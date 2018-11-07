“Seth Meyers celebrated Kim Davis’s election loss in Kentucky” links
  • November 07, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Remember Kim Davis, the woman who refused to give marriage licenses to gay couples? Well, she lost last night. Seth Meyers had some fun with it. [Towleroad]
People are really doing some hardcore stanning for Richard Madden. [LaineyGossip]
Some updates on the Stacey Abrams election. [Jezebel]
Matthew McConaughey could have been Jack in Titanic. [Dlisted]
Harper’s Bazaar UK had some great covers this year. [Go Fug Yourself]
Florida’s Amendment 4 passed last night & that’s a great thing. [Pajiba]
Kandi Burruss might use a surrogate. [Reality Tea]
Southern Charm star quits because of editing. [Starcasm]
Donald Trump can’t stop talking about Ivanka. [The Blemish]

8 Responses to ““Seth Meyers celebrated Kim Davis’s election loss in Kentucky” links”

  1. Canadiangirl says:
    November 7, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    OMG….
    The news conference with Trump?!! Wow…
    So embarrassing… 🤦‍♀️
    I’m Canadian… I am mortified for my neighbours right now.

    Reply
  2. kellybean says:
    November 7, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Omg- it would be popcorn worth for the sheer ridiculousness of it were this not our reality. I’ve been watching the new Watergate documentary and the recordings of Nixon speaking of the press is chilling in the striking similarities to Trump’s comments. It’s almost verbatim.

    Reply
  3. Steff says:
    November 7, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    I said out loud “is this real?” a few times during that press conference. Still can’t believe this is our reality.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    November 7, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Well, I must say the late King in the North is looking mighty fine these days…

    Reply
  5. Tiffany :) says:
    November 7, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Jeff Session has stepped down!

    Reply

