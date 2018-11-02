Gwyneth Paltrow shilled for Goop supplements while discussing perimenopause

Earlier this week, media outlets reported that Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP is once again in hot water for making false, misleading and unscientific claims about the overpriced snake oil they sell to gullible rich women. This time, Goop will have to answer to two regulators in the UK for their false claims about what their “supplements” and “vitamins” really do. Gwyneth’s Goop has already had significant problems here in America with similar issues – Gwyneth seems to think that she can just claim anything she wants about the products she shills.

So imagine my lack of surprise that Gwyneth used Goop to talk about perimenopause – a conversation desperately needed – and then somehow it all became a giant shill for a Goop product called “Goop Wellness Madame Ovary” supplements. From Goop’s “Ask GP” feature:

Dear GP, I’m not in menopause yet, but I’m in my forties and I’m starting to notice some changes. Did you start taking care of yourself differently once you hit forty? —Maggie Gwyneth: Dear Maggie, First of all, congratulations. I believe that when women turn forty, we get a software upgrade, and part of that is that we tend to stop caring so much about what other people think. Being forty is very different now than it was for our grandmothers, and even our mothers—we are living in a time when we can redefine what that phase of femininity means. But despite all its upsides, there are things that happen after forty that we need to focus on, like heart health and bone density. Like you, I’m not in menopause (yet!), but at the age of forty-six, I can feel a perceptible shift in my hormones—I probably sweat a little more than I used to, and my mood is less consistently even. Most recently, I started taking our new vitamin and supplement protocol, Madame Ovary. We developed it with Dr. Dominique Fradin-Read, who is one of the most extraordinary MDs I’ve ever worked with—she is exceptionally good at supporting the body to ease the aging process so that it is almost imperceptible. We made the Madame Ovary regimen for women around the perimenopausal, menopausal, and postmenopausal ages (perimenopause can begin anywhere from the mid- to late-thirties to the mid-forties), as it is designed to provide some support for thyroid health as well as things like mild hot flashes, mood shifts, and stress-related fatigue. In every daily packet, there’s a multivitamin with phytonutrients, omega-3 fish oils, and herbs like black cohosh, which has traditionally been used to support women’s health for centuries. And obviously supplementation is not enough. I have tweaked my approach to fitness, for example, to bring in more weight-lifting to build bone density, and I continue to eat as healthy as possible—whole foods, lots of green vegetables, clean sources of protein—particularly at lunch. (Everyone needs some off-the-leash time at night.) While I wasn’t overly focused on my hormones in my thirties, I do a panel every six months now to ensure that everything is aligned. Beyond the baseline support that it provides, I particularly love the Madame Ovary regimen for its support in balancing my mood. I feel like I have fewer days now when I feel cranky or emotional for no apparent reason. And when I’m even, a packed schedule is infinitely more manageable.

[From Goop]

If this was just a for-real conversation about menopause and perimenopause and what women need to do differently past the age of 40, I would be all for it. Conversations about menopause happen too infrequently in pop culture, and for one small moment, I was happy because I thought “finally Gwyneth is going to get real about what it’s like.” But with that realness is a shill for a $90 supplement on her site. Gwyneth continues to be the worst. Also: I feel like she’s about three years away from shilling sketchy timeshares, right?