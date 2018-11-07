Beto O’Rourke lost a nail-biter to charisma vacuum Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz

This wasn’t the way it was supposed to go for Beto O’Rourke. Beto was a superstar in the making – an attractive, charismatic, authentic, progressive Democrat who excited the Texas electorate, grew the Democratic base in Texas and got younger people out to the polls. But it wasn’t enough. Beto lost a nail-biter in his Senate race last night. Ted Cruz won re-election, and that’s just the worst. It would be one thing if this Obama-like candidate – which Beto clearly was – lost to an extremely popular Republican with a broad base of support. Ted Cruz is incredibly unpopular in Texas and outside of Texas. His Senate colleagues hate him, Republicans writ large loathe him, and I’d be willing to bet that many of the Texas voters who supported his re-election don’t even like him that much.
Of course there are positives – Beto gave the Democratic Party a blueprint for running competitive statewide races in Texas. His organization will live on in 2020. He’s still a charismatic future leader of the party. And even though he lost, he still had coattails – two Democrats gains in the House races in Texas, and several of the Republican congressmen who did win re-election only did so by the skin of their teeth.
Beto came out when the race was called and gave his concession speech to a tearful crowd. During the speech, he dropped an f-bomb! He told his supporters and campaign workers “I’m so f–king proud of you guys.”
We just want to say thank you to everyone who made this possible. Everyone who made us feel hopeful, everyone who inspired us. Everyone who became the most amazing campaign we could have ever hoped to belong to. Grateful that we got to do this with you. We love you. Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/1j6JnhtP0f
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 7, 2018
Oh, and Beyonce endorsed Beto on Election Day, with just hours left to vote.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
This doesn’t do anything to help Texas stereotypes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I don’t know. Voting for Vladimir Putin’s submissive’s submissive – a sack-, spine- and charmless foreign-import who endorsed the federal government seizing privately-owned Texas land and disrupting grazing and water supplies (to build the wall) doesn’t seem very “Texan”.
But then I grew up with Ann Richards & watching Dallas…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so proud of Beto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen a few of his interviews down here (🇦🇺), and I can tell you, he impressed and charmed the socks off me. As disappointing as this is, his day will come. Beto has “Future President” written all over him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually don’t think Beto will make it to the national level. He’s got some things that will hurt him. First of all since when did democracy’s start electing billionaire senators and governors? Priztker is a billionaire- how does that play with the party line? And beto- he’s married to a billionaire and tried using eminent domain to get prime housing real estate for his father in laws housing development..
The rich are there to fight for themselves, not for us, whatever party they are from. They’ll make us believe they are fighting for us- but don’t be fooled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Soemone, WTF are you talking about? There have been rich politicians in America since the Founding Fathers. In today’s dollars, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are the richest presidents we’ve had. Perhaps you’ve heard of Senator Jay Rockefeller, or any of the Kennedys or Roosevelts. Ross Perot made a decent run at the presidency not too long ago. Trump calls himself a billionaire, even if I doubt he is one. Get a grip.
There are a shit-ton of rich folk holding public office all over the country – Democrat AND Republican. I hope most are in it to do good, but if not we have plenty of laws that protect against public corruption as long as those in power abide by, and/or enforce them. Wealth doesn’t mean you don’t have integrity, the same way modest earnings don’t automatically mean you are an honorable person. A congressman in California has sixty felony indictments for campaign fraud against him and he has a negative net worth.
p.s. Forbes had an even-handed article about Beto’s wife and his father in law’s business dealings. fyi – Forbes doesn’t think they are billionaires.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/christopherhelman/2018/11/04/is-beto-orourkes-wife-really-a-billionaire-heiress-not-likely/#4dbc1638387f
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Outside of Obama all the recent presidents have been millionaires before being elected so I don’t see this being an issue. Romney and McCain also super rich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I expected Cruz to win by at least five points so I am thrilled Beto got so close. Cornyn is up in 2020 so Beto has another shot coming up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would Beto do as well against Cornyn do you think? I loathe Cornyn, but I do recognize he’s popular with the Republican establishment and conservative voters in a way that Ted Cruz isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beto will not do as well against Cornyn in terms of getting votes from independents and Republicans who occasionally cross party lines (and there’s vanishingly few of those). 2020 would also be a tough year for that race because it will be a presidential election year, and Republicans will absolutely turn out in Texas to vote R up and down the ballot. Trump is, unfortunately, VERY popular with Texas Republicans, and I think that’s the only reason Cruz got enough turnout to beat back the Democratic wave this time — Rs turned out to vote to affirm Trump, not Cruz. Even with the Texas electorate changing and youth and Hispanic turnout going up, I don’t think we’ll see a Dem senator from Texas in 2020 unless Trump’s popularity with Republican voters takes a nosedive. And, frankly, I don’t know what it would take to puncture that bubble. Probably an almighty economic crash or an unsuccessful war, and while I can see those things on the horizon, I don’t think they’re going to develop fully prior to 2020.
Personally, I would like to see Beto spearhead nationwide grassroots organizing efforts, hopefully partnering with existing organizations. We need star power like his focused on unsexy stuff like voter registration drives, helping poor people overcome ID law hurdles, and organizing novice Dems to run for local office. He has the tireless work ethic needed for that stuff, and he has that rock star thing going on that makes people want to join in just for the chance to maybe one day meet him. He could make a huge difference and maintain a high public profile in readiness for future political contests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Losing to Ted Cruz must feel like losing to Donald Trump
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sooner, Beyonce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Texan here- sadly if these celebrity endorsements did anything it was hurt him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lived in Texas (Austin) for a long time and had the same thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah you’re probably right. I guess I just figured it’s not a celebrity, it’s BEYONCÉ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tennessean here. Taylor’s direct influence and significant efforts to register voters didn’t greatly help Bredesen, either.
All it took was Orange holding a couple of rallies to pump up his opponent’s base and get her back in the lead. Sad that Orange is the greater influence in the end. He knows how to go to lesser-visited places and pump up people who eat up the attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Could have done better, Bey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was useless. Last week it would have made a HUGE difference to people who actually care what she thinks, but too little too late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like people who respect Beyonce were already voting for Beto, personally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This feels like such a disappointment and I hate to be one of those annoying people who’s like “its a win that it was so close!” because what matters ultimately is who actually goes to the Senate in January.
But….it is a win that it was so close.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know what you mean, but truly it was an impressive run for a dem in Texas! Next time it’s his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anybody seriously expect that he would win, though? What he pulled off was nothing short of amazing and inspirational, given the fact that it’s Texas.
And now we get the pleasure of voting for Beto 2020 so it’s a win-win, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an across the pond observator I wonder – is Beto a potential candidate for president? Or is it too soon to ask that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is talk of it, although not from Beto himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
would be interesting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’d be a bad idea. As much as I dislike him, David Frum was right on the CBC yesterday: the 1st step for running for President should be winning your elections, not losing them. I know that Trump was never elected before he ran, but Dems are held to higher standards by GOP-lite and independents voters so it’d likely be a debacle at the national level… Beto could definitely try, he has the money, but I doubt it’d be wise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good thing Lincoln didn’t believe that winning his senate race should be a prerequisite to running for President.
I think that reads snarkier than I intend it (and I know, not a timely reference, but it was valuable to our country that Lincoln didn’t let losing his senate race stop him from running for President)
A national election and a local, even state-wide election are two different electorates. Losing to Ted Cruz makes me question the decision making of the electorate, not the quality of the candidate. At this point, I can’t say if I would vote for Beto in a primary, but I would not hold this election against him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Arpeggi,
Just because you lost a democratic run by 2% in a very red state doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bring your platform to the entire country. Based on last night, he had a good chance of taking almost the entire midwest….you know, the swing states that win presidents elections?
He’s likable and brings a positive message. As an Austinite who met him and was privileged to have him take the time to talk to me and take a selfie with me, I hope it’s not the last we see of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I really disagree with this. There are so many reasons why he’d be a great POTUS candidate:
Beto doesn’t have the baggage that some of the older, more experienced candidates have. He generated a TREMENDOUS amount of enthusiasm all over the country. He appeals to progressives, liberals, and centrists alike. And mostly, a lot of us want the chance to vote for him!
So you are saying that his loss somehow disqualifies him from running as POTUS whereas many of us see what he was able to accomplish against all odds. This guy may have lost but he has what it takes to win and win bigger than a senate seat IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not saying that Beto isn’t great or that he doesn’t have the charisma or qualities that would make him a good candidate. But I don’t think it’s enough, I’m also unsure that it should be enough.
There are so many other ways that he could serve his country/Texas and the Dems. There are great potential candidates that have won their elections, many of them are women, many are under 60. Beto would potentially make a good VP candidate: he could help bring votes and money, he’d gain experience at a national level and could run in 10 years. I could also see him run for governor and pull an Ann Richards, that’d be awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree on there being other people with wins and more experience and especially being people of color and women, but he got a lot of republicans in texas to vote democrat. That’s not nothing. Also, he managed to get the entire country to sponsor his campaign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like him he’s gonna be a presidential candidate at some point but 2020 seems a bit rushed. I really don’t understand why people instantly think he’s should be running for president and are not hyping gillium or Stacey Abrams to the same extent? Abrams speech last night was actually better than beto’s. She’s every bit as impressive.
It’s ironic that this is happening when the real trend from last night was that women and minorities particular women of color were the real winners. This isn’t against Beto but more a critical view on how he’s been anointed the messiah of the dems and people are ready to push aside women and people of color as soon as a promising white male shows up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica-I absolutely LOVE Abrams and Gillum. I think they’d both be amazing presidential candidates but I’m just not convinced that they would win.
USA is way too racist and I get anxiety even thinking about what they would do to a WoC POTUS candidate. I mean, based on what the Right has done in targeting Maxine Waters, Michelle Obama, Susan Rice etc…
Kamala Harris is incredibly qualified and relatively popular but I even worry about her if she decides to run. In terms of WW, Warren has hinted at it but I hope she doesn’t for reasons both personal (she’s my senator) and not (I don’t think she can win).
I’ve said from the beginning that I want someone who will WIN, period. Out of all the inspirational campaigns that came out of 2018 midterms, I think Beto’s campaign had the most cross-appeal. Is that fair? No, absolutely not, but that’s the reality. He got a decent amount of white Republicans and Independents to vote for him. I’m not sure that segment would turn out for a black candidate because white people suck. But yeah, if Gillum or Abrams got the nom I would be pumped to vote for them.
Regardless, I’m excited about prospects for 2020.
ETA: I completely agree that Beto has been anointed the messiah. I think it’s dangerous as we could set him or ourselves up for massive disappointment. I think it behooves us to hit the brakes a bit on the collective worship but I still hope he runs in 2020.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey kitten! Thanks for your reply
But I have to say this type of cynicism is stuck in 2016. You’re not taking into account how many women and what a diverse group of people were just elected and how the demographic is changing.
There’s this idea and I don’t mean you specifically that because Hillary lost it has to be near impossible for a person who is black AND a woman to win. I see it everywhere and ut annoys me because we black women went to work for Hillary and go to work for white males but white liberal/ progressivea are like sorry that’s not realistic and they won’t invest in us the way we invest in them. And at the same time they scold the white women who voted for trump or cruz. The thing is Gore didn’t win, Kerry didn’t win but obama did. That wasn’t realisticalkt how it was supposed to be. Hillary didn’t win but who is to say Stacey Abrams or Kamala Harris can’t win? And FYI the 3 women who polls best against trump are all black. (Oprah, Michelle O and Kamala-who btw all poll well among the much talked about suburban white women demographic)
https://www.onepolitics.com/onepolitics/trump-s-2020-woman-problem
So please don’t underestimate black womens appeal.
And I seen you compared Beto to obama but it’s worth mentioning obama was a progressive pragmatist. He wasn’t just a gifted speaker and campaigner he was a shrewd politician who knew how to win elections.I don’t see that with Beto yet. I also think a tough primary would peak holes in his perfect progressive amor being that he comes from a very privileged background and is married to a billionaire. Obama was a lot more credible in understanding normal working people he was able to win over people because he could relate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so. He has a bright future ahead of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree….we haven’t seen the last of him, this is only the beginning…. I’m hoping for Beto 20/20
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. He is an experienced legislator, with multiple terms as a State Representative at the National level. He has charisma, drive, and ambition, and INCREDIBLE amounts of good will going forward. Time to get on board, folks!! His campaign for President starts NOW!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa @Jessica I did not say that I was interested in pushing aside Gillum or Abrams in favor of Beto. Nor did I argue that he should be run in 2020 over those two excellent candidates. Someone asked a Beto specific question on a Beto post and many of us answered.
I’m also excited for 2020.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey @escondista I am not sure why you think I was specifically talking to you? It wasn’t talking to anyone specifically but I have to say it’s striking how many people are hyping Beto 2020 and I haven’t see the same hype for Abrams or Gillum. As kitten said ( and that was my suspicion) it’s because they are black and people have decided we must run a white man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t live in Texas but this one hurt to lose and made me tear up. I hope we are going to see more of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Austin and realistically this race was never going to go to Beto, not in 2018. I’m still so disappointed (I have no words for the pile is steaming garbage that is Cruz). I’m trying to find hope in the groundwork he laid for future elections here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in Tarrant County and the big news here is we went blue for Beto. Tarrant County is the last large county not solid blue, so it is a huge fricking deal that we pulled off a win for him here. Sadly it did not translate to a statewide win but it holds great promise for future elections. We worked our bums off for Beto and had a huge learning curve since it was all done by grassroots movements but we did it. We are going into 2020 that much stronger, which I hope means opportunity for a purple state soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tarrant County here too! He had my vote. I genuinely thought we had a chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another Texan here. I live in a conservative community, but was excited to see such open support for Beto. I was crushed and angry when the race was called last night. People hate Cruz in Texas! But conservative Texans are voting for republicans because they’d rather see the state be a certain color or a certain letter after their name. I will closely watch Beto and follow his career. He will be president one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pflugerville here. I’m with you, I knew deep down he wasn’t going to win but I really wanted him to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Austin too, met him just a few weeks ago for early voting, it was a long dream but damn, it was close.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Texan also. I’ll admit that yesterday I voted for the first time, because it was the first time I felt like my vote would count/might help. I live in a solidly blue area, so our mayor/house rep/etc are always Democrats. Hoped we’d have a Democrat for senator for the first time since I’ve lived here. Beto didn’t make it this time, but he was close, and he gave a lot of people in Texas the feeling of hope that things could change here. There’s a win in that, even if it doesn’t feel like it today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, girl. I don’t vote in Texas unless it’s to say I didn’t vote for whomever the Republican President is on re-election. I voted for Beto because I thought it might make a difference. My husband, who loves politics, was crushed when I told him I’ll never believe my vote in Texas matters again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Williamson County, which has been considered very red, but here Beto and MJ Hager running for US House both won. Some of the other races were very close, and we even flipped two TX House seats to blue. I want to say Williamson County is blue now. Purple for sure, right?!? Things are changing, not as fast as I would like, but it is happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He totally had a chance~the voting machines CHANGED straight ticket Democratic ticket votes to pick Cruz at the end of the ballot. Cruz CHEATED. This happened many many actually CAUGHT times, and who knows how many people didn’t catch it that their picked Democrat was CHANGED to pick the republican. He TOTALLY had a chance~
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I moved to Texas from Alabama 2 years ago. I am so disappointed in both my home state and my new state. I am going to try to remain hopeful. There are a lot of Beto signs in my neighborhood so I am going to remind myself I’m not alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still can’t believe that Ted Cruz was in the running to be the republican nominee for president. He is like Grandpa from the Munsters but without the warmth and charming personality
Just revolting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s so revolting. He is just awful.
