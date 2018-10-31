Donald Trump thinks birthright citizenship is ‘very unfair to our citizens’…???

As we’ve discussed, literal Nazi Donald Trump wants to end birthright citizenship. He’s already been spreading lies about how he can end birthright citizenship with an executive order – he cannot – and how America is the only country that ensures citizenship to every baby born on its soil (America isn’t the only country, 30 other countries do the same). While there are tons of legal scholars out there trying to calm people down and say that of course this will never happen and of course this is just some bulls–t Trump is pushing to appeal to his Nazi base, it’s worth noting that… I wouldn’t be surprised AT ALL if he actually tries to do something. He’ll definitely do something if the Republicans keep the House or Senate or both. Like, if Republicans keep control of both chambers, all bets are off and we’re just a fascist dictatorship in which every brown and black person is thrown into a cage.
So, with that in mind, Donald Trump began musing about his new favorite subject this morning on Twitter:
So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other. It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Many legal scholars agree…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018
….Harry Reid was right in 1993, before he and the Democrats went insane and started with the Open Borders (which brings massive Crime) “stuff.” Don’t forget the nasty term Anchor Babies. I will keep our Country safe. This case will be settled by the United States Supreme Court!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018
Where to even start? I truly don’t understand how giving automatic citizenship to every child born on American soil costs this country billions of dollars. I don’t understand how it’s “very unfair to our citizens,” considering it would be unfair, unconstitutional and appalling to withdraw citizenship from every citizen who happened to have a non-citizen parent.
Interestingly enough – I guess? – Trump’s latest Nazi musings haven’t been helping a lot of Republicans up for election. Trump clearly thinks this is a winning issue with his base of white supremacist Nazis, but actual Republicans running for election or reelection don’t even want to talk about it. If they win, I’m sure they’ll be all for it though.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This dumbass can go fuck himself.
Ivana didn’t get citizenship until 1988. Dipshit doesn’t realize HIS FIRST THREE KIDS AARE ANCHOR BABAIES!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Fantastic!!! Let’s deport them all!
Jan90067, you made my day! Great comment & so true!
That’s amazing. If this ever gets passed, let’s start with revoking their citizenship first
Barron either! Melania wasn’t a citizen until either this or last year
Actually, his kids had one parent who was a US citizen so not at all the same thing as anchor babies.
Seriously. I just heard a clip from a debate last night, the two candidates for senator from IN. Seems that BOTH are distancing themselves from Trump’s folly on this.
He isn’t dumb. He is rallying his base before the midterms with propaganda. It is his plan and he is following it through until the angry end.
I honestly don’t know if I can take two more years of this bullshit. My BF and I were talking about the midterms last night and we both feel so deflated. The seething rage I have towards this administration is the only thing that keeps me going. It just blows my mind that here is absolutely NO consequence for his incessant lies, his incendiary, hateful rhetoric, his utter incompetence.
I cannot wait till the day when we no longer have to see this monster.
I’m right there with you kitten. I’m so so exhausted of being outraged and not a damn thing is done, there are not checks and balances and no one cella’s him out on anything! Not even the “fake news” media, why??? Last night my husband said I need to take a break from reading and watching politics because I’m so filled with anger and anxiety about it. I think he is right but it’s so hard because 1) he’s everywhere and 2) I want to stay informed and involved as much as possible. Has there ever been a president that has been front page news everyday for his ridiculousness?
Yep. I am 100% with you. Anger doesn’t come close to covering it. It’s a livid, blood-boiling ubiquitous hatred that covers the administration, Congress, his voters…every entity, every complicit singularity which whispers, talks or screams. It’s all so insulting every second of every day.
Either I’m coming down with something or it’s THIS. Going to make calls through Swingleft.org and see if that helps.
If you have not done so already, watch Alexandra Pelosi’s new HBO documentary “Outside the Bubble.” It confirmed my beliefs that the education system in this country needs a complete overhaul and that his supporters are willing to lie to *extreme lengths* to convince themselves that Emperor Baby Fists cares about anything other than himself. The scariest part for me was seeing several women supporters of his explain away all of Trump’s bad behaviour. They would NOT be swayed one bit from their beliefs that he is better than Obama and will save the US and them from all bad things. Haunting…
I’m seriously considering exit plans if people don’t show up for the midterms, to be perfectly honest. I’ve read enough history books to know exactly where this is going, and I’m not sticking around for it.
Same. It pains me to admit it, but I am tired. The past two years as an immigration lawyer have been soul-sucking and stressful beyond belief. I love my country and do not want to see it become a fascist dictatorship, but I might not have enough fight left in me. Luckily I am a Canadian as well so I can escape.
@BearcatLawyer: I am also both American and Canadian and have joked about relocating as far back as the W era but was never super serious about it. It would be tough leaving behind a government job for the unknown. But I think if it doesn’t go well Tuesday I am going to have to really consider back up plans bc sh*t is getting scary. My parents never had plans to retire back in Canada either (my dad remains Canadian after 40 years in the US, my mom is American) but my mom is now seriously considering it these days. The future is downright terrifying.
Trump is 100% saying this knowing it will rely his base, the monty fool know he can’t change the constitution. He knows exactly what he is doing by getting his cult excited cause they would believe any lie coming out of his mouth. He has 11 rallies in the next 2 weeks. Eleven!!!! His dumbs* followers actually believe he can change the constitution cause they are truly braindead without rational thought.
I think you’re right. The “Don’t forget the nasty term Anchor Babies. I will keep our Country safe” part says it all.
He’s such a fucking idiotic monster. Where would we stop if this happened? Anyone who is not indigenous is a birthright baby. If my grandma were still alive she’d be considered an anchor baby I guess because her parents came over from Ireland. It’s so stupid. I took next week off because I’m not sure what mental state I’ll be in Nov 7th.
What’s unfair to citizens is having a president in office who lost the popular vote by millions. That is not democratic.
WORD. And he is a traitor to boot.
Does this means that Trump youngest son will be stripped of his American nationality too? I mean Melania became a American citizen the year their son was born. Was he an anchor baby?
Most of Trump kids were born from immigrant women. Will this policy only apply for people of color? WTF
Their dad is still an American citizen, so they aren’t exactly anchor babies – they would still have American citizenship – just the moms wouldn’t be entitled to it through their connection to the kids. It is very disheartening to see how he is rallying the red wave though. I had very high hopes my home state’s senate race would go blue – but the caravan propaganda has really motivated his voter base unfortunately.
So Trump is doing Trump. I am from Canada. Here individuals fly in from other countries during the last month of pregnancy and pay for the birth of their child. Then the child gets citizenship. The family then goes back to their country and will come back and forth at will as their child is a citizen. I just don’t think this is right. The problem with Trump and those that oppose him are that it is all or none. So everyone is all in or all Trump is crazy. How about a middle of the road. Yes people are abusing this system and this needs to be changed. Can’t anyone in the US discuss anything rationally anymore and actually discuss issues? Seriously people’s reactions to Trump are as bad as Trump himself.
Susan, it’s done here in the US all the time. There are even hotels set up for this (there was something on the news a few years ago, about a hotel near San Diego, where rich Chinese women would be flown in, on a chartered jet, stay until they gave birth, then would fly home with the kids. Kids would have citizenship.
While I understand why this was important a couple of hundred years ago, to build a population, perhaps now is the time to visit the idea that, like in many other countries, you should have to have one parent being a citizen, or a legal resident, in order to have birthrights. NOTE: I am NOT advocating kicking anyone out, or stripping anyone of anything they currently have/or are entitled to now. This is something that would obviously take a national debate and vote of the populace. Not some dipshit thinking he can do it with an “executive order” scrawl (which he canNOT do).
@JAN000967: I would LOVE to see the actual facts to support this claim of anchor baby hotels. While you may not support Trump overall, it is damaging fake “I heard it somewhere” stories like these that gives Donnie Douchebag his power. Factually, how many Americans know for sure that their forebears came legally? We have refugee asylum laws for a reason!
@Emgee, it was all over the news here. Will the LA Times suffice? http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-birth-tourism-persists-20161220-story.html If not, do a Google search and you’ll find more.
I hate these RepubliTHUGS with *every fiber* in my being. And please know, I would never pull some bullish!t out of my a$$ and present it as fact, here or anywhere.
The fourteenth amendment wasn’t passed to “improve the population size.” It was passed in order to confer citizenship rights to the AFRICAN SLAVES that had been torn from their native homes, forced into slavery, and then later had children whose children continued to serve under the heel of the American South. Without it, they could still be considered non-citizens even after emancipation with no legal rights conferred to them.
We need to understand the full implications of living in a country without citizenship rights and just why that is so important to have in a country’s constitution. Then can look at altering some of the requirements for children born to foreign parents, but we first have to get rid of people in office who consider them subhuman and spread false narratives about them destroying us economically. Otherwise, you’re playing right into their hands.
The US immigration system does not confer any special rights on parents of US citizen children. In fact, US citizen kids cannot even sponsor their parents for green cards until the child is 21 and then only under certain conditions. The vast majority of undocumented people in the US who have US citizen kids because they were born on US soil will NEVER get green cards because they have lived in the US without authorization. Having US citizen kids is not a magic immigration bullet at all.
The real problem is that in countries that do not recognize jus soli citizenship, children can end up stateless and severely limited in obtaining identification, education, travel permission, employment, and social services. While I recognize that some people game the system to get their kids a preferred passport like the US or Canada, I do not feel it is fair to punish innocent children for the acts or omissions of their parents. They did not ask to be born, and our legal systems generally do not permit the sins of the parents to be borne by their children.
Um, when the President of the U.S. suggests overruling the Constitution and subsequent SCOTUS interpretations of said Amendment by executive fiat, the sirens should be ringing loudly from everyone.
Trump didn’t suggest changing the constitution in the manner prescribed. He suggested doing something with the flick of a pen because he felt like it.
As for people being as bad as him, no. He’s the president. In many cases, his word and signature are law. None of his critics are ever going to be as bad as him because they will never have the authority or platform that comes with the position that he occupies.
YES!!! The details while outrageous are just a distraction. The big issue is that he thinks he can ignore the Constitution and “rule” by Executive Order. It is horrifying.
Excellent post, CK!
People’s reactions to Trump are not as bad as Trump himself. No one here advocates violence, for one.
I’m a dual citizen of Canada and the United States. The so-called “anchor baby” phenomenon doesn’t bother me so much because a) it’s very small and b) it creates people who will contribute their skills, energy and taxes to their countries of birth should they choose to live in them. As well, any US-born ‘anchor babies’ will grow up to become people who have to file tax returns regardless of residence, so the joke’s on them. If the children are born in Canada and live away, they won’t need to file tax returns, but they also will not have the right to vote.
The US and Canada both are in urgent need of immigrants to replenish the lower birth rate. How it happens is up to us, but Trump is creating a racist myth about only certain anchor babies — not those born to wealthy Russian women who hang out in his Miami towers.
The world is changing, it is just about impossible to shut borders that have not existed for all that long anyway. Borders have always changed and generally been porous, and people move between countries with greater fluidity than ever. We do have to sort it out, but it is counter-productive to pretend that we can build walls in the 21st century — and especially not with massive climate-change refugee movements on the way.
So, they go back to their home countries. And because their child is a citizen, they can come back whenever they want. To do what, exactly? Spend money that they earned, at their home country, in your country, like tourists? Infusing money that didn’t originate in your country into the economy? I don’t understand. How is that a bad thing? You didn’t explicitly say what their purpose is. To have an escape plan? Are they siphoning off government resources? Or are they actually infusing your economy with more money? Please explain.
The way to address this is through residency rules.
I.e. you can be a citizen, but you cannot get benefits (healthcare, education, voting, property rights etc) unless you reside for 6 months out of the year in the country.
So if a citizen lives abroad, they have to come back for 6 months and contribute (i.e. pay taxes) before they have access to benefits.
My point is there are many ways to address this type of issue, without wrecking millions of lives.
Umm, how often is this happening? I don’t know a single person who’s done this- and I work in a giant company, and went to a huge university. This isn’t even something that my elderly relatives complain about.
“if a foreign national is seeking entry to Canada for the purpose of undergoing medical treatment and can’t show he or she has the money to pay for it, then that person could be deemed by a CBSA officer as a potential excessive demand on health service, “thus making that individual inadmissible.”
There were apparently 313 babies born in 2016 in Canada to non-Canadian mothers. The numbers are going down, and it’s considered to be a non-issue that’s just being politicized to rile up conservative voters. What a surprise. 313 babies in a country that’s 3.855 million miles really isn’t a lot.
Beyond that – they can benefit Canada. Birth rates are lower, and the workforce is aging. More workers, more taxes, more money spent in our country.
That’s exactly the point a lot of anti-immigration advocates like to gloss over – we NEED those immigrants on the basis of shifting demographics. Industrialized birth rates are naturally lower than in other regions because of the sheer expense (among other reasons). Why do you think the far right wants to get rid of contraception and abortion in addition to banning foreigners? Come on. This isn’t a hard connection to make.
That’s not even getting into the issues of Western industrialized nations even having the audacity to complain about “unfairness,” as though we didn’t move in here a couple centuries ago, commit mass genocide, and then exploit the shit out of the rest of the world economically, creating many of the conflicts that led to the modern day civil upheaval creating these refugee and migrant situations.
Like his KKK father, born to a kicked out of Germany Immigrant? Or himself, born to a Scottish mother immigrant? Yeah, let’s retroactively revoke their citizenship. They’re scum and trash anyway.
isn;t he an anchor baby himself?
he just wants to distract everyone from their stance on gutting social security, medicare, and pre-exsisting conditions
Good question; Fred Trump was born in the US but Mary Trump not. However, she is likely to have become a citizen by the time she married Fred or we would have heard about it. Trump was a rich but not an anchor baby. However, 4 of his 5 kids were born to women not yet citizens. Even if he could change anything by EO, he wouldn’t make it retroactive.
Does he think of his own family when he says these things? He must forget that 4 out of 5 of his kids have mothers from foreign countries, 2 out of 3 of his 3 wives are from foreign countries, his parents weren’t born in America, and his in laws just recently became American citizens
Yeah, but they’re white. What he doesn’t like is non white, not European immigration. I’m pretty sure he’d be okay with bringing over more Swedes.
Agree. He only has problems with non-white immigrants. He’s just an a$$hole.
Yep. He asked “Why aren’t we getting more immigrants from Norway, instead of from “s***hole countries like Haiti?” I’m paraphrasing here, but that was the gist of it.
How freaking miserable it is here 😩 Costing billions, HOW? Say it! Because they don’t pay immigration fees? Huh?
A bit hard to interpret your comment, but is it suggesting that because a few women without papers to immigrate deliver their babies on US soil that the country is denied billions of dollars in immigration fees?
Our resident immigration lawyer could probably weigh in on this one.
Meanwhile, we should probably contrast that with the billions of dollars of government revenue lost to tax cuts for the rich.
“Unfair” is one of his favorite words from him limited vocabulary. Usually it’s used to mean “unfair to me”. I hate him.
The most disgusting thing about this debate to me is the folks who are intent on pulling up the ladder that made them citizens as if their ancestors requests/reasons for asylum or immigration were anymore valid than the claims that those this affects now are.
If anything, this is just going to cause a rise in infant and maternal mortality among immigrant women who are uncertain of what will happen to their child when they arrive at a hospital. 2017 showed us that those in power are not opposed to ripping babies from their mothers.
But being born here doesn’t benefit the person. I don’t know why Americans think their country is the best socially wise. It’s laughable if you look at the facts: you have to pay taxes even if you don’t live/work in the US AND still have neither health insurance not free/affordable education. In France, for example, you do. Delusional.
I recently read a Daily Beast article about Trump-financed properties in Miami that cater to wealthy, Russian “birth tourists.” For $20,000, they can have a high-end delivery in a nearby hospital. Apparently, dual US / Russian citizenship is seen as the ultimate status symbol.
Well, you have to file tax returns if you’re a U.S. citizen abroad; unless you spend a lot of time in the U.S., you can usually exclude all foreign-earned income from U.S. taxes. Otherwise, I agree with you 100%! Not to mention that the U.S. native-born population is aging rapidly, and we NEED more young people to support that aging population. Children born on U.S. soil to immigrant parents are a net economic gain to the United States over their lifetimes — 45 is just lying about this like he does about everything else.
Trump is the descendant of an illegal immigrant. I think it was his great-(great) grandmother. I’m just leaving this.
My husband is still a Danish citizen, he’s a perm resident.
I’m an American citizen, does this mean my 13 year old who was born here could lose his citizenship?
No. You are an American citizen – so your son should be ok.
I think Trump is talking about people that specifically come to America to give birth, hoping the child will become an American citizen instantly…which is the case right now. Someone told me they knew a family from India who was rich. They wanted their child to be an American citizen so they sent the daughter in law off to America on “vacation” where she then gave birth to a boy. She brought the child back to India but the child was given American citizenship. They are hoping when the son is old enough, he will move to America and sponsor the rest of the family. This happens more often than you think. Is it right or wrong? I don’t know, I’m not judging.
My biggest beef with this, is that the Top says that the 2nd amendment is written and cannot be changed, but hey, the 14th, can totally be changed. It’s total bullshit!
Yup and one of the biggest excuses that people use for changing the 14th has to deal with the intentions of the writers and the context in which it was passed. However, they neglect to acknowledge that the 2nd was also written with a specific intent and in a context, and that the scope of what “arms” are has drastically changed from what it was back then.
He’s disgusting. That’s all I have.
In my opinion, birthright citizenship is one the few things that truly make America great. Keep America Great – keep this fonding principle of equality of chances
So everyone is focused on this issue now? This man is quite frankly an evil genius. Well, the old, white guys behind the old orange guy. What about the fact that he COLLUDED with Russia to win the election? When do the results of that investigation become public? Hilary’s campaign was lambasted by The FBI just before your last election. Why is Donald getting away with this?? Why?? That is the real question.
He said, “We gotta take care of these anchor babies for the next 85-90 years.” What does he even mean by that? Is he saying that the baby won’t grow up to become a contributing member of society and will turn out to be a con man who doesn’t pay his contractors or his taxes?
