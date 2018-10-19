Rose Byrne showed off her newly blonde hair, looks practically unrecognizable

Rose Byrne is an in-demand actress who works constantly and consistently. She had two low-key pregnancies – with her partner Bobby Cannavale – and she even got jobs during her pregnancies. Throughout her career, she’s almost always had brown hair for almost all of her roles. I think she’s had a few jobs where she was a redhead, maybe. My point is that I’ve never seen her with blonde hair before, and I was so startled by the color change that I didn’t recognize her and I though Bobby was dating someone new.
Bobby and Rose attended last night’s opening-night party for the play Lifespan Of a Fact, which is (I think) Bobby’s new play. They live in New York and Rose has completely immersed herself in New York life with Bobby and their kids, by the way. She’s basically Italian-American at this point, despite the fact that she’s really just an elegant-looking Aussie girl. It was at this opening night party that Rose debuted her blonde locks. Is this for a role? I don’t know – she has three films in post-production on her IMDB page, so maybe.
I’m obsessed with trying to figure out who she looks like, because she absolutely does not look like Rose Byrne. From some angles, she suddenly looks like Ellie Goulding, right? Also: her dress in these photos is Les Coyotes de Paris.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love her! But at first glance, with this hair, I thought she was Cher! Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cher’s wigs are better and it’s not a critic, it’s just that taking care of this shade of blonde is really difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There miiight be a shade of blonde that works for her, but this ain’t it. Dark eyes and eyebrows plus bleached hair rarely go together. Maybe if she lightened the brows a bit (they should be 2-3 shades darker than your hair apparently) and got rid of the awful roots it would work, but I’m not sure. Brown is definitely her color, she looks great in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came here to say Cher too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh just love her in comedies. Really hilarious and stunning. Looks like a completely different woman with blonde. I wonder what character she’s playing in what
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god, I hope it’s for a role, because she is so gorgeous with dark hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ minx
ITA-she looks so much better with darker hair!
Hope she gets rid of the blonde fast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish lovely brunettes wouldnt do this, hopefully it IS for a role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t hate this hair. She looks really good with dark hair, but this isn’t awful or anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the shadow root that gets me. It’s too perfect and imho should be softer and more blended, especially with that high contrast of her natural vs the light blonde.
I would’ve love to see her with a nice caramel balayage or something like that but it’s hair, at the the end of the day do what you want!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I HATE HATE HATE that look, with the deliberate inch of dark “root”. it looks cheap and tacky, IMO.
are we sure this isn’t a wig?…because…DAMN, it looks bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he ok? He looks emotional or tired or like something is up. Maybe new play stress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks baked – like he smoked his cocktail instead of drinking it.
Still looks good though – they are agood looking couple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dakota Fanning, thought it was her but maybe it’s all the tragic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prefer her with dark hair. This ‘do looks fried and lank.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still absolutely gorgeous, she has such a refined beauty. I adore Rose so much and Bobby looks so chuffed to be with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t notice how much Rose Byrne and Gillian Anderson look alike until the blonde.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought of Gillian too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They still are one hot couple. I love them together and their son is too cute. But she probably needs to go back to dark hair as soon as possible. Just thinking how mich damage this colouring does to the hair makes me panic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not of the blonde on her, esp with the visible roots. It blands her out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She and Bobby Cannavale have two kids. I don’t think they’ve ever said the second kid’s name, but it’s a boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the younger boy’s name is Rafa and he is ten months old. they both look exactly like their father))
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope it was for a role.
If you haven’t seen it yet, check out Juliet, Naked. Ethan Hawke got all the attention for it but it is Rose’s film and she shines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous face, the hair is terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t she have two little kids? Their both gorgeous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to think she sort of resembled Sharon Tate but this hair makes me question that now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow this play is an adaptation of a book by a teacher I had in college and I can’t get over it. Clicked on this article, not expecting to see Lifespan of a Fact! Bobby is playing my former teacher.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks better with her natural color, but she doesn’t look bad. I think she looks like herself, just a tad older.
Love her, beautiful woman and very talented! She’s a versatile actress which is so hard to find nowadays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Rose byrne and bobby! If I were an actress in Hollywood, I’d like to have a career just like hers, because she gets to do everything, never gets typecast and has a very private personal life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do women all want to be blonde? *probably a Hollywood thing* Being born one, married to one and giving birth to three, it’s just a color. I do like my light hair, but it isn’t for everyone. Rose is gorgeous, one of my favorites, she and Olivia Wilde are tied for first. Anyway, hope it’s for a role, she’s much prettier with her dark locks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bobby Cannavale is half-Cuban and half-Italian. (Not complaining, truly, but I am Cuban and I do often feel like we are under-represented in films and TV.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse