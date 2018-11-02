Donald Trump: GOP midterm momentum was stopped by the terrorists I radicalized

U.S.-HOUSTON-RALLY-TRUMP

I’ve actually been ignoring a lot of the political stories this week, big surprise. I mean, I’ve tried to ignore a lot of crap this year, just for my own sanity and well-being. But I got stuck on this Vanity Fair article about how Washington pundits don’t know anything, and most pollsters are making it up as they go along, and it actually gave me some peace. I’ve been getting endless, panicky emails from Emily’s List, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Kaine and various Dem groups. Plus, I follow a lot of political journalists on Twitter. Which means that even as I’m trying to hide out from the hourly apocalypse, it still comes to me and I see the headlines, however dire. This VF article calmed me a bit, because they said what I’ve been thinking for a while: pollsters and pundits have no way of understanding or measuring the enthusiasm of new voters and the anger and rage of long-time Democrats. No one knows. So just keep your head down, stay woke, and VOTE.

All of which to say, I’m not going to even watch or discuss Trump’s last-minute ads which stoke fear of brown people and immigrants. He’s deplorable and racist and we been knew. What did you think his closing message would be? The man got fake-elected on a message of “America sucks because we had a black president for eight years” and MILLIONS OF VOTERS BOUGHT IT. He’s also been “attacking” the 14th Amendment as “crazy,” because… sure? And finally, Trump said that the domestic terrorists – who were radicalized by HIM – stopped the momentum of the Republican Party. He’s just… flailing. We’ve seen it before though.

U.S. WASHINGTON D.C. TRUMP AID CENTRAL AMERICA CUTTING OFF

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Donald Trump: GOP midterm momentum was stopped by the terrorists I radicalized”

  1. Kitten says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    He is so repulsive.

    The guys on PSA were saying the same thing on Wednesday’s pod, Kaiser: the Republicans that get asked this question will say that they’re not seeing the votes in an attempt to energize their base to come out. Or conversely they will say that they’re seeing record numbers of people coming out to vote to make their base feel confident and Dems scared.
    Even knowing the stats for the incredible number of early voters and new voters doesn’t tell us WHO are the people that are voting. We really just need to try to stay calm and patient, as hard as that is right now.

    Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I’ll give CNN credit that they ran the headline no other paper did and finally put what should be in print – “Trump runs new RACIST ad.” Just call it what it is at this point. We’re not stupid.

    Reply
  3. cannibell says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Well, just color me a domestic terrorist, because I’m proud to do my bit to stop his mid-term momentum… at the ballot box and on my front lawn (yard signs).

    Reply
  4. Swack says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Because that is the most important thing that came from these two tragedies. Not that we ban semiautomatic guns or keep an eye on those who post violent statements on social media or know as president that our words have meaning.

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Also, the Caravan Hoax is working. His base is foaming at the mouth over this.

    On Twitter Ben Rhodes ruminated about the public reaction if Obama had deployed 15K armed troops within the US borders and Twitter was quick to remind him about the conspiracy theories regarding Jade Helm. Gah. It’s the hypocrisy of these people that gets me the most.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:02 am

      The good thing is, his true base is smaller than the rest of the population. We have to GOTV though.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        November 2, 2018 at 9:25 am

        Right. These people live deep in the recesses of the Fox News Echo Chamber and as a result, they struggle with accepting that their opinion is the minority opinion in the US. If I had a modicum of sympathy for these people I would say that it’s sad, but I prefer the term “pathetic”.

    • Swack says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:03 am

      Blows my mind, the number, as that is at least 3 times the number of people from the caravan that will actually make it to the border. Also, what the heck with saying the troops will be able to fire if rocks are thrown at them. Equated rocks to rifles. Makes me glad my grandson is currently deployed (and in the Navy) and can’t be a part of it.

      Reply
      • Veronica S. says:
        November 2, 2018 at 9:12 am

        He’s going to get people killed is what’s going to happen. That was my first thought when I heard they were deployed, and I’m nauseated thinking about some of the more radical segments taking it into their own hands. This issue came up under the Bush administration with the Border Patrol but not to the extent of this sort of rhetoric using presidential backing.

      • Kitten says:
        November 2, 2018 at 9:27 am

        Yup. People will die just so Trump can play puppet master with his psychotic base. A stunt that is designed to generate mid-term enthusiasm will likely end in the death of innocent civilians. Our country is being run by a mad man, straight-up.

