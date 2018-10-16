The Ugandan president had no idea why Kim Kardashian is a celebrity

Just after Kanye West did his disgusting, tragic display in the Oval Office of the White House, he and Kim Kardashian jetted off to Uganda. Maybe it’s been established by other outlets why they flew off so suddenly, but I tend to think that Kim really just wanted to get Kanye away from prying eyes for a few weeks. Kim knows how bad Kanye’s MAGA ranting is. She knows he’s not well. She knows he shouldn’t be surrounded by cameras right now.
On Monday, Kanye and Kim did get some time in front of cameras though, when they had an official meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni. Kimye gifted the president with a pair of Yeezy shoes, and Kim told him that she’d probably be leaving the country soon. That’s when this happened:
“They met with the President of Uganda and the president asked Kim why she had to leave early, she replied that she had to go back to work,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The president then asked what was her job and Kim, very politely, said that she had a TV show with sisters and family and they were all waiting for her return,” the source adds about KUWTK.
During the pair’s time with the president, they gifted him with a pair of white Yeezy sneakers, which they both signed, according to the BBC. Museveni also went on to give the couple a gift of his own: Ugandan names. West, 41, received the name “Kanyesigye,” meaning “I trust,” while Kardashian West, 37, got “Kemigisha,” which means “the one with blessings from God,” the BBC reported. He also gave the pair a book about the country, entitled, Uganda, Gifted by Nature, according to CNN.
“Kim and Kanye seem very happy together. They went on safari together and a private fishing trip with North and they will visit the refugee camps together,” the source shares. “He likes to always have Kim by his side.”
I think that’s probably true, that Kanye likes to have Kim by his side, but then again, he’s also the kind of man who needs his own space and time away from Kim… under normal circumstances. Currently, when he’s off his meds and having some kind of fugue-state episode, he probably needs Kim to be around. But she’s apparently leaving, and he’s going to stay in Uganda for a while, sources say. People’s sources say: “He wants to get involved in creating a tourism and hospitality school for higher education.” Anyway, it’s funny that the Ugandan president was like “what do you do, why are you famous?” And I’m really worried that Kim is going to start going by Kemigisha.
Considering Kanye plans to stay in Uganda, he was always going to miss a scheduled appearance in New York, as part of the NYT TimesTalks. He was supposed to be interviewed by Charlamagne Tha God tomorrow as part of a larger discussion about mental health. Charlamagne said HE was canceling it though, because “to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo, which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community.” Ya think?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
What the what? Where to begin: with the fact that they’re meeting with a brutal dictator? That they’re gifting him those ridiculous shoes? Her outfit? When you think things can’t get any more bizarre, you can count on either Kanye or Trump to bring things down.
Right? This is no president, this is a dictator.
I hope someone on here actually IS from Uganda and can chime in and provide some insights. Them meeting with him is just …No.
That was what I wondered too, like, isn’t this a country where you can get a life sentence in prison for having a same-sex relationship? yeah, that must really help the country’s tourist marketing.
Actually tourism in these countries is a way to help make them more progressive.
And by the way it is the citizens of this country who can change it not some American celeb like Kanye West…American Imperialism is not the answer, thank you very much.
A lot of these laws criminalizing homosexuality in African countries actually stem from the influence of American evangelical churches who spend a lot of time and money trying to convert people there. The fact that the US government, under Bush and now under Trump refuse to give money to NGOs that talk about abortion and family planning doesn’t help either (the money goes to religious groups instead…).
Let’s not forget that we’re the ones that put and allow dictators to stay in power
I guess she couldn’t be bothered enough to wear a bra either…..
Ewww, i can see her aerolas
Classy 🙈
I just find it funny when she met with Trump she was in a business suit, and when she meets with the Ugandan president she’s wearing THAT. Also, why was Kim even there? Kanye is recording music in Uganda but seems Kim just went for the photo op. I am shocked E cameras weren’t there. How is Kanye going to help tourism in Uganda? This dude will start a project but never finish it. How many years has he been trying to help the youth of Chicago?
The meeting with the brutal dictator already happened.
Sorry, I’ll see myself out.
Good on Charlamagne. A thoughtful consideration.
Ummmm…no. A conversation with Ye will not be beneficial to Charlamagne right now, period. He is just as much of a garbage person as Ye is. Trust, when the smoke clears on that WH fiasco, they will be blowing smoke up each other’s backside.
i recently read Charlamagnes book and I would NOT put him in the same category as Kanye, that being said I don’t think Charlamagne was the one that cancelled…
I can now say I have something in common with the Ugandan President.
+1
Is it me or does Kim look ill? Maybe I am just used to seeing her with tons of makeup but she looks exhausted
I was thinking the same thing. Yes, she was seemingly without makeup, but it does look like Kanye’s mania is wearing her out. Like she is at the end of her rope. I dated someone manic back in the day, it is fucking exhausting.
I’m still a bit shocked she hadn’t had enough after she was robbed at gunpoint and in response- he had a breakdown, making her trauma all about him and his needs.
I think she didn’t have her usual glam squad with her. I don’t think Kim knows how to do her own hair and make-up. Also, she stopped the spray tan.
TBH I think she looks better here slightly-tired without makeup than she has lately when she’s all dressed up with the excessive fake tanner and heavily overdone contouring/eyes/lips. She looks younger in these pix than she has in a while.
I mean she definitely looks for natural
I think some of it may be the exposure.
Whenever I go out without makeup (much more often now that I’m almost 40 and just don’t care as much anymore) people frequently ask me, “OMG ARE YOU EXHAUSTED?” “Wow, you look exhausted, sick, etc.” We really have to retrain our eyes to see makeup-free as just the bare face of a person that is not necessarily exhausted. That being said, she may indeed be tired from putting up with Kanye!
No, she is just naturally a pale olive tone.
This is how she looks without makeup and airbrushing.
Bd she looks a lot better in my opinion.
I feel like I am the only person anymore who doesn’t like the alien-using-beauty-filter look 🙄
I hate a lot of makeup, but looking at her with minimal coverage, I totally get why she uses it. So used to looking at her with so much color on her face, she looks pale and sickly….or maybe it’s the lovely outfit that I wouldn’t wear to go grocery shopping.
Kanye has no dress sense to save his life. He dresses so horribly, particularly with the ever present huge, chunky shoes that seem to take up half his leg. I can’t stand looking at him. Last Kanye article for me.
I don’t care about his shoes but why is he dressed for a blizzard in the middle of Uganda???
We don’t know why Kim K. is a celebrity, either. That top photo looks as if the three of them have been photoshopped into the room, LOL!
When I saw this headline, I thought the story was going to be about KK meeting the Ugandan leader and him later finding out that she got famous off a sex tape and it scandalizing him. No lie. That’s why I clicked.
So when a woman (Lopez, Swank, Carey) performs/mingles for a dictator (or similar) or in a country rife with human rights issues for a one-time big payout, she’s raked across the coals.
But when these two dumdums GIFT a “president,” who lifted term limits and OUTLAWED oral sex and homosexuality VERY RECENTLY, and vow to work with him…(**crickets**)
Make it make sense.
It doesn’t make sense. NOTHING in this world make sense anymore. How and why are these two able to so easily get “appointments” with Presidents and Dictators? Like who the f*ck is Kim and Kanye? Kanye said he doesn’t even like to read. So how exactly does this fool know anything about global affairs? Also the fact that he doesn’t vote but loves to hang with presidents baffles the mind.
I mean….The man said oral sex is “wrong…not what the mouth is for…,”so him not knowing why (or at least HOW) KKW is famous is actually QUITE THE GAG (<= most intentional pun EVER)!
I laugh to stop from crying…
@ Sigh…
LMAO ! Brilliant !
Haha!!
Of course Kanye hangs out with dictators now.
lol, next stop, North Korea, which I’m sure Kanye will find endlessly inspiring for his next album, titled “My Malnourished Indoctrinated Prison Camp Fantasy.”
The fact that Kanye stole Shia Lebeouf style is so funny to me. Just google Shia Lebeouf style and you’ll see.
I got to the end of the article and busted out laughing. She’s LEAVING HIM IN UGANDA! Ha! I have to say I don’t blame her on this.
Wasn’t this a Tracy story arch on 30 Rock?
He’s right she’s not a celebrity. Mic 🎤 drop.
So…Kanye is now basically the A-list Dennis Rodman.
Kim is No celebrity at least Not an A lister.
Kanye and Kim are terrible dressers.
Kim looks like octomom. It’s thatface of someonewho had to much tweeking done. Somehow without makeup it looks even more unnatural.
Well just flash em those pepperonis there kim!
Good lord you are on a trip to a foreign country to meet with their leader and couldn’t be bothered to even pasty those bad boys? I’m cracking up, lol.
what are they even doing, she should put her foot down – even if she doesn’t care about knaye, she should stop this circus for the sake of her children!!!!!!
OMG … no makeup (and boy is she plain!!!) … a bad Cher circa 1972 wig … no bra …. yup, somebody wants to distract from her husband hurting “the brand”. Good luck with that.
I just read the headline and thought he’s not the only one who doesn’t understand the Kardashian’s extreme celebrity. Then I realize they are meeting with a crazy dictator, and man it’s like Kanye is at it again. He’s like Rodman on speed. Someone please stop him.
This event is surreal but then my brain also went, “What the frack is the President of Uganda wearing?” Asking KKW what she does for a living makes him look incompetent. His security team is supposed to screen the people that are presented to him, especially if they’re going to take photographs. He should already have all of the details. Or be savvy enough not to ask in front of the press. People in Uganda don’t need to know who KKW is but their president shouldn’t be interviewing someone he doesn’t know inside the official residence.
