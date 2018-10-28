Duchess Meghan wore garnet Scanlan Theodore at the Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived back in Sydney, Australia on Friday, where they pretty much got off the plane and headed straight for the Australian Geographic Society Awards. I hope after the awards ceremony, Meghan and Harry headed back to the hotel for a good night’s rest. They were back on duty Saturday, where they attended the gold-medal match in wheelchair basketball between Team USA and Team Netherlands. The Americans won, and apparently Meghan was really jazzed about that. Team England actually took the bronze medal by defeating Team New Zealand. David Beckham and several Aussie politicians were also at the game.

For this appearance, Meghan wore a pair of skinny black slacks, designer ID unknown, and a garnet-colored jacket from Scanlan Theodore. The color is gorgeous on her, and I don’t even mind the peplum/ruffle. She also wore a paper poppy, as part of the Royal British Legion’s poppy drive. I really like that she’s been mixing up her hair styles too – while I haven’t liked every single hair look, I appreciate that she’s giving us different looks. Her hair half-way back looks very professional and pretty.

Meghan and Harry got to hand out medals to all of the competitors, and it actually filled me with a sense of pride and patriotism to see how Meghan was so happy for the Team USA competitors, and how pleased they were to see her too. But it was a Dutch competitor who decided to shoot his shot: as Meghan leaned in to shake his hand, he pulled her closer and got a kiss from her. It was just a kiss on the cheek! But he celebrated and she laughed. You can see the footage here:

