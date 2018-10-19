Britney Spears got another residency, could be top paid entertainer in Vegas history

29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

If you were curious as to which star is returning to Las Vegas for a new residency, I have three words for you: it’s Britney, bitch.

In news that really isn’t very surprising, as reports have been floating around since April, the 36-year-old singer is returning to Sin City for a new residency at the Park Theater. This has also been the Vegas home to artists CHER, Bruno Mars and Ricky Martin and is where Lady Gaga has an upcoming extended run.

To help generate excitement for the new show, Britney was on Ellen last Friday. When Ellen asked why she was there, Brit replied, “I have a huge announcement to make. My announcement is that I have an announcement.” Ellen followed up with, “What is the announcement of the announcement?” to which Britney replied with a smile, “I can’t announce it until October 18.”

The announcement was made yesterday during a press event commemorating Spirit Day, part of GLAAD’s ongoing anti-LGBTQ bullying initiative. It took place at Toshiba Plaza at the front of T-Mobile Arena and was broadcast live on Ellen’s YouTube channel.

The new show’s anticipated 2019 opening coincides with the 20th anniversary of Britney’s debut album …Baby One More Time.

This residency also comes with a hefty paycheck for Brit. Her previous residency, Piece of Me at Planet Hollywood, grossed more than $137 million during its four-year run. With the Park Theater deal, it’s rumored that she will be earning an estimated $507,000 per show, making her the highest-paid entertainer in Vegas history, surpassing Mariah Carey, Elton John and Celine Dion. Hopefully she can use some of that money to get some decent-looking costumes.

Some fans might think Britney is selling out by performing in Vegas, but I say make that money, honey. She’s done her time on the road with the Piece of Me Tour, so she deserves the chance to stay in one place for a while. Besides, while she might not be the most talented singer, her heart is in the right place. As an LBGTQ ally myself, I wish her all the best.

View this post on Instagram

Excited to be on @theellenshow today!! 🎀🎀🎀

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Embed from Getty Images

Britney Spears performs on her 'Piece Of Me' tour

Britney Spears performs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Britney Spears Piece of me tour

Britney Spears performs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Photos: WENN< Getty

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Britney Spears got another residency, could be top paid entertainer in Vegas history”

  1. chrissyms says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:21 am

    That is amazing. Half a million per SHOW!!! OMG!!! And not even a great show!! I love Brit as much as the next mid 30′s gal, but that is SO MUCH MONEY. Britney is not the best dancer, she is barely a singer, and she dresses a hot mess but she is still beloved. She has that true “star” quality. Also great management. Good your you Britney!! That is just a huge amount of $$. Also, yes please, new costumes, that are 2 sizes bigger. And a new weave!!

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:24 am

    People can stop with the ‘selling out’ nonsense.

    This is what is best for Britney – given her mental health issues I imagine some semblance of stability is good for her (and her kids!).

    Get your $$ girl.

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Go Brit Brit. I’m glad she’s making all that money cause i like her. But at the same time, she’s taking the spot a more talented person could have gotten. I feel like Christina Aguilera has so much more talent and got screwed.

    Reply
  4. Tania says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Britney and I share a birthday so I’ll always have a soft spot for her.

    I never did see her show in Vegas so I’m glad I get another chance!

    Reply
  5. Izzy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Hopefully her lawyers were smart enough to lockdown the last agreement with her ex so he can’t come back for more. I understand the need for some parity between lifestyles, but she is basically also funding his other kids’ lives, and she shouldn’t have to do so. He got a generous settlement this time around, hopefully he’s smart enough to leave it alone.

    Reply
  6. OriginalLala says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Not snark but I am honestly and genuinely impressed that she has had such a long and successful career with such mediocre talent. Someone is doing something right!

    Reply
  7. Char says:
    October 19, 2018 at 8:07 am

    We want new good music, Britney!

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I want to go see this!

    frankly I don’t know why more stars don’t do Vegas residencies lol. Sure its not a “tour” and I know some love that, and tours are still important for the fans who cant make it to Vegas, but in general – you stay in one place, make a ton of money, the fans come to you, and I’m sure its a lot less exhausting. I figure in 10 years Taylor Swift will be there ha.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment