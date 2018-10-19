Rose Byrne showed off her newly blonde hair, looks practically unrecognizable

Opening night of 'Lifespan Of a Fact'

Rose Byrne is an in-demand actress who works constantly and consistently. She had two low-key pregnancies – with her partner Bobby Cannavale – and she even got jobs during her pregnancies. Throughout her career, she’s almost always had brown hair for almost all of her roles. I think she’s had a few jobs where she was a redhead, maybe. My point is that I’ve never seen her with blonde hair before, and I was so startled by the color change that I didn’t recognize her and I though Bobby was dating someone new.

Bobby and Rose attended last night’s opening-night party for the play Lifespan Of a Fact, which is (I think) Bobby’s new play. They live in New York and Rose has completely immersed herself in New York life with Bobby and their kids, by the way. She’s basically Italian-American at this point, despite the fact that she’s really just an elegant-looking Aussie girl. It was at this opening night party that Rose debuted her blonde locks. Is this for a role? I don’t know – she has three films in post-production on her IMDB page, so maybe.

I’m obsessed with trying to figure out who she looks like, because she absolutely does not look like Rose Byrne. From some angles, she suddenly looks like Ellie Goulding, right? Also: her dress in these photos is Les Coyotes de Paris.

Lifespan Of a Fact Opening Party - Arrivals

Lifespan Of a Fact Opening Party - Arrivals

34 Responses to “Rose Byrne showed off her newly blonde hair, looks practically unrecognizable”

  1. V says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I love her! But at first glance, with this hair, I thought she was Cher! Yikes.

  2. Electric Tuba says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Oh just love her in comedies. Really hilarious and stunning. Looks like a completely different woman with blonde. I wonder what character she’s playing in what

  3. minx says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Oh my god, I hope it’s for a role, because she is so gorgeous with dark hair.

  4. Harryg says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:48 am

    She looks good!

  5. Erinn says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I don’t hate this hair. She looks really good with dark hair, but this isn’t awful or anything.

  6. Kate says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Is he ok? He looks emotional or tired or like something is up. Maybe new play stress?

  7. D says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Dakota Fanning, thought it was her but maybe it’s all the tragic

  8. Pandy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Prefer her with dark hair. This ‘do looks fried and lank.

  9. Yelena says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Still absolutely gorgeous, she has such a refined beauty. I adore Rose so much and Bobby looks so chuffed to be with her.

  10. Ocho says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I didn’t notice how much Rose Byrne and Gillian Anderson look alike until the blonde.

  11. SM says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:03 am

    They still are one hot couple. I love them together and their son is too cute. But she probably needs to go back to dark hair as soon as possible. Just thinking how mich damage this colouring does to the hair makes me panic.

  12. bonobochick says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:05 am

    I am not of the blonde on her, esp with the visible roots. It blands her out.

  13. VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:19 am

    She and Bobby Cannavale have two kids. I don’t think they’ve ever said the second kid’s name, but it’s a boy.

  14. Lightpurple says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:20 am

    I hope it was for a role.

    If you haven’t seen it yet, check out Juliet, Naked. Ethan Hawke got all the attention for it but it is Rose’s film and she shines.

  15. KBeth says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Gorgeous face, the hair is terrible.

  16. rabbitgirl says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:32 am

    She looks so pretty.

  17. Caitlin Bruce says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Doesn’t she have two little kids? Their both gorgeous

  18. Steff says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:37 am

    I used to think she sort of resembled Sharon Tate but this hair makes me question that now.

  19. bear says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Wow this play is an adaptation of a book by a teacher I had in college and I can’t get over it. Clicked on this article, not expecting to see Lifespan of a Fact! Bobby is playing my former teacher.

  20. Cindy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    She looks better with her natural color, but she doesn’t look bad. I think she looks like herself, just a tad older.

    Love her, beautiful woman and very talented! She’s a versatile actress which is so hard to find nowadays.

  21. Sara says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    No!!!

  22. Classicmoviefan says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Love Rose byrne and bobby! If I were an actress in Hollywood, I’d like to have a career just like hers, because she gets to do everything, never gets typecast and has a very private personal life

  23. Nancy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Why do women all want to be blonde? *probably a Hollywood thing* Being born one, married to one and giving birth to three, it’s just a color. I do like my light hair, but it isn’t for everyone. Rose is gorgeous, one of my favorites, she and Olivia Wilde are tied for first. Anyway, hope it’s for a role, she’s much prettier with her dark locks.

  24. VanessaB says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Bobby Cannavale is half-Cuban and half-Italian. (Not complaining, truly, but I am Cuban and I do often feel like we are under-represented in films and TV.)

