Justin Timberlake’s memoir is all about how Jessica Biel is the most amazing woman

I completely blanked on the fact that Justin Timberlake wrote a book. That’s why we’ve been seeing so many random-ass headlines about Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel – the stories are all excerpts from his book, Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See in Front of Me (that title is a massive eyeroll). So, would you like to know some details about Justin and Jessica’s courtship and marriage? Who is asking for this? Here you go:
The first time he met Jessica: “When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is. We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people.” The singer then revealed he made a “sarcastic comment” that “nobody got except her.” While he didn’t ask for her number that night because he had to “psych” himself up, his friend brought the 7th Heaven alum to one of his concerts in San Diego.
Their courtship: After the duo exchanged numbers, they talked on the phone for two weeks while Timberlake finished his tour. “When I came back from my tour, we spent a month together. After that, I said, ‘I really want to be exclusive.’ And somehow, she said, ‘So do I.’”
He wrote “Mirrors” about their love: “I wrote the song ‘Mirrors’ for my wife. We were living together at the time. We weren’t engaged yet. In fact, it was years before I proposed. She’s become a huge influence in my life, and I have such admiration for her. … She’s a very good writer. She’s a poet. She’s a tremendous actor. She’s funny. She changed me. She changed my life. All of that is in ‘Mirrors.’ Not the details. But the way it felt to have my life be touched by her.”
Jessica’s changing body: “I’ve watched my wife change. I’ve watched her body change. It’s a temple. It should be worshiped. It should be marveled at. I’m fascinated by her. She’s everything, man. She just constantly surprises me with who she is, and who she’s becoming, and I really hope I do the same for her. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do next. I wake up and roll over and look at her, and I’m inspired. She’s a different person from when I first met her, but she’s also the same. I’m sure she’d say the same thing about me. Ten years is a long time. I used to think we want to be loved for what we are, but maybe more now, I think we want to be loved for what we aren’t. I think we want to be loved for all our f—ked-up sh-t.”
I still think “Mirrors” is a terrible song, for what it’s worth. It’s catchy, but the lyrics are basically “you’re really great because you’re reflecting back my greatness, and I’m so awesome which means you are too.” As for what he says about their courtship… I’ll admit that I never gave Justin my undivided gossip attention, but I seem to remember that the beginning of his relationship with Jessica was a lot messier than that, and for years, they were always halfway broken up, and he was seeing other people, like Mila Kunis and Olivia Munn. I mean, I think it’s sweet that he wants to rewrite their narrative and act like he always knew Biel was his soulmate. But I also sort of thought she was a doormat for taking him back so many times. Eh.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He is completely rewriting history. I could see her actually believing his version of events. I think she has always seen him as better than he is. That’s probably why he decided to marry her.
I’ve always really liked Jessica but thought she was shady in the way she pursued him. Isn’t that what happened? Wasn’t he with Cameron Diaz and she went after him?
Also did he actually date Mila Kunis? I know they made a movie together but didn’t know there was more to it than that.
Well he says he met her, didn’t get her number, and then she came to his show in San Diego. I did some googling and that show was January 8, 2007. Another excerpt says she and some friends rode on his tour bus with him to Anaheim for his concert there the next day.
Cameron and Justin announced their breakup on January 11, 2007. So she was on his tour bus traveling to Anaheim before they made their breakup public. And he met her and liked her before that, so make of that what you will…
I think she knew all along she wanted to marry him. It’s why she was a doormat and didn’t leave him when he cheated on her with Olivia Munn (and probably many other women.)
He never officially dated Mila Kunis. I think the general assumption is that they hooked up and he definitely pursued her and would’ve dated her if she would have had him. I think Olivia was just a conquest, but he had it bad for Mila.
Is it me, or does it sound like he feels like he married “beneath” his status so he always wants to prop Jessica Beil up?
True. I think if Mila had wanted him Jessica would have been history.
He wanted Mila bad
Back in the day, they were VERY on-again, off-again. They seem like a sweet couple and I’m glad they’re happy now, but it definitely not smooth sailing to get to this place, according to many past tabloids.
I remember some kind of nasty exchange with Cameron Diaz because she thought he moved on a little too quickly. Also was rumored to be hooking up with Kate Hudson.
Someone is making it up to his wife after many an indiscretion, hmmkay?*
*I have no facts but I dislike ol’ JT greatly and so can see this.
Their dynamic reminds me a lot of the Kate-William dynamic.
^^ This, 100%.
Most men usually take longer to appreciate what’s in front of them. They have to “grow up” to see that.
She must be amazing for him to be talking about her instead of himself . . .
I’m not even a fan, but I remember him saying he wrote ‘Mirrors’ about his grandparents…But whatever works for him I guess.
Edit: You can even google it and it comes up – so he’s literally rewriting history. Weird.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2296176/Justin-Timberlakes-grandmother-feels-touched-paid-tribute-emotional-Mirrors-music-video.html
WOW! what a dummy, does he not know how the internet works? why can’t people be honest? to me its a form of self hatred to rewrite history-why not admit I wasn’t ready yet-it wasn’t that she wasn’t great, she was. I wasn’t ready yet-for a serious monogamous relationship.
The dude lies. He just tells whatever story works best for him at that moment in time.
Barf
I’ll never forgive him for all the times he dragged Britney through the mud, using her for promotion. Especially since he had cheated on her first, but of course he was the victim. Also, mirrors is not a flattering song. It’s basically saying he finally is wanting to be with her after being with others while she was waiting for him.
He sounds super patronizing describing Jessica.
Yeah….I dunno, something’s up. Or going around and coming all the way back around. Anyone gushing that thickly sweet is compensating for something. I kinda feel sorry for her although I don’t know much about her. I was in a relationship with a very handsome, wealthy man way back before social media (when you had to actually use a brain to figure people out, be alert and pay attention) and believe me, narcissism and selfishness is not fun to be with. This dude would check himself in every reflection….mirrors, windows, how he looked across the street. The final straw was him picking an outfit for me, pulling me close to see our reflection in a mirror when he exclaimed, “Yes. You’re beautiful, and your beauty enhances my everything.” For fs. I laughed so hard I had tears, got my things and left. I left him standing in front of a mirror! Maybe she’s the kind, patient type.
I’m glad you’re sharing this. Just last night my bf and I broke up, he was a gaslighting narcissist who made himself to be the victim in every argument even when he did something wrong. All conversations were about his needs and how I’m hurting him by pointing out his wrongs and he’s not going to “tolerate that behavior” from me, he constantly threatened to break up the relationship. Worst part was he accused ME of being a manipulative, toxic person as a way to get out of admitting his part of the responsibility. I always ended up apologizing. And begging to be taken back.
For my own sake I hope this time it holds. I’m still afraid I became somewhat of a doormat and might still try and fix things a few days from now.
Sorry about oversharing here, I visit this site everyday and feel pretty comfortable in this community. It’s nice reading experiences like yours because frankly I need some pointers now to gather all the pieces after this breakup. Hugs to all!!
Don’t do it! You know exactly what he is and how he makes you feel. Part of becoming and being a well-grounded adult is knowing you have faults and weaknesses and be able to hear constructive criticism. Some men and women simply can’t think beyond themselves and so everything is always only about them. Whether positive or negative, they’re the center and everyone else is orbiting around them. You can’t live with someone like that. Every day is a struggle, and they quickly become someone you have to endure. Never settle for someone you have endure, it’s not fair to your wonderful and generous character.
Diplomanatee- STAY. STRONG. Your description of your relationship sounds exactly like one I wasted four precious years of my life on. Whenever I got over him and moved on, he’d come back and I would drop everything for him. He had me convinced that I was a terrible toxic person and he was the only person who would ever love me.
My greatest regret, years later, is that I gave him so much of my time and my life. You gotta cut these guys loose and run!
My ex girlfriend wasn’t a narcissist but she was incredibly selfish. And when she finally broke up with me it was very liberating! I’m sure as time passes and you regain energy you’ll feel incredibly free.
With draining people it can be hard to realise how much energy they are taking from you until you’re away from them.
It sounds like you’ve made the best decision for yourself and opened yourself up to a whole new world. If you like books I recommend Women Who Run With Wolves. She talks a lot about the wild woman & finding freedom in everyday life.💖
My take on this is that maybe he is regretting how bad he treated her and knows everybody remembers all the shady stuff so now he is trying to make up for it. Or they are having marriage issues and this is his way of publicly stating his love for her??
Smarmy. Unctuous. Ick.
Question did he write anything about Britney?My guess is probably yes. He needs her for the promo.
He actually mentioned her recently in an article about Cry Me a River. Like let her live already!
I was just last night contemplating on whether or not to buy his book. I literally spent a few minutes on amazon looking at the cover of the book, at the end, I didn’t and decided to do much research. If it is all about how great his wife is, then no, thanks. I’ll pass.
I find Jessica to be as bland and pasty as oatmeal. I like JT enough but not too much these days. I better wait for him to release some much needed great music. Cause his last album was bleak.
If he was actually coming clean and telling the truth maybe it’d be worth it, but it sounds like it’s just him retelling this new and improved version of events that helps to sell his new decent family man persona.
lol at “tremendous actor”
I agree that Mirrors is a trash song. It’s so whiny as hell!
Also his music went downhill when he started dating this woman, with the exception of the 20/20 album. Some stuff’s good in it.
It’s so funny how he borrows so much from the black culture when it’s convenient to him…
They are so not exciting as a couple and wish they would stop peddling themselves to all of us. Did he want a worldwide superstar coupledom and equal partnership status, or just have him be the superstar?
He’s always loved being the center of attention, and that’s super dangerous.
Pharrell Williams explained how he used tracks meant for Michael Jackson on Timberlake’s “Justified” album instead:
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/11/16/watch-the-tanning-effect-pharrell_n_1098323.html
My only comment on Biel is that Easy Virtue is an underrated gem that everyone should watch.🔮
I have to admit him saying he thought you’d want to be loved for who you are but has now grown into wanting to be loved for what he isn’t got me choked up.
maybe that’s why he stepped out with other women, he knew she’d always be there.
for some reason she doesn’t get a huge response from audiences, much like amber heard. I think she knew her fame and career were fragile so she latched onto the most famous guy she could find.
