Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus welcomed a baby girl at some point

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have been together for several years now. Diane actually started up with Reedus when she was still technically with Joshua Jackson. For a time, Diane tried to keep her thing with Reedus relatively quiet, but in the past year, they became pretty official, even walking the red carpet together in January. Then, at the Cannes Film Festival this year, rumors were buzzing around that Diane was knocked up with a Reedus baby. We got confirmation of her pregnancy in late May. And now she’s a mom! Reedus Girl 2018.
Congratulations to Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus! The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, sources confirm to Page Six.
It’s the first child for Kruger, 42, and the second for Reedus, 49, who has a 19-year-old son with his ex, model Helena Christensen.
The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of their 2015 movie “Sky.” They made their relationship official in 2017 when they were photographed together on a date.
My general feeling – from the start – was always that Diane was more into Norman than he was with her. Like, she’s pinned a lot of hopes and dreams on Norman Reedus. I kind of think she wants to marry him and do that whole happy-family thing. I don’t know if he’s into that, but who knows. I’m glad she finally got a baby – she’s talked a lot, over the years, about wanting to be a mom. Congrats to them! And I hope the baby has her hair.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
First Helena, then Diane… this guy must have magic peen because he’s not much to look at!
But good for her. I always wondered why she and Joshua didn’t have kids, but happy she got her wish. So many women lose their chance waiting around for their guy to make up his mind. Congrats to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I think, he looks so greasy and unkempt. Google him and Helena though, he was attractive when he was young and with her, just didn’t age well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw him in person at a fan convention. He cleans up very well and looks a lot better in person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone down thread posted that his face was messed up in an accident. I guess that’s why it looked so different when he was younger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was really hot in Boondock Saints (the original one)!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing is, you don’t know why she and Joshua never had kids and neither do I. But I’ve witnessed many friends struggling with fertility issues (yes, even in their late 20s/early 30s) and know that it’s very likely that Diane wasn’t just waiting around for Josh to change his mind. They could have tried and have fertility issues; sometime, two technically fertile people are simply incompatible, they could have kids easily with others but not together… It’s usually far more complex than a stereotype
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, it seems just a few years ago that Diane was talking about how frighteningly adult it felt to buy a candle for a home when moving in with Joshua jackson…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am very happy for Diane! I have always liked her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh – every time I see Reedus, I swear I can smell him. And his stench reeks of BO, pot, and assorted poor choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And stale hot dogs. I took an instant dislike to him and his character in Charmed (cheating husband) and I can’t get over it. LOL I haven’t watched anything else he’s been in, or at least noticed him in anything since then so he’s stuck as cheating Nate to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You dislike him because of a fictional character he played…. ? Wow. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently you’ve lost your sense of humor. Wow. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it is that one-sided, I think both of them are pretty into each other and they do make a lot of sense. I follow her on Insta, and on most of her post Reedus comments with heart emojis, even the most mundane of her posts, when she looks really “unglamorous”.
Anyway, congrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats. I know she wanted to be mother for several years. She talked in French magazines how she was obsessed by her biological clock
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When his hair is shorter he looks a lot like my husband to the point where my husband has been mistaken for him. Because of that I can’t help but have affection for him. And have you seen him in the first Boondocks Saints movie? He looked pretty darn good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Norman Reedus is a stone cold fox and if your husband looks like that, then lucky you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So was it Joshua Jackson the one who didn’t want babies? I always Cheered for them.
Now her and Norman, I don’t know how I feel. But hey, she got her wish granted !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure Joshua was against having children. I’ve heard him say in interviews that marriage and babies are something he would want but back then Diane was completely against it because of her failed marriage with that French actor. They probably just couldn’t get the timing right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And maybe Joshua and her have tried for babies, but for whatever reasons, it didn’t work. Even two fertile people can be incompatible when they try to have a kid together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a huge Reedus fan, but between his TWD obligations and the accident that messed up his face, yeah he kind of looks like a mess. At least he’s maintained his privacy and he’s supposedly a great dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s sad to see people judging a man they don’t know by his looks and how they perceive he may stink. He almost lost his life in a car accident and has a titanium eye socket. I follow him and think he’s great. I’m glad Diane does too! At least Norman is having sex….poor Daryl on TWD is pretty much celibate. Happy for them ❤
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA I get frustrated by saying someone looks smelly. Like firstly it doesn’t matter if someone smells. Secondly, someone can smell good but have limp hair because of poor hair styling ie too much hair gel. Thirdly, as you’ve pointed out you can never tell a persons story from just looking at them.
Maybe it’s also because I was bullied for being ‘smelly’ and a lesbian at my all girls private high school. Calling someone smelly tends to be an insult used by people who can’t think of something witty to say in my experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry you were bullied. Somewhere along the line, those who hurt others generally fall into their own abyss. Norman stays in character for his show, and I think he’s very sexy. On this site, not too many agree with me, but he is one of, if not, the most popular character on TWD. Telling someone they smell is so juvenile and weak. I wouldn’t carry that nonsense with me through life. Those high school princesses a lot of times peak out at 19. Enjoy your life, leave the past where it belongs…..behind you!! You smell wonderful darling!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nancy thank you! I don’t let it worry me now. I just took it as a teaching moment. So now I won’t comment on someone’s scent unless I have something to nice.
A very kind tutor read an email I was sent by two of my bullies. She told me that some people will genuinely care about me and some people just want power over me; so it’s important to recognise other people’s motivations. It’s one of the best pieces of advice I was given as a teenager.💖
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the hate for Norman Reedus. Also, I think he and Diana make sense together. I wish them and their baby well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s it with the butt-ugly guys and supermodel women??? She has her own miney, so it can’t be that. Plus that hair has GOT to be a wig, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure, although not much there, her hair is real. It’s not a wig. 👱♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Reedus seems like a cool dude and him and Kruger seem to make more sense than Kruger-Jackson; I always that was an odd pairing. Wish both Diane and Norman the best with their new baby. Also, if you haven’t already please watch The Fade with Diane. I loved it and chewed on it for days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s impossibly beautiful. I can see his appeal but he personally does nothing for me. Happy for both of them! I love his personal relationship with Andrew Lincoln – they both sound like good people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im just so glad to hear more and more often women in their early 40s are having kids. I read somewhere its becoming more common without surrogates, etc. which is great so women have a larger window of time if they choose to be a parent
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes about the women over 40 having children. Gives us who haven’t found our significant other hope for a while at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I hope the baby has her hair.”
I don’t know why, but this made me laugh out loud and delighted me to no end. This wins quote of the day for the interwebz. Perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse