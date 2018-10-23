Ariana Grande went shopping at Chanel, which I would totally do if I was her

Newly Single Ariana Grande Goes Shopping as She Posts Message About Getting ‘Rid of Toxicity' https://t.co/2LQfpYduPy — People (@people) October 22, 2018



Ariana Grande has millions of dollars in the bank and a broken heart or at least a lot of regrets. So she went to Chanel and picked herself up some nice things. She did it in a giant puffy coat and kickass white booties too. She wasn’t dressed in an oversize sweatshirt with sneakers like her usual uniform. Girlfriend meant business and she even changed up her styling from a ponytail to a high bun accented by giant ball drop earrings. We don’t have those pictures but you can see them on People.

I love to shop but I’ve learned to live within my budget by thrifting and shopping at the Goodwill. That way I can get my fix without doing too much damage. Plus it’s so fun to hunt for a bargain and I love vintage clothes. If I was rich like Ariana I would treat myself like that though. Sometimes I imagine the walk in closet I would have with my clothes all sorted by color and an entire wall of designer shoes. There are the best handbags there too in all the colors.

What do you think she bought? She came out with two big bags so I imagine she got at least one of those cute quilted purses with the chains but she’s Ariana Grande, she can buy anything. She can also wait a beat and talk to a professional about her relationship choices before dating again. I want her next album to be about how blind she was to get with a doofy comedian and how she’s healing through retail therapy and Ben and Jerry’s.

Ariana has returned to Twitter following her announcement that she was going to take a break from the Internet. (I don’t think she really took a break as she was still on Instagram anyway.) She interacted with fans, playfully told them to stop making fun of her forehead, and even said that she was ready to tour for Sweetener. (She’s since deleted most of those tweets but you can see what she wrote here.) As I’ve asked before, how is she going to perform all the songs she wrote when she was head over heels for Pete?

Ariana also shared a video, still available on her Instagram stories, of her late ex boyfriend, Mac Miller, getting ready for Oscars night. She put a little heart on his sleeve. There are a lot of videos of her pet pig, Piggy Smalls, in there too. Plus her grandma/nonna who has the best New York accent. I miss my grandmother from Long Island. She was a kick ass Democrat and she didn’t pull any punches.

Ariana on 10/2 before she took off her engagement ring:

