The Ugandan president had no idea why Kim Kardashian is a celebrity

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Just after Kanye West did his disgusting, tragic display in the Oval Office of the White House, he and Kim Kardashian jetted off to Uganda. Maybe it’s been established by other outlets why they flew off so suddenly, but I tend to think that Kim really just wanted to get Kanye away from prying eyes for a few weeks. Kim knows how bad Kanye’s MAGA ranting is. She knows he’s not well. She knows he shouldn’t be surrounded by cameras right now.

On Monday, Kanye and Kim did get some time in front of cameras though, when they had an official meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni. Kimye gifted the president with a pair of Yeezy shoes, and Kim told him that she’d probably be leaving the country soon. That’s when this happened:

“They met with the President of Uganda and the president asked Kim why she had to leave early, she replied that she had to go back to work,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The president then asked what was her job and Kim, very politely, said that she had a TV show with sisters and family and they were all waiting for her return,” the source adds about KUWTK.

During the pair’s time with the president, they gifted him with a pair of white Yeezy sneakers, which they both signed, according to the BBC. Museveni also went on to give the couple a gift of his own: Ugandan names. West, 41, received the name “Kanyesigye,” meaning “I trust,” while Kardashian West, 37, got “Kemigisha,” which means “the one with blessings from God,” the BBC reported. He also gave the pair a book about the country, entitled, Uganda, Gifted by Nature, according to CNN.

“Kim and Kanye seem very happy together. They went on safari together and a private fishing trip with North and they will visit the refugee camps together,” the source shares. “He likes to always have Kim by his side.”

[From People]

I think that’s probably true, that Kanye likes to have Kim by his side, but then again, he’s also the kind of man who needs his own space and time away from Kim… under normal circumstances. Currently, when he’s off his meds and having some kind of fugue-state episode, he probably needs Kim to be around. But she’s apparently leaving, and he’s going to stay in Uganda for a while, sources say. People’s sources say: “He wants to get involved in creating a tourism and hospitality school for higher education.” Anyway, it’s funny that the Ugandan president was like “what do you do, why are you famous?” And I’m really worried that Kim is going to start going by Kemigisha.

Considering Kanye plans to stay in Uganda, he was always going to miss a scheduled appearance in New York, as part of the NYT TimesTalks. He was supposed to be interviewed by Charlamagne Tha God tomorrow as part of a larger discussion about mental health. Charlamagne said HE was canceling it though, because “to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo, which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community.” Ya think?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

49 Responses to “The Ugandan president had no idea why Kim Kardashian is a celebrity”

  1. MaryContrary says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:03 am

    What the what? Where to begin: with the fact that they’re meeting with a brutal dictator? That they’re gifting him those ridiculous shoes? Her outfit? When you think things can’t get any more bizarre, you can count on either Kanye or Trump to bring things down.

    Reply
  2. Jay says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Good on Charlamagne. A thoughtful consideration.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I can now say I have something in common with the Ugandan President.

    Reply
  4. LORENA says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Is it me or does Kim look ill? Maybe I am just used to seeing her with tons of makeup but she looks exhausted

    Reply
  5. Theo Isles says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Kanye has no dress sense to save his life. He dresses so horribly, particularly with the ever present huge, chunky shoes that seem to take up half his leg. I can’t stand looking at him. Last Kanye article for me.

    Reply
  6. Vava says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:13 am

    We don’t know why Kim K. is a celebrity, either. That top photo looks as if the three of them have been photoshopped into the room, LOL!

    Reply
  7. Sigh... says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:14 am

    So when a woman (Lopez, Swank, Carey) performs/mingles for a dictator (or similar) or in a country rife with human rights issues for a one-time big payout, she’s raked across the coals.

    But when these two dumdums GIFT a “president,” who lifted term limits and OUTLAWED oral sex and homosexuality VERY RECENTLY, and vow to work with him…(**crickets**)

    Make it make sense.

    Reply
  8. Marnie says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Of course Kanye hangs out with dictators now.

    Reply
  9. CAYYUUTE says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:25 am

    The fact that Kanye stole Shia Lebeouf style is so funny to me. Just google Shia Lebeouf style and you’ll see.

    Reply
  10. Anastasia says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I got to the end of the article and busted out laughing. She’s LEAVING HIM IN UGANDA! Ha! I have to say I don’t blame her on this.

    Reply
  11. C says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Wasn’t this a Tracy story arch on 30 Rock? :D

    Reply
  12. Lil bill says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:32 am

    He’s right she’s not a celebrity. Mic 🎤 drop.

    Reply
  13. Kealeen says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:33 am

    So…Kanye is now basically the A-list Dennis Rodman.

    Reply
  14. anp says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Kim is No celebrity at least Not an A lister.

    Reply
  15. anp says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Kanye and Kim are terrible dressers.

    Reply
  16. Lenn says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Kim looks like octomom. It’s thatface of someonewho had to much tweeking done. Somehow without makeup it looks even more unnatural.

    Reply
  17. Appalachian says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Well just flash em those pepperonis there kim!
    Good lord you are on a trip to a foreign country to meet with their leader and couldn’t be bothered to even pasty those bad boys? I’m cracking up, lol.

    Reply
  18. Helen says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    what are they even doing, she should put her foot down – even if she doesn’t care about knaye, she should stop this circus for the sake of her children!!!!!!

    Reply
  19. Pandy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    OMG … no makeup (and boy is she plain!!!) … a bad Cher circa 1972 wig … no bra …. yup, somebody wants to distract from her husband hurting “the brand”. Good luck with that.

    Reply
  20. noway says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    I just read the headline and thought he’s not the only one who doesn’t understand the Kardashian’s extreme celebrity. Then I realize they are meeting with a crazy dictator, and man it’s like Kanye is at it again. He’s like Rodman on speed. Someone please stop him.

    Reply
  21. CocoNoir says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    This event is surreal but then my brain also went, “What the frack is the President of Uganda wearing?” Asking KKW what she does for a living makes him look incompetent. His security team is supposed to screen the people that are presented to him, especially if they’re going to take photographs. He should already have all of the details. Or be savvy enough not to ask in front of the press. People in Uganda don’t need to know who KKW is but their president shouldn’t be interviewing someone he doesn’t know inside the official residence.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment