Stacey Dash married her fourth husband after only knowing him for 10 days

For some reason, there’s always some spirited debate whenever I note how quickly some celebrities get engaged and/or married. For whatever record, if you’re over the age of, say, 26-27 and you meet someone and fall in love and get engaged and get married all within a six-month time period, so be it and God bless. I wish you well, even if I also sort of think “damn, what’s the rush?” To that, people always counter “when you know, you know.” So be it. But how about this for a test case: a thrice-divorced woman, aged 51, meets a man, dates him for 10 days and then marries him. Is that too fast for you? Here’s the kicker: the woman in question is Stacey Dash.

Stacey Dash reportedly secretly married. According to Page Six, the Clueless star tied the knot with lawyer Jeffrey Marty in Florida on April 6, just days after she withdrew from her campaign to run for Congress as a Republican in California’s 44th District. The wedding reportedly happened just 10 days after the couple first met. Dash’s manager Kerry Jones told Page Six they “wanted it on the D.L. [down low],” but couldn’t answer how or when they met or why the wedding was so secret. PEOPLE has reached out to Jones for further comment. Marty is best known as the creator of a Twitter account for fake politician Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, who was the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and has been a vocal advocate for the president on Twitter. According to a 2016 BuzzFeed News profile, Marty shares three kids with his ex-wife, who lives close to his home outside of Tampa, Florida.

[From People]

Why? How? The answer is probably: because Stacey Dash is an idiot. Three divorces under her belt and she’s still running off and marrying a dude she’s only dated for LESS THAN TWO WEEKS. The guy she married sounds like some smarmy political operative in the vein of Tricky Dick’s waterbuggers too. This whole thing is gross.