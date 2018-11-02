“Ariana Grande tweeted-and-deleted some shade for Pete Davidson” links

Ariana Grande was not happy about Pete Davidson’s “joke” in this SNL promo. She tweeted-and-deleted some shade. [LaineyGossip]
The children will hate Theresa May as well. [Jezebel]
Rep. Mark Sanford passed out pocket constitutions for Halloween. [Dlisted]
Barbra Streisand did Carpool Karaoke, I’m surprised. [Towleroad]
These photos of Benedict Cumberbatch are so bad. [JustJared]
Gasp, I think Emma Roberts looks cute in this dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Chrissy Teigen vs. Jacob Wohl is actually really funny. [Pajiba]
This screencap of Snooki is really disturbing. [Reality Tea]
Satanists are mad at The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. [OMG Blog]
— rachel (@yoncechanel) November 2, 2018
Both of them dodged a bullet. Someday they’ll look back and realize how fortunate it was that they didn’t get married right away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Ariana seemed pissed.. then deletes them. To me, they both seem a bit passive aggressive and petty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her friend tagged in, trying to sound “hard” by threatening Davidson physical harm. They’re all ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clearly these two are way too immature for a relationship let alone marriage.
He is allowed to speak about his life, he is a public person as well and she can’t control him after their break up. She’s immature. Reminds me about her little donut incident and her snotty attitude.
We all go through tough experiences in life (I also had a beloved exboyfriend die tragically young from addiction at the beginning of my new and next relationship) and it’s just not an excuse to be a snotty petty person. If anything it SHOULD teach you to take the high road and treat people better with more compassion every day because you never know when they will be gone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her reaction overblown and nasty. He’s a comedian and, whether through her or not, a public figure now. What does she expect? Addressing the situation with some self-deprecation is really the best and only choice for him to make at this point. He’s not attacking her in any way. It would benefit her to take it all a little less seriously too – it is, after all, a silly situation they were both caught up in. A self-directed eye roll and a joke or two is absolutely the right response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You said it perfect
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand her reaction at all. I mean she broke up with him, right? He was making fun of himself and his failed relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it’s more like he’s attacking himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing I can figure is that she takes offense at the idea that she just ‘didn’t want to’ get married and it was just that simple. I think she obviously did want to, and unfortunately is going through way way too much for a normal human to deal with easily over the last yearish so she needed to remove herself from the situation for everyone’s benefit. It wasn’t just like “nah, I don’t love you, I don’t want to marry you” and she’s bothered that his joke made it seem much more simple than it was.
And honestly? She’s probably a bit more sensitive with everything that’s been going on, and I can’t really blame her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she looks like a petty idiot. She should keep the shade to herself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Pete is not answering her texts ? Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The shade was good and the tea was hot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was joking on himself on how he rushed to propose. I don’t even think the joke was on her at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats exactly how I read it too. There was no shade on Ariana.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I guess she lacks a sense of humor when it comes to herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a little bit childish to get upset at a joke like this. Especially when you’re the one ended things. I think Pete is allowed to joke a little and make fun of the situation. It is part of his job after all. Also anyone who had followed his career knows he jokes about his life, even on snl his jokes are about himself. I feel like Ari’s response would be similar to a guy who dates Taylor Swift and is shocked that she wrote a song about their breakup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her response childish and unsympathetic. He’s was just being self deprecating. The joke was on him not her
Also he’s a comedian it’s his job. The other people in the cast joke about themselves all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her response childish…but slightly sympathetic. I mean, break-ups are hard, ya know? At least she deleted those tweets. Chica’s gotta save her response for her music – just like Pete is expressing himself with comedy. Also, these two are so exhausting at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She broke up with him though didn’t she? I just don’t find it sympathetic because her fans are already trying to villify him, and her going after him like this is giving her fans the signal to do the same. He has mental health issues and seems vulnerable. She’s older than him too. I know she’s going through things but she needs to think about how her fans take their lead from her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her brother was so mean and petty on BB. He would just be so vicious to other HGs if he felt slighted or felt someone slighted Ariana. He was straight up obsessed with his own sister. She seems the same way. But I have to admit the “3″ was a burn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean the “0-3” part? Is that why she’s upset? Like she wasn’t the only girl he proposed to, so she’s not special or something? Because I didn’t get how it was a burn on her at all, but I guess that would make sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had never heard of her before Big Brother, and for a long time, I associated the Grande name with him. As you mentioned, he is an awful person, and so I thought the same of her for ages. I had a real change of heart when I was stuck at my MIL’s watching the Manchester concert. Now I really do have a soft spot for her. I hope she has good people around her. ♡
Frankie can get lost, though. Is he still a thing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even like him, but he was just being self-deprecating. She got more mad about this harmless joke than about the nasty stuff he’s said while they were together. And please, we all know she’s gonna milk that relationship when she promotes her next album.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
let’s be honest….we were all waiting for this epic fall out since the day they got together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate – Exactly!!! Perfectly said. IMO, she is making herself look petty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welp…if the rumor that Pete sent an…ahem…intimate photo of he and Ariana to Mac before he died is true…
I OVERSTAND her reaction….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t, it was just trolls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team Pete. I still hate Ariana for that donut licking BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unrelated but Alec Baldwin was just arrested for punching a guy because of a parking spot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh. I thought he was a family man now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might just be me, but I get major Britney 2007 war flashbacks from this whole thing. The overexposure, clickbait, paparazzi, over-the-top relationship, and Ariana often saying how sad and anxious she is. Being petty on twitter is probably her exercising great restraint during a terrible time. I’m like seven headlines away from going full Chris Crocker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see it like that, really. At least not in the same way. I think she could benefit from shutting down on social media and getting away, and working things through in therapy. But I don’t see it as being a long-lasting thing like Brit. Like – I guess I just see Britney as such an extreme case – where something was majorly wrong mental health wise beyond depression and anxiety, that I can’t see it ever getting that bad for AG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no, with the conservatorship and everything – I didn’t mean the whole enchilada. Not trying to minimize Britney’s issues, that’s why I said 2007 strictly, with the insane media coverage and everything. You are absolutely right about social media and therapy, and oddly, that’s what everyone said when Britney was leaving her house everyday: stop going out on these wild pap journeys and seek some help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sort of agree with both of you. She’s going through a lot right now on top of the crazy schedule. The way she handled Pete’s tame joke (especially compared to other things he’s said) is kind of petty and OTT. But she’s allowed an off moment- I’m not going to judge harshly since we also don’t know how their break-up went down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just to clarify, Chris Crocker was willing to do anything for attention.
Before the fake crying video he had done many other click-bait stuff like claiming he was having sex with his brother and dancing almost naked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s being a bitch. He is relevant, he is on SNL and just dated a pop star for months. I don’t know why they broke up but he’s a comedian, she can’t really think he will never mention the relationship again. It was okay for her to sing about him… I hope she backs off because this is making her look really mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Babahahahahahaa that Teigan tweet to wohl was hilarious !!!!! 😆
Report this comment as spam or abuse