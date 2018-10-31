Was the Royal Sussex Tour a resounding success, or not so much?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex board a flight to New Zealand

Now that the Royal Sussex South Pacific Tour is over, it’s time to reflect on what we learned, what Meghan and Harry did well, and where there’s room for improvement. I think the tour as a whole was a huge success on many different levels. Some of the biggest and most important British Commonwealth countries got to experience Meghan and Harry just after they announced their first pregnancy. Meghan’s bump will forever be associated with Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. “Meg-mania” was felt in all of those countries as well, with crushing, excited crowds gathering by the hundreds and thousands to meet Meghan in particular.

The fashion on this tour was somewhat hit-or-miss, in my opinion. Meghan wore some good pieces and some not-great pieces. I thought she spent too much money on certain dresses which weren’t even that special, especially considering that there were off-the-rack pieces which would have looked just as good or similar. That being said, because Harry and Meghan did so many events and activities throughout the tour and there were SO many fashions and costume changes to talk about, it ended up working in Meghan’s favor. There was substance AND fun-fashion commentary, plus bump-watching and charisma.

That’s what I was left with too – Meghan and Harry’s charisma was the X-factor helping them along the whole time. Meghan had never undertaken anything this big, and people cut her slack because it was her first big tour, because she was pregnant, and because even if she didn’t do everything perfectly, she genuinely looked like she was enjoying herself and enjoying all of the people she met, and all of the events they did.

As for the purely sartorial conversation about the royal tour fashion, as I said, I think that it was hit-or-miss. She’s still finding her footing, wanting to “dress like a duchess,” but also dress in a style that feels authentic to her. She obviously loves trench coats and dresses with wide lapels and trench-vibes. She obviously falls into The Button Trap occasionally. She wears too much navy, black and beige. But, again, I think people are more forgiving of Meghan’s little style quirks because of A) her charisma, B) she was pregnant and still figuring out her early-maternity style and C) because she was actually out there doing stuff and making speeches and being hands-on.

Last thing: isn’t it great that the worst thing we can say about Meghan possibly dressing inappropriately is when she – GASP – showed a bit too much leg while wearing a light beach dress… at the beach?? That’s it. She didn’t feel the need to flash her bits in every Commonwealth country. It’s refreshing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Fraser Island

Beach Day, Take Two! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Bondi Beach

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex watch the wheelchair basketball final with David Beckham

  1. MaryContrary says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I had high hopes for her fashion-wise, but she’s been kind of a snooze. That’s okay though-her work ethic, connection with people, that she’s eloquent and well spoken, and they look so happy together, more than make up for her hit or miss clothing.

    Reply
  2. Sonia says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:30 am

    WHO THE GOD DAMN HELL CARES WHAT SHE WEARS?

    Reply
  3. Tina says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I don’t think Meghan wants the conversation to be about her clothing. That’s why I think she wears so many neutral colours and similar items.

    Reply
    • ShazBot says:
      October 31, 2018 at 9:42 am

      This. I think she knows it’s obviously going to be talked about, but if she keeps it pretty low-key and neutral, eventually people will focus on what she’s saying and doing instead. Because she is saying and doing some great things (so far)

      Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      October 31, 2018 at 9:51 am

      I think that would be the case in a perfect world, but let’s face it – many people care more about what she wears than what she says (and not just her but Kate, Diana, heck we even note what the Queen is wearing). It’s not a bad thing, per se, but it does tend to take away from more important things.

      That said, I will name myself guilty because I always want to see what people are wearing, since I love clothes and fashion in general. Especially handbags and coats, lol. I am slightly obsessed.

      Reply
    • Milla says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:39 am

      Then she’d wear high Street brands. Not bespoke.
      Meg loved fashion before, she talked about it and had a lifestyle blog. She just likes muted colours, it still doesn’t mean she doesn’t love fashion and clothes and jewelery.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:34 am

      I’m glad it’s hit or miss. If it were all hits, then she’d have to turn into some kind of “style icon” known only for that. She was always presentable, pleasant, polite and apparently well-informed.

      Reply
    • MeghanNotMarkle says:
      October 31, 2018 at 1:46 pm

      Thankfully she gives us something to talk about other than her clothes. She made more than one speech during this tour and I’m sure she would’ve stayed for hours at that market if they’d let her. It was clear what their messages were while they were there. Conservation and sustainability, mental health and veterans’ causes (which are close to my heart as the daughter and wife of disabled veterans), and women’s empowerment/rights. Sure, it was a holitour but I actually took something away other than just fashion. I honestly don’t remember half of what she wore and that’s perfectly fine.

      Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I love her fashion but its because she dresses like I want to dress. She just has a sense for classic basic clothes and trendy accessories. Kate dresses like I would dress if I were a royal – I wouldn’t quite know how to accessorize, and I would probably be overly safe, and I would look to my grandmother in law and stepmother in law for ideas. Meghan dresses like how I would want to dress as a royal – still pretty safe, still kind of boring, but just a bit more interesting. Just a step above.

    Anyway, fashion aside – like Kaiser said, I think people are forgiving of the fashion because there were so many outfit changes, so if you didn’t like something, wait an hour, there will be something else. They did so many events, and traveled so much overall – as I’ve said before, it was exhausting just to follow on here and twitter, ha. And yes, charisma and charm and being personable goes a LONG way.

    And I know I’ve been saying this for the past several weeks but I’m going to say it again – people are also forgiving of the fashion not just bc of the changes, but because there were SO MANY events. Many of us have said on here for years that if Kate WORKED more, we would criticize things like her boring coatdresses less. And I think this tour proved that. Yes, right now there is Meg-mania, and she is getting a huge pass from many royal watchers (myself included), but Kate got the same pass when she married William and there was “Kate mania” for years. And right now, I don’t care about things like her fourth trench coat or trench dress of the tour, because this tour sounded brutal.

    I can remember pretty much every outfit Kate wore on her first Canadian tour. I can barely remember what Meghan wore last week.

    Reply
  5. janey says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I think she did great. She’s lively, bright, intelligent and engaging. I loved some of her outfits, not so much with others. She definitely should’t have worn something that afforded the possibility of flashing that much leg. I hope she learns from that. Otherwise she’s done a bang up job, and brought our attention to sustainable fashion and gave an awesome speech. Well done!

    Reply
  6. Maya says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Harry & Meghan was a huge success and the Royal house knew exactly that when they approved of Meghan.

    Meghan represents the modern Cinderella, intelligent, beautiful, caring and independent.

    Harry the modern Prince, caring, friendly and confident in himself to fall in love and marry a very independent woman.

    This couple is going to carry on improving the British Royal House.

    Reply
    • Jenni says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:06 am

      Wow Maya.. You watch a lot of rom comes.

      How is Meghan independent!? She gave up her career and life to move to London, and seemingly her family. Because she was already distancing herself from her father before the wedding. Harry never bothered to meet him but he found time to meet her mother several times. And don’t say it was because her dad talked to tabloids because there was no drama like that before her wedding week. It was blatant disrespect to her father and they may may have avoided that whole mess if they’d bothered to prepare her father for the tabloid onslaught coming.

      I don’t see the point of royalty in general. But the fuss over Meghan and Harry creeps me out. Some of the comments I read are so OTT and devoted. All for a woman that nobody cared about when she was just an actress 2 years ago. She hasn’t done anything dramatic to merit the praise and platitudes since then. She’s basically a clothes horse now. It’s pretty sad that this is all you need to do to be “inspirational”.

      Reply
      • Maya says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:23 am

        Snort – I don’t watch rom coms and never have.

        Just because she left her country doesn’t make her not independent.

        Independent means she is doing what she wants and Meghan is doing that.

      • Maria says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:32 am

        +1 Jenni

      • Hikaru says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:36 am

        Sugaring is feminist these days doncha know, Jenni?

      • Amelie says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:37 am

        I thought the cookbook initiative was pretty entrepreneurial of Meghan given she hasn’t even been part of the royal family for a year (and it’s clear she started working on that even before the wedding). It was her idea, she executed it (with help of course), and held an event to honor the women whose recipes were in the book. It was such a huge deal Meghan’s own mom came out for the event. I dunno, that seems to me to be the sign of an independent woman carrying out a project she is clearly interested in?

        Also my dad gave up his life in his own country to be with my mom, left behind his family and friends. He couldn’t speak English, wasn’t a US citizen, and he was unemployed. He didn’t really know my mom’s family at all. My grandparents were less than thrilled about my mom’s choice of a husband! My mom was the one raking in the dough for at least the first year of their marriage. I guess my father wasn’t independent back in 1982…

      • Vanessa says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:10 am

        Silly me I though feminist is about choose as woman we are allowed to choose what paths we want to take in life. You might not have choose the path that meghan has but that doesn’t make her any less of feminism than you or anyone else who identifies as feminists. Are feminists not allowed to get married or moved out state for their partners if you identify as a feminist are we are no longer consider independent woman because we choose to get married. I don’t why people have such a problem that people like meghan so much for every nice comments meghan get on here there 10 more comments calling her all sorts of names .

      • Nic919 says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:13 am

        Guess what all women who move to live with their husbands… you’re not feminist according to a poster on CB! Also if you don’t cater to your toxic narcissistic father who has publicly humiliated you in the world media, said poster on CB will judge you.

      • Your cousin Vinny says:
        October 31, 2018 at 12:14 pm

        I don’t think Jenni ever said anything about anyone being (or not being) a feminist – she challenged the use of the word independent .

        You can still be a feminist even if you are not entirely “independent” and I don’t think anyone disputed that.

  7. gingersnaps says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I think they both did an amazing job, considering w&k’s work shy ways these two are out there doing HM’s work on her behalf just a few months after they’ve married and while in the early stages of pregnancy to boot. Harry & Meghan have shown that they are in it by preparing and studying up about the events and subjects that they’ve attended and they have a natural charisma with the public which really makes a world of difference compared to his brother. I think Queen Elizabeth is proud of them, even her twitter account have sent out various tweets about H&M’s tour.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 9:42 am

      I also think this tour puts an end to all the nonsense around Kate and William’s lack of work. “they couldn’t work because the Queen wanted them to have a few years off.” “they cant work because they have a young family.” etc. Now time will tell if Meghan and Harry keep this pace up, and maybe she will take a long maternity leave, but in many ways it will be similar to Kate’s this year bc if the baby is born in early April (that’s my estimate, maybe late March?) but anyway – if the baby is born then, Meghan will be able to take it easy over the summer like most royals tend to do – show up to the Trooping and events like that – and then next fall pick up her schedule again. But it will be interesting to see.

      Reply
      • gingersnaps says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:09 am

        I think Meghan just has a different work ethic and maybe Harry as well. Meghan doesn’t seem to be the type of person who will just enjoy living the posh life without doing something for it. Look at that Hubb cookbook, most of the public didn’t know she was helping the Grenfell community until they were launching it. She’s demonstrated that the doesn’t take her position for granted and is willing to step up to the duties required of her position.

        I always get frustrated whenever I have discussions about Kate’s lack of work ethic, my partner’s mum would sprout all these excuses about her children and how she is focusing on them. I mean well done to her, but surely their work is not like regular folk’s work plus all the help that is at their disposal. I worked until I was 38 weeks pregnant before I took my maternity leave, the first trimester was brutal but I still had to work because of bills to pay.
        If I was fortunate to be in their position I would not be happy just taking all the benefits but would use the platform offered to do something good for the community and even the wider area.

  8. Beth says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:38 am

    She’s naturally beautiful, and maybe her fashion will improve with a new stylist and gets a new makeup artist. She had more misses than hits, but nobody’s perfect all the time. That dress with the high slit will probably make her cringe when she sees pictures, maybe she’ll notice she looks better in colors rather than black, navy, and beige, and hopefully she’ll throw away those nude heels with the huge ankle buckle as soon as she gets home.
    I think the tour was a memorable success no matter what she wore though

    Reply
  9. Melania says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:39 am

    This tour was a huge success with many unforgettable moments. I loved Meghan speeches.

    Reply
  10. sushi says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I think it is a huge success. Their job description is to meet and greet. They did that with enthusiasm and excitement. I am a republican but praise where praise is due. The royal family should be happy.

    Reply
  11. Deedee says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:43 am

    I measure the success of the tour based on remembering her and what she was doing, and not necessarily the outfits, though there were several I liked. That shows me Meghan is not just wearing clothes or modeling fashion, but embodying her new role.

    Reply
  12. JAGirl says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:44 am

    The tour was a huge success, everything went well and it all seemed so positive and friendly everywhere they went.

    Such good energy was projected, in my opinion.

    Fashion wise, Meghan gave some of her best looks yet (I really loved her hair pulled back in a ponytail), Harry may need a little brushing-up fashion wise though.

    Reply
  13. Beach Dreams says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I’d say the tour was very successful. They had several core themes that were addressed throughout the tour: women’s rights & empowerment, mental health, and conservation. They did a wonderful job connecting with various communities and cultures.

    The fashion aspect was always going to have some quibbles. I do like that she brought attention to brands such as Outland Denim, nice way to tie in something meaningful to the fashion.

    Reply
  14. StallinOnMyWork says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:46 am

    They did great, but they tried to do too much, and ended up taking coverage away from the Games. I was so excited for this tour, but just ended up getting bored because it turned into How Many Outfits Can I Wear. I think they are smart to hit the ground running, and I am very excited for have a couple who works hard together, but I think they sabotaged their own success by trying to do two tours in one. Harry shouldn’t be competing with his own patronages.

    Reply
    • violet says:
      October 31, 2018 at 1:13 pm

      @StallinOnMyWork – that schedule was put together by organizers, private secretaries, etc., not Harry and Meghan. I would be surprised if Harry let’s that happen again, the schedule was punishing rather than exhilarating. They did great, but toward the end Harry looked tired and frankly a bit angry, and I don’t blame him. ITA that the IGs suffered from What Is Meghan Wearing Overdrive, but on a first tour I don’t know that that could have been avoided, because she’s new.

      Reply
  15. Gigi La Moore says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:48 am

    It’s all subjective. I think they did great and she looked great. Way better than looking like an Easter egg.

    Reply
  16. Murphy says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I know it was long b/c its a far away region and they needed to do as much as possible but…
    it was too damn long.

    Reply
  17. Kitty says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Don’t think this tour did anythinf substantial.

    Reply
    • Olenna says:
      October 31, 2018 at 1:33 pm

      Do any of the royal tours do anything substantial? Is there royal tour benchmark you’re comparing this one against that the rest of us are unaware of? Seems like they got the job done–meet, greet and engage with the locals–just like all the other royals on past tours have done.

      Reply
  18. Rhys says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Don’t see why should we applaud her for visibly “enjoying herself” while doing her job? She loves and craves attention, that’s why she became an actress and princess.

    Reply
  19. RedWeatherTiger says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I think you nailed it with the bit about her looking genuinely happy to be there and take part in everything. That is what they said about Diana: that she made every person feel important and special to her, and that is what Meghan seems to have the ability to do, too. And far be it for me to compare her with Kate, who has her own strengths, but Kate, if anything, looks like she is TRYING to appear happy, while Meghan just appears happy. Maybe it’s her acting training/experience, or maybe it is her personality, or both–but it works for her and for the RF.

    Reply
  20. Seraphina says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I think she did great. Read comments on the daily mail and they tore her apart saying she loves the limelight and she is an actress which helps fake her enthusiasm. Such hatred to a woman how has jumped in and is doing good.

    Reply
  21. MarcelMarcel says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I’m 100% a Republican (I live in Sydney). But I like Meghan’s personal style so I enjoyed looking at the fashion updates. Plus I’m still impressed at her fundraising for the Grenfell community by releasing a collaborative cookbook.

    So I kinda think the Windsor’s are a waste of time & money. (Don’t get me started on Gough Whitham. I still can’t get over the fact that the Queen has the power to remove an Australian Prime Minister from office). But I appreciate that Meghan seems focused on using her royal position to create positive social change.

    Reply
  22. Lexa says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I think they both did great, but I’d argue the tour was maybe a bit too long, which invited a bit of fatigue in the press, etc. toward the end. But they created a ton of great moments and good will along the way.

    Reply
    • TeddyPicker says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:50 am

      Agree with this – the past 4/5 days I’ve just been eye-rolling whenever I see ‘another’ Meg tour outfit post filled with neutrals, trenches and belly cupping.

      And I can’t believe the words are coming out of my mouth, but I agree with the overall sentiment of the article in the DM saying they were too touchy-feely on this tour. This is work for them, act professionally. Me and my (newly married) hubby work in the same office and we manage to cut the hand-holding for 8 hours a day.

      Reply
  23. bonobochick says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Total success.

    Watching snippets of the Aussie and other countries news coverage of the tour, folks were very excited to see them.

    Reply
  24. NeoCleo says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:34 am

    I don’t understand the problem here with buttons. That is all.

