along than 12 weeks. She’s so tiny and slim I wouldn’t expect her to show at that stage. I think she’s farther along, and it would make perfect sense she waited a bit more to see of everything is all right before announcing. Just the vibe I’m getting…
    She’s gorgeous as usual, and doing amazing.

    Reply
  25. Citresse says:
    October 18, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I like that matched shade of blue, they’re dressing alike, in tune. Harry more casual in his suit sans tie.
    But my, how times have changed. I can easily remember first royal tour Charles and Diana in Oz.
    Thousands and thousands wanted to see Diana. Charles was always dressed in formal suit and tie except for trips to more remote areas.
    And I must say, I miss the days when royal ladies wore hats.

    Reply
  26. Jessica says:
    October 18, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I love Meghan, but can she PLEASE wear something other than Black, White, Navy, and occasionally a very dark green that could pass for Black… PLEASE….. She looks great in color and I wish she’d mix it up a LOT more.

    Reply
  27. Amelie says:
    October 18, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I didn’t really like this dress (the Dion Lee one) in pictures I saw last night but today I dunno the pictures seem more flattering. The first ones I saw weren’t great. I don’t 100% love that dress but Meghan looks great in that shade of blue and I’m recognizing a lot of the design elements she really loves, like the one lapel look (her trench coat also has that though she never wears it closed so it’s harder to notice) and deconstructed tailoring. This dress reminds me a lot of the dress she wore to that event for The Royal Foundation that she attended with Harry, Kate, and William. I also love how Meghan wore the pasta necklace the little boy wore for her for the rest of the walkabout! She really understands how to connect with people.

    I like the Club Monaco one too. It isn’t fussy, just a simple black dress to be comfortable in at the beach with flats. The side buttons don’t bother me, they make a basic black dress look more interesting.

    Reply
  28. Beach Dreams says:
    October 18, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Now THIS is a dress of many buttons that actually works. It accentuates the dress itself nicely IMO.

    Reply
  29. Helen says:
    October 18, 2018 at 10:39 am

    They looked so inappropriately dressed walking on the beach.

    I love her to death, but think she looks sloppy most of the time. The ideas are good, but the execution is never there with the constant creases in the clothes and her hair hanging in her face so she is touching it all the time.

    Reply
  30. BegoneOrangeCheeto says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:01 am

    I swear, Kate and Meg are trolling us all with buttons.

    I like most of the stuff Meghan wears – and she’s adorable pregnant – but I wish she’d try some bright colors. I bet she’d look fab.

    Dion Lee was a good choice. I’m glad she’s wearing Aussie designers.

    Reply
  31. homeslice says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:07 am

    That trench belongs on a an ash heap. She dresses so poorly. For someone with so many resources…oy.

    Reply
  32. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    The Club Monaco dress is something I’d have in my own closet (not that I have anywhere to wear it). The redundant flappy fabric on the Dion Lee is ,well, redundant and looks like it’s dragging the whole dress south. She could do so much better but insists on looking sloppy. The trench needs to go.

    Reply
  33. TheMamma says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Her hair has inspired my fall wig look 😍

    Reply
  34. HeyThere! says:
    October 18, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    I really enjoy royal MM and can’t wait for the cuteness of their baby! She was born for this role.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment