Joe Biden ‘hopes’ that the Democrats don’t impeach Trump if they win the midterms

Joe Biden has all but announced that he’s running for president in 2020. He’s 75 damn years old and he needs to NOT run for president, I’m sorry. I like him a lot and he was a great vice president, but no. His age, his handsy vibes, and his flawed legislative history should all combine to be “too much” for him to run for president ever again. But Biden is out here, doing the kind of “I’m probably running” interviews that all potential candidates do. He was interviewed on CBS This Morning and Biden discussed why he feels like Donald Trump should not be impeached if the Democrats get control of Congress.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday said he hopes Democrats don’t try to impeach President Donald Trump if they retake the House of Representatives following next month’s midterm elections. “I hope they don’t. I don’t think there’s a basis for doing that right now,” Biden, one of the top Democrats believed to be weighing a 2020 challenge of Trump, said during an interview on “CBS This Morning.” The former vice president said that Democrats should wait until special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe is concluded before taking any steps against the president. “There are so many things to attend to immediately,” Biden said. “Let’s see where the investigation takes us….I’ve been around a long time; you wait until the investigation’s finished. You don’t put an arbitrary end to it. You wait until it’s finished, and let’s see what it has to say.” Instead of focusing on the president, Biden urged lawmakers to focus on policy. “I think we should focus on all the terrible things that are happening now in terms of interest of the middle class people and working class people,” he said.

[From Politico]

On one hand, I completely understand what he’s saying, which is that Democrats should wait to start impeachment proceedings, God willing, until they have all their ducks in a row, especially since starting the impeachment will suck all of the oxygen out of room, and that will be the only thing anyone can focus on. On the other hand, are you kidding me? Donald Trump commits impeachable offenses on a daily basis. It takes an almost childlike naivete to believe that Trump’s ONLY impeachable offenses are related to the Trump-Russia investigation. Take your pick from any one of a bajillion crimes and offenses and get this motherf–king impeachment train on the tracks.