Gwyneth Paltrow shilled for Goop supplements while discussing perimenopause

Earlier this week, media outlets reported that Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP is once again in hot water for making false, misleading and unscientific claims about the overpriced snake oil they sell to gullible rich women. This time, Goop will have to answer to two regulators in the UK for their false claims about what their “supplements” and “vitamins” really do. Gwyneth’s Goop has already had significant problems here in America with similar issues – Gwyneth seems to think that she can just claim anything she wants about the products she shills.
So imagine my lack of surprise that Gwyneth used Goop to talk about perimenopause – a conversation desperately needed – and then somehow it all became a giant shill for a Goop product called “Goop Wellness Madame Ovary” supplements. From Goop’s “Ask GP” feature:
Dear GP, I’m not in menopause yet, but I’m in my forties and I’m starting to notice some changes. Did you start taking care of yourself differently once you hit forty? —Maggie
Gwyneth: Dear Maggie, First of all, congratulations. I believe that when women turn forty, we get a software upgrade, and part of that is that we tend to stop caring so much about what other people think. Being forty is very different now than it was for our grandmothers, and even our mothers—we are living in a time when we can redefine what that phase of femininity means. But despite all its upsides, there are things that happen after forty that we need to focus on, like heart health and bone density. Like you, I’m not in menopause (yet!), but at the age of forty-six, I can feel a perceptible shift in my hormones—I probably sweat a little more than I used to, and my mood is less consistently even.
Most recently, I started taking our new vitamin and supplement protocol, Madame Ovary. We developed it with Dr. Dominique Fradin-Read, who is one of the most extraordinary MDs I’ve ever worked with—she is exceptionally good at supporting the body to ease the aging process so that it is almost imperceptible. We made the Madame Ovary regimen for women around the perimenopausal, menopausal, and postmenopausal ages (perimenopause can begin anywhere from the mid- to late-thirties to the mid-forties), as it is designed to provide some support for thyroid health as well as things like mild hot flashes, mood shifts, and stress-related fatigue. In every daily packet, there’s a multivitamin with phytonutrients, omega-3 fish oils, and herbs like black cohosh, which has traditionally been used to support women’s health for centuries.
And obviously supplementation is not enough. I have tweaked my approach to fitness, for example, to bring in more weight-lifting to build bone density, and I continue to eat as healthy as possible—whole foods, lots of green vegetables, clean sources of protein—particularly at lunch. (Everyone needs some off-the-leash time at night.) While I wasn’t overly focused on my hormones in my thirties, I do a panel every six months now to ensure that everything is aligned.
Beyond the baseline support that it provides, I particularly love the Madame Ovary regimen for its support in balancing my mood. I feel like I have fewer days now when I feel cranky or emotional for no apparent reason. And when I’m even, a packed schedule is infinitely more manageable.
If this was just a for-real conversation about menopause and perimenopause and what women need to do differently past the age of 40, I would be all for it. Conversations about menopause happen too infrequently in pop culture, and for one small moment, I was happy because I thought “finally Gwyneth is going to get real about what it’s like.” But with that realness is a shill for a $90 supplement on her site. Gwyneth continues to be the worst. Also: I feel like she’s about three years away from shilling sketchy timeshares, right?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Actually, my GP said that the best thing for perimenopause symptoms was phytoseterols (natural, plant based hormones just like the ones Missy Goop is promoting here).
I’ve heard that too but I really wish there were more large scientific, double-blind studies on supplements. As an example, I have PCOS but a mild form so no doctor wants to put me on medication for it, but I have had dieticians and naturopaths recommend taking certain supplements which have shown (in very small studies) to help. But without any real understanding on proper dosage and how long the supplement should be taken for I’m really weary to spend any more $$ on things that may not help, that may harm, and that will undoubtedly get my hopes up
I should have been more clear. My GP (in Canada) said that phytosterols are the only non-synthetic hormone treatment that HAS BEEN /medically clinically proven to have some small benefits to peri symptoms.
I’ve been taking them and my PMS symptoms are so much better (they can become worse in perimenopause). It feels like I’ve gained back those 2 weeks where my body goes crazy for a month. they work for me but still wouldn’t take anything GOOP recommends because they are overpriced and the their huckster products.
Isabelle, what exactly do you take (I need complete recommendations)? Thanks.
Isabelle….yes please tell us exactly what you take! I need something and don’t want rx drugs.
I, I, I, me, me, me.
I can definitely see her shilling Goop timeshares in the future, and some dumb rich people would snap them up.
Of all the abominations she’s been guilty of, I find naming her “vitamin and supplement protocol” Madame Ovary the most egregious. (Also I’m now using that top photo as my lock screen.)
I know, I burst out laughing at that.
Same!
Come to NYC, and to all the beauty and wellness stores I frequent, including high-end clothing boutiques: You will find GOOP’s stuff in all of them. She is not going away, she is making “wellness” mainstream.
OMG here we go again another market opportunity for Goop .From uncoupling to rebranding of menopause. She will sell expensive supplements on American women and claim they work.
I wouldn’t trust anything she shills. When I do go through menopause, I will consult a gynecologist/real doctor about what I can do to minimize symptoms. I really wonder who is buying her products!
Even the medical filed is misinformed on menopause and very dismissive of women which they bring the topic up. The good ole everyone has to go through it mentality so suck it up and here are some meds. Sometimes they offer hormones which aren’t beneficial to many women and can cause many problems later one. Hand out bad info. OB/Gyn yes they know their stuff but general doctors not so much and not everyone have readily access to a gynecologist (those living in rural areas). So they have to rely on general doctors. Do your own research and then go to your doctor. I’m a nurse and can say this with confidence, even the medical professionals aren’t versed well in menopause and treat it like many other under the radar changes to the body. They will often try to diagnose women with other illnesses regarding their symptoms when I reality it is just peri or menopause. A quick conversation, they give the same info to everyone and on to the next topic. There are so many resources out there now that you can combine research and going to your medical doctor.
There are a lot of supplements and natural medicines that do indeed make menopause more tolerable, but this kind of marketing is just so irritating. It makes everything sound suspicious, even when it might actually be helpful.
You know it is way over priced for what it is and her GOOP heads will buy them up.
I used to be a fan of GP’s film career. But I find everything associated with Goop very exhausting and eye roll worthy.
This is what is so frustrating about Goop. There does need to be more open, frank discussion about women’s health in the public sphere, and doctors *do* need to do a better job at listening to women and believing them when they say something is wrong. Goop could be doing a real service by encouraging and promoting those conversations but she has to turn it around to sell expensive, sketchy vitamins. If she just left it at, “This is what works for me, but you should talk to your doctor, because it might be different for you,” it would be fine. But she’s creating a kind of closed loop where people’s only medical advice/treatment will come from Goop.
ETA: She should focus her wellness on beauty because her face creams and masks are the best thing Goop sells by a mile. They’re expensive, but they really are good. And yet you barely hear about them, because she’s always hyping vitamins.
She is SO self-centred. I don’t know much about Blythe Danner, but I never got the impression that she was like this. Does she take after her mother? Where does this come from?
I don’t know but I’m old enough to remember back in the 90s GP was treated as the second coming, she was the next Grace Kelly, the greatest actress, the most stylish and perfect…I think it blew out her arrogance circuits and created a blond center-parted monster.
When her mother (Blythe) was up and coming and doing all the talk show circuits back then, she came across just as snooty and entitled. Could not stand her. She also always talks about goopy like she invented the wheel.
Doing lab work on a regular basis is one thing she got right. If you’re in the fortunate position to go for labs every 6 months or annually do it! A basic metabolic panel can give you great incite to what’s happening with your body and it’s an easy way to provide early detection for a lot of diseases.
Well .. .hate to say it but she’s not out of line with the supplement and advice re weight bearing exercise. Still wouldn’t buy her sh*t, there’s lots of others.
She is not out of line about supplements but you can find the same thing a lot cheaper on the market.
Funny that she mentions weight lifting, when her pal Tracy Anderson always said to NEVER lift anything heavy to avoid getting bulky (ridiculous indeed).
I wonder if she still trains with her? It maybe finally Anderson (opportunistically) changed her tune?
