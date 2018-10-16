Stacey Dash married her fourth husband after only knowing him for 10 days

For some reason, there’s always some spirited debate whenever I note how quickly some celebrities get engaged and/or married. For whatever record, if you’re over the age of, say, 26-27 and you meet someone and fall in love and get engaged and get married all within a six-month time period, so be it and God bless. I wish you well, even if I also sort of think “damn, what’s the rush?” To that, people always counter “when you know, you know.” So be it. But how about this for a test case: a thrice-divorced woman, aged 51, meets a man, dates him for 10 days and then marries him. Is that too fast for you? Here’s the kicker: the woman in question is Stacey Dash.
Stacey Dash reportedly secretly married. According to Page Six, the Clueless star tied the knot with lawyer Jeffrey Marty in Florida on April 6, just days after she withdrew from her campaign to run for Congress as a Republican in California’s 44th District.
The wedding reportedly happened just 10 days after the couple first met. Dash’s manager Kerry Jones told Page Six they “wanted it on the D.L. [down low],” but couldn’t answer how or when they met or why the wedding was so secret.
PEOPLE has reached out to Jones for further comment. Marty is best known as the creator of a Twitter account for fake politician Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, who was the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and has been a vocal advocate for the president on Twitter. According to a 2016 BuzzFeed News profile, Marty shares three kids with his ex-wife, who lives close to his home outside of Tampa, Florida.
Why? How? The answer is probably: because Stacey Dash is an idiot. Three divorces under her belt and she’s still running off and marrying a dude she’s only dated for LESS THAN TWO WEEKS. The guy she married sounds like some smarmy political operative in the vein of Tricky Dick’s waterbuggers too. This whole thing is gross.
why is her face so shiny? (and yes 10 days…ridiculous)
It’s not nice of me, but I was thinking the same thing: can’t any of her friends show her how to use face powder?
Shiny face is a result of Botox/injectibles. I’ve noticed a lot of older celebrities with the tell-tale shiny forehead.
^^^no, it’s not. I’ve used Botox around my eyes and never been shiny.
Oil. My face is oily and I have to powder constantly, it soaks it up. Morning, noon, and night. Many pictures I look glossy and others look matte. On the other hand, zero wrinkles at close to 40
Stacy Dash is a hot mess.
Literally (looking at the shiny face mess of a picture)
Marriage isn’t what it used to be. If people become unhappy they leave. It’s no big deal. That’s why she dashed to the altar.
Fourth marriage for her, but LGBTQ people shouldn’t be allowed to marry. Okay.
Touché!
BYTHESEA, very true. Yes.
These small minded, unevolved, hypocritical nightmares don’t look at it that way. Their minds just don’t function in a reasonable or compassionate manner. Stupidity or ignorance or both. Who knows. It would be almost laughable if these dumb little creatures weren’t so contagious. Ignorant people stick together as their hate is cohesive and makes them feel included.
Take this couple; they are totally deserving of each other in all things moral and ethical.
Naturally, they’d gravitate toward an equally reprehensible dumbass. It is Human nature, albeit at it’s worst.
Personal note: Do I think it’s possible to meet quickly, marry, sustain? Sure. I’ve seen it. Everything/one varies.
Just like I’ve seen couples date for a decade, get married, divorce within a year.
Marriage is polarizing.
I do remember (because I watch reality t.v. sometimes and I’m not ashamed lol) that Dash’s ex hub was also the ex of another woman who was on Southern Charm. She was pretty terrible, too. Just to remind those who may have watched the show, which is mess-tastic, she was the squinty eyed, snotty AF, poor man’s Renee Zellwegger, Landon.
Cause after 11 days …. he’d dashhh…
**** I’ll see myself out****
*raises glass*
Brava!
*applause*
I just can’t believe she is 51 !!!! She looks no older than 30! Damn!!
I agree. Whether it’s the result of plastic surgery or not (probably), she looks amazing!
Does anyone smell desperation or a reality show in the air?
I was thinking she thinks this makes her part of a ‘power couple’ that could land their own faux news slot
Those Republican “family values’ at work.
The example of sobriety and stability. (Bwaha!)
But, but… What could go wrong…?
My parents got engaged after 6 months when they were 25 and 27, married within a year of meeting and they’re still together 35 years later. I’d still never get married without knowing someone for at least two years myself. I think it depends more on the flexibility/inflexibility of the people involved. Maybe I’ll feel different at 35 or 40, but at 30, it just seems way too fast for me.
Ten days is just absurd. Of course it has worked out great for some, but the likelihood of that, especially for someone who has three divorces under her belt, seems slim.
I agree. When you reach a certain age, a few months can be enough to know it’s right, although personally I would still wait. There is absolutely no way that 10 days is an appropriate amount of time to know someone before getting married.
I agree that 10 days is ridiculous. You know nothing about a person other than maybe how they drink their coffee.
My parents knew each other 6 weeks, from first meeting to wedding (she was 18, he was 26) and they have been married for 44 years and still going strong. Personally, not for me either but it obviously works for some people. Looking at the 10 days, my parents were slow pokes……
I see so many people commenting about their parents knowing one another a very short time and managing to stay married for decades. My own included.
But lets face it: It’s a different era, different standards and many more options.
So, do I think knowing someone for 2 secs can maintain a 50 yr marriage? Sure.
Do I, personally, think it’s far harder to meet that milestone in THIS day and age? Sure.
That said, I gurantee nothing; nothing for myself, nothing for anyone else. Blanket statements always make me doubtful.
My motto is forever: To each their own, do no harm, earn no scorn.
Is one of them shipping off to war? Dying of cancer? No. Then you can wait a couple of months.
She makes that Ariana Grande/Pete Davidson debacle that everyone knew would end five minutes in look well-planned.
I think one of her children is still youngish or a pre-teen. If so, under those circumstances alone, I wouldn’t have married some person I had just met 10 days ago. Well, I wouldn’t have done it anyway. Mad, passionate affair? Maybe. Marriage? Definitely not.
im Pretty sure 10days with Stacey dash would qualify someone for some type of tolerance award
Way,way too fast! Impossible to know someone well enough to take the serious step of marriage after just 10 days. Part of the reason the divorce rate is so high is because so many people don’t take things like marriage seriously and carefully and they’re in a rush to walk down the aisle, and when they actually end up knowing the spouse, they realize it was a mistake and they weren’t meant to be together
Well she isn’t going to have a long extended honeymoon, because I read that Ben Carson and Stacey Dash are doing their part to drum up African-American support for the current administration, as both are set to headline the Young Black Leadership Summit Oct. 25-28 in Washington, D.C. The funny thing about this ,is they are both not young.
Maybe she’s super religious and doesn’t want to have sex outside of marriage, and she really had the hots for this guy?
Aaah, yes. That’ll be it. Because she’s a good girl. 😂
Stacey Dash does not seem like a well person.
ETA: African American people can be conservative. They do not need to vote for Democrats. But I do not…. understand…. African Americans voting for a party that uses straight up racist language and truly seems to believe that all any African Americans are is crooks and welfare cheats. It’s the same disconnect I have with women who vote for the GOP. They don’t think you’re smart or as important as men. Why support a power structure that thinks you’re less than human?
It confuses me too..
She’s an idiot who has always gotten by on her looks. She’ll be in a for a rude surprise in about 10-15 years when they start to fade.
I’d say she’s doing rather good on that front. At 51 and looking 30.
Easy enough to do with the right combination of genetics, high coverage makeup, and money. Time catches up to us all, though. She should enjoy it while she can.
Stacey is clearly a very stable genius!
Oh yes, this on top of everything else she’s done in the last year or so is definitely screaming “stable!!!” And “definitely not a cry for help!!”
I only feel bad for the kids involved. Hopefully this doesn’t mess them up
Remember when she showed up at the Oscars? That was so random, I stil cringe about it.
Who is she, anyway?
Kaiser,
Yes, Stacy is ridiculous and impulsive, I would also maybe venture a guess that she may be dealing with some personality disorder, I mean, her rabid conservatism, fourth marriage, etc etc, this doesn’t really point to a well balanced individual.
That said, I think there are lots of cases where people can meet and get married quickly, it all depends on the personality of the individual as well as age.
I met my husband when I was 30, he was 29, we moved in after a few months, bought a house together after 9 months, got engaged and eloped at 14 months. It was a first marriage for both of us, we are about to celebrate our 5th wedding anniversary and have a beautiful home with two precious children, and therein lies the rush. We both wanted kids, we wanted to have time to have kids, and when you meet after the age of 30, there is no time to muck about. He had a very boring dating history, never had lived with a woman or had a super serious relationship, despite being handsome, tall and awesome, he was not an impulsive romantic at all. He told me after a few weeks of dating that I was ‘The One.’ I guess it’s that whole, when you know, you know.
Well, stupid is as stupid does.
It sounds like the marriage was part of a deal for her to give up running for public office. “Marry this dude, get free housing and upkeep money.” He’s a lawyer so there’s an ironclad prenup. She attends parties and makes him look socially well connected and he gives her access to his credit card.
