“Ariana Grande tweeted-and-deleted some shade for Pete Davidson” links
  • November 02, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ariana Grande was not happy about Pete Davidson’s “joke” in this SNL promo. She tweeted-and-deleted some shade. [LaineyGossip]
39 Responses to ““Ariana Grande tweeted-and-deleted some shade for Pete Davidson” links”

  1. Patty says:
    November 2, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Both of them dodged a bullet. Someday they’ll look back and realize how fortunate it was that they didn’t get married right away.

  2. LadyLilith says:
    November 2, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Yeah Ariana seemed pissed.. then deletes them. To me, they both seem a bit passive aggressive and petty.

    • Sigh... says:
      November 2, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      And her friend tagged in, trying to sound “hard” by threatening Davidson physical harm. They’re all ridiculous.

    • meme says:
      November 2, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      Clearly these two are way too immature for a relationship let alone marriage.

      He is allowed to speak about his life, he is a public person as well and she can’t control him after their break up. She’s immature. Reminds me about her little donut incident and her snotty attitude.

      We all go through tough experiences in life (I also had a beloved exboyfriend die tragically young from addiction at the beginning of my new and next relationship) and it’s just not an excuse to be a snotty petty person. If anything it SHOULD teach you to take the high road and treat people better with more compassion every day because you never know when they will be gone.

  3. Kate says:
    November 2, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I find her reaction overblown and nasty. He’s a comedian and, whether through her or not, a public figure now. What does she expect? Addressing the situation with some self-deprecation is really the best and only choice for him to make at this point. He’s not attacking her in any way. It would benefit her to take it all a little less seriously too – it is, after all, a silly situation they were both caught up in. A self-directed eye roll and a joke or two is absolutely the right response.

  4. Steph says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    So Pete is not answering her texts ? Lol

  5. Mo’ Comments Mo’ Problems says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    The shade was good and the tea was hot! :)

  6. Ceecu says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    He was joking on himself on how he rushed to propose. I don’t even think the joke was on her at all.

  7. Bubble bee says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    It’s a little bit childish to get upset at a joke like this. Especially when you’re the one ended things. I think Pete is allowed to joke a little and make fun of the situation. It is part of his job after all. Also anyone who had followed his career knows he jokes about his life, even on snl his jokes are about himself. I feel like Ari’s response would be similar to a guy who dates Taylor Swift and is shocked that she wrote a song about their breakup.

  8. Jessica says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    I find her response childish and unsympathetic. He’s was just being self deprecating. The joke was on him not her
    Also he’s a comedian it’s his job. The other people in the cast joke about themselves all the time.

    • Killjoy says:
      November 2, 2018 at 2:11 pm

      I find her response childish…but slightly sympathetic. I mean, break-ups are hard, ya know? At least she deleted those tweets. Chica’s gotta save her response for her music – just like Pete is expressing himself with comedy. Also, these two are so exhausting at this point.

      • Jessica says:
        November 2, 2018 at 4:14 pm

        She broke up with him though didn’t she? I just don’t find it sympathetic because her fans are already trying to villify him, and her going after him like this is giving her fans the signal to do the same. He has mental health issues and seems vulnerable. She’s older than him too. I know she’s going through things but she needs to think about how her fans take their lead from her.

  9. AppleTartin says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Her brother was so mean and petty on BB. He would just be so vicious to other HGs if he felt slighted or felt someone slighted Ariana. He was straight up obsessed with his own sister. She seems the same way. But I have to admit the “3″ was a burn.

    • BB says:
      November 2, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      You mean the “0-3” part? Is that why she’s upset? Like she wasn’t the only girl he proposed to, so she’s not special or something? Because I didn’t get how it was a burn on her at all, but I guess that would make sense.

    • Nichole says:
      November 2, 2018 at 3:10 pm

      I had never heard of her before Big Brother, and for a long time, I associated the Grande name with him. As you mentioned, he is an awful person, and so I thought the same of her for ages. I had a real change of heart when I was stuck at my MIL’s watching the Manchester concert. Now I really do have a soft spot for her. I hope she has good people around her. ♡

      Frankie can get lost, though. Is he still a thing?

  10. Daisy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I don’t even like him, but he was just being self-deprecating. She got more mad about this harmless joke than about the nasty stuff he’s said while they were together. And please, we all know she’s gonna milk that relationship when she promotes her next album.

  11. Elisabeth says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    let’s be honest….we were all waiting for this epic fall out since the day they got together

  12. CityGirl says:
    November 2, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Kate – Exactly!!! Perfectly said. IMO, she is making herself look petty

  13. Lala11_7 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Welp…if the rumor that Pete sent an…ahem…intimate photo of he and Ariana to Mac before he died is true…

    I OVERSTAND her reaction….

  14. ChillyWilly says:
    November 2, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Team Pete. I still hate Ariana for that donut licking BS.

  15. Steffer says:
    November 2, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Unrelated but Alec Baldwin was just arrested for punching a guy because of a parking spot.

  16. Levin says:
    November 2, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    It might just be me, but I get major Britney 2007 war flashbacks from this whole thing. The overexposure, clickbait, paparazzi, over-the-top relationship, and Ariana often saying how sad and anxious she is. Being petty on twitter is probably her exercising great restraint during a terrible time. I’m like seven headlines away from going full Chris Crocker.

    • Erinn says:
      November 2, 2018 at 2:57 pm

      I don’t see it like that, really. At least not in the same way. I think she could benefit from shutting down on social media and getting away, and working things through in therapy. But I don’t see it as being a long-lasting thing like Brit. Like – I guess I just see Britney as such an extreme case – where something was majorly wrong mental health wise beyond depression and anxiety, that I can’t see it ever getting that bad for AG.

      • Levin says:
        November 2, 2018 at 3:28 pm

        Oh no, with the conservatorship and everything – I didn’t mean the whole enchilada. Not trying to minimize Britney’s issues, that’s why I said 2007 strictly, with the insane media coverage and everything. You are absolutely right about social media and therapy, and oddly, that’s what everyone said when Britney was leaving her house everyday: stop going out on these wild pap journeys and seek some help.

      • Otaku fairy... says:
        November 2, 2018 at 4:10 pm

        I sort of agree with both of you. She’s going through a lot right now on top of the crazy schedule. The way she handled Pete’s tame joke (especially compared to other things he’s said) is kind of petty and OTT. But she’s allowed an off moment- I’m not going to judge harshly since we also don’t know how their break-up went down.

    • Aren says:
      November 2, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      Just to clarify, Chris Crocker was willing to do anything for attention.
      Before the fake crying video he had done many other click-bait stuff like claiming he was having sex with his brother and dancing almost naked.

  17. hkk says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I think she’s being a bitch. He is relevant, he is on SNL and just dated a pop star for months. I don’t know why they broke up but he’s a comedian, she can’t really think he will never mention the relationship again. It was okay for her to sing about him… I hope she backs off because this is making her look really mean.

  18. Pinetree13 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Babahahahahahaa that Teigan tweet to wohl was hilarious !!!!! 😆

