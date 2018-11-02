Justin Timberlake’s memoir is all about how Jessica Biel is the most amazing woman

I completely blanked on the fact that Justin Timberlake wrote a book. That’s why we’ve been seeing so many random-ass headlines about Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel – the stories are all excerpts from his book, Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See in Front of Me (that title is a massive eyeroll). So, would you like to know some details about Justin and Jessica’s courtship and marriage? Who is asking for this? Here you go:

The first time he met Jessica: “When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is. We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people.” The singer then revealed he made a “sarcastic comment” that “nobody got except her.” While he didn’t ask for her number that night because he had to “psych” himself up, his friend brought the 7th Heaven alum to one of his concerts in San Diego.

Their courtship: After the duo exchanged numbers, they talked on the phone for two weeks while Timberlake finished his tour. “When I came back from my tour, we spent a month together. After that, I said, ‘I really want to be exclusive.’ And somehow, she said, ‘So do I.’”

He wrote “Mirrors” about their love: “I wrote the song ‘Mirrors’ for my wife. We were living together at the time. We weren’t engaged yet. In fact, it was years before I proposed. She’s become a huge influence in my life, and I have such admiration for her. … She’s a very good writer. She’s a poet. She’s a tremendous actor. She’s funny. She changed me. She changed my life. All of that is in ‘Mirrors.’ Not the details. But the way it felt to have my life be touched by her.”

Jessica’s changing body: “I’ve watched my wife change. I’ve watched her body change. It’s a temple. It should be worshiped. It should be marveled at. I’m fascinated by her. She’s everything, man. She just constantly surprises me with who she is, and who she’s becoming, and I really hope I do the same for her. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do next. I wake up and roll over and look at her, and I’m inspired. She’s a different person from when I first met her, but she’s also the same. I’m sure she’d say the same thing about me. Ten years is a long time. I used to think we want to be loved for what we are, but maybe more now, I think we want to be loved for what we aren’t. I think we want to be loved for all our f—ked-up sh-t.”