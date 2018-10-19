Deborra Lee Furness gave Hugh Jackman a photo book of his life for his 50th

Hugh Jackman was honored last Tuesday at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards with the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service. Four days before that snazzy celebration was Hugh’s 50th birthday (October 12). Hugh (I always want to refer to him as The Hugh Jackman as a sign of my adoration of him) has everything – talent, looks, love, family, money, humor, compassion, dogs. This begs the question, what do you get a man with that much on such a significant birthday? According to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, the perfect gift is his own life. She made him a book to look back on his 50 years.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness definitely have a love that has stood the test of time. “I had a big party planned and then the film he’s working on informed me that he was working until 3 in the morning so I had to reschedule the whole party,” Lee said. “We had a family gathering and then party’s next week. We’ll just extend the celebrations.” As for what she got the man who has everything, Lee revealed that she went much more sentimental. “I actually made him a beautiful photo book all about his whole life right from when he was a kid and I reached out to all these directors and these kids he grew up with,” she said. “He’s not a materialistic guy. That and a travel backgammon. We love to play backgammon.”

[From People]

Man, Hollywood is harsh on Jackman-Furness celebrations. I remember back in his Kate & Leopold days, Meg Ryan had to take Deb out for their (Hugh and Deb’s) anniversary because Hugh was filming that night. And now Deb had to reschedule his birthday party? Actually, like she said, that would just extend the celebrations, which your 50th birthday should allow you automatically. Going by her quote, the party should be this weekend, right? I’d love to see a guest list to that party – everyone loves Hugh. I mean, I have a thing that night, so I can’t go but I sure hope they post pics.

As for the gift, since Deb knows Hugh better than anyone else, I will take for granted that he loved it. She certainly put a lot of effort into it and sentimental is always a nice way to go. I know some folks that would love this. But I’m just throwing it out there before you all go to the effort – I would NOT like a book of my life for my 50th. However, I wouldn’t mind a copy of the book Deb made Hugh – you know, if you’re asking.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images