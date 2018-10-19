Duchess Meghan: ‘Pregnancy is like having jet lag,’ she was doing yoga at 4:30 am

There are lots of new, smaller pieces of info about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they tour around Australia and make chit-chat with random people. This is quite common – a royal person will be at some event, they’ll say something to a regular person, and then the regular person is somehow authorized to repeat what the royal person said during their small-talk. During their trip to Bondi Beach on Friday, Meghan chatted with a woman about pregnancy and how Meghan is coping:

Charlotte Waverley, 35, met the couple and said she had discussed pregnancy with the duchess. She said: “Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4.30am this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

Is pregnancy like jet lag? Or does Meghan, you know, just have jet lag? It’s quite a time difference between Britain and Australia, and Meghan and Harry didn’t have the “mini-vacation” that Kate and William built into their Australian tour years ago. Do you remember that? William and Kate arrived in Australia, did a photo op and then disappeared for days to acclimate to the time zone change and, you know, because they love to go on vacation. As for doing yoga at 4:30 am… I mean, I’m not going to judge her for that. A few weeks ago, I was waking up at 3:30 am to watch tennis, we all do weird sh-t.

When Meghan and Harry visited the girls’ school in Sydney today, Meghan made a short speech and she and Harry spent a while chatting with the girls and giving them encouragement. Meghan told the girls:

“You guys all remind me so much of myself when I was growing up. I went to an all girls school which was incredibly diverse as well. I think being around such empowered young women, it becomes something that you all just grasp onto to understand your world. It’s made you confident, well-spoken. You have an intention set to really do something to change the world, and you have to keep it up.

Every time Meghan has opened her mouth this year, I keep thinking “this is why she was fast-tracked.” Very few royal figures speak with any kind of authenticity and personal history about important subjects like diversity, empowering the historically disenfranchised or women’s rights. Meghan can handle all of this – the Queen knew it, Harry knew it, and Charles knew it.

Also: When Meghan was chatting with a young man about his part-time job, Meghan empathized with him, saying, “My first job when I was 14, I remember taking out the trash, all sorts. It give you a good work ethic, right?” Another reminder that Meghan has had jobs for more than 20 years. That gives her a different perspective too.