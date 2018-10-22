Rosamund Pike in Givenchy at ‘A Private War’ premiere: goth glam or too severe?

BFI London Film Festival A Private War

Many people believe that Rosamund Pike will probably get an Oscar nomination this season. She stars in A Private War, about the life and work of journalist Marie Colvin, who is generally regarded as one of the bravest war journalists of the modern era. Colvin was killed in Syria in 2012 at the age of 56. I’m actually looking forward to seeing this, even though I know it will be incredibly depressing. I just watched the trailer too, and it made me cry:

Rosamund premiered the film at the London Film Festival over the weekend. She decided to go for dark, gothic glamour and… I’m not really feeling it. The Oscar season is so long, and if you’re being tipped for big things, I feel like more actors should consider their “style story” for the promotion. This sort of dark, gothic look doesn’t really speak to the film, right? The gown is Givenchy. Oh, and I dislike her styling too – Rosamund is such an English-rose beauty, and everything about this is way too severe.

The BFI 62nd London Film Festival European Premiere of 'A Private War' held at the Cineworld Leicester Square - Arrivals

BFI London Film Festival A Private War

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is not credited on A Private War’s IMDB page, so I don’t know why she attended the LFF premiere? Maybe she’s friendly with Rosamund. Gugu wore this cheap-looking Emilia Wickstead dress which is totally beneath her. She’s another beauty who needs a better stylist.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw at 'A Private War' premiere, BFI London Film Festival

Also at the London Film Festival: Amandla Stenberg CAME TO SLAY in this gorgeous Valentino gown at The Hate U Give premiere. She looks so grown up, my God.

Amandla Stenberg attends the Special Presentation and European Premiere of 'The Hate U Give' at The 62nd BFI London Film Festival at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Saturday 20 October 2018. Picture by Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon.

The BFI 62nd London Film Festival European Premiere of 'The Hate U Give' held at the Cineworld Leicester Square

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

34 Responses to “Rosamund Pike in Givenchy at ‘A Private War’ premiere: goth glam or too severe?”

  1. JanetDR says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:04 am

    I have been hating on see through dresses for what seems like forever now but I have to say I like this spin on it …if we have to have see through – it might as well be different!

    Reply
  2. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:17 am

    You like to think that you’re immune to the stuff, oh yeah.

    Reply
  3. Dali says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:17 am

    I absolutely love love the dress and her styling. Absolutely stunning.
    I totally fell in love with the styling overall when i saw it yesterday.

    Reply
  4. Maum says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:35 am

    That Valentino would have worked without the side boob.
    Somehow she still manages to look cute as a button though.

    Reply
  5. Ifeoma says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I saw The Hate U Give over the weekend. I’m a Nigerian living in Nigeria so I don’t really know what it’s like to be discriminated on based on my skin colour (we’re all black and we discriminate based on tribe and social status) but this movie spoke to me. Amazing acting from all involved but Amandla was especially spectacular. I do wish a girl with darker complexion had been used instead but I’m not complaining too loudly. She looks great here!

    Reply
  6. Coz' says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Wow she is stunning. This is so clean: I mean the lines of the over-the shoulderts coat are perfect. The contrast between the solid black and structure of the top and the see through lace skirt really gives life to the outfit. And I usually hate see through and lace.
    Her styling is equally perfect.

    Reply
  7. dans le metro says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Rosamund Pike is 39 (younger when she shot this movie). Marie Colvin was 56 when she died. This movie follows her through the last 10 years of her life. Are actresses of age 45+ so busy that they couldn’t find a suitably talented actress to be in this movie and went with Rosamund (an excellent actress that I adore, but in no way suitable for the role other than being a fair haired white woman) or are older actresses generally just so unmentionable/unfashionable in Hollywood that they’d rather give a young actress frizzy “menopausal” hair and age her up cosmetically rather than give the role to an older actress who would be more suitable?

    Willem Defoe (63) is playing Vincent van Gogh (37 at the age of his death). If these things worked both ways, it would be fine to overlook the age discrepancies when they happen. But it doesn’t, so we shouldn’t.

    Meanwhile, slightly more on topic, I love the outfit she’s wearing and would prefer it with a lined skirt. Her makeup is also excellent.

    Reply
    • eto says:
      October 22, 2018 at 11:44 am

      Why don’t films just use different actors to portray different ages like they used to? Like one for 20s/30s and change to someone else as she grows older.

      Yes, it’s less screen time for each actor/actress but if it means less distractingly bad wigs & age make-up, I’m here for it!

      Reply
  8. manta says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I love it exactly for the reason that made you criticize it: she didn’t go for the english rose angle.
    Neat, structured lines, it’s perfect.And no, not every premiere look has to speak to the movie.

    Reply
  9. Other Renee says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Loathe Rosamund’s getup. It’s like Catwoman meets Morticia Addams.

    Gugu wore a nightgown. Just silly.

    Amandla’s dress is lovely except for the extreme low cut V. I just hate when young women flash their boobs on the red carpet. It just seems wrong and exploitative.

    Reply
  10. Mia4s says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Rosamund’s dress is actually the only one of the three I really like. Suits the character and the occasion.

    Amandla is beautiful but I actually laughed at the dress. I mean…I know double sided tape, but come on! Why spend the entire premiere night of an important and apparently very good movie having to worry about a nip slip?

    Reply
  11. Lana234 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I love Rosamund’s dress. Amanda looks amazing and Gugu needs a new stylist I hate that dress

    Reply
  12. Lala11_7 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I would ROCK THE HEYLL outta Pike’s outfit…and have a similar bottom…that I HAVE worn with turtlenecks…as I always liked that look…lace and sweaters…slicked back hair…bright lip….LOVE IT!!!! And Amandla looks GLORIOUS! That dress fits her to PERFECTION…and I ESPECIALLY love her hairstyle…one that I relied on HEAVILY…back in the day!!!!

    Reply
  13. Naddie says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I only wish I could look this clean when I go to a wedding party, damn it.

    Reply
  14. NeoCleo says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:49 am

    All three women are absolutely stunning. Pike’s styling is severe but really interesting. I don’t care for M’Batha-Raw’s dress but lord that woman has a gorgeous face.

    Reply
  15. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Rosamund looks FIERCE. Everything about that look is 🔥🔥 It’s bada**

    Reply
  16. Grant says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Oh, I don’t know. I kind of love this. I think she looks amazing. I think the severe beauty works for her.

    Reply
  17. Beach Dreams says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Meh, don’t love the dress. I do like the makeup and hair though. It’s very difficult to pull off the sleek middle-part bun but she does it well.

    Reply
  18. Case says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    I love capes and goth glamour so yeah, this is a big win for me.

    I think Gugu is one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen, but that dress is so odd. It seems like it’s not tailored correctly — her boobs aren’t where the cups are!

    Reply
  19. Pandy says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Amandla looks FANTASTIC. Dress, hair and makeup – perfect!!!

    Reply
  20. JRenee says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I like the Pike look. Reminded me of the ladies in Robert Plants Addicted to Love video. It works for her!

    Reply

