Ariana Grande went shopping at Chanel, which I would totally do if I was her

Newly Single Ariana Grande Goes Shopping as She Posts Message About Getting ‘Rid of Toxicity' https://t.co/2LQfpYduPy
— People (@people) October 22, 2018
Ariana Grande has millions of dollars in the bank and a broken heart or at least a lot of regrets. So she went to Chanel and picked herself up some nice things. She did it in a giant puffy coat and kickass white booties too. She wasn’t dressed in an oversize sweatshirt with sneakers like her usual uniform. Girlfriend meant business and she even changed up her styling from a ponytail to a high bun accented by giant ball drop earrings. We don’t have those pictures but you can see them on People.
I love to shop but I’ve learned to live within my budget by thrifting and shopping at the Goodwill. That way I can get my fix without doing too much damage. Plus it’s so fun to hunt for a bargain and I love vintage clothes. If I was rich like Ariana I would treat myself like that though. Sometimes I imagine the walk in closet I would have with my clothes all sorted by color and an entire wall of designer shoes. There are the best handbags there too in all the colors.
What do you think she bought? She came out with two big bags so I imagine she got at least one of those cute quilted purses with the chains but she’s Ariana Grande, she can buy anything. She can also wait a beat and talk to a professional about her relationship choices before dating again. I want her next album to be about how blind she was to get with a doofy comedian and how she’s healing through retail therapy and Ben and Jerry’s.
Ariana has returned to Twitter following her announcement that she was going to take a break from the Internet. (I don’t think she really took a break as she was still on Instagram anyway.) She interacted with fans, playfully told them to stop making fun of her forehead, and even said that she was ready to tour for Sweetener. (She’s since deleted most of those tweets but you can see what she wrote here.) As I’ve asked before, how is she going to perform all the songs she wrote when she was head over heels for Pete?
Ariana also shared a video, still available on her Instagram stories, of her late ex boyfriend, Mac Miller, getting ready for Oscars night. She put a little heart on his sleeve. There are a lot of videos of her pet pig, Piggy Smalls, in there too. Plus her grandma/nonna who has the best New York accent. I miss my grandmother from Long Island. She was a kick ass Democrat and she didn’t pull any punches.
Ariana on 10/2 before she took off her engagement ring:
photos credit: Backgrid, via Twitter and MTV via WENN
Girl has had a couple of rough years. She is entitled to as much Chanel as she can haul away and have the rest delivered.
Why on earth do people make fun of her forehead? Looks fine to me.
I feel so bad for her. I’m glad she pulled the trigger-she was clearly on the rebound and that guy took advantage of her. He knew he couldn’t do better in a million years and he overplayed his hand. I assume she was the one who called it off.
She’s so pretty, I hope she never ruins it with bad surgery or fish lips.
I’m not a fan of hers but Pete did not inspire confidence (to me) that he’s a good supportive bf. It seemed like he needed a lot of attention and encouragement when she also had a lot of things to deal with. If she’s the one who always had to be strong, I can imagine she snapped and just walked away. I know Pete has some health (mental health or self esteem?) issues so perhaps he should love and heal himself first than be in a relationship.
CB, I also shop at resale stores and eBay to get my shopping fix. My town has a few great resale shops with work wardrobe options and even stylists! I feel good about that financially but also because resold clothes have less impact on the environment.
I’m surprised that’s where she chose to go on her post- breakup shopping binge. It’s not at all what I think of when I see her style. But I can see her just getting the handbags and wearing them with her typical oversized athleisure.
I’m so glad she got out of that relationship. She’s been through a ton and needs to just spend some time for herself.
But I’ll never understand why celebs will post things, delete them, say they’re going off social media and then come right back. What’s the use?
I can’t get over whatever is on the TV behind Mac Miller in that photo. An alien? Trump with weird eyes? Elton John? Also I still don’t know much about Mac Miller other than he was a producer and rapper. Why was he going to the Oscars (genuinely asking not trying to throw shade). Also last week I went to the Greek Theatre here in LA and they’re doing a HUGE concert “in memoriam” for Mac Miller, featuring some huge acts (Chance the Rapper, SZA, John Mayer, and more)….so I guess I’m out of the loop in terms of his influence and exactly what projects he touched.
