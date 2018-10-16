Toxic douche Piers Morgan tried to insult Daniel Craig for wearing a baby carrier

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz welcomed a baby girl recently. The pregnancy was notable because of their “advanced age” – she is 48 and he is 50. But most people were just generally happy for them. Rachel had discussed her desire to have a baby with Craig, and it felt like the pregnancy was something they had been working on for a while. Plus, they’re two well-liked an respected people among their peers, and everyone was basically like “yay, congrats!” Literally NO ONE thought “well, now that the man playing James Bond is a father again, he’s going to be super-emasculated.” Well, no one except Piers Morgan.

Yes, how dare a man – *checks notes* – carry his one month old baby in a baby carrier against his body. How dare a man be an active partner and devoted, hands-on father? Ordinarily, I wouldn’t give a sh-t about whatever this toxic, fascistic blowhard has to say, but Piers’ tweet became a jumping off point for men to talk about masculinity and toxic masculinity and more:

fathers, nurture your babies so they don't grow up to be Piers Morgan — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 15, 2018

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

If you go on Piers’ Twitter – which I would not recommend – he seems to be enjoying the stupid culture war that he started. If you think men-carrying-babies is a culture war, and that only big manly men scoff at putting their babies in carriers. This is the dumbest controversy and Peak 2018. Ugh.