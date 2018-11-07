“Seth Meyers celebrated Kim Davis’s election loss in Kentucky” links

Remember Kim Davis, the woman who refused to give marriage licenses to gay couples? Well, she lost last night. Seth Meyers had some fun with it. [Towleroad]
People are really doing some hardcore stanning for Richard Madden. [LaineyGossip]
Some updates on the Stacey Abrams election. [Jezebel]
Matthew McConaughey could have been Jack in Titanic. [Dlisted]
Harper’s Bazaar UK had some great covers this year. [Go Fug Yourself]
Florida’s Amendment 4 passed last night & that’s a great thing. [Pajiba]
Kandi Burruss might use a surrogate. [Reality Tea]
Southern Charm star quits because of editing. [Starcasm]
Donald Trump can’t stop talking about Ivanka. [The Blemish]
OMG….
The news conference with Trump?!! Wow…
So embarrassing… 🤦♀️
I’m Canadian… I am mortified for my neighbours right now.
Yeah, it’s completely off the rails.
Appreciated. He’s such a fool.
Omg- it would be popcorn worth for the sheer ridiculousness of it were this not our reality. I’ve been watching the new Watergate documentary and the recordings of Nixon speaking of the press is chilling in the striking similarities to Trump’s comments. It’s almost verbatim.
I said out loud “is this real?” a few times during that press conference. Still can’t believe this is our reality.
Well, I must say the late King in the North is looking mighty fine these days…
Jeff Session has stepped down!
More like booted out.
