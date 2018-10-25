Duchess Meghan wore a bridal-esque Theia gown to the welcome reception in Tonga

After the welcome event in Tonga, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a little bit of time to relax and make their next costume change. They attended a welcome reception and fancy-gala dinner in Tonga, and it was Meghan’s second “evening gown” look of the tour by my count. Meghan and Harry were feted by Tonga’s monarch, His Majesty King Tupou VI, and Queen Nanasipau-u. For this reception, Meghan wore a bridal-type look from Theia. This just reminds me of something I’ve been wondering: Meghan actually hasn’t worn a lot of white in her first year of marriage. It feels like most newlywed brides tend to wear a lot of white these days. Maybe Meghan just wants to save her bridal looks for big occasions.

Anyway, I like this Theia gown. I like that Meghan mixes in some American designers – she’s made a point of wearing Australian, British, Canadian and American designers during this tour and throughout her first six months of marriage. She paired her gown with mosquito repellent, a Givenchy clutch, Birks earrings and… Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring, the one given to her by Prince Harry on or around their wedding day. The first time Meg wore the aquamarine ring was on her wedding day, to her wedding party.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram,

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore a bridal-esque Theia gown to the welcome reception in Tonga”

  1. Annie. says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:39 am

    She has worn more British brands on this tour than in all her engagements after getting married, so I’m pretty happy with that.
    She looks gorgeous btw. White suits her very well

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I love this look. The dress is simple but elegant and she looks confident in it. I also love the ring with it.

    Reply
  3. BB says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Oh no! She has something in her teeth, in that last picture. The media will go bat shi* over that misstep. So sad

    Reply
    • Masamf says:
      October 25, 2018 at 10:29 am

      Meghan used to have a gap, which was probably closed by maybe braces?? I honestly believe that what looks like something on her teeth is a tinny tiny opening left over from her gap. Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong of course. But I find it hard to believe that she would go to a banquet without looking at herself in the mirror. It has been reported that the reason Meg never wears red lipstick is because she doesn’t want it to end up on her teeth, I mean she is that self conscious. I doubt she’d go out without looking at her teeth.

      Reply
  4. Mel says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Omg someone needs to teach her how to do her makeup. That orange line on her cheekbones is no bueno, as well as the eyeliner in the waterline. Her and Kate just need to ditch it! It only makes your eyes look so much smaller! Wish the dress had shorter sleeves, too much fabric again!

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      October 25, 2018 at 7:46 am

      considering how beautiful she looks with natural makeup it’s weird that whoever does her makeup keeps piling on the orange blush and doesn’t comb through her lashes after putting on mascara, they are a clumpy spidery mess :(

      Reply
      • Mel says:
        October 25, 2018 at 8:24 am

        The thing is reportedly she does her own makeup and according to the previous articles she learnt how to apply it from a makeup artist…
        I can’t stand it I wish I could do her makeup! The foundation undertone is all wrong it’s always either orangy or ashy pink. The concealer is too light and greyish tinted (that happens when you choose wrong undertone, you could always use a thin layer of corrector followed by a concealer. Look at t this way you take bluish or brownish circles and cover them up with a light concealer…) they too much mascara plus eyelashes close up her eyelid space making them look smaller than they are and beady, don’t let me get started on the constantly snickers bar orange bronzer and uncombed eyebrows. 😭😭😭😭 like why

      • Jan90067 says:
        October 25, 2018 at 9:07 am

        Her mom was a makeup artist at one point (she said her mom taught her), she had professional makeup done daily (as an actress), she even has her dear friend (a high profile professional makeup artist) who did her wedding makeup (which was perfection!). WHY does she do this to herself, and WHY is NO ONE calling her up and telling her that she needs to dial it down and BLEND! She is SO GORGEOUS! She doesn’t need this excess bronzer/highlighter!

    • mint says:
      October 25, 2018 at 8:48 am

      You can always see it, when she does her own makeup. Its pretty bad. She was on a TV show for so long and got her makeup done professionaly countless times, so I am sure she knows how to do it/ what colors work for her. So I am assuming she likes it that way- which is a bit tragic

      Reply
    • EMc says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:35 am

      Yeah, agreed. I appreciate that she wants to do her makeup herself, and I dont expect it to be perfect by any means, but she has all the resources in the world to get the proper foundation and rouge. I like a dramatic eye, so I give her a pass on the lashes. She will get better in time. I’m guessing they’re very rushed between all these events which may contribute to some of it.

      Reply
    • Milla says:
      October 25, 2018 at 10:19 am

      Its Kate’s black eyeliner all over again…
      She looks lovely, but those are some pricey dresses and she won’t wear them again until the next pregnancy. Harry has no concept of money, Meg should check out the receipts.

      Reply
  5. Abby says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:48 am

    now i can’t stop looking for that mosquito repellent in all the pictures…..

    Reply
  6. Lilyanne says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I love this colour as well on her but her stylist needs to dress her for her shape. The high necklines and cut off shoulders give her a box like silhouette. I love her jewelery choices on this tour very elegant.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Sorry, I don’t care for this look. The shoulder cut and detailing make it look like a Star Trek costume.

    Reply
  8. MaryContrary says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I think this is so much more modern than typical royal evening dresses-so I really love it. She looks gorgeous.

    Reply
  9. JB says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Not in love with this look but that said my wedding dress was a Theia gown and I loved my dress. Now I can say the duchess and I favor the same designer! ;-)

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I don’t really like the dress, but she the color suits her well, and she needs to wear white or bright colors more often. Ugh, that makeup is bad. Why is she wearing so much mascara? Her eyelashes look too thick, messy and unblinkable, and that orange blush is horrendous. She’s naturally gorgeous and needs to get rid of the makeup asap

    Reply
  11. ChillyWilly says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:22 am

    So pretty! This would be a beautiful wedding gown. Harry look s fine as hell!! Is Meg wearing faux bottom lashes or are hers really that long?

    Reply
  12. minx says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I like the white with her coloring but the proportions and sleeves don’t suit her body.

    Reply
  13. Tanesha86 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Love the dress hate the shoes, I don’t really care much for close toed shoes with gowns even though it’s royal protocol.

    Reply
  14. ;elania says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:28 am

    She’s stunning and Harry looks like James Bond with the smoking

    Reply
  15. Mego says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:35 am

    They both look great. I read white is good there because it doesn’t attract mosquitoes.

    Reply
  16. Flying fish says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:52 am

    It’s not just noise, Meghan…you need to go lighter on the bronzer and mascara!!!
    I love this white dress.

    Reply
  17. Rhys says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Okay, to look this good on a grueling tour and while being pregnant, you must really love all of this. I think she is definitely one of those who feed off attention and other people in general. I’ll never understand extroverts. I’d be in bed by now with my door barricaded by an armoire from the inside, listening to the quiet.

    Reply
  18. Renee2 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I don’t understand some of the criticism of her clothing. In the beginning there were some missteps but no one, I repeat NO ONE, in the BRF dresses well. Princess Anne and the Queen do look nice, but they dress quite conservatively and aren’t exactly super stylish. I think that she probably is subject to a lot more rules and limitations than we are aware of and does fine with what she has. I don’t think that she can become a complete fashion plate in her role… and although I do think that she should get rid of Jessica Mulroney or whatever her name is (mainly because I can’t stand her husband) her clothes are HEAPS better than Kate’s who frequently looks frumpy and like her clothes are from 1986.

    I’ve liked most of her looks from this tour and I’m surprised that people aren’t giving her more leeway for the fit as she is pregnant after all and is beginning to show, and her body is changing on a daily basis. That alone can make a great fit a bit trickier to achieve.

    Reply
    • Amelie says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:37 am

      Yeah I know, the Queen wears basically the same outfit over and over but in different colors. Yes she always looks appropriate but let’s not pretend she’s some fashion icon! She’s over 90 so I give her a break sticking to what she’s comfortable with but she’s been dressing the way she has for awhile. Her fashion was obviously more “adventurous” if we can call it that when she was younger but even googling I don’t like most of her outfits I see.

      Anyways I love this look on Meghan, it’s classic and elegant. I was reading about the designer who made the dress. Basically she figured out Meghan was pregnant when she was asked to make the dress. She had to remake it with “extra seam allowance” and she knew right away why that was the case, but as a professional she remained quiet. Kudos to her for keeping the secret!

      The one criticism I agree with is her makeup. It’s not as tragic as people are making it sound but the bronzer is not being blended properly or it’s not the right color.

      Reply
      • Renee2 says:
        October 25, 2018 at 9:55 am

        @Amelie,

        I agree with you on all of those points, lol. I really like the above dress, it’s almost avant garde and is also really pretty, and I do feel that she applies her make-up with a heavy hand, at least with the bronzer. Perhaps she is doing stage make-up, lol. I also think that it would have been fun if she had paired the dress with either peacock blue or emerald green shoes, but that would have been too much, and likely against protocol.

    • Livvers says:
      October 25, 2018 at 11:43 am

      Re: Jessica Mulroney, Lainey Lui came down on the stylist who allowed Meghan’s visible bra lines today “Visible bra lines shouldn’t happen when good styling is in play”), and that has me wondering if the “Jessica is Meghan’s tour stylist” info is misplaced, because I’m pretty sure Lainey is close enough to the Mulroney’s that she would not have said that if the Jessica-as-stylist speculation was accurate.

      Reply
  19. gemcat says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:11 am

    I am confused about few things though, there are Zika virus warnings for Fiji (category 2) and Tonga (category 1), isn’t that allegedly why they changed the travel itinerary for Aus, or was that just speculation? And on that note, white is arguably “safer” than some of the jewel toned colours but now she’s sporting bare arms, really??.. I hope she hasn’t had gotten a single bite whilst there -I’d be freaking out personally.

    Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:29 am

      I’m not aware of any changes (due to zika) they made in Australia. But, Meghan went to tea and to the market instead of with Harry into the forest (in Fiji) due to mosquito risk. I read somewhere that there hasn’t been a zika case in more than a year in either Fiji or Tonga, so I guess her doctors feel it’s safe. I’m sure she’s wearing bug repellent and taking other precautions.

      Reply
  20. Betsy says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I frigging love that dress.

    Reply
  21. Sparkly says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I like the dress (on her; I couldn’t wear it), but that makeup is *really* bad. It’s a real shame, because she’s so pretty. I don’t know, with Kate’s previous heavy hand around the eyes and TQ’s foundation is always several shades too dark these days, maybe someone at the palace is telling all the ladies that they need stage makeup.

    Reply
  22. K2Squared says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I like this dress as the cut is different than what you normally see, and the fit on her is good. I’m newly engaged, and I wear white whenever I can! :-)

    Reply
  23. Giddy says:
    October 25, 2018 at 11:17 am

    I spent an embarrassing amount of time admiring her turquoise cape in the third picture before I realized it was the dress of the lady walking behind her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment