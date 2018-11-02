Oprah gave an incredible speech in Georgia as she campaigned for Stacey Abrams

Oprah Winfrey campaigns for Stacey Abrams in Georgia

I have nothing but pity for those people who believe that Oprah should just stay in her Montecito mansion and not talk about politics, just as I have nothing but disgust for those people who argue that “mean liberals” should stop “harassing” people to get off their asses and vote. You think Oprah hasn’t been disregarded, denigrated and discriminated against? Do you think she’s just some daft rich person with no connection to what’s happening in this country? Oprah KNOWS. Oprah is a citizen. Oprah cares, deeply. So Oprah went down to Georgia to stump for Stacey Abrams for governor, but she took everybody to The Church of Oprah. She gave a speech which was televised on most cable news networks about the right to vote, and how people who refuse to vote are dishonoring their ancestors and their family history. It needed to be said.

As Oprah says, she’s not running for anything. She’s not testing the waters. I genuinely believe she’s given it some thought and decided that she has no interest in running for anything. But she’s hellbent on using the power of her pulpit to GOTV and to support African-Americans and women and African-American women.

Mother’s Husband – aka VP Mike Pence – was also in Georgia yesterday to campaign for Brian Kemp, a Trump-supporting wingnut who is all about guns and people having the “religious liberty” to discriminate against LGBTQ people. Mother’s Husband told his smaller crowd that Abrams is being “bankrolled by Hollywood liberals” and then claimed: “I’d like to remind Stacey, and Oprah, and Will Ferrell, I’m kind of a big deal, too….I’ve got a message for all of Stacey Abrams’ liberal Hollywood friends: This ain’t Hollywood. This is Georgia.” Bitch, go home to Mother.

Oprah went door-to-door too:

Oprah Winfrey campaigns for Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Oprah Winfrey campaigns for Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Oprah gave an incredible speech in Georgia as she campaigned for Stacey Abrams”

  1. Medusa says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:27 am

    How cute. He thinks he’s a big deal like Oprah. Did you ask for permission from your “mother”/god/god on earth (a.k.a. mango mussolini) to speak?

    Reply
  2. Annie says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:27 am

    She is one in a million and her speech was so inspiring! So great to hear someone who lifts us up instead of only stoking fear.

    Reply
  3. Doodle says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Yes, dear, you are kind of a big deal. And the history books will prove that. You’re just not the kind of big deal you think you are.

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Oprah delivered one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard. She said what needed to be said. Please let it light a fire in thousands of voters.

    I hear that in its next update Webster’s will print a picture of pence as its definition of bland.

    Reply
  5. BlueSky says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Yeah the same Georgia where they filmed “Black Panther”, “The Walking Dead”, “Atlanta”, just to name a few?? That Georgia? The state with a billion dollar film industry and where a lot of celebrities live???

    Reply
  6. Susie says:
    November 2, 2018 at 8:41 am

    yeah… normally “powerful people” do not need to remind others of their powers… they just have them.
    And yes, when us sisters get together we can accomplished the impossible… 4 more days…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment