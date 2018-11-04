Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus welcomed a baby girl at some point

The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have been together for several years now. Diane actually started up with Reedus when she was still technically with Joshua Jackson. For a time, Diane tried to keep her thing with Reedus relatively quiet, but in the past year, they became pretty official, even walking the red carpet together in January. Then, at the Cannes Film Festival this year, rumors were buzzing around that Diane was knocked up with a Reedus baby. We got confirmation of her pregnancy in late May. And now she’s a mom! Reedus Girl 2018.

Congratulations to Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus! The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, sources confirm to Page Six.

It’s the first child for Kruger, 42, and the second for Reedus, 49, who has a 19-year-old son with his ex, model Helena Christensen.

The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of their 2015 movie “Sky.” They made their relationship official in 2017 when they were photographed together on a date.

[From Page Six]

My general feeling – from the start – was always that Diane was more into Norman than he was with her. Like, she’s pinned a lot of hopes and dreams on Norman Reedus. I kind of think she wants to marry him and do that whole happy-family thing. I don’t know if he’s into that, but who knows. I’m glad she finally got a baby – she’s talked a lot, over the years, about wanting to be a mom. Congrats to them! And I hope the baby has her hair.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Sink Or Swim' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to “Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus welcomed a baby girl at some point”

  1. LaraK says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:55 am

    First Helena, then Diane… this guy must have magic peen because he’s not much to look at!
    But good for her. I always wondered why she and Joshua didn’t have kids, but happy she got her wish. So many women lose their chance waiting around for their guy to make up his mind. Congrats to her.

    Reply
  2. dlc says:
    November 4, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Wow, it seems just a few years ago that Diane was talking about how frighteningly adult it felt to buy a candle for a home when moving in with Joshua jackson…

    Reply
  3. Leah says:
    November 4, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Ugh – every time I see Reedus, I swear I can smell him. And his stench reeks of BO, pot, and assorted poor choices.

    Reply
  4. stellalovejoydiver says:
    November 4, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I don’t think it is that one-sided, I think both of them are pretty into each other and they do make a lot of sense. I follow her on Insta, and on most of her post Reedus comments with heart emojis, even the most mundane of her posts, when she looks really “unglamorous”.

    Anyway, congrats.

    Reply
  5. French girl says:
    November 4, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Congrats. I know she wanted to be mother for several years. She talked in French magazines how she was obsessed by her biological clock

    Reply
  6. Tootsie McJingle says:
    November 4, 2018 at 9:00 am

    When his hair is shorter he looks a lot like my husband to the point where my husband has been mistaken for him. Because of that I can’t help but have affection for him. And have you seen him in the first Boondocks Saints movie? He looked pretty darn good!

    Reply
  7. Ferdinand says:
    November 4, 2018 at 9:02 am

    So was it Joshua Jackson the one who didn’t want babies? I always Cheered for them.
    Now her and Norman, I don’t know how I feel. But hey, she got her wish granted !

    Reply
  8. Aerohead21 says:
    November 4, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Not a huge Reedus fan, but between his TWD obligations and the accident that messed up his face, yeah he kind of looks like a mess. At least he’s maintained his privacy and he’s supposedly a great dad.

    Reply
  9. Nancy says:
    November 4, 2018 at 9:20 am

    It’s sad to see people judging a man they don’t know by his looks and how they perceive he may stink. He almost lost his life in a car accident and has a titanium eye socket. I follow him and think he’s great. I’m glad Diane does too! At least Norman is having sex….poor Daryl on TWD is pretty much celibate. Happy for them ❤

    Reply
    • MarcelMarcel says:
      November 4, 2018 at 10:14 am

      ITA I get frustrated by saying someone looks smelly. Like firstly it doesn’t matter if someone smells. Secondly, someone can smell good but have limp hair because of poor hair styling ie too much hair gel. Thirdly, as you’ve pointed out you can never tell a persons story from just looking at them.

      Maybe it’s also because I was bullied for being ‘smelly’ and a lesbian at my all girls private high school. Calling someone smelly tends to be an insult used by people who can’t think of something witty to say in my experience.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        November 4, 2018 at 10:39 am

        I’m sorry you were bullied. Somewhere along the line, those who hurt others generally fall into their own abyss. Norman stays in character for his show, and I think he’s very sexy. On this site, not too many agree with me, but he is one of, if not, the most popular character on TWD. Telling someone they smell is so juvenile and weak. I wouldn’t carry that nonsense with me through life. Those high school princesses a lot of times peak out at 19. Enjoy your life, leave the past where it belongs…..behind you!! You smell wonderful darling!!!

      • MarcelMarcel says:
        November 4, 2018 at 11:58 am

        @Nancy thank you! I don’t let it worry me now. I just took it as a teaching moment. So now I won’t comment on someone’s scent unless I have something to nice.

        A very kind tutor read an email I was sent by two of my bullies. She told me that some people will genuinely care about me and some people just want power over me; so it’s important to recognise other people’s motivations. It’s one of the best pieces of advice I was given as a teenager.💖

  10. launicaangelina says:
    November 4, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I don’t get the hate for Norman Reedus. Also, I think he and Diana make sense together. I wish them and their baby well.

    Reply
  11. Trillian says:
    November 4, 2018 at 10:55 am

    What’s it with the butt-ugly guys and supermodel women??? She has her own miney, so it can’t be that. Plus that hair has GOT to be a wig, right?

    Reply
  12. Patty says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Yeah. Reedus seems like a cool dude and him and Kruger seem to make more sense than Kruger-Jackson; I always that was an odd pairing. Wish both Diane and Norman the best with their new baby. Also, if you haven’t already please watch The Fade with Diane. I loved it and chewed on it for days.

    Reply
  13. InVain says:
    November 4, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    She’s impossibly beautiful. I can see his appeal but he personally does nothing for me. Happy for both of them! I love his personal relationship with Andrew Lincoln – they both sound like good people.

    Reply
  14. Meg says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Im just so glad to hear more and more often women in their early 40s are having kids. I read somewhere its becoming more common without surrogates, etc. which is great so women have a larger window of time if they choose to be a parent

    Reply
  15. themummy says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    “I hope the baby has her hair.”

    I don’t know why, but this made me laugh out loud and delighted me to no end. This wins quote of the day for the interwebz. Perfection.

    Reply
  16. Lis says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Her. Yuck.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment