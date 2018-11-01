“Debra Winger & Andy Cohen’s ‘WWHL’ conversation was stupid, awkward” links

Debra Winger hates Andy Cohen and I don’t blame her. [Dlisted]
Rami Malek looked great in his suit at the Bohemian Rhapsody premiere. [GFY]
Esquire is doing an investigative piece on Bryan Singer & everyone around Singer is panicking and trying to make him sound better. [LaineyGossip]
Were the Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes sponcon? [Jezebel]
Why would you waste this money on Tom Brady? [The Blemish]
My 600 Lb Life star is healthier & happier today. [Starcasm]
Nicole Kidman wore a very “Duchess Kate” type dress. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Good lord, what is Lily James wearing? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jessica Simpson actually had the best Halloween costume. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Jessica’s costume is hilarious!
I can understand Winger hating Andy but she didn’t need to be so shitty with the fan who called in. Tacky.
+1
If anyone was worse suited for a fun light & fluffy interview, it’s Debra Winger. You don’t go to the candy shop looking for Proust novels.
Exactly. It felt like she just took the wrong turn while on her way to “Inside the actor’s studio”. I mean, it’s Andy Cohen. He is an embodiment of nothingburger.
Is the hammer finally going to drop on Singer this time?
Let’s hope so.
Has she ever seen the show? Either play along & lighten up or don’t book it to begin with. She’s a serious actor who can only say random bitchy things about her costars in an unprompted manner, not when she’s actually asked…..that’s gauche.
I agree with Debra Winger. Andy Cohen is a fame whore and has the depth of a potato
I thought in the header photo Debra was Duchess Kate.
Debra Winger looks great. I’ve always loved her.
Andy Cohen can be so annoying to watch , I turn his show off usually when it pops on my cable. I just feel that sometimes his questions are mean-spiritedness, cloaked.
Re: Cohen to Winger – “Didin’t you write about it in your book because you wrote such a great book…”
In other words: I NEVER READ A WORD OF YOUR BOOK….
Brava to Debra. A million bravas
