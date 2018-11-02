Gwyneth Paltrow shilled for Goop supplements while discussing perimenopause

Frederique Constant x Gwyneth Paltrow - launch party

Earlier this week, media outlets reported that Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP is once again in hot water for making false, misleading and unscientific claims about the overpriced snake oil they sell to gullible rich women. This time, Goop will have to answer to two regulators in the UK for their false claims about what their “supplements” and “vitamins” really do. Gwyneth’s Goop has already had significant problems here in America with similar issues – Gwyneth seems to think that she can just claim anything she wants about the products she shills.

So imagine my lack of surprise that Gwyneth used Goop to talk about perimenopause – a conversation desperately needed – and then somehow it all became a giant shill for a Goop product called “Goop Wellness Madame Ovary” supplements. From Goop’s “Ask GP” feature:

Dear GP, I’m not in menopause yet, but I’m in my forties and I’m starting to notice some changes. Did you start taking care of yourself differently once you hit forty? —Maggie

Gwyneth: Dear Maggie, First of all, congratulations. I believe that when women turn forty, we get a software upgrade, and part of that is that we tend to stop caring so much about what other people think. Being forty is very different now than it was for our grandmothers, and even our mothers—we are living in a time when we can redefine what that phase of femininity means. But despite all its upsides, there are things that happen after forty that we need to focus on, like heart health and bone density. Like you, I’m not in menopause (yet!), but at the age of forty-six, I can feel a perceptible shift in my hormones—I probably sweat a little more than I used to, and my mood is less consistently even.

Most recently, I started taking our new vitamin and supplement protocol, Madame Ovary. We developed it with Dr. Dominique Fradin-Read, who is one of the most extraordinary MDs I’ve ever worked with—she is exceptionally good at supporting the body to ease the aging process so that it is almost imperceptible. We made the Madame Ovary regimen for women around the perimenopausal, menopausal, and postmenopausal ages (perimenopause can begin anywhere from the mid- to late-thirties to the mid-forties), as it is designed to provide some support for thyroid health as well as things like mild hot flashes, mood shifts, and stress-related fatigue. In every daily packet, there’s a multivitamin with phytonutrients, omega-3 fish oils, and herbs like black cohosh, which has traditionally been used to support women’s health for centuries.

And obviously supplementation is not enough. I have tweaked my approach to fitness, for example, to bring in more weight-lifting to build bone density, and I continue to eat as healthy as possible—whole foods, lots of green vegetables, clean sources of protein—particularly at lunch. (Everyone needs some off-the-leash time at night.) While I wasn’t overly focused on my hormones in my thirties, I do a panel every six months now to ensure that everything is aligned.

Beyond the baseline support that it provides, I particularly love the Madame Ovary regimen for its support in balancing my mood. I feel like I have fewer days now when I feel cranky or emotional for no apparent reason. And when I’m even, a packed schedule is infinitely more manageable.

[From Goop]

If this was just a for-real conversation about menopause and perimenopause and what women need to do differently past the age of 40, I would be all for it. Conversations about menopause happen too infrequently in pop culture, and for one small moment, I was happy because I thought “finally Gwyneth is going to get real about what it’s like.” But with that realness is a shill for a $90 supplement on her site. Gwyneth continues to be the worst. Also: I feel like she’s about three years away from shilling sketchy timeshares, right?

Frederique Constant x Gwyneth Paltrow - launch party

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow shilled for Goop supplements while discussing perimenopause”

  1. Dee says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Actually, my GP said that the best thing for perimenopause symptoms was phytoseterols (natural, plant based hormones just like the ones Missy Goop is promoting here).

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      November 2, 2018 at 9:40 am

      I’ve heard that too but I really wish there were more large scientific, double-blind studies on supplements. As an example, I have PCOS but a mild form so no doctor wants to put me on medication for it, but I have had dieticians and naturopaths recommend taking certain supplements which have shown (in very small studies) to help. But without any real understanding on proper dosage and how long the supplement should be taken for I’m really weary to spend any more $$ on things that may not help, that may harm, and that will undoubtedly get my hopes up :(

      Reply
    • isabelle says:
      November 2, 2018 at 10:47 am

      I’ve been taking them and my PMS symptoms are so much better (they can become worse in perimenopause). It feels like I’ve gained back those 2 weeks where my body goes crazy for a month. they work for me but still wouldn’t take anything GOOP recommends because they are overpriced and the their huckster products.

      Reply
  2. minx says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I, I, I, me, me, me.
    I can definitely see her shilling Goop timeshares in the future, and some dumb rich people would snap them up.

    Reply
  3. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Of all the abominations she’s been guilty of, I find naming her “vitamin and supplement protocol” Madame Ovary the most egregious. (Also I’m now using that top photo as my lock screen.)

    Reply
  4. OCE says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Come to NYC, and to all the beauty and wellness stores I frequent, including high-end clothing boutiques: You will find GOOP’s stuff in all of them. She is not going away, she is making “wellness” mainstream.

    Reply
  5. Lila says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:24 am

    OMG here we go again another market opportunity for Goop .From uncoupling to rebranding of menopause. She will sell expensive supplements on American women and claim they work.

    Reply
  6. Amelie says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I wouldn’t trust anything she shills. When I do go through menopause, I will consult a gynecologist/real doctor about what I can do to minimize symptoms. I really wonder who is buying her products!

    Reply
    • isabelle says:
      November 2, 2018 at 10:55 am

      Even the medical filed is misinformed on menopause and very dismissive of women which they bring the topic up. The good ole everyone has to go through it mentality so suck it up and here are some meds. Sometimes they offer hormones which aren’t beneficial to many women and can cause many problems later one. Hand out bad info. OB/Gyn yes they know their stuff but general doctors not so much and not everyone have readily access to a gynecologist (those living in rural areas). So they have to rely on general doctors. Do your own research and then go to your doctor. I’m a nurse and can say this with confidence, even the medical professionals aren’t versed well in menopause and treat it like many other under the radar changes to the body. They will often try to diagnose women with other illnesses regarding their symptoms when I reality it is just peri or menopause. A quick conversation, they give the same info to everyone and on to the next topic. There are so many resources out there now that you can combine research and going to your medical doctor.

      Reply
  7. Harryg says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:35 am

    There are a lot of supplements and natural medicines that do indeed make menopause more tolerable, but this kind of marketing is just so irritating. It makes everything sound suspicious, even when it might actually be helpful.

    Reply
  8. Maddy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I used to be a fan of GP’s film career. But I find everything associated with Goop very exhausting and eye roll worthy.

    Reply
  9. Algernon says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:15 am

    This is what is so frustrating about Goop. There does need to be more open, frank discussion about women’s health in the public sphere, and doctors *do* need to do a better job at listening to women and believing them when they say something is wrong. Goop could be doing a real service by encouraging and promoting those conversations but she has to turn it around to sell expensive, sketchy vitamins. If she just left it at, “This is what works for me, but you should talk to your doctor, because it might be different for you,” it would be fine. But she’s creating a kind of closed loop where people’s only medical advice/treatment will come from Goop.

    ETA: She should focus her wellness on beauty because her face creams and masks are the best thing Goop sells by a mile. They’re expensive, but they really are good. And yet you barely hear about them, because she’s always hyping vitamins.

    Reply
  10. Valerie says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:44 am

    She is SO self-centred. I don’t know much about Blythe Danner, but I never got the impression that she was like this. Does she take after her mother? Where does this come from?

    Reply
  11. Ann says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Doing lab work on a regular basis is one thing she got right. If you’re in the fortunate position to go for labs every 6 months or annually do it! A basic metabolic panel can give you great incite to what’s happening with your body and it’s an easy way to provide early detection for a lot of diseases.

    Reply
  12. Pandy says:
    November 2, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Well .. .hate to say it but she’s not out of line with the supplement and advice re weight bearing exercise. Still wouldn’t buy her sh*t, there’s lots of others.

    Reply
  13. Palmasan says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Funny that she mentions weight lifting, when her pal Tracy Anderson always said to NEVER lift anything heavy to avoid getting bulky (ridiculous indeed).
    I wonder if she still trains with her? It maybe finally Anderson (opportunistically) changed her tune?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment