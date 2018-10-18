“Pusha T spilled all the tea on Joe Budden’s podcast” links

Embed from Getty Images

Pusha T spilled all the tea on Joe Budden’s podcast yesterday. Pusha says that Kanye West didn’t tell him about Drake’s secret son, it was someone in Drake’s crew. [LaineyGossip]

Tony Perkins is not a good Christian. [Towleroad]

A ‘good Catholic male’ pharmacist refused to give medication to a woman having a miscarriage. Sounds about right. [Jezebel]

Kyle Richards was in the original Halloween! [Starcasm]

Louis CK whines about all the money he lost after he sexually harassed multiple women and was outed as a predatory douche. [The Blemish]

Stop. Making. Beige. Clothes. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

Javier Bardem is still ride-or-die for Woody Allen. [Dlisted]

I only like one of these Naeem Khan wedding gowns. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Gordon Ramsay accidentally went to a nude beach. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Embed from Getty Images