    Reply
  25. Nikki says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    100% agree with Kaiser’s take on it. And thanks for the coverage; what a very welcome distraction. I’ve already early voted, so am waiting to see a wave of blue, hopefully. But meanwhile, this was absolutely a lovely week on Celebitchy!! :)

    Reply
  26. A says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    She’s had some great looks this tour. I think anyone who categorizes it as simply boring or a parade of navy, black and beige didn’t pay a lot of attention to the fashion. She’s worn some genuinely great stuff, and while her particular style isn’t always my jam, I appreciate that what she’s doing is different, and as long as she carries it well, that’s fine by me. My issue with Kate is never the hemlines, the flashing, or any of it. I find her looks super repetitive. She’s pushed a little beyond that now and I think that’s great, so we’re seeing improvement all across the board here.

    I think the tour was jam packed and a lot. I think it’s great that she tried her best to keep busy. When notice of the tour was first put out, it’s very likely that their office was inundated with briefs for a variety of different events and it’s clear that they didn’t want to turn anyone down as much as possible. It’s also very likely that the tour was planned before she knew she was pregnant. They also had a tough crowd with Australia/NZ tbh, given that they generally don’t like the RF all that much down there, so this was a great turn out and a refreshing change of opinion on their part so that’s great.

    Reply
  27. wha1ever says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    They should have done more events in relation to the Invictus Games. The games seemed like an after-though squished in with everything else. Fiji, Tonga and possibly even New Zealand could have waited for another year.

    Fashion wise..I think there were only 3 outfits I liked the rest were meh!. Fashion is important to discuss especially if the taxpayer is paying for it imo.

    Reply
    • Sv says:
      October 31, 2018 at 1:07 pm

      Harry and Meghan did their job as far as Invictus. They attracted attention and helped sell tickets. I saw Australian media reporting that it was mostly sold out before the games even started. They were both at numerous receptions to meet the athletes and families.
      If Harrry and Meghan were at Invictus the entire time then people would have been just making the same complaints as last year I’m Canada that all of the focus was on Harry and Meghan instead of the athletes.

      Reply
  28. Mellie says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    I thought she looked great most of the time. Yes, her things are a little spendy, but I imagine she will re-wear many of them. Early pregnancy is so hard to dress for, I cannot imagine trying to come up with an extensive wardrobe like she had to. I mean, you’re chubby around the middle, but you cannot wear true maternity clothing yet and your regular sizes don’t fit properly either.

    Reply
  29. whywhywhy says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    I think she spent WAY too much money. £118,000 is eye watering. She needs a reality check there. The bill alone makes her look very out of touch.

    Reply
  30. violet says:
    October 31, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Fashion-wise, IMO a very mixed bag, with the tryouts of blues and whites and coral the absolute successes and the returns to a lot of cloth, drab neutrals, and some questionable shoes (like the police electronic ankle bracelet ones) the misses. Top of the Hits to me were the Karen Gee white sheath dress, the white evening gown, the blue evening gown, the blue shirtwaist, and the coral dress (dangling tag notwithstanding). Top of the misses for me was the awful long, buttoned, short-sleeved dress for the ANZAC memorial re-opening with the little hat on top, and the red peplum over the tight trousers – the top should have been quite a bit longer, and her hips are expanding with the baby, the whole proportion was off.

    And, I absolutely hope she continues to vary the hair, loved the ponytail and sleek front style that shows her face, and moving that bun farther up so that it’s close to the top of her head instead of plunked in the middle in back.

    Reply
  31. Bliss 51 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    I’m surprised countries have to pay for wardrobe. Has that always been the case? I’m thinking back to the time when I was a kid looking at pics of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret touring countries in Africa.

    Sugaring? So cliche, we need a new word.

    NeoCleo, your post is hilarious.

    Reply
  32. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 31, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I think it was about as successful as one of these things can be. It’s not like they’re holding meetings on policy and making any major decisions for any parties involved, which I think some people expect (though I can’t imagine why). They had common threads running through the tour and I think they did a good job of drawing attention to those things. I do wish they’d focused more on the Invictus events, though. This tour was too long and too ambitious in terms of activities. It could’ve been broken up into two smaller, more successful tours, IMHO.

    Her clothes were fine. Nothing really blew me away and she didn’t flash anyone. It was ok.

    Reply
  33. Omrita says:
    October 31, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    I think it was a PR success for the BRF, which is the point isn’t it?

    Reply
  34. Royalblue says:
    October 31, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    I think she wants to be remembered for her purpose rather than what she wore. And because she presents herself that way I don’t care what she wears.

    I thought the tour was a resounding success for her. She and Harry are really partners in their relationship. She is his equal. Wishing them much success in their charitable ventures.

    Reply

