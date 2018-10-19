Duchess Meghan: ‘Pregnancy is like having jet lag,’ she was doing yoga at 4:30 am

There are lots of new, smaller pieces of info about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they tour around Australia and make chit-chat with random people. This is quite common – a royal person will be at some event, they’ll say something to a regular person, and then the regular person is somehow authorized to repeat what the royal person said during their small-talk. During their trip to Bondi Beach on Friday, Meghan chatted with a woman about pregnancy and how Meghan is coping:
Charlotte Waverley, 35, met the couple and said she had discussed pregnancy with the duchess. She said: “Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4.30am this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”
Is pregnancy like jet lag? Or does Meghan, you know, just have jet lag? It’s quite a time difference between Britain and Australia, and Meghan and Harry didn’t have the “mini-vacation” that Kate and William built into their Australian tour years ago. Do you remember that? William and Kate arrived in Australia, did a photo op and then disappeared for days to acclimate to the time zone change and, you know, because they love to go on vacation. As for doing yoga at 4:30 am… I mean, I’m not going to judge her for that. A few weeks ago, I was waking up at 3:30 am to watch tennis, we all do weird sh-t.
When Meghan and Harry visited the girls’ school in Sydney today, Meghan made a short speech and she and Harry spent a while chatting with the girls and giving them encouragement. Meghan told the girls:
“You guys all remind me so much of myself when I was growing up. I went to an all girls school which was incredibly diverse as well. I think being around such empowered young women, it becomes something that you all just grasp onto to understand your world. It’s made you confident, well-spoken. You have an intention set to really do something to change the world, and you have to keep it up.
Every time Meghan has opened her mouth this year, I keep thinking “this is why she was fast-tracked.” Very few royal figures speak with any kind of authenticity and personal history about important subjects like diversity, empowering the historically disenfranchised or women’s rights. Meghan can handle all of this – the Queen knew it, Harry knew it, and Charles knew it.
Also: When Meghan was chatting with a young man about his part-time job, Meghan empathized with him, saying, “My first job when I was 14, I remember taking out the trash, all sorts. It give you a good work ethic, right?” Another reminder that Meghan has had jobs for more than 20 years. That gives her a different perspective too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The first few months of pregnancy was kind of like jet lag for me, worse though. After the first trimester I started having a lot of nightmares and trouble sleeping. I was up cooking soup at 3am. Pregnancy does weird things to your mind and body
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally forgot about the weird pregnancy dreams! I had super vivid and prophetic dreams, things that happened later in my life. My normal is sort of moody and grumpy and I always have to manage that. During pregnancy I must be getting the right hormones because I spend most of my pregnancies blissed out. I do remember being exhausted during my first trimesters and crashing after work, going to sleep for the night at 6pm! Seriously and really needing to up my protein intake. I don’t know how she is doing this right now. I think she is riding high on the experience. I think she is still truly in awe of her life right now and so grateful for it all that is giving her endorphins to go go go. I’m so happy for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my gosh! I also had prophetic dreams with my second pregnancy. I have never heard anyone else say they did and I have now shied away from sharing it with others because they look at me like I’m crazy. I am so excited to read about another mother who experienced this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The poor girl must be going through the ‘tired’ phrase of pregnancy when all you want to do is sleep all day. Plus, it must be extra hard as she flew right across the other side of the world and doing activities all day long. Good on her doing yoga so early in the morning. Gosh I could never do that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh the first three months are awful for me. I’m dead tired and nauseated.
I’ve had two miscarriages in a row this year so I’ve been first trimester pregnant for about 5 months with no baby to snuggle at the end. Hoping 2019 is better for us and I’m so impressed and proud of Meghan for working and I look forward to seeing their sweet baby – hoping it comes at the end of April. Prince Louis was born on my birthday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sending you hugs and wishing the best for your coming year! I hope you get your bundle of joy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sending positive thoughts and strength your way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hugs to you @Escondita. I know how hard the miscarriages can be (I also had 2).
