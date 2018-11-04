Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus welcomed a baby girl at some point

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have been together for several years now. Diane actually started up with Reedus when she was still technically with Joshua Jackson. For a time, Diane tried to keep her thing with Reedus relatively quiet, but in the past year, they became pretty official, even walking the red carpet together in January. Then, at the Cannes Film Festival this year, rumors were buzzing around that Diane was knocked up with a Reedus baby. We got confirmation of her pregnancy in late May. And now she’s a mom! Reedus Girl 2018.

Congratulations to Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus! The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, sources confirm to Page Six. It’s the first child for Kruger, 42, and the second for Reedus, 49, who has a 19-year-old son with his ex, model Helena Christensen. The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of their 2015 movie “Sky.” They made their relationship official in 2017 when they were photographed together on a date.

[From Page Six]

My general feeling – from the start – was always that Diane was more into Norman than he was with her. Like, she’s pinned a lot of hopes and dreams on Norman Reedus. I kind of think she wants to marry him and do that whole happy-family thing. I don’t know if he’s into that, but who knows. I’m glad she finally got a baby – she’s talked a lot, over the years, about wanting to be a mom. Congrats to them! And I hope the baby has her hair.