The Boy Who Cried MAGA: Kanye West now claims he was being ‘used’

The last I heard, Kanye West is still in Uganda? Kim Kardashian went to Uganda with Kanye and I honestly think she left him there, so he could “work” on music and possibly work towards Making Uganda Great Again. That didn’t stop Deplorables from using his name to promote “Blexit” sportswear, which we discussed this week. Candace Owens and her Sunken Place MAGA group is selling “Kanye-designed” gear labeled with “Blexit,” aka the “black exit from the Democratic party.” There are sweatshirts and such. Well, it seems like the Ugandan air has done Kanye some good, or something, because now he’s swearing off politics and claiming that he never really designed Blexit gear. From Twitter:
I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.
I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.
I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.
I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.
I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.
My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!
He’s like The Boy Who Cried MAGA at this point. Just because he’s no longer in that glassy-eyed manic phase of his bipolar disorder, doesn’t mean that THIS is the real Kanye, anymore than the MAGA Kanye is the real Kanye. They’re both the real Kanye, and this duality exists within him, to terrible and ignorant results. Right now he says that he’s distancing himself from politics, but in about three weeks, he’ll be back at the White House, trying to give a bear hug to a Nazi.
And for those of people claiming that Kanye is only changing his tune because his bottom line is being affected… I don’t doubt that his finances have taken a hit because of his MAGAness, but I don’t think Kanye even realizes how his image and his finances have taken SUCH a bad hit this year. He doesn’t understand the long-term damage he’s done to his brand.
I hate it when I’m being USED BY MYSELF!
Lol! Perfect!
Sounds like somebody took their meds!
Yup.
thats about it
Not really. He called TMZ to say he still supports the president. This is more than likely the Kardashian’s trying to protect their brand. Doesn’t even sound like he wrote this.
Yeah, the only tweet I saw was the last one, so this is the first I’ve seen of the others. It seems way too coherent to be his voice.
Yeah that was my first thought as well. Maybe the reality TV show’s ratings are down. I wish people would just ignore this dude entirely.
that’s what I took from this.
He got a dose, alright, OF REALITY.
Not only did his last album go TRIPLE DIRT, his newest Yeezys are not selling out for the 1st time. It’s been reported that THOUSANDS of units remain unsold.
Adidas prob told him to tone it down & KRIS prob dictated that tweet, as his last & only viable income stream is rapidly drying.
Yeah Kim and Kanye must be real desperate now. His shoes don’t sell anymore…her nude selfies don’t get attention anymore. Now what will they do? Divorce rumors in 3…2…orrr better yet another baby in 3…2…
Possible but he may be in another stage of his disorder.
I hated to say it, but I thought the same thing.
Or OR Kim/PMK threatened divorce.
That was my first thought too.
We knew this would happen to many ‘believers’ and those who cried ‘give him a chance.’ They don’t know what they think they know, and yes, they should stfu and stfd. And Kanye will always be Kanye…a Picasso in his own mind.
I guess he started going to the doctor and taking his medicine
Translation:
The Kardashian PR machine has gone into full effect and taken over because PMK finally got nervous about what collateral damage might be done to their brand through association with him, so they’re pretending he’s come to his senses.
Let’s be real – depending on what happens on November 6, and once the attention dies down from the tragedy in Pittsburgh (and assuming no more of 45’s loose cannons don’t cause more horror), they’ll turn him loose again, and he’ll go right back to ranting about his dragon energy bullshit again.
Much like 45, Kanye isn’t capable of rational, coherent tweeting so those clear, concise, calm tweets were clearly the result of someone else taking over his account. There’s no way that came from him.
You are absolutely correct.
Yeah, I thought that, too—no way Kanye wrote that. No way. He never sounds that lucid.
My thoughts exactly. He didn’t even write this. It’s far to coherent, calm well put together. It’s written by a publicist on behalf of the Kardashian’s, more than likely.
My thought too, while he is in Uganda a PR person has taken over his account.
Yup!
I’m waiting for Kanye to find his password again and tweet “I’ve been hacked! MAGA!”
This sounds NOTHING like him. SMH
He’s still cancelled and no I don’t believe him. He is still not invited to the cookout.
He also called TMZ to make sure they knew his tweets had nothing to do with Trump -_- you’re still cancelled Kayne
wow seriously? Good thing i never liked him from the start so no need to be disappointed… he has always been a jerk
Kanye and Caitlyn Jenner need to do a reality show together. They are both so out of touch
“The All New Odd Couple”
“Dumb and Really Dumb: The Series”
I would totally watch that show.
Did he even write this? Seems like a publicist wrote this. His tweets aren’t usually this coherent. Also he still supports trump so I bet this is just because he and his wife are worried about their brand and $$$.
All that man wanted was attention and he got it. SOMETHING happened with that Candace person with #Blaxit, and now he wants to play victim. He’s disgusting.
Kanye and that wife of his are pathetic and lowlifes.
I think kim is responsible for those tweets.
If you saw Saturday’s episode of The Messy Truth with Van Jones, then its clear – he had to “change his mind” 4 gods sake because kim is running out of fitting answers
I hope a Nanny is always present, when Kanye is around his children, this man is a danger to them.
Kim can’t play she did not know he was mental card.
Even at his most lucid and well, Kanye has never communicated like his, verbally or written, this is just not his style at all. 100% PR imposed
Thanks for the clarification Kim!
Kim didn’t type that. Where are all the “likes” in each sentence? Nope not her.
Kanye, please get over your Orange Crush and get some help and/or med’s while you’re at it. As a WASF (white anglo saxon fairy) who was bred and still lives in the bible belt (family business)
I find it incredulous that any POC, or decent human, could support such a President. We all tried to warn Caitlyn not to “cast her pearls before swine.” Now she’s clutching them. SAD.
Hahaha “orange crush”. That is hilarious !
Kanye is mentally ill and not stable, full stop. Does this excuse his statements and behavior? Absolutely not. Does this mean we should stop giving any weight whatsoever to his opinions and blathering? Absolutely yes.
Kim can not string two sentences together either so it was probably their family PR person.
Hmmm “spreading messages he doesn’t believe in”? Was that a clone that went to the White House and in front of cameras admitted his LOVE for Trump? Shut up Kanye, you’re so full of sh*t.
That’s how you know this came from his PR team. He also called TMZ to say he still supports Trump.
Leading retail analyst came out yesterday saying Kanye’s new shoe release has been gathering dust on the shelves…unlike his previous releases…
So…there ya go…
Sad it doesn’t matter that he tried to sell the black community to the white supremacist on a silver platter for attention.
It only matters that it’s effecting his bottom line. He and Caitlyn Jenner are two peas in a pod. They’ll just both support Trump on the DL for now.
That’s what I said above. He hasn’t had a musical hit in a GOOD-A$$-while and Yeezys was the only money-maker of his fashion “empire,”…until now. That “Blexit” crap prob did better numbers.
What “Free Thinker, Non-voter” hasn’t done is APOLOGIZED/RETRACTED anything he actually SAID & instead doubled-down his supporting Trump on TMZ. He’s not “better,” he’s poorer.
I read he’s talking about the “Blexit” T-shirts, not trump.
In other words, he’s back on his meds.
This is About his sneakers not selling as well as they did before he thought that the Trump supports would support him and buy his stuff and that didn’t happen. So he backtracking and trying to get black people back on his side to sell us his ugly ass sneakers that all this is he not sorry for anything he just want us black folks to buy his merch. All kanye cares about his money and his images he doesn’t care about anything but his bottom line and now that his bottom line is being affected by his own words and actions he wants to play victim please
he or whoever wrote that only mentions Candace, not trump. He can backtrack at any time. The tweets sound like they were written by a publicist not him. Anyone seen him in pap shots last couple days?
I take personal offense to the “glassy-eyed manic phase” turn of phrase. I wish he would get the help he needs but I’m tired of people – not everyone – blaming his behavior on his mental illness. He’s just a bad guy. And this behavior is only increasing stigma surrounding bipolar disorder for those of us who suffer from it. Gah sorry it pisses me off.
Agreed. Thank you.
Talking about someone’s treatment for mental wellness is ableist. Don’t talk about Kanye’s medication unless you are part of his medical team. Saying “he finally took his meds” is horribly offensive to people who are fighting to manage their mental health challenges and as someone who takes pharmaceutical medication for depression and anxiety as prescribed by my Physician and Psychiatrist I am horrified at the casual manner in which these comments are mocking such a course of treatment. Look up ableism and educate yourselves.
Not all of us have the privilege of being neurotypical and yet we are fully nuanced people outside our treatment. Kanye is accountable for this behaviour and his medical treatment is not any of your business. If I was dismissed this way because of my need for support to overcome my trauma in a healthy way, I’d be livid.
Express your opinions about the man’s behaviours but honestly stfu about meds.
