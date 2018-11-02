Prince Harry posted an Instagram photo of Meghan cupping her baby bump

In the last days of The Royal Sussex Tour, Kensington Palace quietly posted a nice little black-and-white photo of Prince Harry rehearsing his speech for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. The photo was notable because of the photo credit: it was taken by the Duchess of Sussex! That’s right, the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t the only amateur photographer in the royal family. Then, almost like they were doubling down, Kensington Palace released another photo on their Instagram, this time of Meghan cradling her bump in the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua (see above). The message was a personal one from Harry:

A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ – we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.”

‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops’ – Kate Sheppard

The fact that Harry snapped a few pics of his pregnant wife in a beautiful, impossibly scenic location isn’t surprising. What is surprising is that such an intimate photo was used for a thank-you message on the official social media page of Kensington Palace. It really made me wonder what’s to come for Meg and Harry – will they use more intimate, personally-shot photos for other announcements? Will Meghan “pull a Kate” and ask that her private portraits of Royal Polo Baby be used in lieu of professional portraits? It’s a slippery slope! Before you know it, Harry and Meg will be the first royals to have a gender reveal party, and they’ll post those photos on the KP Insta too!!!

48 Responses to “Prince Harry posted an Instagram photo of Meghan cupping her baby bump”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:17 am

    I can’t with cupping. It’s so gauche. We know you are pregnant, Meghan, no need to remind us in every picture.

    Reply
    • Heather says:
      November 2, 2018 at 7:31 am

      Obviously you’ve never been pregnant.

      It’s a perfectly natural instinctive thing that nearly all pregnant women do. The idea that is gauche is so classicist and misogynyistic.

      Reply
      • Missy says:
        November 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

        I never get people who complain about a pregnant woman cupping her belly. You can’t find something else to complain about? It’s not like she’s doing it to show off. Like you said, it’s a completely natural instinct.

      • Brunswickstoval says:
        November 2, 2018 at 7:53 am

        Pregnant 4 times never cupped for a photo. It is possible to take a photo when pregnant without belly cupping.

      • Reese says:
        November 2, 2018 at 7:55 am

        Mysgiony wouldn’t exaclty apply here bc somebody feels that belly cupping is annoying.
        A pregnant women could feel belly cupping is for her or isn’t.
        I am completely indifferent to MM’s belly cupping. I think it’s a stunning picture of her which was obviously taken with love by her husband.
        Let’s not confuse powerful terms like “misgiony” which by definition is an ingrained distempt for women bc somebody is annoyed by a women belly cupping.
        Lots of women who have been pregnant find it annoying and it has nothing to do with being a misogynist or a classicists.

      • Redgrl says:
        November 2, 2018 at 7:56 am

        @ heather – I would say that the “you must have never been pregnant so you don’t understand” is actually what’s “gauche” and “misogynist” to use your terms. Women can have different opinions whether we’ve reproduced or not. Tanguerita and Cate may or may not have kids and unless they bring it into the debate it’s their business.

      • Missy says:
        November 2, 2018 at 8:00 am

        @brunswick. Well that’s good for you, but if some other lady wants to what’s the big deal. I’ve never met anybody who has anything to say bad about someone cupping their pregnant belly…except for on these gossip sites and it’s always women complaining.

      • Reese says:
        November 2, 2018 at 8:16 am

        Just re-read my comment, I am typing on the move. I obviously meant Misogyny.

    • Bunny says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:00 am

      It is a natural response to being pregnant. I did it constantly, without thinking. A mix of protecting my belly and the baby; and just wanting to “connect” to/with my growing child.

      What a strange thing to get worked up about.

      Reply
    • Mego says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:21 am

      For Heaven sake let her hold her belly in peace. I see it as an act of love and a sign that the baby will be cherished. Just as I loved the photos of Kate looking adoringly at Louis knowing he is cherished by his Mum. Wonderful stuff!

      I adopted a child who was placed in foster care and in the six years it took to be placed I heard really terrible stories of abuse and neglect of babies and children. My own child went through things in her life she never should have. The point of me sharing this is that any signs of maternal love and pride toward a baby born or in uetero are things to celebrate and not shame.

      Reply
    • Surely Wolfbeak says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:38 am

      Meghan is an actress and should know better. She did everything right the first day of the tour. Did they lose those binders? She should have entered every room carrying two large paper bags of groceries, and then should have promptly seated herself behind a table, desk, or large bowl of fruit. She did better at the end of the tour, wearing Harry’s oversized jacket, but the damage has been done. Now everyone knows she has a uterus, just like the commoner she is. Gauche, indeed.

      Reply
  2. cate says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I find the belly cupping to be so tacky (when anyone does it, not just Meghan!).

    Reply
  3. Lily Randall says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:20 am

    From little things big things grow.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I like it (the personal photos) along with the message. I think it personalizes them a great deal. Royals – they’re just like us! They are in a beautiful place and the wife is pregnant so they take a picture to remember the moment.

    I felt the same way when William posted a few messages on twitter/IG during the World Cup. It was such a little thing but for some reason went a long way to making him seem more…..normal? More personable? Something. I think that it helped cut against the “William is angry and has a bad temper” narrative.

    the posed personal portraits that Kate takes don’t have the same effect in my opinion, because they don’t show you anything about the family. It would be cute if they shared a picture once or twice a year that wasn’t so posed and formal. (like a picture of Charlotte and George playing in the leaves that is similar to a picture any parent may take.) I know they are all about privacy and keeping their children away from the public as much as possible, but I think it would be so easy to improve their public image with just a tiny bit more of access.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Cute! As for the belly cupping, eh, it kinda bothers me more when people touch other people’s bumps without permission so, cup away, Meg!

    Reply
  6. Erinn says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:34 am

    That forest is so beautiful.

    Reply
  7. FHMom says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Very sweet. Do we know how far along she is? I would say close to 5 months.

    Reply
  8. Scal says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:37 am

    The palace also did a official thank you video with shots from professional photographers. This feels like it’s more direct from H&M vs the press office.

    And I’ve been pregnant twice and I def cupped my belly in pictures at weddings/maternity etc. “I swear I’m not just chubby-I’m pregnant!”

    Reply
  9. Holly says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Belly cupping is so natural; I found myself cupping my growing belly often, just giving the little baby bump some affection. If that’s tacky I’m pretty ok with being tacky. Absurd that it’s frowned upon to just do what comes naturally for a lot of expecting moms.

    Reply
  10. Originaltessa says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:43 am

    She does it a lot, but I don’t really see the problem. I feel like Lainey decided it’s twee or whatever and now everyone agrees with her. But to pregnant women, it can feel very natural. Myself included.

    Reply
  11. Toot says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Sweet and beautiful pic.

    Reply
  12. Kittycat says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Looking forward to people recreating the picture.

    Reply
  13. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I couldn’t help it when I was preggers. Not only is it instinctual, it helps relieve pressure. There’s a baby in there ffs.

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      November 2, 2018 at 7:55 am

      Exactly. It pretty unreal when you are used to being very slim and suddenly you are so heavy on the front. I can’t believe people complain about this. When I see this picture, I think it’s beautiful. A happy picture of a happy woman having a baby, next to some amazingly beautiful trees. When every other story out there is depressing, why complain about this

      Reply
  14. Beth says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Whether belly cuppy is natural and instinctive is irrelevant. Posting photos of yourself doing it on what should be a professional account is a choice and a tacky one.

    Reply
  15. Chef Grace says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Bring on tacky and gauche then . I cupped both top and bottom belly with both of mine.
    But would slap away anyone’s hands if they tried to touch my belly. I told one rude cow my belly wasn’t a f*cking magic lamp. :)

    Reply
  16. Chef Grace says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Plus I don’t get all these judgmental comments either. Professional accounts aside, it is their business and good for them.
    In these dark times, I would rather see that than 45 at some Nazi rally stirring the shit pot.

    Reply
  17. OriginalRose says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Regardless of who took it: It’s a really great photo, how the sun peaks out from the trees. Harry has some talent. Brooklyn Beckham should take some notes

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Beautiful picture of the woods, and it’s probably a natural instinct to cup the belly where the baby is. Most of my pregenant friends and family have pictures of them cupping their bellies, so it’s not like Meghans the only one who ever did

    Reply
  19. grabbyhands says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Holy cow, who knew something as benign as cupping your belly would evoke such strong emotions?

    Damn, give the girl a break – not only would I imagine that it is instinctual (guessing as I have never been pregnant), it’s their first kid! I think it’s nice to see them post the type of pictures that any couple might post – it seems right in character with what I’ve seen from them as a couple so far.

    Let people have things – with all the evil in the world right now, this should fall pretty low on the outrage meter.

    Reply
    • Vanessa says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:27 am

      It’s because it’s Meghan that why it’s a problem as you see plenty of woman said they belly cupped it’s natural.whatever Meghan does is a problem she announced her pregnancy she accused of being a selfish heartless callous and attention seeker because she and Harry announced it three days after Eugenie wedding.

      Reply
  20. CommentingBunny says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I hope they don’t do a gender reveals party. Those things set my teeth on edge. First of all, it’s a sex reveal not a gender reveal. Second of all, I do not think it’s a coincidence that this phenomenon is rising as trans rights become more talked about and (among bad people) controversial.

    Reply
    • Aven Sharp says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:27 am

      Thank you for the reminder about the difference between sex and gender. And for the cultural connections.

      Reply
    • Missy says:
      November 2, 2018 at 8:33 am

      I doubt they will do a reveal party, seems like the royals like to keep the sex of the baby a secret. I don’t think people are doing these reveal parties because of the rise of trams rights. It’s very easy to learn the sex of the baby with 100 percent certainty, it wasn’t so easy years ago. I think it has a lot to do with that, plus the fact that people like to be the centre of attention and get presents. Not everyone is so woke about gender identity, to some it is just black and white, and sex reveal party sounds terrible lol.

      Reply
  21. Melania says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Beautiful and sweet pic.

    Reply

