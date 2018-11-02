Neil Young confirms that he’s married to Daryl Hannah

Embed from Getty Images

Remember when we were all minding our own business, eating our cornflakes and Corey said, “Hey, Neil Young and Daryl Hannah just got married,” and we were all, “Wait, what?!” Some of us didn’t know they were dating, which they were – for years. Then a couple of their friends congratulated them on their wedding and we still didn’t know they were dating. Well, finally they couple has made their official announcement. Okay, maybe not so much an official announcement as Neil referred to Daryl as his wife while introducing a song on stage, but that is about as much of a statement as we can expect from them.

It’s true! After much speculation, Neil Young finally confirmed that he and Daryl Hannah are married. The musician called the actress “my wife” in the official live video of his band’s song “Ohio,” which he released on his website on Wednesday, October 31. “Ohio was written back in 1970 after seeing the cover of a magazine with a young girl kneeling beside her fallen friend,” he began. “When the National Guard murdered four students at Ohio’s Kent State University for protesting the Vietnam War, it was a pivotal moment in our history. It was a pivotal moment for me.” He continued: “We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for far too long. My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on.”

[From Us]

I’m not going to lie, I read Corey’s post when she wrote it over the summer and I still forgot Daryl and Neil were a couple. I know they weren’t actually hiding anything, just keeping to their low-key lifestyles, but it surprises me every time. But honestly, it’s not that random a pairing. They are both outspoken in their politics. They’re both talented but prefer to stay on the outskirts of fame. Neither can quite get a handle on their hair situation. There is an age difference – he’s 72 and she’s 57 – but it’s not that dramatic by Hollywood/Rock & Roll standards. This is Neil’s third marriage, the second one ended abruptly *coughs* after he met Daryl. As for the confirmation, it took four years and a wedding to find out they were a couple so three months for one of them to acknowledge the other as their spouse publicly is… fitting.

As for the rest of it, man, I forgot how much I love Ohio. The video the couple made is good. Gutting, but good:

