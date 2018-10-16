The Ugandan president had no idea why Kim Kardashian is a celebrity

Just after Kanye West did his disgusting, tragic display in the Oval Office of the White House, he and Kim Kardashian jetted off to Uganda. Maybe it’s been established by other outlets why they flew off so suddenly, but I tend to think that Kim really just wanted to get Kanye away from prying eyes for a few weeks. Kim knows how bad Kanye’s MAGA ranting is. She knows he’s not well. She knows he shouldn’t be surrounded by cameras right now.

On Monday, Kanye and Kim did get some time in front of cameras though, when they had an official meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni. Kimye gifted the president with a pair of Yeezy shoes, and Kim told him that she’d probably be leaving the country soon. That’s when this happened:

“They met with the President of Uganda and the president asked Kim why she had to leave early, she replied that she had to go back to work,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The president then asked what was her job and Kim, very politely, said that she had a TV show with sisters and family and they were all waiting for her return,” the source adds about KUWTK. During the pair’s time with the president, they gifted him with a pair of white Yeezy sneakers, which they both signed, according to the BBC. Museveni also went on to give the couple a gift of his own: Ugandan names. West, 41, received the name “Kanyesigye,” meaning “I trust,” while Kardashian West, 37, got “Kemigisha,” which means “the one with blessings from God,” the BBC reported. He also gave the pair a book about the country, entitled, Uganda, Gifted by Nature, according to CNN. “Kim and Kanye seem very happy together. They went on safari together and a private fishing trip with North and they will visit the refugee camps together,” the source shares. “He likes to always have Kim by his side.”

[From People]

I think that’s probably true, that Kanye likes to have Kim by his side, but then again, he’s also the kind of man who needs his own space and time away from Kim… under normal circumstances. Currently, when he’s off his meds and having some kind of fugue-state episode, he probably needs Kim to be around. But she’s apparently leaving, and he’s going to stay in Uganda for a while, sources say. People’s sources say: “He wants to get involved in creating a tourism and hospitality school for higher education.” Anyway, it’s funny that the Ugandan president was like “what do you do, why are you famous?” And I’m really worried that Kim is going to start going by Kemigisha.

Considering Kanye plans to stay in Uganda, he was always going to miss a scheduled appearance in New York, as part of the NYT TimesTalks. He was supposed to be interviewed by Charlamagne Tha God tomorrow as part of a larger discussion about mental health. Charlamagne said HE was canceling it though, because “to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo, which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community.” Ya think?