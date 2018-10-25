Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum slams racist Ron De Santis in fiery debate

Embed from Getty Images

There are so many interesting and terrible congressional and gubernatorial races happening around the country, but I don’t have the time or the inclination to cover everything. I’ve been low-key watching the Florida governor’s race though, because it is insane, even for “Peak Florida” standards. The governor’s race is between far-right-wing Republican Ron DeSantis and African-American Democrat Andrew Gillum. I’ve actually written about this race before – as soon as Mayor Gillum won the party’s nomination in the Florida primary, DeSantis went on Fox News and told Floridians to “not monkey this up” by voting for Gillum. He literally couldn’t wait 24 hours before calling an African-American Democrat a “monkey.”

Well, the race has been hands-down crazy. Just this week, a racist robocall has been making the rounds in Florida – the call was apparently made and funded by a white supremacist group that is openly pro-DeSantis. This was actually the SECOND racist robocall of the election cycle. Well, DeSantis and Gillum had a debate last night, and the Florida media outlets are calling it a “cage match” or something resembling a WWE match. Gillum hasn’t pulled any punches. He slammed DeSantis, saying in part: “My opponent as soon as he won the Republican nomination for governor went on Fox News and said to voters here in the state of Florida not to monkey this state up by electing me. It was followed up that same week by neo-Nazis making calls into the state of Florida to attack my character, jungle music in the background, and the calls of monkeys being heard.” And here’s the clip that went viral:

FIRE.

It should be said that Gillum isn’t squeaky clean and of course there are some corruption issues (again, it’s Florida!). But here’s the thing, Floridians: Ron De Santis cannot win. He will drag Florida into the f–king Dark Ages. A vote for De Santis is a vote for racist robocalls, open white supremacy and Trumpism.

