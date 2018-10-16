Ariana Grande returned Pete Davidson’s engagement ring & she left their apartment



As we heard yesterday, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement after a whirlwind romance of less than six months. Most of us believed they wouldn’t last as they burned so hot and fast, but it seemed mutual as least. As I mentioned yesterday I didn’t expect them to go the distance, but I was still surprised that they broke up so soon. Ariana’s ex, Mac Miller, passed away from an accidental overdose last month, which reportedly led her to reevaluate her relationship with Pete. Although US weekly claimed that Pete and Ariana had just broken off their engagement and weren’t necessarily done with each other, that may not be the case. TMZ is reporting that Ariana has returned the $100k engagement ring Pete gave her after they were only seeing each other a month.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called it quits, and that usually means dividing up the pots and pans, or in their case a super expensive engagement ring and a pet pig. Sources close to Ariana tell us she’s already returned the nearly $100k engagement ring Davidson gave her back in June. The ring — a 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum — was a one of a kind, made specifically for Grande, and took weeks to complete. We’re told there was no struggle over who’d keep the ring. He bought it in contemplation of marriage, and she was quick to fork it over. Piggy Smallz — the couple’s teacup pig they adopted last month — became a signature of their relationship … in fact, Davidson got a tattoo of Smallz on his torso shortly after she became part of their family. Here’s the thing. Ariana bought the pig and it was really hers from the get-go, so she’s keeping it … again, no fight over the porker.

[From TMZ]

As TMZ noted, the pig was always Ariana’s. Pete has said that getting the pig was her idea and that she was able to get it right away because she’s so connected. Now that she’s given the ring back I wonder if he’ll get some of the money back from the jeweler or if he’ll trade it in for his next girlfriend.

There are a lot of insider quotes about the end of their relationship, which was reportedly Ariana’s decision, and where they go from here. I believe these quotes are all from Ariana’s people because Pete probably doesn’t have a PR team. Some are very favorable toward his side though. I’m including quotes from three outlets below. What’s notable is that Ariana is the one who left their expensive apartment, according to E!, even though she was the one who was paying for it. Maybe that’s because she was the dumper and felt guilty.

“Pete has really been there for Ariana,” the source says, “and she will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time.” “She has been struggling emotionally and is not in a situation where she should plan a wedding,” another source tells E! News. “She had to take a step back and just breathe for a minute. She’s been completely overwhelmed and wants to slow down.” Grande is “truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now,” the first source tells E! News. “Ariana hasn’t given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control.” She’s “truly devastated,” the source adds. “She’s been battling her feelings and knows that she needs to take time for herself right now.” “Neither of them know what’s going to happen in the future. She just felt she had to slow it down.” We’re told that she’s been staying elsewhere since the breakup and the fate of the apartment hasn’t been decided yet. – From E! “Ariana made the final decision,” a source has since told ET. “It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love.” “They have not stopped talking since they made the decision to split and in fact, they plan on trying to stay close friends or maybe one day even more than that,” the source added. “They are remaining positive and looking forward to a future together where they may be best friends and still haven’t ruled out the possibility of one day making their relationship work.” – From ET “They totally could get back together because who knows with those two,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “Honestly, who knows — they were fully together on Saturday.” “It’s not totally over. She supported him at SNL this weekend, and with them, you never know,” the source says, though they admit “the engagement being called off was very sudden. They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes.” -From People

[From E! ET and People]

People also reports that these two were close to finalizing a prenup, which is smart of Ariana. Maybe going through the legalities helped her realize that she should take a step back. I hope this is final though and that she takes time to herself and doesn’t get back with Pete.