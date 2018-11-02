Kim Kardashian used the r-word when people didn’t get her Halloween costume

Like many of us, Kim Kardashian came of age in the ‘90s, and many of her biggest cultural references and throwbacks are from that magnificent decade. So in addition to all of Kim’s other Halloween costumes this year, she also did a “couples costume” with her BFF Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban. They were Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The above photo of Kim-as-Pamela was floating around on social media throughout Thursday, but it’s been deleted off the Kardashian-Jenner sites.
Honestly, if you only saw Kim-as-Pam without any context, would you have known? Now I can see it, but it didn’t immediately come to me when I was looking at the photos cold. So it was for many of Kim’s younger followers too – they didn’t get the reference, which made Kim feel old, which made her lash out. And that’s when she dropped the r-word.
Kim Kardashian West is facing backlash for making an offensive remark on Instagram. While documenting her evening celebrating Halloween at sister Kendall Jenner‘s bash Wednesday night, Kardashian West, 37, berated her fellow partygoers for not recognizing that she and her BFF Jonathan Cheban were dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
“Okay guys, we are Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. “Nobody knows who we are here! You guys are all too f—ing young. This is so sad.” In another video, Kardashian West filmed friend (and former assistant) Stephanie Shepherd complimenting the get-up, pointing out that almost no one else had identified the costume.
“Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! R–arded,” she said.
Kardashian West deleted the video on Thursday morning and apologized.
“I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry,” she said in a statement to US.
How can you have pure intentions about saying the r-word on social media? It’s like the time she posted that social media video where she took it as a “compliment” that people think she has an eating disorder. If this sh-t was kept private, within the family, and not posted on social media, no one would have an issue. I mean, I’m glad she apologized, but still – she should know better and SHE DOES KNOW BETTER. Also, I still think she was just really f–king bitter that she worked so hard on her ‘90s cultural reference and no one got it. Her fans made her feel ancient. Some days, being a ‘90s girl does suck.
Photos/video courtesy of Kim Kardashian, social media.
Being a 90s girl will NEVER suck! Ah, the best decade to come of age in. The ANGST. It’s worth being almost 40 now.
This just looks like another one of Kim’s tarty getups so obviously no one would get it. Every day is halloween with these clowns.
Exactly!
I wonder why people pay attention to this clowns…
Yiza, I am righ there with you, the 90′s were fun! I was 13 when they started, and tho am over 40 now, I don’t feel like an old if someone doesn’t get my reference or my joke. Heck, just being around when Nirvana released Nevermind – playing the cassette tape over and over and over again on my stereo! – made it all worthwhile, lol.
As for KK, bah, what do we expect from her?
It’s a lame costume. I wouldn’t have grasped it even if it was back in the 90’s, TBH. She should have worn the red baywatch suit and carried a life preserver, then people might have gotten who she was supposed to be. Also, another article pointed out that another Kardashian was called out for using the same word earlier this year, so it’s not like Kim just fell out of a cloud from 1991 and didn’t know that this word is not OK any more.
Exactly what I thought about! Didn’t we just have this conversation with a Kardashian? Maybe Kourtney? She does know better, she just doesn’t care.
It was Khloe and it was really recent – in July. I came hear to say the same thing.
I thought the point of the costume was to show the boobs, not to be recognized.
The chance to wear a corset is irresistible to this idiot. She looks more like a character from Fraggle Rock than Pam Anderson. Really classy to lash out at everyone by call people the R word. Nothing new here, folks.
I can understand using that word in private, we used it when we were teens, never at someone who was mentally challenged., just between friends. But as my friends and I got older, we became very aware of the word and stopped using it. The fact that Kim is almost forty and this isn’t the first time one of them has had to apologize for using that word. I can’t believe she posted it to social media. I don’t like using the word hate, but I’m really hating everything this family does….except for the cute babies. But I’m sure those cute babies will grow up to be conceited and obsessed with their looks, just like the rest of them. I feel like any progress made in the world is all being put back by the constant stupidity of people.
I got it immediately. 🤷
Me too. Skanky the Clown!
I’m not that young and I didn’t get the reference until there was a side by side photo of Pam Anderson.
I can’t stand her, she’s a mean nasty person
Yep.
Yes. A superficial, spoiled, vain mean girl.
I got it without context. Everything about her costume screamed Pam Anderson. However, I’m 31 years old.
Shame on her for using that word.
Pathetic
The second I saw it, I could tell she was supposed to be Pamela Anderson.
Classless and cruel when anyone uses the r-word that way
Not only mean and nasty, she is insipid and vapid.
If she’d ever gone to school, she’d know that the R-word is not an acceptable term in polite society. I blame it on poor parenting.
I blame the birth of Kim and her ilk on abusive parenting.
You’re almost 40 for god’s sake – how did you not already know that you shouldn’t use that word???
Also, that you would get that upset just because people didn’t immediately recognize your Halloween costume is sad.
When I hear that word, it takes my breath away. Like how most people react to the “n” word. I clutch my chest when I hear it. My daughter is severely disabled and I spend the majority of my time with children and adults with disabilities so it really upsets me. Probably more than it should, honestly. Kim is definitely not the only Kardashian that says it though. I hope they all learn how hurtful this word is in any context.
I got the costume right away! but I’m 28 so.. damn I feel old now too. lol
Imagine Kim’s reaction when one day in the future people have no idea who she is and she is not in costume ?Kim will never be able to handle it.
This isn’t the first time she or someone in her family used this word when angry and got called out for it. How many times can they say is just a mistake? Looks like is very common for them to say it, but there’s nobody to edit the Instagram stories to erase it.
I have noticed that many of them throw that word around a lot. They should all spend time in a day school for disabled individuals and learn more about them. Spend time with them and their families to learn just how offensive this word is. If I recall correctly, some of the Kardashians/Jenners spent time with the homeless population to learn from them so they should do the same with individuals with disabilities. I have a feeling they haven’t spent much time with people with special needs. They could definitely benefit from some sensitivity training on this matter and could help their fans learn from this as well. I wish I could invite them into my home with our disabled daughter, at my daughter’s school and with my aunt who suffers from Cerebral Palsy in her nursing home. Maybe I should contact Kim’s management about this matter.
