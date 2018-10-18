Duchess Meghan wears Club Monaco & Dion Lee dresses in Melbourne

The Duke and Duchess spent Thursday, Day 3 of their Royal Tour, in Melbourne, Australia. They did normal royal-tour things, like walk on the beach (Meg wore flats) and meet with a local chef, do a walk-about with a rope line (Meg got a tiara from a little girl!), rode a tram and about a million other things. I’m sure their activities today counted as at least a dozen different engagements.

For the day’s activities, Meghan wore two dark dresses and the same trench coat she wore for Day 1. The trench coat has finally been ID’d as Martin Grant, and that trench is getting more attention than anything else she’s worn. For the most part, she is taking it off when they go inside, although I would love to see her take the jacket off a few times during outdoor activities too. Then again, I have no idea what temperature it is in Australia right now – maybe she’s genuinely chilly. Beyond the trench, Meghan wore a navy dress by Aussie designer Dion Lee, and then she wore a black Club Monaco dress. I’ve really gotten a sense of Meghan’s favorite silhouettes for dresses, and this Dion Lee dress is Peak Meg, from the wide lapels to the asymmetrical hemline. Also: those buttons on the Club Monaco dress… huh.