      • ByTheSea says:
        November 2, 2018 at 9:57 am

        He is trying to get them killed. He wants that. Let that sink in: the president of the United States is authorizing deadly force on a group of ragtag migrants who are trying to LEGALLY seek asylum. The law states that you must present yourself to a legal port of entry and request asylum. That is what they are trying to do and he is telling the armed forces that if someone so much as throws a pebble at them, they can use deadly force.

      • Steph says:
        November 2, 2018 at 1:14 pm

        For those that say he is trying to get people killed, please correct your statement to “he is getting people killed”.

        People died at the synagogues a week ago bc of his word encouraging the extermination of non-Christians, non-whites, media members, and progressive thinkers.

        He is modeling himself after Hitler.

    • Christin says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:08 am

      If I had a friend or family member deployed over this nonsense, I would not be pleased. This order will greatly impact the lives of those individuals.

      Reply
    • Dara says:
      November 2, 2018 at 12:28 pm

      Hoax is the right word for it. It’s a sham meant to energize his deplorable base. The deployment ends (or at least is scheduled to at this point) in mid-December, chances are the troops will be on their way home before the main group of migrants – traveling on foot from over 800 miles away – even reaches the border. It’s a giant waste of money and resources, and thousands of military families will be apart on Thanksgiving for no good reason.

      Reply
  6. Christin says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I don’t place much credence in polls concerning voting. Most had 2016 completely wrong. I rarely answer any survey or poll, and wonder who takes time to respond in the first place. I think polls can be skewed for many reasons.

    We won’t know anything for certain until around midnight November 7.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:39 am

      They didn’t have 2016 “completely wrong,” they had it within the margin of error. What they couldn’t quantify was the effect of the Comey letter and what Russia may have done.

      Reply
      • ByTheSea says:
        November 2, 2018 at 9:59 am

        They also didn’t take into account the true number of closet Trump supporters. Unfortunately, I think we’ll see some of that again this year. Most Trump supporters are now basking in the light; but some of the more educated ones (the ones that people say should know better than to fall for this cultist, racist movement) are voting for him as well, but not admitting it.

      • JayneBirkinB says:
        November 2, 2018 at 2:40 pm

        ByTheSea I wish your were wrong, but you’re not. None of the Republicans that I know are verbalizing how they will vote, but I am proof positive they will vote straight line GOP. I saw an interview on PBS NewsHour with a Trump supporter, she said what I think is the “norm” for middle class GOP voter rationale: I don’t like Trump’s behavior or his tweets, but I like my tax cut, and I am against abortion. So I prayed about it, and I’m going to support candidates who are pro-life. The End.”

        Getting out the vote and recruiting non-voters is going to make or break the midterms. “Turning” Republicans into Democrats is going to fail. Bigly.

    • Zip says:
      November 2, 2018 at 10:09 am

      Not sure which polls you might have read but the stuff I saw in Germany always made clear that Trump might win after all because numbers were really close.

      Reply
  7. Eric says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:15 am

    9.89 lies per day. They’re called LIES. Stop using equivalencies like “false statements,” “misstatements,” etc. I’m looking straight at you, MSM.

    If you give him this much room to wiggle, Emperor Zero will be an absolute monster come the end of November if the GOP maintains control.

    Vote

    Reply
  8. Rapunzel says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Wait, so according to Trump supporters, this is an organized invasion, with Dem funding backing it, which accounts for the caravan’s new backpacks, etc. Yet these funded invaders are gonna use rocks? Cause apparently Soros couldn’t afford actual weapons? And these invaders are walking thousands of miles, telegraphing to Trump that they’re coming so he can have the army meet them? Weakest invasion ever. When will these Dems learn: Use cars and planes and knives when funding an invasion. #goplogicfail

    Reply
  9. Lila says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:58 am

    So in January 2018 , Whitehouse Reporter April Ryan asked Trump “Mr. President are you are racist?” The Republicans were outraged by that question and wanted her fired. So months later with this campaign ad, I guess we got that question answered.

    Reply
  10. fluffy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Ah… the Great Pumpkin does not see the result of his hate speech pushing nut jobs, who think they are Rambo, over the edge. He only sees how these events affect him. Such a problem for him. WWHD (What Would Hitler Do.) Oh and to “Casper” Pence, who stated “This ain’t Hollywood, it’s Georgia,” I would like to inform him that this is ain’t 1950, it’s 2018.

    Reply
  11. aang says:
    November 2, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I just help the door open for an old man with a walker. Then I noticed he had a MAGA hat on. I wanted so badly to let go of the door and let it close in his face. I didn’t but I wanted to. I hate that this evil orange lump has made me so full of rage.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment