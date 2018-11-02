Prince Charles covers Vanity Fair, throws some not-so-subtle shade on his heir

On Thursday, I first saw this Vanity Fair cover story – for the December issue – featuring Prince Charles, and I thought “that’s weird, Charles is talking to VF?” And I kind of forgot about it after I read the first few paragraphs. To be fair, this is a really long, involved cover story and you really need to dedicate some time to really read it, and read in between the lines. The idea behind is “this is what the Prince of Wales is like as he turns 70 years old,” but it can be and should be read as two decades of intricate public relations paying off. It’s taken that long for Charles to rebrand himself, and to get the British public to tolerate and/or be generally okay with Camilla.
We’ve talked a lot about how Meghan Markle’s entrance into the royal fold seemed to give William and Kate a kick in the ass, but… what if Meghan’s entrance also made Charles and Camilla feel like they needed to do a bit more? The photographer hired for this Vanity Fair shoot is Alexi Lubomirski, the same guy who did Harry and Meghan’s engagement photos and wedding portraits. Charles and Camilla even did touchy-feely M&H-style poses. Meghan really shook up the Windsors, right? Anyway, you can read the full Vanity Fair piece here. You could make the argument that the whole piece was designed as a giant subtweet of his son, the tantrum-prone Billy. Some highlights:
Charles is always prepared: Charles assiduously reads the lengthy briefings that are prepared in advance of all engagements. “So, if he’s meeting an elderly veteran he can say, ‘I know you flew Spitfires in the war,’” a former staff member tells me. “They’re like, ‘Holy sh-t, how did he know that?’” (“The bullet points I remember,” the Duchess says.)
Camilla is the favorite of many royal journalists: “She’s my favorite royal, by a country mile,” I’m told by one correspondent. “She knows all our names, she fosters a sense that we’re all in this together. She always gives you a little gleam in her eye and will find a moment to look at our cameras,” says another. William and Kate, by comparison, go out of their way not to look at the “fixed point” where photographers gather. In general, this correspondent goes on, the younger generation of royals are “control freaks” about their coverage, whereas Charles is “far more relaxed.” As is Camilla. “We think the world of her, we adore her. She’s an amazing woman,” says Sun photographer Arthur Edwards. “She always shows up with a great smile and is never, ever, grumpy.”
Camilla will bring better food & wine to Buckingham Palace as Queen: “They’re in a very good place right now,” says Mark Bolland. “We have a prime minister and government distracted by the horror of Brexit,” says Bolland. “It makes the monarchy stronger, as it is a beacon of stability and hope.” Meanwhile, Camilla has brought to the House of Windsor refreshingly natural warmth and taste. The Duchess’s father was a wine expert and her son is a food writer, Bolland points out, so when Charles becomes King “the flowers at Buckingham Palace will be a lot better, and the food and wine too.” Camilla seems constitutionally suited to being Queen. “She never complains, she never explains,” says a London man-about-town who socializes with the royals. “She’s not an intellectual, but there’s nothing lightweight about her. She’s not a bullsh-tter and she doesn’t take any bullsh-t.”
Camilla has an APIARY!! The Duchess has retained her old house, Ray Mill, to which she escapes periodically. “She doesn’t wake up in the morning thinking about what her title will be,” Elliot adds in jest. Instead, she likes to cook simple English fare, keep her bees, and enjoy visits from her five grandchildren.
Charles & Camilla both adore the Duchess of Sussex: Charles has outspokenness in common with his new daughter-in-law. According to an attendee at the Sussexes’ wedding, Charles and Camilla’s presence was very much felt and appreciated: “He seemed like the settling hand on the whole day—he carried the thing together, while she seemed like she had been doing this forever.” He escorted Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, during the ceremony, and it was Charles who suggested that the phenomenal Kingdom Choir perform at the service. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex get along “aces,” according to a close family friend. “They clearly really like each other. There is real warmth and support. Camilla has been very helpful to Meghan.”
I would say that a good half of the article is devoted to making Camilla sound like an amazing person, and making their marriage sound like it’s the best thing ever. That’s what Charles’ communications office has been doing for 15 years, they’ve been pumping Camilla up with sometimes over-the-top praise. I’m sure she’s quite nice in person, but let’s also be real: Charles knows that the public hasn’t completely embraced her. That being said, how am I just now learning that Camilla has an apiary?!?!?! THAT IS SO COOL.
