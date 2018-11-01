“Debra Winger & Andy Cohen’s ‘WWHL’ conversation was stupid, awkward” links
  • November 01, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Debra Winger hates Andy Cohen and I don’t blame her. [Dlisted]
Rami Malek looked great in his suit at the Bohemian Rhapsody premiere. [GFY]
Esquire is doing an investigative piece on Bryan Singer & everyone around Singer is panicking and trying to make him sound better. [LaineyGossip]
Were the Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes sponcon? [Jezebel]
Why would you waste this money on Tom Brady? [The Blemish]
My 600 Lb Life star is healthier & happier today. [Starcasm]
Nicole Kidman wore a very “Duchess Kate” type dress. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Good lord, what is Lily James wearing? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jessica Simpson actually had the best Halloween costume. [Seriously OMG WTF]

10 Responses to ““Debra Winger & Andy Cohen’s ‘WWHL’ conversation was stupid, awkward” links”

  1. ChillyWilly says:
    November 1, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Jessica’s costume is hilarious!
    I can understand Winger hating Andy but she didn’t need to be so shitty with the fan who called in. Tacky.

    Reply
  2. AppleTartin says:
    November 1, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    If anyone was worse suited for a fun light & fluffy interview, it’s Debra Winger. You don’t go to the candy shop looking for Proust novels.

    Reply
  3. Steff says:
    November 1, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Is the hammer finally going to drop on Singer this time?

    Reply
  4. jaylee says:
    November 1, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Has she ever seen the show? Either play along & lighten up or don’t book it to begin with. She’s a serious actor who can only say random bitchy things about her costars in an unprompted manner, not when she’s actually asked…..that’s gauche.

    Reply
  5. Phonycat says:
    November 1, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    I agree with Debra Winger. Andy Cohen is a fame whore and has the depth of a potato

    Reply
    • 90sgirl says:
      November 1, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      I thought in the header photo Debra was Duchess Kate.
      Debra Winger looks great. I’ve always loved her.
      Andy Cohen can be so annoying to watch , I turn his show off usually when it pops on my cable. I just feel that sometimes his questions are mean-spiritedness, cloaked.

      Reply
  6. Enough S Enough says:
    November 1, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Re: Cohen to Winger – “Didin’t you write about it in your book because you wrote such a great book…”

    In other words: I NEVER READ A WORD OF YOUR BOOK….

    Brava to Debra. A million bravas

    Reply

