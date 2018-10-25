Prince Charles employed a ‘traveling yeoman’ in addition to a dresser & valet

It’s no secret that the Prince of Wales is a bit of a dandy. He is always immaculately turned out in double-breasted suits and exquisitely tailored tuxedos and morning coats and such. He spends a lot of money to look a particular way. It’s also not a secret that Charles has a lot of people working for him in many different ways. He has an enormous personal staff, household staff, communications staff, and he probably employs thousands of people with all of his charitable endeavors, like The Prince’s Trust and everything else. So is it fair or unfair to note that Charles traveled to Australia earlier this year with a personal “yeoman” for his clothing?
The extravagance of Prince Charles, who was recently accused of sending his own bed and artworks from his bedroom to a friend’s house where he was staying a few nights, has long been grist to the mills of his critics. Now a row over the cost of Charles’ trip to Australia earlier this year is threatening to take the shine off Harry and Meghan’s ongoing tour Down Under, after it was revealed that Charles took a 13-strong entourage on the trip, including one attendant described as a ‘traveling yeoman.’
The story has been doing the rounds in Australia this weekend after the costs of Charles and Camilla’s trip were released. The Australian state was responsible for paying some of the direct costs of hosting Charles and his entourage, and critics say the inclusion of a traveling yeoman added to the $200,000 bill.
The traveling yeoman, incidentally, is a kind of clothing manager—he has been described as a member of staff who ensures “the right clothes are in the right place at all times.” It should be noted, however, that the entourage also included a personal assistant, a dresser, a butler, a valet, and a hairdresser, according to Australia’s News.com.au.
Michael Cooney, national director of the Australian Republic Movement, questioned why the Australian government had paid for his entourage when farmers in rural regions including Dubbo, New South Wales, which Meghan and Harry visited last week, are struggling with a devastating drought. Speaking to News.com, he said, “The government should explain to drought stricken Dubbo farmers why we could afford to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars before Prince Charles had even arrived in Australia. Why did the government force Australians to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring butlers, valets, and traveling yeomen?”
I could see how one could employ a traveling yeoman for $200,000 ANNUALLY.
But $200K for one trip, which was what, for two weeks? It seems excessive, even by “traveling yeoman” standards. Update: Ah, I see my mistake – the cost was $200K for all of his personnel, not just the traveling yeoman. Still, one does wonder why he needed a traveling yeoman on top of everything else.
Incidentally, I can’t wait for Gwyneth Paltrow to claim that SHE INVENTED traveling yeomans and that Charles is copying her and that you just have to get a traveling yeoman, everyone is getting them. Anyway, yes, you could make the argument that “dressing appropriately for the occasion” is an important thing, and yes, if you’re a busy royal figure, maybe you should pay someone to help you with that. But is there really a need for a traveling yeoman AND a dresser AND a valet AND a personal assistant? Certainly one of those people could have done double-duty? I know that’s impossibly gauche and middle-class of me, it’s just that where I come from, one’s dresser tends to take on the traveling yeoman’s duties. *clutches carefully yeoman-selected pearls*
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Of course Prince Charles has a traveling yeoman. LOL.
It’s excessive and sounds ridiculous but I think when you look even a bit closer at the costs of any of these royal tours they seem excessive and ridiculous. We just ignore it because Meghan and Harry are more interesting.
Maybe if Meghan had a traveling yeoman the tag wouldn’t have been left on her dress!
If the taxpayers want to pony up for this, yeomen for everyone.
“Travelling Yeoman” sounds like Royal-speak for a suitcase packer! It does sound a bit excessive as he already had a dresser and a valet – both of whom would usually have responsibility for clothing
this is why i have no respect or admiration for the royal family or the concept of a modern monarchy at all. it is an archaic system that is drowning in wealth meanwhile their “people” need food, and support. gross gross gross.
THIS. exactly.
while I enjoy the fashion and the tiaras and the fun frivolity. It doesn’t overshadow the fact that there really is no place for monarchy in democracy and that they really are just a dog and pony show long supported by the pillaging and stealing of other’s wealth.
Yep! Totally agree. I know people like tiaras and dresses but I do wish this site was a bit more reserved on the royal front. Monarchy is an utterly undemocratic, parasitical institution that can’t be reformed and should be done away with.
Perhaps when William and Harry say they want a “normal” life they are speaking to the excess and insanity of Charles’ life. Would I love some extra help in my life, sure, but the idea of being smothered by an entourage of 13 makes me positively claustrophobic.
It’s a sweet deal if you inherit it or marry into it. It’s ridiculously extravagant.
WEll.. here’s the thing.. in most parlimentary democracies, the monarch will be replaced by a head of state, who is always more prone to corruption and leads to an endless way of providing persks and lifelong pensions to people every 4 years..
Your comment is interesting. My 28 year old son is convinced that a heredity monarchy as head of state (with some level of power), coupled with an elected legislature of some kind, is the best use of checks and balances and the cheapest alternative for a country. Having watched our American checks and balances totally fail, and our current President consolidate power with branch of government who can stand against him, I might be inclined to agree.
Is there anywhere where such a system actually exists? The “elected” legislatures in Morocco and Jordan are hand picked by the king and do his bidding faithfully.
It doesn’t say the yeoman (lol, whatever that is) alone cost $200,000, it says it “added to the $200,000 bill.” So it was just part of it. Not that I’m defending employing a yeoman!
The traveling “yeoman” didn’t cost 200k. In the story it states that it added to the 200k bill. So we actually have no idea how much this “traveling yeoman” actually cost. Either way you slice it though it’s bad optics for Charles. But also not surprising. He’s clearly a high-maintenance dude. Which is is why it’s kind of funny that he took such obvious issue with how much money Kate spends. Perhaps because it’s taking away from what HE can spend since it comes out of his budget lol.
I read a story he flew in a week’s worth of organic food from his own gardens for an international trip! Definitely very very frivolous.
enough about the Yeoman, what about the bed and the art he sent to his friend’s? I missed when prince charles turned into such a wastrel!
Yeah, that is just bizarre.
He seems like a fussy guy, doesn’t he?
The way I read it, the traveling yeoman ADDED to the $200K bill, they weren’t paid $200k.
Yeah, I’m not sure I see the difference between a yeoman, a dresser, and a valet. I literally would assume a dresser and valet were the same thing. And surely the person who picks your clothes can help you put them on? Is that beneath them? And Chuck can comb his own hair into something that looks reasonable?
I’m hoping the hairdresser was for Camilla, lol.
Hmmm… I think the yeoman *picks out* the clothes, the *dresser* helps you put them ON, and the *valet* takes them out and puts them away (as well as arranging for cleaning/pressing). Still… total waste. Esp. btwn. a yeoman/valet.
I will never forget the scene in the Getty movie, when Donald Sutherland (as JP) was being “dressed” by his valet. The man even adjusted JP’s b@lls after putting his underwear on him, put the toothbrush in JP’s mouth and BRUSHED HIS TEETH for him… I wouldn’t be surprised if he held “it” for him while he peed! lol.
(Wonder if Charles goes *that* far?? 😏 )
Meghan desperately needs a travelling yeoman.
Was gonna say, “thats why Charles doesn’t have tags on his clothes”
LOL!
Sorry, I messed this up – the traveling yeoman didn’t cost $200K for one trip, ALL of his staffers (including the yeoman) cost $200K for one trip.
I find the very idea of hereditary monarchy to be so ridiculous and grotesque that a $200,000 yeoman makes almost no difference to my opinion of the entire institution. If you have a King that King might as well have a yeoman.
Same.
I’ve come to embrace Prince Charles and his dandified ways. I mean, why not? However, He could have loaned said yoeman to Meghan for wrinkles, slips, price tag removals and such. They say they are giving her their best, but they aren’t. Prince Charles low key trolls them all.
I would think security is a huge percentage of the cost, honestly. A lot of people have to be arranging things along the way. I’m split on how much wardrobing actually costs. On one hand, these are pricey pieces, but on the other hand, it’s getting tons of press and royal association, so I can see a lot of higher end fashion houses gladly handing that stuff over on a discount.
I mean, don’t get me wrong, $200,000 is an insane amount of money considering how much of their life is funded by taxpayers, but you know. Rich people DGAF.
As I sit here in my non-yeoman approved sweats, I’m thinking about the raging claustrophobia I would have if there were that many people helping me get dressed. However, I guess the good news is that unlike earlier kings and queens, one’s morning poos aren’t evaluated.
Yes! I would not be able to stand all those people fussing over me!
Why does Prince Charles look like a lobster who has been cooked alive in the bottom picture? His face is a crazy shade of pink. Maybe he needs to add a makeup person to his entourage, as well?
Doesn’t he have high blood pressure/hypertension, which is what also causes the swelling/red hands?
I see.
It’s a condition called rosacea and Harry has it too.
If that is rosacea he definitely needs a person who would suggest calming tonics/facials to him.
Well, at least he always looks immaculate. So that yeoman is really doing his job well (unlike Jessica Mulroney).
I think it’s not too much to ask Meghan to be responsible for tag removal. Perhaps it was missed because it’s in a strange location. First tour rookie mistake.
this story makes me giggle so much. I have only ever seen Prince Charles in pix wearing either extremely luxe suiting or his polo outfit or something that looks like “Country Gentleman Shooting Outfit.” And i sort of picture him having a complete and expensive silk pajama/robe/slipper set for evenings. But I wonder if he ever just lounges around his palace wearing old man jeans with an elastic waistband and a ratty Gourdonstoun Prep shirt.
😂😂😂 Stuffing his face with chips from the bag and a can of Coke. Crumbs everywhere. Binging on The Walking Dead.
Only that his chips are from his personal super eco friendly not genitically manipulated gardens and his coke is made by silent monks in Himalayan mountains at a full moon ritual. Or something.
But for real, I watched a food documentary recently and there was a fancy meat person who showed some super exclusive meats he smokes/ages for Prince Charles. Shit is more expensive than everything that I own.
Prince Charles has aged into the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.
I need a travelling yeoman to keep all my devices charged and make sure I have snacks.
Can’t wait until the UK is a republic.. and isn’t called the United *Kingdom* anymore.
You’ll just end up with more greedy and grubby politicians as head of state..
You’ll be able to vote those out at least.
On one hand, you have all the comments about WK and HM donning ill-fitting and wrinkled clothes. Royalty should just not be funded period but here we are. At least he is conscious enough to rack up his numbers and set up a meaningful foundation.
This sounds fascinating though! Now I want to nibble on scones, sip tea served by my butler, while waiting for my yeoman *adjusts tiara*.
I remember being a kid and having to go on a field trip. We were told Prince Charles was visiting Canada and we would get to see him. They had us stand hourssss outside somewhere and all we got to see was his hand waving from a car window. THAT WAS IT. The Royals do anger me though. They’ve done nothing to earn such an amazing lifestyle other than being born. They spend money like crazy and it’s the poor tax payers that have to pay for it.
“Clutches carefully selected yeoman’s pearls” 😂
