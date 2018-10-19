Britney Spears got another residency, could be top paid entertainer in Vegas history

If you were curious as to which star is returning to Las Vegas for a new residency, I have three words for you: it’s Britney, bitch.
In news that really isn’t very surprising, as reports have been floating around since April, the 36-year-old singer is returning to Sin City for a new residency at the Park Theater. This has also been the Vegas home to artists CHER, Bruno Mars and Ricky Martin and is where Lady Gaga has an upcoming extended run.
To help generate excitement for the new show, Britney was on Ellen last Friday. When Ellen asked why she was there, Brit replied, “I have a huge announcement to make. My announcement is that I have an announcement.” Ellen followed up with, “What is the announcement of the announcement?” to which Britney replied with a smile, “I can’t announce it until October 18.”
The announcement was made yesterday during a press event commemorating Spirit Day, part of GLAAD’s ongoing anti-LGBTQ bullying initiative. It took place at Toshiba Plaza at the front of T-Mobile Arena and was broadcast live on Ellen’s YouTube channel.
The new show’s anticipated 2019 opening coincides with the 20th anniversary of Britney’s debut album …Baby One More Time.
This residency also comes with a hefty paycheck for Brit. Her previous residency, Piece of Me at Planet Hollywood, grossed more than $137 million during its four-year run. With the Park Theater deal, it’s rumored that she will be earning an estimated $507,000 per show, making her the highest-paid entertainer in Vegas history, surpassing Mariah Carey, Elton John and Celine Dion. Hopefully she can use some of that money to get some decent-looking costumes.
Some fans might think Britney is selling out by performing in Vegas, but I say make that money, honey. She’s done her time on the road with the Piece of Me Tour, so she deserves the chance to stay in one place for a while. Besides, while she might not be the most talented singer, her heart is in the right place. As an LBGTQ ally myself, I wish her all the best.
Photos: WENN< Getty
That is amazing. Half a million per SHOW!!! OMG!!! And not even a great show!! I love Brit as much as the next mid 30′s gal, but that is SO MUCH MONEY. Britney is not the best dancer, she is barely a singer, and she dresses a hot mess but she is still beloved. She has that true “star” quality. Also great management. Good your you Britney!! That is just a huge amount of $$. Also, yes please, new costumes, that are 2 sizes bigger. And a new weave!!
People can stop with the ‘selling out’ nonsense.
This is what is best for Britney – given her mental health issues I imagine some semblance of stability is good for her (and her kids!).
Get your $$ girl.
I remember Celine Dion saying something when she started her residency there- basically like “I can make a lot of money, perform every night, and my kids go to sleep in the same bed every night and I kiss them goodnight.” It seems like a really good deal overall if you are an entertainer with small-ish kids.
No kidding. I’m happy for her, seems like a super great deal for her.
Go Brit Brit. I’m glad she’s making all that money cause i like her. But at the same time, she’s taking the spot a more talented person could have gotten. I feel like Christina Aguilera has so much more talent and got screwed.
I seem to remember Christina never engaging her fans the way Britney did, and she had a major attitude problem for years.
Britney and I share a birthday so I’ll always have a soft spot for her.
I never did see her show in Vegas so I’m glad I get another chance!
Hopefully her lawyers were smart enough to lockdown the last agreement with her ex so he can’t come back for more. I understand the need for some parity between lifestyles, but she is basically also funding his other kids’ lives, and she shouldn’t have to do so. He got a generous settlement this time around, hopefully he’s smart enough to leave it alone.
Not snark but I am honestly and genuinely impressed that she has had such a long and successful career with such mediocre talent. Someone is doing something right!
We want new good music, Britney!
I want to go see this!
frankly I don’t know why more stars don’t do Vegas residencies lol. Sure its not a “tour” and I know some love that, and tours are still important for the fans who cant make it to Vegas, but in general – you stay in one place, make a ton of money, the fans come to you, and I’m sure its a lot less exhausting. I figure in 10 years Taylor Swift will be there ha.
