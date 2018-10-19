Samantha Grant on Meghan’s pregnancy: ‘You can’t say anything negative’

Believe it or not, I actually think the royals’ plan has worked to a certain degree. The Royal Freeze-out is a devastating strategy when dealing with people who are capable of shame. Unfortunately, the White Markles are incapable of shame. The revel in being the tackiest, nastiest and most toxic people around. The palace still handled it the same way: a royal freeze-out, utter radio silence towards Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle and everyone else. And things genuinely slowed down, minus Samantha setting up that paparazzo photoshoot at the palace gate. Of course it bugs me that outlets like the Daily Mail and The Sun are still paying these jackasses for interviews and photos. But you have to admit, there has been a significant shift in perception as the White Markles continued to pile abuse on Meghan.

Here’s something else that changes the perception around Meghan: she’s pregnant now, and the public at large is going to have BIG problems if her relatives continue to attack a pregnant woman. Which is why Samantha Grant is taking a more cautious tone in a new interview with the Daily Mail. This interview proves two things at once: Samantha knows it won’t go over well if she attacks a pregnant duchess AND Samantha is still completely desperate for any kind of access. Some highlights:

Samantha on Meghan’s pregnancy: “Everybody just needs to shut the heck up and let this be a great thing for them, for the world, for the family and that’s where I’m at. I was literally jumping for joy in my wheelchair…. It’s so important that everybody put their egos aside. Meghan’s done some things with my dad, but in my heart, I love her and I want her and the baby to do well. I was kind of overwhelmed with emotion [when I heard] and I just thought, I’m letting everything go. It’s beautiful and I’m so excited for Harry too.” Now Samantha wants peace: “I think everybody really just needs to come together and realize this is really important and special for Meg, for Harry, for the child, for all of us, and we need to stop the sparring. I want things to be alright in my family and everybody has to be on the same page. I want that for the child but I want that for Meg too.” Despite her highly-publicized grudge against her sister, Samantha said any ill feelings she had ‘all went away’ upon learning the news. “A baby is incredible. You can’t say anything negative. You can’t feel anything negative. It’s just a beautiful, amazing thing. So my reaction was, “screw all this stuff and everything that’s been said.”‘

[From The Daily Mail]

Thomas Markle already has a bunch of grandchildren that he ignores, including Samantha’s three children. Some of you have claimed that Samantha doesn’t even have custodial rights to her kids either. So, again, why is the Daily Mail even interviewing her and treating her like her opinion is in any way valid? But here, truer words were never spoken: “You can’t say anything negative.” Trust her, she desperately wants to say something negative. She desperately wants to trash her half-sister, but Samantha knows that trashing a pregnant woman will be game over. Also: “Meghan’s done some things with my dad…” Yeah, she invited Thomas to her wedding and he faked a heart attack and then sold her out about a hundred times over the course of six months. That’s what happened.