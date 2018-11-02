Prince Harry posted an Instagram photo of Meghan cupping her baby bump

In the last days of The Royal Sussex Tour, Kensington Palace quietly posted a nice little black-and-white photo of Prince Harry rehearsing his speech for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. The photo was notable because of the photo credit: it was taken by the Duchess of Sussex! That’s right, the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t the only amateur photographer in the royal family. Then, almost like they were doubling down, Kensington Palace released another photo on their Instagram, this time of Meghan cradling her bump in the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua (see above). The message was a personal one from Harry:

A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ – we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.” ‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops’ – Kate Sheppard

The fact that Harry snapped a few pics of his pregnant wife in a beautiful, impossibly scenic location isn’t surprising. What is surprising is that such an intimate photo was used for a thank-you message on the official social media page of Kensington Palace. It really made me wonder what’s to come for Meg and Harry – will they use more intimate, personally-shot photos for other announcements? Will Meghan “pull a Kate” and ask that her private portraits of Royal Polo Baby be used in lieu of professional portraits? It’s a slippery slope! Before you know it, Harry and Meg will be the first royals to have a gender reveal party, and they’ll post those photos on the KP Insta too!!!