Samantha Grant on Meghan’s pregnancy: ‘You can’t say anything negative’

Believe it or not, I actually think the royals’ plan has worked to a certain degree. The Royal Freeze-out is a devastating strategy when dealing with people who are capable of shame. Unfortunately, the White Markles are incapable of shame. The revel in being the tackiest, nastiest and most toxic people around. The palace still handled it the same way: a royal freeze-out, utter radio silence towards Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle and everyone else. And things genuinely slowed down, minus Samantha setting up that paparazzo photoshoot at the palace gate. Of course it bugs me that outlets like the Daily Mail and The Sun are still paying these jackasses for interviews and photos. But you have to admit, there has been a significant shift in perception as the White Markles continued to pile abuse on Meghan.
Here’s something else that changes the perception around Meghan: she’s pregnant now, and the public at large is going to have BIG problems if her relatives continue to attack a pregnant woman. Which is why Samantha Grant is taking a more cautious tone in a new interview with the Daily Mail. This interview proves two things at once: Samantha knows it won’t go over well if she attacks a pregnant duchess AND Samantha is still completely desperate for any kind of access. Some highlights:
Samantha on Meghan’s pregnancy: “Everybody just needs to shut the heck up and let this be a great thing for them, for the world, for the family and that’s where I’m at. I was literally jumping for joy in my wheelchair…. It’s so important that everybody put their egos aside. Meghan’s done some things with my dad, but in my heart, I love her and I want her and the baby to do well. I was kind of overwhelmed with emotion [when I heard] and I just thought, I’m letting everything go. It’s beautiful and I’m so excited for Harry too.”
Now Samantha wants peace: “I think everybody really just needs to come together and realize this is really important and special for Meg, for Harry, for the child, for all of us, and we need to stop the sparring. I want things to be alright in my family and everybody has to be on the same page. I want that for the child but I want that for Meg too.” Despite her highly-publicized grudge against her sister, Samantha said any ill feelings she had ‘all went away’ upon learning the news. “A baby is incredible. You can’t say anything negative. You can’t feel anything negative. It’s just a beautiful, amazing thing. So my reaction was, “screw all this stuff and everything that’s been said.”‘
Thomas Markle already has a bunch of grandchildren that he ignores, including Samantha’s three children. Some of you have claimed that Samantha doesn’t even have custodial rights to her kids either. So, again, why is the Daily Mail even interviewing her and treating her like her opinion is in any way valid? But here, truer words were never spoken: “You can’t say anything negative.” Trust her, she desperately wants to say something negative. She desperately wants to trash her half-sister, but Samantha knows that trashing a pregnant woman will be game over. Also: “Meghan’s done some things with my dad…” Yeah, she invited Thomas to her wedding and he faked a heart attack and then sold her out about a hundred times over the course of six months. That’s what happened.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So does that mean for the next 5-6 months she will STFU?
She is a born liar, and I bet she got money for this recent click bait. Her next move will be to complain that Meghan won’t let their father see the baby. Scammy will never shut up, unless she breaches the law. She is just another jealous troll, and I bet that inside she is fuming that Meghan got pregnant quickly.
I read the article on the Daily Mail (yeah, I went there) and she has already said that Thomas Sr needs to be involved in the child’s life. Also this: Meghan’s done some things with my dad . . . is saying something negative in a round about way.
She loves this. Next year she’ll complain about “our dad” not being there when the baby was born, not having Thomas in the names if the baby’s a boy, not being at the christening, Samantha not picked as a godparent, etc. She just lying in wait for that baby to be born as that baby will be a huge money-making scheme for that grifter.
“Samantha Grant is taking a more cautious tone….”
Ha! That is a verrrryyyy optimistic view, Kaiser!
She’s NOT going to be able to restrain herself for 5 months till the birth…….Who wants to bet?
On another note, I have a lay-man’s theory for why she’s so shameless….
Madame Carnival Barker has never had any self-worth, honour or any genuine respect for herself. It’s what happens when you’ve never achieved anything of note for yourself – You never build any self-regard.
Since there’s no self-regard to damage….it’s impossible to shame her.
I give it one month (max!) before she cracks and comes back, all fangs and claws, full force.
She won’t shut up. She will whine that she has no access to her niece or nephew whom she loves because WHEELCHAIR. Jesus, this woman using her wheelchair (jumped up and down for joy in my wheelchair) for these stunts is just so ugly.
“Everyone needs to shut the heck up…”
Except her and her father, right? They can keep flapping their gums until the sun goes supernova?
Man, these people…I lack words.
Yeah, who is she talking to with that statement and when she says they have to stop sparring? She’s so lacking in self awareness that she doesn’t see that she’s the one making all the noise in a one sided sparring contest. Hopefully she’ll take her own advice and stop with the negativity she’s generating.
“screw all this stuff and everything that’s been said” says the woman who’s been doing all the stuff and saying all the things. 🤦♀️
Exactly! Also, everybody put their egos aside? They only egos are with the Markles who think Meghan and Harry and now baby Sussex will ever have anything to do with them!
Yep, exactly! As for her “everyone needs to stop the sparring” nonsense, she’s the only one sparring, and there’s only one way spar alone: by repeatedly punching yourself in the face. Job done.
Thomas Jr has been selling stories – there is an article (don’t have the link) where he trashes Daddy and says that Sr used to tell him stories about his sexcapades in the Philippines (when he was still married to Meghan’s mother – now we know why they got divorced) and how he gave him ‘Thai’ sticks. Apparently daddy told Jr that you can get a couple of women for fifty bucks and they things they will do to you will make you a changed man.
I wonder if we’ll get an exclusive interview on Sunday from Evil Pappa Smurf.
” you can get a couple of women for fifty bucks” I just can’t with this planet anymore.
Wow! I don’t even know what ‘Thai’ sticks means but barf. The Philippines have got a not so great reputation when it comes to sex trade and that unfortunately includes underage as well. There are a lot of places that are known hangouts for pimps and the many girly bars as well. Seeing old foreign guys with local young girls/women always made me sad and uncomfortable. He is despicable, they should all go away and fade into oblivion. Didn’t Scammy made an ominous threat to the baby when Meghan’s pregnancy was announced? I wonder if she got a warning for that.
Apologies it was Thailand – the story is on RadarOnline and I can’t link to it. Yeah I know dodgy source but the Jr goes into deal with a F2F recorded interview. Thai sticks are drug paraphernalia.
Thai sticks are actual hash, rather than related equipment. It’s just presented in an unusual shape/ form.
Really strong stuff, I remember that much from student days. Makes this Murkle story even yuckier.
,I love her brazen hypocrisy, everyone needs to stop being negative and come together. B@tch, you are the problem. You didn’t care about having a relationship before she got with Prince Harry. I think the RF is doing the right thing in freezing them out. She clearly has no relationship with her own kids so she’s full of sh@t when she talks about everyone getting along. I really wish people would stop giving this hag a platform.
Eloquent, BlueSky!! I agree 100%!
These people don’t seem to realize that they are only having a conversation with themselves lol.
Reminds me of my mom, she’s borderline ( has borderline personality disorder) . I allow her in my life but I engage very very little and don’t like to give her any actual information about my thoughts and feelings. Well, as far as she’s concerned we have a deep relationship, but she’s really only talking to herself all the time. Does that make sense? Like she allows my silence to be her chance to pretend we are having a back and forth. That’s what it seems like with this crazy sister, like she’s pretending there’s some relationship going on when in reality the other party is just not engaging at all.
Makes perfect sense! I’m glad you found a strategy that works for you
I think you are completely correct that Samantha is having this feud with just herself. The other thing I found funny is when she says “WE need to stop sparring” …as if Meghan has been going back and forth with her. The only people having a one-sided spar are you, Samantha, and Thomas Sr. I love that they are just losing it because they are being completely ignored. Meghan is just being apathetic (publicly) toward them and that’s worse than any insult because it shows she doesn’t even care enough about them to engage! That’s probably what hurts the most.
I give it less than a month though before Samantha is back out there hurling insults. She just won’t be able to keep her pie hole shut.
lol….just said exactly the same thing above…..1 month!
People in my extended family are absolutely cray-cray. I have learned strategies that work for me that keep the peace a bit, so I know EXACTLY what you mean, and applaud you!
Very good description of a NPD (or bi-polar). My best friend’s sister is a ringer for this crazy sister and she is definitely both. The only way to exist on the same planet with someone like that is to just be passive with them which they interpret as a good relationship which IS all in their head.
It’s actually sad ’cause I think they can’t help it (faulty wiring) but it is often impossible to have a satisfying relationship with them at all. Meghan has taken the only course she can by not even acknowledging them.
Hopefully when the twin princesses Toronto and Niagara are born the Markles continue to keep quiet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL love it
So, pregnancy is where she draws the line on harassment? Sure, Jan.
Didn’t she make a threat about the baby just a few days ago?
That’s what I just wrote! Maybe someone warned her? Here’s hoping or maybe let her fall on her own sword.
What threat did she make?? (Sorry if I missed this..)
I can’t remember the exact wording, but it was something similar to ‘that baby better be in my dad’s life, or part of his life.’
“Samantha’s statement was a series of threats about how Meghan “left Thomas out of the statement” and “If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included.”
“We need to stop the sparring.” We?! Girl, the only one sparring was you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! She makes no sense.
When it comes to people like Samantha I can’t help but wonder how many of them actually truly believe that they are the wronged party even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, and how many of them know deep down (or not that deep tbh) that they’re being utter assholes and that the righteous indignation is 100% fake and they just don’t care, as long as they get the money/attention they crave.
They are like Trumpsters, they are the bullies and yet really believe they are victims
Yes, I’m surprised Trump hasn’t offered her a position yet.
I think that Samantha and old dad are dying to be in the Baptism pics and this explains this change in strategy. They’re completely garbage.
Oh TOTALLY. She’s probably convincing herself she’ll be Godmother.
Well, that would be a first for her.
Anyone have info or links about Samantha’s relationship with her children? Totally not shocking that she doesn’t have a relationship with them but I’m nosy and want to know more lol
Her daughter can’t stand her. Not sure of her other kids.
Ten bucks says Scammy Sammy will shove a pillow under her dress any day now and say she’s pregnant too, borrow a baby in 9 months, hop over to the Royal Palace in a wheel chair holding an infant (or doll, because who knows with this one) and demand, “My child deserves to know her cousin! Meghan better arrange a play date if she knows whats good for her! She better be at Chuck e cheese in one hour.”
Raina, this made me spit out my coffee!! Even though the situation is not at all funny I had to laugh at this comment. And I’m with you, I’m betting she’ll be back on that crazy train any day now
She’ll rolled up to the gates and demand to deliver the baby gift in person. Heaven help the Duchess if a thank you card isn’t sent in 5 minutes
Here’s a video of Samantha’s daughter and Samantha’s mother. It’s labeled cousin for some unknown reason, but it’s her daughter telling the story on their relationship.
https://youtu.be/FbXPJb9ompw
Thanks for posting the link. It’s obvious that Samantha has had mental health issues for a long, long time, so why are the media continuing to give her a platform to spew her hateful, twisted opinions?
A tweet on Samantha and how bat-shit crazy she is: https://twitter.com/KateGoldings/status/1046479405739126784
Scammy Sammy is right that “You can’t say anything negative”. But I bet SHE could. She’ll find a way. For a fee and attention, she’ll state the baby has horns if she was told to.
Can’t choose your relatives. Can choose restraining order.
In the end…Meghan won!
Meghan is entering a brand new chapter in her life, as a wife, a mother and a royal Duchess.
Their old stories about her won’t be worth as much as the life she’s living now.
The Markel’s will fade away as a bad memory, and she will flourish with her life and new roles.
Well one thing is certain, no matter how many ‘fake’ apologies she does – neither her or papa will ever see the baby.
Kaiser, your take on this crew is SO on the money.
What I don’t understand is why nobody is reporting on the Markles. The media acts like they were a great close family but Meghan shuttle them out when she started dating Harry. They haven’t spoken to her in years. Nobody has mentioned that the demands the Markles are making now they didn’t care about before.
She’ll hold off for a few weeks maybe but she’s already made negative comments on Twitter when the news first hit. I think she got a very negative reaction for her low key threats towards a pregnant woman. She can’t help herself. I’m really hoping by next year the media will be ignoring this woman.
Two face. She wrote three days ago:
“No baby bump yet. So there was absolutely no need to wear this ridiculous pregnancy coat that added to the pregnancy speculations at Eugenie’s wedding. Suddenly she can wear normal, even tight fitting dresses again, it was all attention grabbing on a couple’s wedding day.”
Of course not under her SM account. There is more. She is as nasty as ever, best would be not to cover her.
“You can’t say anything negative.”
Oh, please, Samantha. Of course you can! That’s the one thing you are really good at: smearing your sister.
Samantha is the one Markle relative that is the scariest in my opinion. Calling Doria the “maid”, showing up a Buckingham Palace, numerous veiled threats and latest being a threat against a unborn child. She has a serious hate on for Meghan.
There is something seriously wrong with her
this woman is something else you trash talk your half sister for over a year she uses dog whistle racial language to talk badly about meghan mother.she refused to take ownership of anything she keeps saying we as if their were others family members talking crap about meghan it was all her. How do you ignore someone for over decade and somehow you think after all the nasty things you say about her that she going to welcome you with open arms .
This is so racist. If Samantha was African American there is no way she would be getting this many interviews. She’s a psycho.
This woman is awful and I feel bad for Meghan for a lot of reasons, but one of them is that they resemble each other so much – the nose and the eyes, for sure. Hard to forget who she is.
Yes their facial features are the same. Father Markle has strong genes. Both daughters inherited his face.
This is my first ever comment on this site. Love all of the writers and love reading everyone’s comments. But why is this trash being covered on this site? This is a terrible person trying to use someone’s good fortune for gross personal gain. Celebitchy should stop covering these vile people. You can’t shame the other publications while profiting off of the same story.
Samantha Grasping uses the word “sparring”. Nope, sparring is when the other person hits back. This has just been Thomas and Samantha beating away at Megan in an attempt to lure her into striking back. She’s too smart for the two crazies, but I dare not hope they’ll give up trying.
Ahahaha. Never laughed so hard 😂
