Duchess Meghan wore garnet Scanlan Theodore at the Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex watch the wheelchair basketball final with David Beckham

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived back in Sydney, Australia on Friday, where they pretty much got off the plane and headed straight for the Australian Geographic Society Awards. I hope after the awards ceremony, Meghan and Harry headed back to the hotel for a good night’s rest. They were back on duty Saturday, where they attended the gold-medal match in wheelchair basketball between Team USA and Team Netherlands. The Americans won, and apparently Meghan was really jazzed about that. Team England actually took the bronze medal by defeating Team New Zealand. David Beckham and several Aussie politicians were also at the game.

For this appearance, Meghan wore a pair of skinny black slacks, designer ID unknown, and a garnet-colored jacket from Scanlan Theodore. The color is gorgeous on her, and I don’t even mind the peplum/ruffle. She also wore a paper poppy, as part of the Royal British Legion’s poppy drive. I really like that she’s been mixing up her hair styles too – while I haven’t liked every single hair look, I appreciate that she’s giving us different looks. Her hair half-way back looks very professional and pretty.

Meghan and Harry got to hand out medals to all of the competitors, and it actually filled me with a sense of pride and patriotism to see how Meghan was so happy for the Team USA competitors, and how pleased they were to see her too. But it was a Dutch competitor who decided to shoot his shot: as Meghan leaned in to shake his hand, he pulled her closer and got a kiss from her. It was just a kiss on the cheek! But he celebrated and she laughed. You can see the footage here:

Duchess of Sussex watches the wheelchair basketball final

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex watch the wheelchair basketball final

65 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore garnet Scanlan Theodore at the Invictus Games”

  1. Kittycat says:
    October 28, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Must be crazy to try and pack clothes for a three week work trip not knowing what size you may become

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 28, 2018 at 11:05 am

      I’m going to NY for a 4 day weekend and I KNOW I’m going to overpack! I have no idea of what I’ll want to/feel like/will be able to fit into after a few good meals there! 😂😂. Lol

      Meg looks gorgeous in the color, and with her hair like that. Guess she got the memo on the bronzer 😉😊

      Reply
  2. Big Bertha says:
    October 28, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Meg is gorgeous. Love her.

    Reply
  3. Melania says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:20 am

    She’s gorgeous and looks so happy.

    Reply
  4. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Love this color on her. And the baby is giving her curves! She suddenly has curvy hips!

    Reply
  5. ZGB says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Wow, didn’t know she was that curvy! She looks good. Love the hair

    Reply
  6. Sarabi says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:33 am

    You mean jeggings?

    Reply
  7. Maum says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Colour is gorgeous.

    Rest is a bit of a mess.

    Reply
  8. cate says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I didn’t realize how high her waist is! (Does that make sense?)

    Reply
  9. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 28, 2018 at 8:59 am

    No pulling a woman in for a kiss if she didn’t plan or intend it, no matter who you are or whatever your status. No. Not cheeky. Grown man, athlete, not a naughty child.

    Reply
  10. runcmc says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:07 am

    You know, I’m REALLY curious to see her “end of year” events totals. This tour is massive including TONS of events, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Sussexes eclipse the Cambridges in total events for 2018. I feel like if they keep up this pace they’ll be up with the Queen and Charles in work numbers.

    Reply
  11. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Something weird happened so I am adding separately that the athlete had to use a little force to make her briefly “his.” Harry didn’t bring her as an offering, so men could play “let’s kiss the pretty girl.” But that’s how it’s going to be in all the media. And on it goes.

    Reply
  12. Charfromdarock says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:31 am

    That kiss made me uncomfortable. If you have to “drag” a person into an embrace/kiss, just don’t.

    Reply
  13. Kristen says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Yes, the kiss made me uncomfortable too.

    Also, if this had been a Kate post, those would have been called jeggings.

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    October 28, 2018 at 9:48 am

    She looks very cute.

    Reply
  15. Anna says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Very pretty top.
    And no the kiss was not cheeky , she is there as a part of her ‘job’ and he pulled her… uncomfortable

    Reply
  16. Giddy says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I wonder if her security will begin staying a little closer after this kiss. I believe if they had been the athlete wouldn’t have tried that kiss. But, this tour has been incredible for H &M. They have kept up a jam-packed schedule and the crowds have loved them. This garnet top looked gorgeous on her, loved her hair, and I love her ease and enthusiasm with the crowds. She looks so beautiful! Also, they make a fabulous team.

    Reply
  17. RoyalBree says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Is anyone else bothered by the fact that Meghan so often uses a pin to hold closed the openings of her v-necked dresses and tops? Three of the last three outfits had a visible pin to hold them closed. I find this tacky for such expensive clothes; if you need to pin your clothes together, they don’t fit right in the first place. This tour has made me think Meghan really needs, beyond a dresser/stylist, to have her clothes custom made. With a thick torso (even before pregnancy) and super thin limbs, despite what she may think, she just doesn’t have the typical body shape to fit standard sizes, and hence the bodices are almost always ill fitting.

    LOVE her hair in a tight ponytail! She’s so beautiful that this works so well for her, and it keeps her hands out of her hair and face.

    Reply
    • jan90067 says:
      October 28, 2018 at 11:16 am

      She’s only pinned the necklines on this tour. I think it’s because (obviously) she ‘fits’ the dress at one size, but even with seam allowance, by the time she puts it on, she’s grown out of it a schooch. She still looks great. My sister went from small, perfect small C cups (with boobs that couldn’t hold a pencil underneath) to DDDs within 4 mos. of getting pregnant. She couldn’t keep up!

      Reply
      • MeghanNotMarkle says:
        October 28, 2018 at 11:38 am

        Agreed, Jan. There’s no way of telling how your body will change during pregnancy, especially during these early months. They’re making do with what they have and I’m not criticizing the fit of any of her clothes, nor the methods to keep everything together. I was fortunate enough to not be growing any of my tiny human beings in the public eyes.

    • Mego says:
      October 28, 2018 at 12:53 pm

      I am a fan of the tidy hair too. Sophie has a great professional do.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      October 28, 2018 at 12:55 pm

      I’m cutting her some slack, she’s on a trip and in that stage where she’s starting to show and certain clothes fit better than others. But, again, I really hope when she’s back home she can find better styling and tailoring. Pregnant or not she needs to have her clothes fit, it’s not like she doesn’t have the resources.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      October 28, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      Yes, I noticed the pins, another reason why she needs a wardrobe mistress. But it also endears her to the rest go us ordinary folk who go around looking like that with pins to cover up our modesty.

      Reply
    • PodyPo says:
      October 28, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      Yes, I noticed the pins, and also that when she bent over the wheelchair-seated participants, they might have gotten a view. The pins were not well done, there is a way to pin from the inside where it is not punctured though the front layer of fabric and so visible. A camisole would have been a better choice, and a stretchy one would fit even if she expands a little day by day.

      The guy grabbing her was totally out of line. I wish she had scowled and not smiled, making it appear that it was ok with her. I’m sure it wasn’t.

      Reply
  18. aquarius64 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I thought the kiss was disrespectful but Meghan handled it well. If she hauled off and slapped him or gave him a mean look that would have dominated the headlines no matter the explanation or her feelings.

    Reply
  19. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:32 am

    That’s just it, though. Women are put in a situation in which ‘handling it well’ means going along. That man potentially exploited his disability status to be “excused.” If he were standing would we interpret it differently?

    Old men use the “but it gives him pleasure” excuse to enable the same behavior. They are not entitled to kisses!

    Reply
  20. AmandaPanda says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Am so sad that she’s picked such a blah top from scanlan – they do such beautiful clothes. A fashionista she is not.

    Totally gross that the guy went in for a kiss. Poor girl.

    Reply
  21. Mindy_dopple says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:44 am

    This reminds me on the time some woman put her hands on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had NONE of it. I wonder if Harry had seen it would he have had some thoughts to share. Not that she needs her man to step in forward but you’re right as a woman and actress the way we’re conditioned to handle things is to allow it and make it comfortable for the assaulter. God forbid we show any autonomy.

    Reply
  22. Patty says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Or maybe she didn’t have a problem with it and thinks it was fine. The guy was in a wheelchair; it’s not like he grabbed her and man handled her. She could have easily pulled away – she appears to kind of turn her head in a way to allow the peck on the cheek. It’s not something I think needs to be dissected ad nauseam.

    Reply
    • mtam says:
      October 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      @Patty
      But if you watch the video you do see she pulls away kinda twice, but he’s grabbing her and pulling so hard she stumbles. There was also some yellow thing below and between them she could have easily fallen over because of what he did.

      Also she shook everyone else’s hand no more, he knew what to expect, if a woman extends her hand for a shake don’t try a hug or a kiss, just don’t. He took advantage of an opportunity where anything other than a polite reaction from Meghan would have been a major talking point, perhaps even made her look bad (people love to criticize her and twist things) and used that to force her into a physical interaction that she did not offer.

      Reply
    • Mildred Fierce says:
      October 28, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      While some of the comments above are way, way overblown (this is a Meghan thread after all), It wasn’t a nothing. It was clearly inappropriate, especially since he grabbed her arm and caused her to stumble

      Reply
  23. raincoaster says:
    October 28, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Really? We’re doing poppies already?

    Reply
  24. SpillDatT says:
    October 28, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    This is WAY better than some of the earlier dress pants she has worn pre-wedding. The pop of colour is beautiful & cut actually flatters her frame, the hair is also great , very much a win for me!

    Reply
  25. Cindy Perry says:
    October 28, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    I really hate high heeled pumps with skinny jeans. How about high heeled ankle boots? Love the color of the top but it’s too short.

    Reply

