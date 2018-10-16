Toxic douche Piers Morgan tried to insult Daniel Craig for wearing a baby carrier

Piers Morgan & guests at The Late Late

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz welcomed a baby girl recently. The pregnancy was notable because of their “advanced age” – she is 48 and he is 50. But most people were just generally happy for them. Rachel had discussed her desire to have a baby with Craig, and it felt like the pregnancy was something they had been working on for a while. Plus, they’re two well-liked an respected people among their peers, and everyone was basically like “yay, congrats!” Literally NO ONE thought “well, now that the man playing James Bond is a father again, he’s going to be super-emasculated.” Well, no one except Piers Morgan.

Yes, how dare a man – *checks notes* – carry his one month old baby in a baby carrier against his body. How dare a man be an active partner and devoted, hands-on father? Ordinarily, I wouldn’t give a sh-t about whatever this toxic, fascistic blowhard has to say, but Piers’ tweet became a jumping off point for men to talk about masculinity and toxic masculinity and more:

If you go on Piers’ Twitter – which I would not recommend – he seems to be enjoying the stupid culture war that he started. If you think men-carrying-babies is a culture war, and that only big manly men scoff at putting their babies in carriers. This is the dumbest controversy and Peak 2018. Ugh.

2018 Night of Opportunity Gala

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to “Toxic douche Piers Morgan tried to insult Daniel Craig for wearing a baby carrier”

  1. minx says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:01 am

    The Twitter blowback was hilarious. Somewhere I saw a Morgan described as a “flaccid d*ck.”

    Reply
  2. Jenns says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Piers lives for this sh*t. I think it’s better to ignore him.

    Reply
  3. Missy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:06 am

    i love that first tweet there…please nurture your babies so they don’t grow up to be piers Morgan. That is too funny and true. Guess he never got any of daddies love growing up. This only makes Daniel Craig sexier, what a man.

    Reply
  4. RedTop says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I wish people would stop reacting to what he says. He gets off from everyone’s responses, so of course he’s going to say the most ridiculous stuff. It’s the only way he’s noticed.

    Reply
  5. smcollins says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Seeing him with his baby like that makes him more of a man imo. F*ck PM.

    Reply
  6. herod says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:11 am

    A fist would improve that face

    Reply
  7. Melania says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Piers Morgan is the worst.

    Reply
  8. dietcokehead says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:19 am

    A man who loves and actively takes a role in raising his children is sexy af to me, but I guess that’s just not what Piers is seeking from his male companions.

    Reply
  9. Kayzilla says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Piers tried to walk it back by saying he just hates the papoose device, even though he literally wrote “#emasculatedBond.”

    Reply
  10. Layla says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:24 am

    IMO, Craig has never looked hotter.

    Reply
  11. Darla says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Pretty sure I’ve seen pics of Thor himself carrying his baby this way. Imagine thinking Piers Morgan is masculine. I am laughing too hard stop

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:36 am

    So who else is here for Chris Evans and Nick Offerman walking all over toxic masculinity?

    Reply
  13. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Men plus baby carriers equals proud, secure, loving, sexy and committed.

    Reply
  14. ShinyGrenade says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Grumpy Craig carrying his baby in a Free to Grow! Very cute!

    And Morgan is a moron… use your hands to carry your child. Lol.

    Babies love carriers. THEY EVEN NAP IN THERE! You can run errands with a sleeping baby strap to your chest! AWESOME! You can take babywearing dance class!

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:11 am

      My daughter and I would take walks (4 mile walks) using one. We would have at least 2 toddlers in a double jogging stroller (sometimes more), more walking (would take the whole crew with us) and it was the best way to carry the baby. We would switch who was carrying the baby halfway through.

      Reply
  15. HelloSunshine says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I don’t care who you are or what your gender is… baby carriers are a gift sent straight from heaven for any parent or caregiver of a baby lol my kid lived in one after he was born because not being right on top of Mom or Dad wasn’t an option apparently lol

    Baby wearing suits him very well btw!

    Reply
    • AMA1977 says:
      October 16, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      I said above, but my husband LOVED the carrier and so did our kids. It was a godsend at the grocery store; I could strap in the baby, get the shopping done, and everyone was happy. My dad used to borrow ours to take the kids places (baseball games, long walks, etc.) when they were little, and he thought it was the greatest invention ever. Piers is probably just jealous that the baby gets to snuggle with Daniel Craig and he doesn’t.

      Reply
  16. Case says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Men who take an active role in raising their child are sexy (and, you know, doing exactly what they signed up for when they got someone pregnant). I love the response tweets posted.

    Reply
  17. Lindy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:46 am

    My husband is a stay at home dad until next spring because that’s what works for our family right now. He is up with nighttime wakeups, he snuggles and cuddles our little guy, he says I love you and gives hugs to our 9yo son, and he’s just generally an affectionate, hands-on dad who adores his family, takes amazing care of us, and is the kind of man I hope both of my sons will grow up to be. He’s also incredibly confident and gives zero f$#*s what someone thinks of him for carrying the baby around in the Ergo or pushing him around the block in the stroller.

    Piers Morgan is straight up toxic and is everything I would hate for my sons to become.

    Reply
  18. HK9 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Morgan is an embarrassment.

    Reply
  19. FredsMother says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:10 am

    It was only ever my husband that carried our daughter via a carrier on his chest. He insisted. Period. He said that he would never let me carry a heavy grocery bag so why should he let me carry a baby. He did it at home, on the road, in the tram. Everywhere. We didn’t have a car or baby stroller.

    He/We got a lot of criticism for it when we vacationed in the US. I remember one little old lady in a waiting room asked the room in general (must have forgotten her hearing aid) why I was not carrying the baby.

    In the Caribbean one nasty woman I worked with said that it was clear I had no interest in being a mother because my husband always carried the baby.

    Piers is not alone…A whole bunch of gender/role idiots are here to let us parents know how they want our lives to be organised.

    Reply
    • Anitas says:
      October 16, 2018 at 11:35 am

      That’s great if that worked for you, but I’d tell my husband to mind his own business if he insisted he would never let me wear my own baby in a carrier for whatever reason. Or even carry anything I wish. Babywearing is not just carrying a load, it’s a way of bonding with the baby. Again, whatever works for your family, I just feel this is an important point to make in light of Piers Morgan’s douchebag comments. He recently rambled about it on Good Morning Britain too, so he’s quite insistent at spewing this crap.

      Reply
  20. Valerie says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Masculinity is so fragile.

    Reply
  21. Crowhood says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Sick burn from simpering tit. Imma die using that phrase 😂🙌🏼

    Reply
  22. Marnie says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Toxic masculanity at its finest. The unfortunate thing is that Piers has a bunch of sons, so he’s probably spread his terrible ideas on how to be a man. Sad.

    Reply
  23. gingersnaps says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Piers need to go away and off into oblivion. Nothing wrong with fathers being fathers (taking care of their child), it’s not just a task solely reserved for women.

    Reply
  24. Veronica S. says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Patriarchal is amazing, y’all. I would literally not even give something like this a second glance.

    Reply
  25. tealily says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    What part of making women swoon and advertising your potent sperm is not masculine? I don’t understand.

    Reply
  26. Misty says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    All this does is give him more attention. This is exactly what he wanted. He couldn’t give two shits about how a dad hold his baby.

    Reply
  27. Jess says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    I just want to say that I was never really a fan of Chris Evans. Not my favorite Chris by far and his print interviews always come across strange and neurotic BUT I’m back on Twitter after a 3 year hiatus and I love Twitter Chris.

    Reply
  28. CocoNoir says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Piers Morgan is a toxic douche hag who also happens to be Rupert Murdoch’s wet nurse. Daniel Craig looks so happy wearing his cute little baby. I think he’s in madly love with both his wife and baby and is bursting to share the joy. I love to see men wearing babies in a papoose. It’s safe, comfortable and soothing to the child to be that close to papa. Nice work.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment