Toxic douche Piers Morgan tried to insult Daniel Craig for wearing a baby carrier

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz welcomed a baby girl recently. The pregnancy was notable because of their “advanced age” – she is 48 and he is 50. But most people were just generally happy for them. Rachel had discussed her desire to have a baby with Craig, and it felt like the pregnancy was something they had been working on for a while. Plus, they’re two well-liked an respected people among their peers, and everyone was basically like “yay, congrats!” Literally NO ONE thought “well, now that the man playing James Bond is a father again, he’s going to be super-emasculated.” Well, no one except Piers Morgan.
Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond pic.twitter.com/cqWiCRCFt3
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018
Yes, how dare a man – *checks notes* – carry his one month old baby in a baby carrier against his body. How dare a man be an active partner and devoted, hands-on father? Ordinarily, I wouldn’t give a sh-t about whatever this toxic, fascistic blowhard has to say, but Piers’ tweet became a jumping off point for men to talk about masculinity and toxic masculinity and more:
fathers, nurture your babies so they don't grow up to be Piers Morgan
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 15, 2018
You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018
Sick burn from simpering tit @piersmorgan https://t.co/Jy3aYdoSWU
— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) October 15, 2018
If you go on Piers’ Twitter – which I would not recommend – he seems to be enjoying the stupid culture war that he started. If you think men-carrying-babies is a culture war, and that only big manly men scoff at putting their babies in carriers. This is the dumbest controversy and Peak 2018. Ugh.
The Twitter blowback was hilarious. Somewhere I saw a Morgan described as a “flaccid d*ck.”
The first tweet by Jeff Tiedrich is all that nees to be said on the subject. Almost choked on my toast.
The Jeff Tiedrich tweet nails it.
It was awesome. I also loved all the photos that men posted of themselves carrying their babies. So sweet.
I know!
My husband looooved the Baby Bjorn and used it constantly when both of ours were little. I’m pretty sure he’d be devastated to learn that Piers Morgan doesn’t approve. /s/
Any “men” who will not engage with their own offspring needs to just go extinct.
Women pick your men well and don’t breed with BS for brains like this guy. Problem solved
edit: my man carries my guinea pigs around like babies. He is confident in himself and this don’t faze him.
My husband wore a baby holder and he changed diapers and he got up in the middle of the night. He was a hands on daddy and he’s a manly man. He is a role model to our sons and shows them everyday that a man takes care of his family and he shows our daughter that a man is a partner in everyway.
A man takes care of his children. A douche bag is the one who shames a man being a father.
My husband gladly, and proudly, carried our baby boys around everywhere we went. I don’t think it ever once would have occurred to him whether or not he was being “masculine” or not.
My daughter was 10 lbs 2 ounces when she was born…and only got bigger. (naturally) My husband carried her a lot. And at her size in particular…I’d say that was a damn manly thing for him to do.
Piers lives for this sh*t. I think it’s better to ignore him.
i love that first tweet there…please nurture your babies so they don’t grow up to be piers Morgan. That is too funny and true. Guess he never got any of daddies love growing up. This only makes Daniel Craig sexier, what a man.
Honestly, this picture of Daniel Craig revolts me. How could anyone find this man sexy?
He’s wearing a LIVERPOOL HAT.
LIVERPOOL.
I MEAN, COME ON.
I was a bit put off that he appears to be wearing shorts over pants, but other than that, he ok 😉
I love me some Daniel Craig something fierce, but honestly the back of the baby’s head is the cutest thing going on in that pic. Holy heck.
I wish people would stop reacting to what he says. He gets off from everyone’s responses, so of course he’s going to say the most ridiculous stuff. It’s the only way he’s noticed.
Seeing him with his baby like that makes him more of a man imo. F*ck PM.
Right and what’s more he manages to look like a recently retired SWAT team commander whilst carrying the baby, too.
Your description is perfect.
Lol @whoarethesepeople. Indeed.
I was never much of a Daniel Craig fan but I am now. Tough and tender…yeow!
A fist would improve that face
Piers Morgan is the worst.
A man who loves and actively takes a role in raising his children is sexy af to me, but I guess that’s just not what Piers is seeking from his male companions.
Piers tried to walk it back by saying he just hates the papoose device, even though he literally wrote “#emasculatedBond.”
Hey Piers — Daniel Craig is an actor who PLAYS the role of Bond. He’s not really a secret agent for the queen! You seemed to be confused on that point, among others.
Obviously he (Morgan) has never used one of those. They are the greatest and to me is a much safer way to carry a baby that young.
IMO, Craig has never looked hotter.
Pretty sure I’ve seen pics of Thor himself carrying his baby this way. Imagine thinking Piers Morgan is masculine. I am laughing too hard stop
Theyre the same people who think Donald Trump is manly!🤣
So who else is here for Chris Evans and Nick Offerman walking all over toxic masculinity?
Just bought my ticket for that event. And steel toed comfy walking boots.
Chris Evans has been on fire with his sick burns.
Men plus baby carriers equals proud, secure, loving, sexy and committed.
Grumpy Craig carrying his baby in a Free to Grow! Very cute!
And Morgan is a moron… use your hands to carry your child. Lol.
Babies love carriers. THEY EVEN NAP IN THERE! You can run errands with a sleeping baby strap to your chest! AWESOME! You can take babywearing dance class!
My daughter and I would take walks (4 mile walks) using one. We would have at least 2 toddlers in a double jogging stroller (sometimes more), more walking (would take the whole crew with us) and it was the best way to carry the baby. We would switch who was carrying the baby halfway through.
I don’t care who you are or what your gender is… baby carriers are a gift sent straight from heaven for any parent or caregiver of a baby lol my kid lived in one after he was born because not being right on top of Mom or Dad wasn’t an option apparently lol
Baby wearing suits him very well btw!
I said above, but my husband LOVED the carrier and so did our kids. It was a godsend at the grocery store; I could strap in the baby, get the shopping done, and everyone was happy. My dad used to borrow ours to take the kids places (baseball games, long walks, etc.) when they were little, and he thought it was the greatest invention ever. Piers is probably just jealous that the baby gets to snuggle with Daniel Craig and he doesn’t.
Men who take an active role in raising their child are sexy (and, you know, doing exactly what they signed up for when they got someone pregnant). I love the response tweets posted.
My husband is a stay at home dad until next spring because that’s what works for our family right now. He is up with nighttime wakeups, he snuggles and cuddles our little guy, he says I love you and gives hugs to our 9yo son, and he’s just generally an affectionate, hands-on dad who adores his family, takes amazing care of us, and is the kind of man I hope both of my sons will grow up to be. He’s also incredibly confident and gives zero f$#*s what someone thinks of him for carrying the baby around in the Ergo or pushing him around the block in the stroller.
Piers Morgan is straight up toxic and is everything I would hate for my sons to become.
Morgan is an embarrassment.
It was only ever my husband that carried our daughter via a carrier on his chest. He insisted. Period. He said that he would never let me carry a heavy grocery bag so why should he let me carry a baby. He did it at home, on the road, in the tram. Everywhere. We didn’t have a car or baby stroller.
He/We got a lot of criticism for it when we vacationed in the US. I remember one little old lady in a waiting room asked the room in general (must have forgotten her hearing aid) why I was not carrying the baby.
In the Caribbean one nasty woman I worked with said that it was clear I had no interest in being a mother because my husband always carried the baby.
Piers is not alone…A whole bunch of gender/role idiots are here to let us parents know how they want our lives to be organised.
That’s great if that worked for you, but I’d tell my husband to mind his own business if he insisted he would never let me wear my own baby in a carrier for whatever reason. Or even carry anything I wish. Babywearing is not just carrying a load, it’s a way of bonding with the baby. Again, whatever works for your family, I just feel this is an important point to make in light of Piers Morgan’s douchebag comments. He recently rambled about it on Good Morning Britain too, so he’s quite insistent at spewing this crap.
Masculinity is so fragile.
Sick burn from simpering tit. Imma die using that phrase 😂🙌🏼
Toxic masculanity at its finest. The unfortunate thing is that Piers has a bunch of sons, so he’s probably spread his terrible ideas on how to be a man. Sad.
Piers need to go away and off into oblivion. Nothing wrong with fathers being fathers (taking care of their child), it’s not just a task solely reserved for women.
Patriarchal is amazing, y’all. I would literally not even give something like this a second glance.
What part of making women swoon and advertising your potent sperm is not masculine? I don’t understand.
All this does is give him more attention. This is exactly what he wanted. He couldn’t give two shits about how a dad hold his baby.
I just want to say that I was never really a fan of Chris Evans. Not my favorite Chris by far and his print interviews always come across strange and neurotic BUT I’m back on Twitter after a 3 year hiatus and I love Twitter Chris.
Piers Morgan is a toxic douche hag who also happens to be Rupert Murdoch’s wet nurse. Daniel Craig looks so happy wearing his cute little baby. I think he’s in madly love with both his wife and baby and is bursting to share the joy. I love to see men wearing babies in a papoose. It’s safe, comfortable and soothing to the child to be that close to papa. Nice work.