Sending you tons of positive energy as you continue on the journey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sending me you all my hugs today!!!! I’m sorry and I hope you get that rainbow baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blessing and love coming your way for 2019.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope you have all the support you need. MCs can be so difficult emotionally and physically. Sending sticky baby vibes~~~***
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sending you lots of hugs, love and positive Karma for healthy babies for 2019!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sending magic baby dust your way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just love meg…..sigh. Just love everything about her. Style, beauty and brains. And love that she’s part of what i like to call the new world order (hehe). A world where diversity and wokeness will be normal rather than exceptional. This is the trump voters worst nightmare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t agree more!
You know, seeing how brilliantly Meghan is performing at “Duchessing”, I keep wondering if Charles looks at her and can see the mistakes he made in dealing with Diana’s own brand of brilliance……I wonder if he makes a particular effort to encourage her to shine, in a way he was never able to do all those years ago with his very young wife.
I also wonder if he’s had the courage to discuss it with Harry…..maybe given him some advice on how to harness and nurture his wife’s strengths, rather than be threatened by it……because the family (Queen included) sure seem to be dealing with Meghan in a significantly more enlightened, encouraging and tolerant way than they did with Diana.
It makes me wonder…..is it just a function of the times or did the difference in their personalities also drive how they were received?
It would be amazing to get some insight into those dynamics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bella, I agree with you on many levels. I was thinking today coming back from work and I thought, I would like to be a fly on PoW wall. He must be swelling with pride about how his baby boy has turned out. I thought about Harry falling out of bars, fighting with the paps, nude in Vegas and I thought his father must have been going through hell watching his child self-destruct but feeling powerless at the same time, and possibly blaming himself. Then came 2014 and suddenly his baby grew up, founded Invictus, which became such a hit, then he met a nice gal and fell in love, brought the gal home to his parents and they liked her too, then married that gal and now is expecting a child of his own, sounds like a fairy tell, non? I agree, I too believe PoW is advising Harry on a lot of things and drawing his wisdom from learning from his own mistakes. I also believe Harry, when he said getting help is the best decision he has ever made. Like Harry, many people with MI self “medicate” with either alcohol or drugs or both. I’m happy for both PoW and Harry that Harry has turned out alright. Maybe Charles can now forgive himself, I think he did a good job, under the circumstances, raising those boys after their mom was suddenly taken away from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect it’s more jet lag than pregnancy. If anything early pregnancy makes most people want to sleep all the time, not wake up at 4.30am to do yoga, but then each to their own.
It’s interesting just how different Meghan is to most of the other royals, in ways we don’t really think about. She really has lived a bit and worked. I guess my biggest concern though is that she’s being built up to impossible standards and this is just a honeymoon period. There’s not much balance with the reporting I read about Meghan and Harry. It’s all either that she’s wonderful or terrible. People don’t seem to be able to remain objective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She isn’t different from most royal married-ins, Kate is. Daniel, Letizia, Sophie, Maxima, Mary. They lived in the real world, most were middle class, earned their livings, worked from young ages, and had careers before they met their royal spouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1M
Totally agree!
The greatest difference and made up story is that of waity middleton. Such a negative on hard working women/and who are mothers – such a waste of good status and resources …. to the lest of us, from where she the middletons came.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did find in my first trimester that I’d get extra tired at weird times of the day — not just always at the end of the day. I’d be tired at 10 AM after a good night’s sleep, but OK at 4 PM. It did feel like my clock was off, even though I didn’t travel anywhere more than two states away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So into Meghan. She’s so classic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is honestly one of the most beautiful women i’ve ever seen, enhanced by her natural, easy-going personality. She’s truly a charm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is absolutely glowing in every way and I think she’s never looked more beautiful than she does in these pictures.
I just adore everything about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love these little inside stories. Meg and Harry are so cute. So happy for the both of them. Harry is going to be such a doting father and Meg will be a good mom just like Doria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can just imagine Harry getting papped wearing a baby Bjorn and Piers Morgan exploding with rage lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, Piers never forgave Meg for ghosting him,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kinda mad at her for making me LIKE a ‘royal’. Girl has good chat and seems like such a genuinely nice person.
Harry is 100% punching above his weight. I mean this is a man who was wearing nazi uniforms and using slurs well into his 20’s…how did he land this lovely, educated and erudite woman??
Please don’t come at me with your Harry defence, please and thank you. He may have grown up and changed or whatever, but he was already an adult when he did that. I will never forget that image of him wearing that costume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he grew up and realise the error of his ways? People change and I think Harry has grown and matured, far from his falling out of club drunk days now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@gingersnap – at what point do we stop using the ‘he grew up/changed’ reasoning to excuse unacceptable behaviour? Would you afford the same luxury to, I don’t know, Justin Bieber, or would he be ‘cancelled’? Do ginger princes get extra leeway? Would you make the same excuse for him had he used slurs against black people, rather than Arabs? Not being facetious, just wondering where we draw the line.
He wasn’t a child when he used slurs, nor when he was photographed in a nazi costume.
At what point do we stop playing along with the ‘he’s changed’ narrative? Or will we, women, forever find a way to justify and forgive the actions of rich white men?
TBH he is probably my favourite Windsor, but he is hugely problematic and I can’t believe so many women continue to make excuses for him. I mean it’s nice to have a fantasy about how nice the ginger prince is, but…come on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Clare – I’m curious for you, though, at what point can you (or do you never?) accept that someone can/has changed? He accepted the fallout from his behavior, apologized, and hasn’t repeated it. For me, this is far different from someone who makes some non-apology “sorry if you were offended” apology or who just waits for it to blow over and then goes on as they were before. I believe he’s also stated that being in the Army and in therapy changed him.
For me, if someone appears to learn from their mistakes, then it’s okay to give them another chance. I believe most people have the capacity to grow and change and if their current behavior and lifestyle shows they’ve changed then I can change my judgement of them.
I’m also curious as to why do you think it’s “playing along” with the ‘he’s changed’ narrative rather than he actually has changed? Do you think he’s really the same person he was back then?
He also does seem to be completely aware that he’s punching above his weight. I mean he said in the engagement interview that he knew right away that he had to up his game if he wanted to get to know Meghan better. Seems pretty self aware to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Clare – I’m not pro monarchy at all and I do like Meg because she seems to want to take advantage of her position to do good, which, if we are being honest, many royals only pay lip service to. I also think that Harry is 150% punching above his weight, hopefully he is learning from her on how to become a more empathetic person
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Clare. I agree with your comment. 100 percent. Harry is a lucky man, and he knows it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a feeling something happened to Harry in his mid-late twenties that snapped him out of his d0uche ways. Maybe someone had the guts to tell him some home truths. His mother would not have been proud of him then, but she sure would be now.
He definitely lucked out though. But I also think he knows it – he does not seem to be taking her for granted in any way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s actually addressed this in referring to both his military service and buried issues around his mothers death. He’s said that he didn’t process it and held a lot inside and it caused some self destructive behavior. I know this thread is commenting on if people can change/grow up etc. I think for someone with his fame and in a family who doesn’t talk about such things, him addressing this as forwardly as he has actually makes more sense that he’s changed changed and matured. I fully acknowledge this is not the case with PLENTY of people. And I agree with others what I find delightful about them is he could totally play the prince/status/image card (and I think he probably did in younger years) but now that he’s with Meghan he seems as though he’s totally aware that he landed with someone so out of his league.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me, yoga really helps center myself while getting a workout (especially if it’s a vinyasa class). I haven’t been in a few months but I’ve been wanting to get back into it. My sister is doing a 200 Yoga Teaching Training course right now–in fact I know quite a lot of people who have done the YTT in the past year. I’ve been wondering if it’s something I should do (even if they are expensive). I think it’s great Meghan is a yogi and has been for years. I’m sure it’s helped her with everything her awful sister and father have done over the past few months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks absolutely radiant and gorgeous! I’m amazed that she has the energy to carry out all these engagements. I was nauseous and queasy for most of my first trimester plus I couldn’t stand the thought of food much less it eat and my sense of smell was really sharp which made it all the more uncomfortable, I think I just wanted to sleep but life goes on and bills need paying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG that dress is so beautiful. I love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me too! Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is truly a gem. The Royal Family should be thanking her for years to come for the Goodwill she’s afforded them.
I’m sure Mama is tired though. The travel wasn’t easy and she got there and started working the very next day. Most people would be tired but add on a pregnancy and you are feeling twice at tired at times. The Jet Lag throws off her sleep pattern but the baby is probably screaming for her to get rest.
Poor Meghan. Hopefully she’ll get some rest the next few days. It should be light.
Either way, I just love her. Meghan just seems like a really good person who does her best to live a good and happy life. Something about her just makes me want to believe in myself and do better.
Harry really did lucked out by marrying her. He seems to know it too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My pregnancy with my youngest, a girl, was so awful I think we are finished having kids. I puked day and night from 5 weeks to 30 weeks. I had insomnia, also. I was always exhausted and yet could not sleep. It was awful but it got me this sweet girl so it is what it is. My oldest, a boy, I was able to experience those amazing naps and deep sleep alllll the time. Lol. Never puked. Although I did get awful headaches with each pregnancy. Yikes. I will add I stay at home with these kids and my hats off to any mom that works outside the house while pregnant. I was so Ill with my last, I would have been fired. It was also weird how different both my pregnancy experiences were. It’s unpredictable!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how she is not tired. They are meeting new people and going places every day and saying only the right things all the while being aware of the cameras… When does she rest? Does she need rest? I’ve always been jealous of people who can manage in 4-5hour sleep continuously. I need to sleep at least 7 hours to feel like a person. If I get more than that I feel like a nice person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My impression was that she is going to bed early and waking up early (thus like jet lag), not that she can’t sleep at all. My last pregnancy I got up early (not 430, but like 7) without an alarm, which was very unlike me until that point. And I was exhausted by like 9 pm, when usually I stay up til 12. But I’m not ruling out actual jet lag in her case. I suspect she’s going to bed early though, so I wouldn’t worry about that. I haven’t seen pics from any evening events so far, so maybe that’s how they accommodated it- no evening events for first week or so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
part of me thinks this is why harry looked so emotional during their wedding, he seemed to know she has options in her life, she didn’t wait around for a decade following him around waiting for the ring. she’s got her own life her own stuff happening-knowing the sacrifices made when you marry someone in the royal family in terms of privacy or just personal freedom in your choices-he knew what meg was sacrificing-whereas kate wanted all of that and was waiting around for will because she didn’t have anything else going for herself and will knew she’d be there whenever he proposed and would stick by him no matter how he treated her. Meghan is a feminist-she speaks up for herself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men of quality prefer women of equality! : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw somewhere that Harry also talked about how it took him 18 months to find the right therapist to talk to, and how it’s really something you have to work at. That’s such an important message for people to hear,. I’m happy to see that he really seems to have turned things around in his life and is in a good place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw that too, and I’m glad he kept looking until he found the right person. It makes all the difference! I’m a therapist and think the the most important thing is the relationship between client and therapist. I currently work at a community mental health center and always tell people during the intake that if they don’t feel they click with me or don’t like my style, I will never take offense at them switching to someone else. The most important thing is for them to have someone they feel comfortable with. I just put it right out there so they don’t have to worry about hurting my feelings or feeling obligated to stay with me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC the research identifies comfort level with a therapist as a key factor in its success — you can’t spill your guts to just anyone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some media outlet was reporting that the couple have 15- 20 minute breaks that have been added into all the stops and are probably why the couple have been running a bit late to nearly everything. Its surmised that Meghan is resting for a bit on these breaks that were not on the agendas. I remember how sleepy/tired I was in the first trimester and not sure 15 minutes is enough of a nap But maybe it gives her enough time to sit down or use the bathroom and close her eyes for a few minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sure is like jet leg, but worse and lasts longer. It sucks frankly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It definitely feels like constant jet lag. She could also be experiencing all the fun sleep things that come with pregnancy like peeing way more at night (I got two glorious weeks of only waking up once per night!), pregnancy insomnia, crazy dreams that wake you up and can be super terrifying or so weird you just try to figure out what the heck happened, restless leg syndrome (less common but oh man, what an adventure if it happens to you), etc. I can’t imagine flying across the world while pregnant. I’d be so miserable 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s in a league of her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg pregnant and I woke up at 4am this morning. I did not do yoga. I ate leftover lasagna COLD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The videos of Meghan and Harry on this tour have been so delightful. They are so personable and kind to everyone they meet, so sweet with kids, and so well-spoken. I just love them. Meghan has such class and radiates warm vibes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse