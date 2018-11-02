Keira Knightley in Chanel at the UK premiere of ‘The Nutcracker’: fab & frothy?

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Screening

Here are some photos from the big London premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, the Disney film that I guess a lot of families will be seeing during the holiday season. This film was not made for me, and I’m fine with that – I’m not into ballet, generally speaking, nor am I into The Nutcracker specifically. But I can still enjoy the promotional tour and the fashion, and there was a lot to enjoy at the premiere. Keira Knightley wore this frothy Chanel Haute Couture gown which… might be the rare Chanel gown that I’m okay with. On another woman, I would dislike this. If I saw it in person, I might dislike it. But it kind of suits Keira, doesn’t it? It works on her, and it works for the premiere of this film in particular.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Screening

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Screening

Ellie Bamber also wore Chanel, and this is very “ballerina” look – I’m okay with this as well, although I think the whole dress would be improved by taking out the belt?

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms European Gala

Mackenzie Foy in Rodarte. Pink gown with sparkly-metallic polka dots? It sort of works, right? She’s so young – she’s only 17, about to turn 18 in a few days. It works because of her age.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms European Gala

I don’t know why Misty Copeland decided to go for such a dark dress when all of her costars went for pastels, but here we go. Misty wore Fendi – the fabric looks like upholstery and the detailing on the chest is tragic. Ugh.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms European Gala

Photos courtesy of WENN.

35 Responses to “Keira Knightley in Chanel at the UK premiere of ‘The Nutcracker’: fab & frothy?”

  1. Louise Anne says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:26 am

    That’s interesting because Misty’s dress is my favourite, I love the detailing.

    I wish Keira had gone for a different shade of lip colour. Even something more plum (!) Aside from that, I hear her performance is the saving grace of the whole movie. I love her, she seems like such a great person

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Well….it’s definitely the dress for the premiere of a Nutcracker movie.

    I’m not so sure anyone with be watching this movie. Reviews are horrid and it’s projected to open to $20 million….on an at least $130 million budget. That’s….bad….really bad.

    Somewhere the makers of Solo A Star Wars Story and A Wrinkle in Time are cheering. They’re no longer the biggest Disney disasters this year! 😬

    Reply
  3. terra says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Eh, I’d wear Misty’s before I’d wear the others.

    I almost like Keira’s, but there’s just something that’s keeping me from feeling anything but “meh” about it. Maybe if there were less volume around the neckline and her shoulders? It feels a bit top heavy. Considering how big the skirt is, that’s quite an achievement.

    Ellie Bamber’s looks awful on her. The bodice makes her look like a rectangle. The belt is trying to cinch her waist a bit and help give an hourglass appearance, but it’s not working. Plus, those are absolutely the wrong shoes for that dress.

    Reply
  4. Mrs. Harrison Ford says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I think a thin leather gold belt would look perfect with Keira’s dress. The wide pink ribbon is too much with the rest of the frothiness.

    Reply
  5. Case says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:38 am

    These are al appropriately themed, so I approve!

    I don’t think this movie will do very well. They started advertising for it A YEAR AGO and I feel like any initial interest has died off.

    Reply
  6. Harryg says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:39 am

    This movie looks like such a mess.

    Reply
  7. Elisabeth says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:39 am

    no pics of Matthew MacFayden? boooo

    Reply
  8. Melania says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Keira’s dress is so perfect for The Sugar Fairy (her character in the movie). I like it.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I love keira’s dress. For anything else – no. But for the premiere of the Nutcracker? It totally works.

    Misty’s dress is alright in my opinion but omg her leg muscles. Wow.

    Reply
  10. Maddy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I don’t care about reviews. I have always loved The Nutcracker. I will be seeing it and I know quite a few people who have also expressed an interest in it. And I love all the dresses! Perfect choices, imho.

    Reply
  11. Veronica S. says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:53 am

    As somebody who is quite fond of ballet, I can tell you the Nutcracker’s one of the less interesting ones. You have to wait quite awhile for the story to get to the more interesting, dance-intensive parts. Now Swan Lake? There’s a reason that’s a mainstay of modern ballet.

    I didn’t recognize Misty without her ballet gear (and with her hair down!). I think she looks lovely.

    Reply
    • MarcelMarcel says:
      November 2, 2018 at 2:04 pm

      When I was a little girl I saw the Royal Ballet Company from the UK perform Swan Lake. I love ballet and I’ve been lucky to see a few live. But Swan Lake remains my favourite! And Tchaikovsky is my favourite composer. He created such beautiful soundscapes so I love listening to his music even though I can’t afford to see the ballet.

      Reply
    • Montréalaise says:
      November 2, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      I agree with you about the Nutcracker, but kids absolutely love it. I went to see it last December (the venue was full of kids, most under the age of 10) and when the last curtain fell, one little boy, about six years old, stood up and proclaimed loudly enough of everyone to hear, ”That was SO, SO good!”. He made my evening.

      Reply
  12. Birdix says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Kaiser come to San Francisco and I’ll change your ideas about ballet! It can be so many things, not just tutus and Nutcracker, etc.
    That said, this movie is not great for ballet companies who make a chunk of their annual budget on Nutcracker. So much easier to just see the movie…

    Reply
  13. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Keira’s dress is perfect for the event and the film. I really like it and Im usually a bit on the fence when it comes to her red carpet looks. Mackenzie Foy’s dress is pretty and age appropriate so no complaints.

    Reply
  14. Scal says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Misty wears ballet pastels and tutus all the time-if I were her I’d want to wear something different on the red carpet to. She’s stunning.

    Reply
  15. Beach Dreams says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:23 am

    For some reason Keira’s dress reminds me of Little Bo Peep. I actually like Misty’s dress, weird chest pattern and all.

    Reply
  16. Maum says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:42 am

    The dress is perfect from the premiere but the makeup seems too harsh for it.

    Reply
  17. Misty says:
    November 2, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I like Keira but the look as a whole falls flat for me, mainly due to her hair (just looks severely pulled back) and to the lipstick which is too bright red in contrast of the pink ribbon. Maybe if she lost the ribbon overall that would help.

    Ellie’s look is not flattering at all. Misty’s is okay but I like Mackenzie Foy’s overall look–dress, hair, makeup–the best. It’s age appropriate and suits her.

    Reply
  18. Marianne says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Keira looks so much like Michelle Dockery in these pictures. It made me miss Michelle who I haven’t seen much of lately.

    Reply
  19. Pandy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Beautiful dress, but her lip is too harsh. I LOVE that dress on MacKenzie, it’s very sweet.

    Reply
  20. Charfromdarock says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    I love all these dresses.

    Reply

