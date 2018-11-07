Democrats win the House by a good margin, GOP gains seats in the Senate

Embed from Getty Images

I’m not going to pretend that I’m completely overjoyed by the midterm election results, but I’ll also say this: I’m not as depressed as I was the day after Election Day 2016. There were some good results, important results, but there were some really bad stories too. Let’s start with the good stuff – even after decades of gerrymandering and voter suppression, Democrats took back the House with a substantial margin, winning seats all over the map. Did we win every important-bellwether race? No, but we did really well. Some important wins:

The first Muslim women Congresswomen. Per CNN: “Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s nominee, will secure their respective seats in strongly Democratic districts following primary victories earlier this year that effectively decided their races.”

Virginia goes from purple to blue. Tim Kaine won reelection easily in the Senate, and his coattails included big Democratic gains in the House, with three Democratic women winning important races. Jennifer Wexton won the 10th, Elaine Luria won the 2nd, and Abigail Spanberger won the 7th. Unfortunately, Olivia Wilde’s mom lost against the Republican guy who writes Bigfoot erotica.

Kansas is amazing. They voted in a Democratic governor, and they voted in a Native American lesbian named Sharice Davids to the Kansas 3rd.

As for the bad stories… the Senate was 51-49 Republican, and it’s looking like the Republicans will gain several seats. Claire McCaskill went down in Missouri. Heidi Heitkamp went down in North Dakota. Bill Nelson went down in Florida. Incidentally, those three senators voted against Brett Kavanaugh. Voters in too many states watched the Kavanaugh hearings and thought “we need to put more Republicans in the Senate to ensure that more sexual assailants like Brett Kavanaugh get on the bench.” Beto lost a nail-biter and while there’s a lot of positive stuff to say about his campaign, the fact remains that Texas voters preferred to vote for a spineless weasel and charisma vacuum like Ted Cruz.

In Florida, it’s particularly depressing – Democrat Andrew Gillum lost the governor’s race, Nelson lost his Senate seat. The Florida GOP ran the most racist and Deplorable campaign in recent memory. Florida’s new governor, Ron DeSantis, used blatant racism against his African-American opponent. And Florida voters ate it up. It’s almost as if – and hear me out – Florida voters wanted to show the country that they have a lot in common with Cesar Sayok, the Trump-supporting Florida-based terrorist who sent pipe bombs to all of Trump’s enemies. DeSantis ran a campaign about being loyal to Trump. And he won. So… Florida is Florida.

So no, it wasn’t the “blue wave” many of us were hoping and praying for, in which a surge of new voters would radically shift congressional races, senate races and gubernatorial races around the country. There were smaller waves in certain states, and I’m happy that we have the House now. But… I wish it had been better. I’m not going to pretend that Trump didn’t “win” again last night in many different races.

