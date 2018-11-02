Keira Knightley in Chanel at the UK premiere of ‘The Nutcracker’: fab & frothy?

Here are some photos from the big London premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, the Disney film that I guess a lot of families will be seeing during the holiday season. This film was not made for me, and I’m fine with that – I’m not into ballet, generally speaking, nor am I into The Nutcracker specifically. But I can still enjoy the promotional tour and the fashion, and there was a lot to enjoy at the premiere. Keira Knightley wore this frothy Chanel Haute Couture gown which… might be the rare Chanel gown that I’m okay with. On another woman, I would dislike this. If I saw it in person, I might dislike it. But it kind of suits Keira, doesn’t it? It works on her, and it works for the premiere of this film in particular.

Ellie Bamber also wore Chanel, and this is very “ballerina” look – I’m okay with this as well, although I think the whole dress would be improved by taking out the belt?

Mackenzie Foy in Rodarte. Pink gown with sparkly-metallic polka dots? It sort of works, right? She’s so young – she’s only 17, about to turn 18 in a few days. It works because of her age.

I don’t know why Misty Copeland decided to go for such a dark dress when all of her costars went for pastels, but here we go. Misty wore Fendi – the fabric looks like upholstery and the detailing on the chest is tragic. Ugh.