Anyway, I enjoyed the little jabs at William and Kate – Charles is prepared while William is not, Charles and Camilla are a lot looser with press and public – but I’m suspicious of some of the weirdness around succession. The crack about Camilla introducing better wine, food and flowers to Buckingham Palace seems very strange. Also, near the end of the article, they mention Operation Golden Orb, the “top-secret plan for Charles’s coronation.” Plans really sped up in 2016, when the Queen was sick during the Christmas holiday with what was described at the time as “a heavy cold.” Now VF’s palace insider (??) says that in reality, the Queen’s condition was “quite grave.” Yikes. Why does Charles even want that out there?
I can see why the younger royals would be “control freaks” about the coverage, when Diana was alive she was ripped apart by the media so i think her kids are rightfullly cautious as a result.
I think you make a good point and also, let’s be honest, Charles and Camilla have never had even close to the same level of press scrutiny as William and Kate. William and Kate also have young children whom they justifiably wish to protect from an intrusive press. Apples and oranges imo.
It can”t be said that Charles and Camilla haven’t had the same level of press scrutiny. In the wake of everything that happened around Diana and her death, really? They’ve been consistently slated.
C&C have had a MUCH harder time with the press than W&K, who have enjoyed very favourable press.
Totally agree.
I thought the succession would automatically go to Charles no? can they skip him and go to William?
Why would they want to?! William is petulant and workshy, and only very recently starting increasing his workload. He’s not prepared to be King. Like him or not, Charles is.
Charles would need to abdicate. Parliament can remove the monarch (I think? Someone more knowledgeable correct me!), but there would need to be a major reason because that would be a complete scandal. People being a bit iffy towards Charles wouldn’t get through.
No William needs more time to mature and settle into his role. I have hope he will be decent in time but not yet. Charles will be a good Monarch and is more than prepared.
Charles has been invested as the Prince of Wales since 1969
it follows hundreds of years of tradition. They are not ‘skipping’ Charles. He’s earned his crown
It will automatically go to Charles, barring an act of Parliament or an abdication on his part. I don’t particularly care either way who “comes next” (QE2 has been the monarch for far longer than I’ve been alive, and I think she’s awesome) but I do get tired of tabloids and such hinting that Charles will somehow be passed over. It doesn’t work that way, lol.
Charles wants that crown BAD.
They are so thirsty, I love this.
Could it ever skip a generation and go straight to Will ? or does that never happen
I used to think Will should be the next monarch of England but I’m not so sure as time passes and I see how he acts. He doesn’t seem mature enough nor does he appear to want the responsibility.
And to be quite honest to be bestowed with that type of Power and money and he seems to not want it due to the responsibility….. then maybe he should not be king.
To whom much is given, much is expected.
They’re preparing. The mention of Brexit is no accident. The kingdom is in a state of flux and they’re worried that everything could fall apart should the queen die before anything is settled, so they’re priming everyone.
They need people to embrace Charles, but William and Kate’s bad press is a big obstacle standing in the way of that happening. This is Charles letting people know that even if his son is not prepared to be king, he is.
The Queen is 92, and with Brexit on the horizon the UK is about to enter years of uncomfortable, unpleasant change. She may well ride it all out, but it’s quite likely Charles will become King during a pretty rough period. It makes sense he’s trying to sort of prep people for it now.
He’s been the heir so long that I think when people think of him becoming King it still feels like something that’s a long way off. When realistically it could be any time now. He does kind of need to start making it feel like it will be a natural transition, because if it feels like a momentous upheaval in the middle of another momentous upheaval, I don’t think that’ll bode well for his reign or for the monarchy as a whole.
I don’t think most people bought the “heavy cold” at the time. HM is in her 90s and for her, having been so dedicated to service all her life, to start canceling appearances and stay home, well…I figured it was way worse than reported.
My eyes are rolling; I’m picturing The Windsors 😂
I think they are preparing the public for Charles’ ascension either due to either the queen’s abdication or death. I say 18 months to 2 years is the timeframe.
The apparent heir to be King has been skipped over as recently as Charles Grandfather, King George Vl .
In this case, however, there is no way, Charles would quietly step aside in favor of his son. He has been chomping at the bit all his life for this.
