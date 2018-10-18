Duchess Meghan wears Club Monaco & Dion Lee dresses in Melbourne

The Duke and Duchess spent Thursday, Day 3 of their Royal Tour, in Melbourne, Australia. They did normal royal-tour things, like walk on the beach (Meg wore flats) and meet with a local chef, do a walk-about with a rope line (Meg got a tiara from a little girl!), rode a tram and about a million other things. I’m sure their activities today counted as at least a dozen different engagements.
For the day’s activities, Meghan wore two dark dresses and the same trench coat she wore for Day 1. The trench coat has finally been ID’d as Martin Grant, and that trench is getting more attention than anything else she’s worn. For the most part, she is taking it off when they go inside, although I would love to see her take the jacket off a few times during outdoor activities too. Then again, I have no idea what temperature it is in Australia right now – maybe she’s genuinely chilly. Beyond the trench, Meghan wore a navy dress by Aussie designer Dion Lee, and then she wore a black Club Monaco dress. I’ve really gotten a sense of Meghan’s favorite silhouettes for dresses, and this Dion Lee dress is Peak Meg, from the wide lapels to the asymmetrical hemline. Also: those buttons on the Club Monaco dress… huh.
When one hand isn’t enough to hold the hand of your wife ❤️😭 #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/HtFN1pA0OM
— Fox FM (@FoxFM) October 18, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty and Backgrid.
Buttony Kate hand-me-down (unlikely but wouldn’t it be economical of them to share! LOL)
**PS I love the navy one
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The navy one is gorgeous! The only improvement i’d make on that one is to have it just a little bit shorter. It’s a weird length imo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan of the blue dress at all…why take a tailored look and throw on that extra fabric? Looks cheap. MM looks beautiful and happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wholeheartedly disagree. I love the navy dress and think it looks professional and appropriate to the event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, dietcokehead. The navy dress is appropriate for the occasion. It’s different: professional, but still a bit of fun. It wasn’t a formal event, and we are rather laid-back down here, after all. I love the black dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminds me of the Roland Mouret dresses she wore (that gray one with the ill fitting strapless bra, and the nicer blue one she wore the day before the wedding). Both of those had that “flap” of fabric in the front, too.
I like the Club Monaco one better: better shape, and yeah, I like the button detail along the side. Pulls the focus there, showing a body “curve”.
I also am liking the fact that she’s changing to flats, esp. on the beach (Kate in running in the sand in wedge sandals anyone?). Much more practical for some of these events, and much less chance of stumbling/falling.
Ok.. I’ll go sit with the button brigade now 😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the button detail there too, very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a dress where the buttons work. They add some interest and shape to the dress and make it not just a basic black sheath. It is a really pretty dress and I’m wondering if I need it in my closet….haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would someone count backwards for me, please and tell me if she was very early pregnant with the grey dress and ill fitting bra? Cause on some women, boobs pop early and if that’s the reason the undergarments ruined the look, I will be more forgiving about ‘tailoring’ and clothes that do not quite fit right. Thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It depends on how far along she actually is. If she is just 12 weeks, then she was probably just starting her last cycle when she was in Ireland (wasn’t that mid-July?) If she is more like 16 weeks, then she was probably JUST pregnant for that trip. I’m basing this off the timing of my first pregnancy (pregnancy test was positive labor day weekend, cycle started August 3, due date May 8, NT scan around 10/28.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When she spoke with that Australian singer with the baby, she told her she was 4 months pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love both dresses! They do look familiar though — the dark colours and the Roland Mouret flap. The buttons do work on the second dress, transforming it from yet another ordinary sheath dress. Wish she would start adding some colour to her wardrobe (besides banana yellow). I’m thrilled she is wearing the same coat every day (so far). That’s hugely relatable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God, i am not easily swooned, but the way Harry grabs Meg’s hand in this little video is something else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he is. It looks like he was holding his own wrist with his hands behind his back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, but it’s hand-adjacent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Noodles, I don’t know if you and I are watching the same video but in MY view, Harry reached back and held his wife’s had with both his, stroking her thumb in the process. His other hand was nowhere near his wrist, sorry to tell you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Noodles
In a close up you can see he is holding his own hand (as well as hers) but his thumb is over her thumb gently rubbing it. So sweet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are just too cute! I ship them so hard!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(SWOONS!) Me too! I need this kind of love and commitment in my life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tanguerita
You should watch the vid where they’re holding hands and gently swinging them as they walk, and just as they come up to a tall-ish post between them, Harry lifts their hands as they pass it so that they don’t have to stop holding eachother. It’s such a small moment, but it was so cute and they kept swinging their arms slighty after and were smiling about it.
Anyways, i don’t know if i explained the very well, so i hope you can find the vid (i saw it on instagram) haha
I swoon easily at small gestures like that too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rothy’s must be so freaking excited right now, lol.
I love both dresses. Agree that the Dion Lee is Peak Meghan, but the club Monaco looks great as well.
Re: the trench, I’ve come to the conclusion that she must just run cold. While I don’t necessarily love the trench with those dresses, I like that she just has this utilitarian coat with her for this trip and is just like, “I can throw this over whatever dress if I get cold.” And a trench is pretty classic. No coatdresses here!
I feel like this tour is the style we all expected to see from Meghan – a lot of fairly classic looks, some trendy elements, and some pricey pieces with some more affordable pieces. It seems she has really found her fashion footing as a royal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
uh oh, are those rothy’s? now they’ll be sold out forever! lol. it’s hard enough to score a pair without royal influence. although they’ve been good about keeping their basic colors in stock.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ab – yes, I think so, mainly bc I saw Rothy’s post yesterday on FB about Meghan wearing them, lol. And yeah, they were already popular, now they are just going to be even more so!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rothys are cute as hell, but they have no support whatsoever — how does anyone manage in them all day?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alix I don’t have a pair but have heard they have more support than Tieks (which isn’t saying much.) I know a lot of people who remove the insole and put a more supportive one in the shoe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, agreed! I like both dresses, and it’s great she is wearing Rothy shoes. More flats, please!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love my Rothys more than anything. I hope this doesn’t = them sold out until 2022 because I need at least 3 more colors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the color but the dress isn’t anything special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her necklace was made by a little boy who’s a big fan and gave it to her on the walkabout. So stinking cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so sweet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Spring here at the moment and the weather is all over the place, lots of rain in some arts, it was really warm today but then a thunderstorm and rapid temperature drop. Melbourne is cooler than Sydney but experiencing similar weather, I can see why she needs the trench….you just don’t know what you’re going get every day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi, Beckymae. I came on say this. That’s what it was like in Sydney today (well, yesterday, as it’s Friday now). The morning was lovely, warm and sunny, then the greyness appeared, the temperature dropped and down came the rain – not complaining. Then it was breezy before the sun came out again. It reminded me so much of Melbourne! Very unpredictable weather. Meghan is wise to have a trench coat on hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! We went to lunch and it was lovely and sunny, a bit humid and the BAM, rain! I mean, it’s great for the drought, in some places, but I haven’t been able to dry clothes in weeks lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re glowing. A kid made a pasta necklace for Meghan and she’s wearing it in the fourth pic. So sweet.
This tour is a huge success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because it made me smile so much -
See the photo where she has a necklace on? That is a gold paint dipped pasta necklace that a child made her and gave to her this week.
I love it and her for wearing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s was sweet to do. It made that kid’s day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That navy dress is bad- such unenecessary flappy fabric- it makes her look really boxy.
2nd dress is much more flattering- the buttons on the side give her nice curves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dayuuum Harry looks good in that navy blue suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry can rock the shit out of a navy suit…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m coming out of the button closet. I really like buttons. Not all of them and not in every single piece of clothing but I do enjoy them. Not sure why people are so anti-button lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not buttons as a whole, more Kate’s affinity for comically large, often unnecessary buttons that are frequently victims of unfortunate placement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first dress has a sexiness to it with the split. The second dress is nice and flattering as well.
She looked beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the color of the blue dress, but it would’ve been a lot better without the extra piece of fabric waving in the front. The black dress is ok, but I wish she’d wear more colorful clothes. Getting tired of funeral black all the time, especially when she looks so good in different colors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Would love to see her in a bright color— red or an orange or yellow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks good, though I don’t love any of the dresses. The first one has too much fabric, and the second one is pretty boring. I think my main problem with them is that as they were worn one after the other, they are pretty similar in a way (I know they aren’t identical, but the colors, the shape…) they blend together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are both OK dresses, but I get bored with all of the tasteful neutrals. At least give it a ltitle pop of color with an accessory or two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came to say the same thing, I never thought I’d say this…but…Meghan is boring me, fashion wise. I know she’s preg and all and I know getting dressed while slightly showing is really really hard but…,ugh…Meg, bring us some fun colors and different coats?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do feel like Meghan has done a *lot* of very similar navy dresses already. They do look great on her, but I feel like after a while it’s going to be like Kate and her hundred Catherine Walker coat dresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had trouble recognising harry in the Hand holding Video because he looks so much more bald from the back then the front! From the back I think he should just shave his head but from the front his hair still looks nice. But yes, the hand holding was very sweet and I don’t think it was something planned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, for a split second I thought it was William and was very confused. Very cute moment between them.
I like how they’re both wearing navy but it’s not an exact match.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. for 1 second I thought he was William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also tot it was William! But whatever, as long as they work lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This tour has made me realize I’m just not a fan of Meghan’s style. She’s lovely and I super like her, but her style makes me snooze.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t have to gush about everything Meghan I guess haha. Maybe she does not want to be a style icon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her style doesn’t Wow me, but I like that she wear non-fussy clothing that are professional looking and project an air of “i’m here, this is a work event for me, I take this seriously”. I can get behind that, even if her style sometimes borders on boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The best she ever looked was on her trip to Ireland she should keep that sense of style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, her style leaves a lot to be desired. However, she dresses appropriate and professional. She doesn’t wear little girl clothes (a la Kate), doesn’t wear idiotic heels on the beach (a la Kate), and has managed NOT to flash anyone….. a fete Kate has YET to accomplish. I’ll take somewhat boring/predictable over Kate’s nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find her boring in terms of style but my style is very boring, so Meghan is kind of like how I aspire to dress….still classic but not “as” boring, lol. She’s a step up from me, HA.
But even if she is on the boring side for people – she dresses fairly professional, which is a positive IMO. Her clothes should not be the most interesting thing about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do like the fabric-y dress actually. I just think it would look much better on a taller woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how this royal tour is going! It’s great to see the two of them in action. My favourite was when Meghan wore the gold painted pasta necklace that a little boy gave her all throughout the handshaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was between 14 – 21 degrees Celsius (57 – 69 Fahrenheit) here in Melbourne today with light showers this morning. She definitely needed jacket!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that navy Dion Lee dress. The cut and color are fantastic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. It’s one of my favorite Meghan looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nevermind—deleting my comment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I might be wrong here, but I think that she’s farther along than 12 weeks. She’s so tiny and slim I wouldn’t expect her to show at that stage. I think she’s farther along, and it would make perfect sense she waited a bit more to see of everything is all right before announcing. Just the vibe I’m getting…
She’s gorgeous as usual, and doing amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she told someone she is 16 weeks along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read that she is likely farther along than whats being released to the media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, and interesting they only gave the due date as spring, nothing more specific! I think it’s wise, so everyone isnt wringing their hands later asking WHEN is he/she going to be born. Much better to have people surprised a bit earlier than they expected!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that matched shade of blue, they’re dressing alike, in tune. Harry more casual in his suit sans tie.
But my, how times have changed. I can easily remember first royal tour Charles and Diana in Oz.
Thousands and thousands wanted to see Diana. Charles was always dressed in formal suit and tie except for trips to more remote areas.
And I must say, I miss the days when royal ladies wore hats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a hat lover too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Meghan, but can she PLEASE wear something other than Black, White, Navy, and occasionally a very dark green that could pass for Black… PLEASE….. She looks great in color and I wish she’d mix it up a LOT more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t really like this dress (the Dion Lee one) in pictures I saw last night but today I dunno the pictures seem more flattering. The first ones I saw weren’t great. I don’t 100% love that dress but Meghan looks great in that shade of blue and I’m recognizing a lot of the design elements she really loves, like the one lapel look (her trench coat also has that though she never wears it closed so it’s harder to notice) and deconstructed tailoring. This dress reminds me a lot of the dress she wore to that event for The Royal Foundation that she attended with Harry, Kate, and William. I also love how Meghan wore the pasta necklace the little boy wore for her for the rest of the walkabout! She really understands how to connect with people.
I like the Club Monaco one too. It isn’t fussy, just a simple black dress to be comfortable in at the beach with flats. The side buttons don’t bother me, they make a basic black dress look more interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now THIS is a dress of many buttons that actually works. It accentuates the dress itself nicely IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They looked so inappropriately dressed walking on the beach.
I love her to death, but think she looks sloppy most of the time. The ideas are good, but the execution is never there with the constant creases in the clothes and her hair hanging in her face so she is touching it all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear, Kate and Meg are trolling us all with buttons.
I like most of the stuff Meghan wears – and she’s adorable pregnant – but I wish she’d try some bright colors. I bet she’d look fab.
Dion Lee was a good choice. I’m glad she’s wearing Aussie designers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That trench belongs on a an ash heap. She dresses so poorly. For someone with so many resources…oy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Club Monaco dress is something I’d have in my own closet (not that I have anywhere to wear it). The redundant flappy fabric on the Dion Lee is ,well, redundant and looks like it’s dragging the whole dress south. She could do so much better but insists on looking sloppy. The trench needs to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hair has inspired my fall wig look 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really enjoy royal MM and can’t wait for the cuteness of their baby! She was born for this role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse