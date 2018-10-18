“Pusha T spilled all the tea on Joe Budden’s podcast” links

Pusha T spilled all the tea on Joe Budden’s podcast yesterday. Pusha says that Kanye West didn’t tell him about Drake’s secret son, it was someone in Drake’s crew. [LaineyGossip]
Tony Perkins is not a good Christian. [Towleroad]
A ‘good Catholic male’ pharmacist refused to give medication to a woman having a miscarriage. Sounds about right. [Jezebel]
Kyle Richards was in the original Halloween! [Starcasm]
Louis CK whines about all the money he lost after he sexually harassed multiple women and was outed as a predatory douche. [The Blemish]
Stop. Making. Beige. Clothes. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Javier Bardem is still ride-or-die for Woody Allen. [Dlisted]
I only like one of these Naeem Khan wedding gowns. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Gordon Ramsay accidentally went to a nude beach. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I just CAN’T be friends with rappers, they’re just too catty. 😏
“Louis CK whines about all the money he lost after he sexually harassed multiple women and was outed as a predatory douche.”
He had a few months vacation. Cry me a river. Meanwhile the women he harassed either quit or were kept out of multiple opportunities.
Gross Javier
You can dislike Drake (I do) and anyone else all you want, but you never bring a child into it by mentioning them, or letting the world know of their existence. Ever. Anything that has to do with anyone’s parenting unless it’s abuse or any other crimes, you just leave alone. Now, why is that so hard to understand?
There are no rules in rap beefs/battles
Neglecting a child is abuse. Drake is a deadbeat and it’s a good thing he was outed.
Drake didn’t neglect his child…That child wanted for NOTHING in utero and out…First paternity HAD to be established…and THEN all of the other sticky, unfortunate crap that happens when you hook up and have a baby with someone you DO NOT KNOW because you didn’t CYA and use proper birth control…
Drake was dumb…but not a deadbeat…
I love every one of those and can imagine them on many different people. Bring me all the art decooooo love love love
Pusha T is so lame and corny, too bad because he’s actually talented but he let Kanye turn him into a Kardashian by being a thirsty fame whore like using Whitney’s bathroom drug photo as an album cover and using Drake’s kid to attack him and here he is, STILL talking about Drake – not his album. I love the way it blew up in his face. Hopefully, he will use his talent from here on and leave the messy reality show ish to Kanye Kardash and his family.
Drake talked about it just a few days before with Lebron. So Drake can talk and Pusha can’t? How does that work exactly?
Drake’s the one whose reputation took a hit, that’s why. He had to address it at some point or another with a certain angle that didn’t make him come off as a total loser in the fight. Pusha T has his own share of problems here, but he ultimately won the PR game because he got his name out there plenty – and still is.
@BABSJOHNSON It works like this. Drake can respond to the attempted-failed dragging by Pusha T Kardashian who used Drake’s CHILD as leverage in a one sided beef. His album went dust and how is Drake doing? No one likes using kids in a degrading manner and Pusha is a fool to let Kanye Pimp him like that. Like I said, he’s a talented man so it’s a shame.
I don’t believe pusha t, he’s just a kardashian shill at this point. I am going to believe drake over him.
Oh my goodness I have no words for that pharmacist. The poor woman, my heart breaks for her. If that had happened near me I would have gone and protested at the store. I can’t even….
I sit Shiva for Jarvier….he is disgusting with his stance….
As somebody who works in medicine, I can tell you guys that what the pharmacist did is 100% illegal. A pharmacist has a right to refuse to dispense something if it’s against their moral beliefs, but they are required BY LAW and by most store requirements in most states to provide another pharmacist or transfer it to a different pharmacy. You cannot deny care as a whole because that’s a violation of patient rights. Calling this woman and passing any sort of moral judgement on her and accusing her of lying is even MORE illegal. Your providers do not have a right to make any sort of inappropriate comment to you or reveal any personal information regarding your prescription.
If you ever encounter this issue, immediately state that what they’re doing is inappropriate and that you’re taking legal action. Take their name, store number, and licensing information if possible. If it’s a chain, contact the upper administration. If it’s a privately owned facility, get your prescriptions out of there and report them to your state and local pharmacy boards/legal services. Under no circumstances do you have to tolerate a medical professional violating your right to care and privacy.
I am so outraged on behalf of the woman. What he did was absolutely illegal.
I don’t even think they should have the ability/right to have another employee do it or transfer to another facility. Pharmacists do not have the same information as the prescribing doctor (medical history of patient, diagnosis, etc), and it seems totally illogical that an uninformed person could have ANY impact on a patient’s medical care other than to give information about the medication they are dispensing.
