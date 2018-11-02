Kim Kardashian used the r-word when people didn’t get her Halloween costume

Like many of us, Kim Kardashian came of age in the ‘90s, and many of her biggest cultural references and throwbacks are from that magnificent decade. So in addition to all of Kim’s other Halloween costumes this year, she also did a “couples costume” with her BFF Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban. They were Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The above photo of Kim-as-Pamela was floating around on social media throughout Thursday, but it’s been deleted off the Kardashian-Jenner sites.

Honestly, if you only saw Kim-as-Pam without any context, would you have known? Now I can see it, but it didn’t immediately come to me when I was looking at the photos cold. So it was for many of Kim’s younger followers too – they didn’t get the reference, which made Kim feel old, which made her lash out. And that’s when she dropped the r-word.

Kim Kardashian West is facing backlash for making an offensive remark on Instagram. While documenting her evening celebrating Halloween at sister Kendall Jenner‘s bash Wednesday night, Kardashian West, 37, berated her fellow partygoers for not recognizing that she and her BFF Jonathan Cheban were dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. “Okay guys, we are Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. “Nobody knows who we are here! You guys are all too f—ing young. This is so sad.” In another video, Kardashian West filmed friend (and former assistant) Stephanie Shepherd complimenting the get-up, pointing out that almost no one else had identified the costume. “Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! R–arded,” she said. Kardashian West deleted the video on Thursday morning and apologized. “I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry,” she said in a statement to US.

[From People]

How can you have pure intentions about saying the r-word on social media? It’s like the time she posted that social media video where she took it as a “compliment” that people think she has an eating disorder. If this sh-t was kept private, within the family, and not posted on social media, no one would have an issue. I mean, I’m glad she apologized, but still – she should know better and SHE DOES KNOW BETTER. Also, I still think she was just really f–king bitter that she worked so hard on her ‘90s cultural reference and no one got it. Her fans made her feel ancient. Some days, being a ‘90s girl does suck.