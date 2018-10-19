Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at ‘The Favourite’ BFI LFF premiere: stunning?

Here are some photos from last night’s BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Favourite, an interesting-looking dramedy-farce/period piece. Olivia Colman stars as Queen Anne, a neurotic mess of a monarch. Rachel Weisz plays Lady Sarah, who runs the country, and Emma Stone plays a young, charming lady who befriends Lady Sarah and the Queen. Hijinks and palace intrigues ensue. It actually looks like a great movie and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to it despite the fact that few of the ladies are really making the promotional tour into a fashion show. Emma can always be counted on to wear something worth discussing, but the rest of the cast? My lord.

Emma Stone wore this silver Louis Vuitton gown – I like the simplicity and minimalism of this dress, and I like that it acts as a more neutral palette for the drama of Emma’s makeup. That being said, I think she was too heavy-handed with the makeup. Did she need silver eyeshadow AND burgundy-black lips? No, she didn’t.

Olivia Colman also wore silver, and this is possibly the most unflattering thing I’ve ever seen. I don’t need to see Olivia in some va-va-voom gown, but she definitely needs something with more structure. This looks like a potato sack.

Rachel Weisz gave birth to a baby girl recently, and this is – I believe? – her first postpartum appearance on a red carpet. She has that look of “I’d rather be home with the baby.” Her dress is Alexander McQueen and I imagine she wore it because it was the first thing she tried on that fit.

And finally, here’s Joe Alwyn. He has a supporting role in the film, and he wore a Prada suit to the premiere. His dodgy facial hair has gotten longer since we last saw him. It’s not a good look. I think maybe he’s one of those guys who worries about having a baby face so he tries to grow a beard but it comes in all patchy and gross, so it would probably just be better if he shaved and continued looking like a 16-year-old. Also: I find it hard to believe that Taylor Swift would EVER greenlight a neckbeard. Please give Tay some credit.

13 Responses to “Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at ‘The Favourite’ BFI LFF premiere: stunning?”

  1. Kaye says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:20 am

    It’s not bad at all without the neck beard. Plus Taylor probably got tired of people saying to her, “Oh, is this your little brother?”

    Reply
  2. Maum says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Wow Rachel looks beautiful.

    Emma looks like she’s wearing one of those rollup mattresses you put under your sleeping bag when going camping.

    Love Olivia but why she thought that dress could work in silver is beyond me.
    Literally any other colour and/or fabric would have worked.

    And Joe looks like he’s glued pubes to his face.

    Reply
  3. Vexa says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I love Emma’s look overall and I’m really feeling the dress in principle, but the fabric seems weirdly thick and stiff? I feel like if she took it off it would stand up on it’s own.

    Reply
  4. Lee says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I think Emma looked amazing! She gave me old Hollywood vibes with this Vuitton outfit.

    Reply
  5. Annie. says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I like the beard on Joe. Also, a neck beard can be hot haha

    Reply
  6. Loretta says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Emma looks like the female Joker. Awful makeup.
    Rachel is gorgeous and Olivia is so lovely

    Reply
  7. Jess says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Joe’s “beard” is gross. Love Emma’s dress but hate the makeup. Can’t wait to see this movie!

    Reply
  8. Jane says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I love Emma’s makeup with that dress. It kind of fits the vibe of the film too.

    Colman loves unflattering sacks, so get used to them.

    Reply
  9. dans le metro says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Like the dark lipstick, hate the rest of the makeup, quite like the dress but it is doing terrible things to her chest area.

    Joe Alwyn looks more like Taylor Swift now than before growing the facial hair which is an odd thing to happen.

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Emmas so pretty, but her lipstick is a little harsh. Black/burgundy lipstick with all that pale makeup and silver dress makes her look like a vampire

    Reply
  11. lobstah says:
    October 19, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Joe looks like he’s starring in a cheap remake of Just One of the Guys.

    Reply
  12. Esmom says:
    October 19, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I think all three ladies look lovely, I think Rachel’s is actually my favorite dress.

    As for Joe, the only thing I hate more than a double breasted suit is a double breasted suit with a mock turtleneck. Yuck.

    Reply

