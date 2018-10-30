Ariana Grande: ‘I’m going to be friendly because that’s the life I signed up for’



I remember all the diva stories about Ariana Grande, how she would pose to only show her “good” side, how she insisted on being carried places and how she was caught on camera licking donuts. She was entitled after her music career blew up following her early fame on the Disney channel. Being catered to and flattered was all she knew. Then the Manchester bombing happened and it changed her entire outlook and perspective. She witnessed horror and surely has PTSD from that. Ariana became humbler, she truly appreciated her fans, and she opened up about her mental health issues. This summer she told Vogue UK that she had anxiety but that she never talked about it because it felt selfish when her fans had lost their lives. In a new BBC special she elaborated about that and talked about her philosophy of being friendly to fans as well.

Speaking to host Davina McCall, Ariana revealed that she feels “guilty” about her anxiety because she regards herself as the “luckiest, most blessed girl in the world.” She said: “I almost feel guilty that I have it because it’s just in your head and it’s just so crazy how powerful it is. You have ups and downs and sometimes you’ll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety…and then something will happen that can trigger it and then you have a couple of down days, you know.” She went on to say that she’s found “reaching out to loved ones” for support has helped her deal with her anxiety. Ariana said: “The most important thing is to remember that … everybody has this. Talk to your love ones, reach out to people, especially your friends online. Reach out to each other.” She also revealed that she generally tries to “preserve” herself by “not going out” when her work schedule is busy, but will always make time for her fans when she is visible. Ariana said: “I’m going to be friendly because that’s the life that I have signed up for, and I have to be OK with it.” And she concluded by revealing that she refuses to hold herself to “perfect” standards when it comes to being a role model. She said: “If I’m going to be a role model the last thing I should be is perfect, because that’s not realistic. That’s not a realistic goal for anybody to have. So, I think so long as I am honest and genuine and share with my fans my truest self then that’s the best I can do, because that’s allowing them to do the same thing.”

I don’t agree that everyone has anxiety, if that’s what she means here. Some people don’t know what it’s like. I didn’t understand anxiety when I was young as I didn’t experience until later in life. I do think of this quote a lot though, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” My mom told me to imagine that the person who cut me off driving for instance is rushing to the dentist because they have a toothache. Having empathy also helps you just be a gentler person, which explains Ariana’s friendliness and vulnerability with fans. I just wish it wasn’t so hard earned for her. She’s gone through so much, especially with the death of her ex this year.

How pretty does she look with white blonde hair? She’s a chameleon, but this is from last year. I’m pretty sure she’s brunette still

