Ariana Grande returned Pete Davidson’s engagement ring & she left their apartment

As we heard yesterday, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement after a whirlwind romance of less than six months. Most of us believed they wouldn’t last as they burned so hot and fast, but it seemed mutual as least. As I mentioned yesterday I didn’t expect them to go the distance, but I was still surprised that they broke up so soon. Ariana’s ex, Mac Miller, passed away from an accidental overdose last month, which reportedly led her to reevaluate her relationship with Pete. Although US weekly claimed that Pete and Ariana had just broken off their engagement and weren’t necessarily done with each other, that may not be the case. TMZ is reporting that Ariana has returned the $100k engagement ring Pete gave her after they were only seeing each other a month.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called it quits, and that usually means dividing up the pots and pans, or in their case a super expensive engagement ring and a pet pig.
Sources close to Ariana tell us she’s already returned the nearly $100k engagement ring Davidson gave her back in June. The ring — a 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum — was a one of a kind, made specifically for Grande, and took weeks to complete. We’re told there was no struggle over who’d keep the ring. He bought it in contemplation of marriage, and she was quick to fork it over.
Piggy Smallz — the couple’s teacup pig they adopted last month — became a signature of their relationship … in fact, Davidson got a tattoo of Smallz on his torso shortly after she became part of their family.
Here’s the thing. Ariana bought the pig and it was really hers from the get-go, so she’s keeping it … again, no fight over the porker.
As TMZ noted, the pig was always Ariana’s. Pete has said that getting the pig was her idea and that she was able to get it right away because she’s so connected. Now that she’s given the ring back I wonder if he’ll get some of the money back from the jeweler or if he’ll trade it in for his next girlfriend.
There are a lot of insider quotes about the end of their relationship, which was reportedly Ariana’s decision, and where they go from here. I believe these quotes are all from Ariana’s people because Pete probably doesn’t have a PR team. Some are very favorable toward his side though. I’m including quotes from three outlets below. What’s notable is that Ariana is the one who left their expensive apartment, according to E!, even though she was the one who was paying for it. Maybe that’s because she was the dumper and felt guilty.
“Pete has really been there for Ariana,” the source says, “and she will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time.”
“She has been struggling emotionally and is not in a situation where she should plan a wedding,” another source tells E! News. “She had to take a step back and just breathe for a minute. She’s been completely overwhelmed and wants to slow down.”
Grande is “truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now,” the first source tells E! News. “Ariana hasn’t given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control.”
She’s “truly devastated,” the source adds. “She’s been battling her feelings and knows that she needs to take time for herself right now.”
“Neither of them know what’s going to happen in the future. She just felt she had to slow it down.”
We’re told that she’s been staying elsewhere since the breakup and the fate of the apartment hasn’t been decided yet. – From E!
“Ariana made the final decision,” a source has since told ET. “It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love.”
“They have not stopped talking since they made the decision to split and in fact, they plan on trying to stay close friends or maybe one day even more than that,” the source added. “They are remaining positive and looking forward to a future together where they may be best friends and still haven’t ruled out the possibility of one day making their relationship work.” – From ET
“They totally could get back together because who knows with those two,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “Honestly, who knows — they were fully together on Saturday.”
“It’s not totally over. She supported him at SNL this weekend, and with them, you never know,” the source says, though they admit “the engagement being called off was very sudden. They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes.” -From People
People also reports that these two were close to finalizing a prenup, which is smart of Ariana. Maybe going through the legalities helped her realize that she should take a step back. I hope this is final though and that she takes time to herself and doesn’t get back with Pete.
If you end up splitting up before getting married, the ring goes back. I was surprised that they lasted this long, but they just weren’t meant to be together. Breakups are tough, but easier and quicker than a divorce. Good that they ended it before they took it too far
What if the woman paid for the ring?
Then take it off and maybe return it to the store if possible. The woman did NOT buy the ring in their engagement, so it goes back to Pete
IMO, whomever pays for the ring gets the ring back.
Historically:
If the woman breaks off the engagement, she gives the ring back.
If the man breaks off the engagement, the woman keeps it.
If it’s a family ring, the nice thing is to return it.
Rings were meant to be a financial asset for the woman to sell. Also, diamond rings are a creation of DeBeers in the 20th century. Pearls used to be more valuable.
Somewhere I heard that legally, if it’s given as a gift like for Christmas or something, the woman doesn’t have to return it.
I’d return it no matter what though, unless I paid for it.
This is how I’ve always seen it. Although, If I get a ring and my fiance cheats on me or does some other horrible thing that forces me to break it off, I’m keeping that ring. I believe JLo got to keep the pink diamond Ben gave her when they broke off the engagement after she found out he was in Vegas partying with a bunch of strippers the day before the wedding or something like that.
Good, she can do so much better. The tic tacs joke, his reaction when she was groped. He’s disgusting.
What was his reaction when she was groped?
He said on Howard Stern’s show that he was “proud” of her, seeming to understand/enjoy the attention she received. And he “felt”bad for the pastor, noting the great difference in height as the reason for his hand placement.
Also the joke in his routine where ‘Davidson’s joke said Grande must know how famous she is “because Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.”’ This would have made me pause for more than a minute.
Yeah, I get his extremely dark sense of humor given that’s how he deals with his dad’s death in a terrorist attack. If you ever see any clips from his standup it is one of his topics. But he should not expand that beyond himself to other people that are not him. Especially not to a very recent event where children were the target and victims.
Why does he dress like that?
Why does she dress like that? Neither are great dressers (different Beth )
Apparently it’s the scumbro look. No, I have no idea either.
Glad she’s taking the time to heal. I used to find her supppppper annoying (that donut licking video, her little girl aesthetic) but I feel like she’s been through more than any human deserves and has dealt with it quite gracefully.
I do hope she and her team (and fans) will treat Pete with kindness as they separate – I know people don’t like him, but to me, he seems fragile and like someone who could use a good friend rather than being dragged by his ex partners team/fans.
I agree.
Agree. Well said.
Couldn’t agree more. I want to hug them both, then give them space to find their peace.. I’m the same way with Britney Spears.. just wanna give her some tea and listen when she needs a friend lol (obvs hyperbole, but you get the sentiment )
I agree too. I thought they were super annoying together, but I wish both of them well now. I don’t think either was in a healthy place and the relationship was impulsive.
I don’t think they will get back together. Has she even got back to an ex? She also doesn’t like being single, so expect a new boyfriend soon…same with Pete…he’ll be with someone else very soon too.
Smart kid. Teen girls and young women need to see this and realize they can do better. You don’t need to settle!
She’s not a ‘kid’. She’s 25. We need to stop infantilising women, please.
Yeah really…she’s actually older than Pete even.
To be fair, she looks about 18 or 19. I really had no idea how old she was, myself.
Missy – had to google that one! He looks so much older.
I sort of feel bad for Pete. He faced the majority of the backlash from her fans for their relationship and everyone seems to agree that she’s too good for him and that he she should have broken up with him before. Seems unfair to pete
I kinda feel bad for him too. But–so far at least–they’ve both been handling this respectfully and maturely. She gave him the ring back and moved out. She seems to be doing her best to let him down as kindly and graciously as she can. She does strike me as being careful and protective of his feelings, probably because she knows he’s not the most emotionally stable person.
Also, I don’t blame her for wanting space. She’s been through a HELL of a lot.
I also feel badly for Pete. If he was some ultra handsome guy people would probably treat him differently. He’s a bit goofy and awkward but that’s his charm honestly… after all he is a comedian and he uses life experiences to make jokes. I doubt he’s always trying to cause harm with them. I think he seems pretty sweet and sensitive honestly, albeit a little damaged and zany. Nonetheless, I feel like he is certainly going to have a rough time dealing with the split. I hope he’s able to carry on his commitments with SNL without having that be difficult for him too. That’s his job… being funny. It’s hard to pull off funny when you’re hurting. Bless them both but let’s be easy on Pete here.
Not even an Ariana fan, but she’s been through a lot. I can’t shade anyone for needing time to grieve.
Wait a minute – he gave her a ring after a month, a custom ring that took “weeks” to make?
He must have ordered that during the first WEEK. Aw, HELL NO. That’s nuts. I get that feelings are intense in the beginning, but slow your roll!
The whole “ring took two weeks” talk is baffling as hell. That’s standard time to get a ring sized if it’s bought off the shelf at Kay’s, Jared’s, or Tiffany. It’s not impressive to take two weeks to design and make a ring. It’s a metal circle with sparkle accoutrements.
Sorry for rambling! I just think about dumb things lol
Your comment made me laugh because I thought taking 2 weeks was too long! I told my husband (then just boyfriend, soon to be fiance) it’s not like they’re out there in the mines harvesting the diamond and then polish it up, cut it, etc. The diamonds are there, waiting to be added to your chosen ring style, it’s not rocket science. My ring is not near the price of hers, and I’m sure the lead time for the rich and famous is smaller than us little people.
My engagement ring (which is NOWHERE near this kind of bauble) took months to set – but that was from scratch.
Wasn’t there a rumor that he had it made for Cazzie David? And then they broke up so he just got it resized for Arianna?
Imagine how much easier this breakup process would be for them if they had refrained from a balls out media blitz.
What if I told you there is an existence beyond media? Total Matrix moment whoooaaa maaan
I’m fairly knew to gossip on this pairing – what’s wrong with them getting back together?
I don’t think they will but if they take the time to properly take care of themselves and then resume the relationship at a cautious, grounded pace, then what’s the harm? I thought it was their own issues that were the problem not how they treat each other.
I hope she found a good friend after all of this, because I feel like she probably really needs one.
They both have such major issues:
The Manchester bombing and death of her ex.
For him losing his dad in 9/11 and chrons disease.
They are poster children for our anxious society. I hope they continue therapy and the help they deserve so they can be as healthy as possible as adults.
This is the best thing.
I hope they have people of similar thoughts close to each of them.
diamond jewelry can’t be sold for equal or even a small cut, especially custom made. Its the way the market functions. Pete will end up losing more than 50% of that $96000 because of his rash decision-making. This thing came up when Mariah Carey and the Australian billionaire broke their engagement too. Pete is young so hopefully , this will be a lesson he has learnt.
The only way he breaks even is if someone that collects celeb memorabilia wants to fork that amount over on the chance that Ariana Grande will eventually attain the American icon status of Marilyn Monroe or Judy Garland and the ring will then be worth more $$$ .
I think this was probably an amicable split, or at the very least not a nasty one. They both have issues, and she clearly needs time to herself right now. Although their whirlwind romance was fun and gossipy, I don’t expect much drama now.
Looks like this was Ariana’s doing and I doubt she’ll go back. She needs to take time and heal, but I think she’ll be OK. Him on the other hand…I’m very afraid for his mental health.
What about his dad’s badge?
Finding it difficult to care about them, frankly. Like this was ever going to last/happen.
I have to say I disagree on that one. I was hoping it would work out because I like them both.
I never thought it would last, but I did half expect them to pull a Bieber and suddenly make it legal on a whim.
Now, I might be the only one who’s heard of Pete before… The kid had serious struggles throughout his adolescence and I feel for him.
He’s diagnosed as BPD, which is not easy and trust, this will be a major swing for him.
Knowing his backstory from SNL, which he has been very vocal about, the kid needs a break.
I have a feeling this will hit him a bit more than her. Although I adore Ariana as well.
I really expected it to go down in flames when it ended. Maybe it’s just because Ariana has been responsible for all of the messaging since the news broke, but their breakup has seemed relatively low-key and drama-free.
I think Ariana is trying to make it as easy on him as possible, letting him stay in the apartment for the time being and supposedly still staying in touch with him.
He didn’t seem to take his breakup with Cazzie too hard and they were together for years. He just jumped into another relationship and got engaged.
So he’s unstable and has issues too? I thought that’s why she left Mac Miller.
