Penn Badgley practices the Baha’i faith, which preaches universal love, equality

It’s always interesting when I learn something completely new from a celebrity. Today, that happened because of… Penn Badgley? As it turns out, Penn Badgley is a follower of the Baha’i faith. I’d never heard of Baha’i faith before, and when I first read the headline, I honestly thought “what new religious cult had cropped up in LA now?” But it’s not a cult, at least as far as I can see (I’m honestly just reading the Wiki page). Baha’i began in what is now Iran, by a Persian religious leader in the 19th century named Bahá’u'lláh. He preached “universal peace and unity among all races, nations, and religions.” For real. Sounds interesting, I *will* take a pamphlet on that, thank you.

Penn Badgley — the “Gossip Girl” star now playing a homicidal stalker on “You” — has quietly become a follower of the Baha’i faith. The actor hosted an event Thursday at Howard University in DC with four young people from Iran who were discriminated against in their home country simply for their Baha’i religious beliefs.

“In Iran,” Badgley, 31, said, “education is not a given at all. For decades, in fact, the Iranian government has been systematically depriving members of the Baha’i faith their right to higher education, attempting to bar their advancement and marginalize them in Iranian society.”

The Baha’i faith — which values all religions, and teaches the equality of all people — was established in 1852 by the prophet Baha’u’llah, who was exiled from Iran and imprisoned for decades. The religion now has an estimated 7 million adherents around the world.

Badgley told me when he started studying Baha’i in 2011, he “discovered a joy, as well as a deepening in my understanding of the oneness of humankind and the inherent nobility of the human being, that I couldn’t ignore. And then, as I was striving to meet the Baha’i standard, I realized I might already be a Baha’i. So I formally enrolled in the faith as a member in 2015.”

One source said Badgley found religion after he met singer Domino Kirke, sister of actresses Lola and Jemima Kirke. The couple married in a Brooklyn courthouse last year.

Universal love and peace and respect for all religions… who would have a problem with that? Oh, right – all of the religious people who claim that their religion is the only “true” faith and theirs is the only true God. This reminds me a bit of the principles of Hinduism, but obviously, modern Hindus are more complicated than peace, love and unity for everybody. Anyway, well done for Penn, I guess. I’m glad he’s not actually in a cult?

Do adherents of Baha’i not believe in socks?

20 Responses to “Penn Badgley practices the Baha’i faith, which preaches universal love, equality”

  1. SamC says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:10 am

    I’ve heard of this as Rainn Wilson is a longtime practitioner. Agree, who would/should have a problem with the tenets of this faith?!

    Reply
  2. Millenial says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Sounds a bit like Unitarian Univeralism. But nevertheless, good for him.

    Reply
  3. Missy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I had a Jehovah’s Witness come to my door yesterday. I thought at first she was an insurance salesperson or something but no. It was such an uncomfortable experience. She kept talking about earthquakes and natural disasters caused by people’s sins, talking about the apocalypse and what not. She asked how I would teach good values to my child without the bible. I said I teach her to treat everyone equal regardless of what they look like, where their from, or what their sexual orientation is. She just stared at me, than asked if my partner and I were married. I said no, we aren’t, we’ve been together for fifteen years though. Than she asked to come in and read from the bible to me, that’s when I ended it.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

      I worked with a JW and she was never preachy. She always answered my and my co-workers questions about her faith with humor and grace. I couldn’t help but feel a little sad for her as she seemed to have lived a very sheltered life, and you could tell part of her wanted to expand her world view and the other part wanted to remain loyal to her family. Age old conundrum, I guess.

      Reply
    • Adrien says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:30 am

      I know a lot of JW’s (my family used to live near a kingdom hall) and none of them were forceful. They often left Watchtower pamphlets at our doorstep. That’s about it. I think the ones I met were trained to brush off rejection from staunch Christians and non believers.

      Reply
      • Missy says:
        November 2, 2018 at 8:38 am

        This lady wasn’t forceful, she was, I spoke to her and listened, and treated her with respect. I let her know as soon as I realized who she was that I had no interest in religion and she just kept going. It wouldn’t have been so uncomfortable if she hadn’t kept talking sins and the apocalypse

  4. Franny Days says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:19 am

    The guy from Jane the Virgin practices it too! That’s how I first heard of it.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I mean, I would probably name it differently, like “common sense” or “human decency” or something. But sure, fine, whatever! Penn was my favorite Gossip Boy (hehe). He’s still super cute!!

    Reply
  6. I says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:26 am

    In Iran Baha’is are terribly persecuted. They have been imprisoned for their faith, their houses demolished, their shrines desecrated, their cemeteries excavated and they’ve expelled from places of education and their jobs.

    Councils refuse to bury Baha’i adherents. There have been mass executions of Baha’i members from the turn of the 20th century, including the notorious mass execution of 10 Baha’i women in Shiraz (look up Mona Mahmudnizhad). Their main accessible shrine and headquarters are in Israel because of the persecution they’ve faced in Iran and the surrounding areas.

    There are several native Baha’i celebrities, including Omid Djalili, as well as converts like Rainn Wilson

    Please don’t treat it like a “fad”. It’s an important faith practised by many, not the newest new-age trend. If you are truly interested, though, good luck to you.

    Reply
  7. Esmom says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Just north of Chicago is a Baha’i temple, just an incredibly beautiful and prominent landmark. I’d never known much about the faith until a young co-worker who practiced it told me about it and I thought it seemed lovely, almost humanist vs dogmatic-religious. So different from the Catholicism I grew up with.

    Good for Penn for speaking out about persecution and helping educate people.

    Reply
  8. Olive says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I was raised in a Baha’i household. The teachings are beautiful and grounding. I am greatful for the foundation and world view.

    *Incidentally (and unrelated to faith) I also hate socks. They are so confining!

    Reply
  9. leyla says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Looked up the tenets of the religion if anyone is interested:
    A daily fixed prayer (short, medium or long form).
    Fasting during daylight for 19 days around the time of Nowruz.
    19% of income, after paying debts and the amount needed to live, to be donated to charity or philanthropist causes.
    Cremation and embalming are forbidden – only burial allowed.
    Gossip and backbiting is forbidden.
    Sexual intercourse is only allowed between husband and wife, therefore homosexuality is not allowed. Non Baha’is can do as they wish and have no shame directed at them for their sexuality; it’s only forbidden amongst practising Baha’is.
    Selling/consuming alcohol is forbidden.
    No partisan politics.
    Begging is strictly forbidden.

    Reply

