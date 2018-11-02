Prince Charles covers Vanity Fair, throws some not-so-subtle shade on his heir

On Thursday, I first saw this Vanity Fair cover story – for the December issue – featuring Prince Charles, and I thought “that’s weird, Charles is talking to VF?” And I kind of forgot about it after I read the first few paragraphs. To be fair, this is a really long, involved cover story and you really need to dedicate some time to really read it, and read in between the lines. The idea behind is “this is what the Prince of Wales is like as he turns 70 years old,” but it can be and should be read as two decades of intricate public relations paying off. It’s taken that long for Charles to rebrand himself, and to get the British public to tolerate and/or be generally okay with Camilla.

We’ve talked a lot about how Meghan Markle’s entrance into the royal fold seemed to give William and Kate a kick in the ass, but… what if Meghan’s entrance also made Charles and Camilla feel like they needed to do a bit more? The photographer hired for this Vanity Fair shoot is Alexi Lubomirski, the same guy who did Harry and Meghan’s engagement photos and wedding portraits. Charles and Camilla even did touchy-feely M&H-style poses. Meghan really shook up the Windsors, right? Anyway, you can read the full Vanity Fair piece here. You could make the argument that the whole piece was designed as a giant subtweet of his son, the tantrum-prone Billy. Some highlights:

Charles is always prepared: Charles assiduously reads the lengthy briefings that are prepared in advance of all engagements. “So, if he’s meeting an elderly veteran he can say, ‘I know you flew Spitfires in the war,’” a former staff member tells me. “They’re like, ‘Holy sh-t, how did he know that?’” (“The bullet points I remember,” the Duchess says.) Camilla is the favorite of many royal journalists: “She’s my favorite royal, by a country mile,” I’m told by one correspondent. “She knows all our names, she fosters a sense that we’re all in this together. She always gives you a little gleam in her eye and will find a moment to look at our cameras,” says another. William and Kate, by comparison, go out of their way not to look at the “fixed point” where photographers gather. In general, this correspondent goes on, the younger generation of royals are “control freaks” about their coverage, whereas Charles is “far more relaxed.” As is Camilla. “We think the world of her, we adore her. She’s an amazing woman,” says Sun photographer Arthur Edwards. “She always shows up with a great smile and is never, ever, grumpy.” Camilla will bring better food & wine to Buckingham Palace as Queen: “They’re in a very good place right now,” says Mark Bolland. “We have a prime minister and government distracted by the horror of Brexit,” says Bolland. “It makes the monarchy stronger, as it is a beacon of stability and hope.” Meanwhile, Camilla has brought to the House of Windsor refreshingly natural warmth and taste. The Duchess’s father was a wine expert and her son is a food writer, Bolland points out, so when Charles becomes King “the flowers at Buckingham Palace will be a lot better, and the food and wine too.” Camilla seems constitutionally suited to being Queen. “She never complains, she never explains,” says a London man-about-town who socializes with the royals. “She’s not an intellectual, but there’s nothing lightweight about her. She’s not a bullsh-tter and she doesn’t take any bullsh-t.” Camilla has an APIARY!! The Duchess has retained her old house, Ray Mill, to which she escapes periodically. “She doesn’t wake up in the morning thinking about what her title will be,” Elliot adds in jest. Instead, she likes to cook simple English fare, keep her bees, and enjoy visits from her five grandchildren. Charles & Camilla both adore the Duchess of Sussex: Charles has outspokenness in common with his new daughter-in-law. According to an attendee at the Sussexes’ wedding, Charles and Camilla’s presence was very much felt and appreciated: “He seemed like the settling hand on the whole day—he carried the thing together, while she seemed like she had been doing this forever.” He escorted Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, during the ceremony, and it was Charles who suggested that the phenomenal Kingdom Choir perform at the service. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex get along “aces,” according to a close family friend. “They clearly really like each other. There is real warmth and support. Camilla has been very helpful to Meghan.”

[From Vanity Fair]

I would say that a good half of the article is devoted to making Camilla sound like an amazing person, and making their marriage sound like it’s the best thing ever. That’s what Charles’ communications office has been doing for 15 years, they’ve been pumping Camilla up with sometimes over-the-top praise. I’m sure she’s quite nice in person, but let’s also be real: Charles knows that the public hasn’t completely embraced her. That being said, how am I just now learning that Camilla has an apiary?!?!?! THAT IS SO COOL.

Anyway, I enjoyed the little jabs at William and Kate – Charles is prepared while William is not, Charles and Camilla are a lot looser with press and public – but I’m suspicious of some of the weirdness around succession. The crack about Camilla introducing better wine, food and flowers to Buckingham Palace seems very strange. Also, near the end of the article, they mention Operation Golden Orb, the “top-secret plan for Charles’s coronation.” Plans really sped up in 2016, when the Queen was sick during the Christmas holiday with what was described at the time as “a heavy cold.” Now VF’s palace insider (??) says that in reality, the Queen’s condition was “quite grave.” Yikes. Why does Charles even want that out there?