Duchess Meghan wore a bridal-esque Theia gown to the welcome reception in Tonga

After the welcome event in Tonga, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a little bit of time to relax and make their next costume change. They attended a welcome reception and fancy-gala dinner in Tonga, and it was Meghan’s second “evening gown” look of the tour by my count. Meghan and Harry were feted by Tonga’s monarch, His Majesty King Tupou VI, and Queen Nanasipau-u. For this reception, Meghan wore a bridal-type look from Theia. This just reminds me of something I’ve been wondering: Meghan actually hasn’t worn a lot of white in her first year of marriage. It feels like most newlywed brides tend to wear a lot of white these days. Maybe Meghan just wants to save her bridal looks for big occasions.

Anyway, I like this Theia gown. I like that Meghan mixes in some American designers – she’s made a point of wearing Australian, British, Canadian and American designers during this tour and throughout her first six months of marriage. She paired her gown with mosquito repellent, a Givenchy clutch, Birks earrings and… Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring, the one given to her by Prince Harry on or around their wedding day. The first time Meg wore the aquamarine ring was on her wedding day, to her wedding party.