Beto is GREAT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Real talk: how does Cruz keep winning? Do people just vote him in because he’s an R and this is Texas? He is a charisma vacuum. He’s the human embodiment of Pantone color 448 C. Why, Texas?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really is in part because he has that R by his name. If I’m being really honest, we just have to wait for the boomers to exit the voting pool so the offset from younger voters gets traction. Though I really feel despair when I think about just how utterly resistant to facts and decency most Republican voters are these days. There’s no persuading them even when they’re voting against their own interests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Native Texan here…I love Beto, can’t stand Cruz, but this is texas. There are a lot of die- hard Republicans who would never vote Democrat. But, I live in a pretty conservative suburb of Houston and the whole county went blue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s all about him being a republican. Texas is huge. Beto had all the major cities but there’s a lot of small, rural towns in Texas and they all voted Cruz.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is exactly it. All of the major cities and burbs went blue. You can’t do anything but wait for the old folks in the rural small towns to die off as horrible as that sounds. Sorrynotsorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicolle Wallace was talking about this a bit last night on MSNBC and her thing was – he is not well liked. He is not charismatic. He does not have a good personality. But those things have ALWAYS been true about him and somehow he makes it work. So when people go to the polls they aren’t thinking “well Cruz is a charisma vacuum and Beto is so personable,” bc they have already come to terms with Cruz’s lack of charisma so they look at the R.
I don’t think I’m repeating it well, ha, but it made sense when she was talking about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was watching MSNBC last night and you explained it perfectly. It just makes no sense, KWIM? Logically, all Cruz has is the R next to his name. I guess in Texas that is enough.
I was super upset, but I’m hoping Beto will stay in the game and stay optimistic. His charisma is inspirational.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here in ‘Bama, which is totally controlled by R’s, there’s no Medicaid expansion, small rural hospitals have closed all over the state, but people so poor they don’t have a pot to pee in still vote R, so yeah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jerusha my husband’s father is a doctor in Alabama. He has some patients that travel 3 hours to see him because they do not have a hospital near their towns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget about all the dark money backing Cruz, too. Beto raised a remarkable amount of money and ran an unbelievably strong race considering what he’s always been up against.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a good point. Ted Cruz is involved in some shady dealings. It’s my hope that he gets exposed and indicted at some point. A girl can dream!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh-as a person that lives in Texas this totally bums me out. Yes it was the closest we’ve had a dem to winning in decades-yes some conservative counties flipped. But you have those ‘undecided’ voters that are never ever ever going to vote for a dem. Even if they hate Cruz to.
At least my city went blue. But ugh having to see Ted Cruz’s face the next 6 years. That smirky awful face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yupp. I live in Texas too and was talking to one friend who hates Cruz but wouldn’t vote for Beto because he was too liberal. A few of my husband’s coworkers said the same thing and these are all people in their mid and upper twenties. My friend also said his grandma on the other hand loves Cruz and would be going to vote for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re in OK and all we were worried about was Beto too! We are w you guys all the way and hated that we couldn’t help him out in some way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Texas prefers the Zodiac Killer to a Democrat. #shocking
Cruz kisses the a** of Trump, who insulted his wife’s looks and said that his dad killed JFK. Why anyone would think this man who wouldn’t stand up for his family would stand up for his state is beyond me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew it was a longshot, but I was hopeful for an upset. But the coattails effect was real, So many people got engaged in the process, he is on the national stage now, and I think we’re going to see a lot more from him. I would absolutely vote for him on the national level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes yes yes. He was always a long shot and he did amazingly well considering. This is a good sign for the future. I refuse to believe otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, long time lurker here. I absolutely love your and other commenters’ responses. Had a question, not sure if you or someone will see it, and help me understand. Why didn’t Obama endorse Beto, in the lists of endorsements which were recently published by his office. Am I missing something here or is democratic leadership isn’t boosting Beto as much as they should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so sad when they called it for Cruz (the elections were on most Canadian news stations) – how does Cruz keep winning when everyone hates him???? I love Beto’s message of optimism and his rejection of fear, politics needs more of that right now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Texan here who voted for Beto. I’m disappointed and sad but it was always a long shot to beat Cruz. Pollsters only gave him a 20% chance of winning. Though I’m sad, I’m also hopeful because the margin was so close for Texas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once again the demographic that is killing us is white women. How the hell do you choose cruz over Beto?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Money, guns, & abortion rights are more important to some people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Abortion non-rights, I would say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Texan here 🙋🏻♀️ This sh*t hurts. The cynical side of me did believe that Zodiac Killer was gonna pull this off in the end, but I still put my vote in for Beto and seeing him in the lead most of the night had me feeling hopeful. He put so much heart into this campaign and he would have been great for Texas. There’s a lot of talk of him running for prez in 2020, and I’m not against it. This country needs someone like him! I hope this doesn’t discourage him, he did really great with all things considered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This sucks. I’m not a Texan, but I had high hopes for Beto. I don’t know what keeps getting Ted Cruz to have supporters voting for him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Old white people who only vote republican.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Franny: um, yes, old white people, as well as young white people, and white women. White people voted for Cruz.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@OCE idk I was looking at some numbers and Beto actually got the majority of votes from everyone under 45. It was the 45 and older crowd who voted Cruz. Which gives me some hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aren’t you in FL, Beth? I wanna know how the f*ck ANYBODY votes for DeSantis!
And yeah, Cruz too. I said to my BF that there must be so many Dems waking up in FL, TX, and GA with the biggest sense of disappointment. If this happened in Mass, I’d be side-eying every single white person I see, wondering if they voted R.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in Florida, in a majorly red area. I’m so f****** salty. Had to listen to my grandparents thank God the republicans won and that they couldn’t believe it was such a close race because they can’t believe that many people would vote democrat. I’m dreading going to work and seeing all of the people who I know voted for DeSantis and that turd Rick Scott. I need to move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, now that he’s not busy, I can carry on with my fantasy of him being single and that he and I will one day sit on a couch together, drinking red wine and watching the final season of Game of Thrones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something very presidential about Beto
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Texan here, voted for Beto. He is the hardest working candidate I’ve ever seen, and I was so hopeful he could win, despite this being a republican state. So many of my fellow (formerly) republican friends campaigned hard for him. I feel like the ultimate stopper for most republican people I’ve encountered is the pro-life stance. It kills me that people will not vote for someone over a single issue. Also, people actually didn’t like that Hollywood endorsed him—they felt it meant he wasn’t for Texas. Which is stupid.
I am surprised/happy that my county, Tarrant county, voted for him. But I’m encouraged by Beto’s race, as close as it was. I feel personally that he’s got exceptional qualities—he reminds me of Obama, even Kennedy. Hopefully he will rest up and continue in politics. I’ll continue to vote for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s so infuriating, too, is that laws against abortion don’t stop abortion from happening, and they sure as sh!t don’t stop child abuse. What DOES reduce abortion is comprehensive sex education, access to effective contraception, empowerment of women to make uncoerced decisions about sex and reproduction, and economic support for low-income women who already have children. I.e., exactly the things Republicans do not support. Which is how you know their “pro-life” stance isn’t really about protecting children, either before or after birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be realistic, Beto had a steep hill to climb. Texas is Texas and no amount of charisma, poise, inspiration was going to wipe out all of that deep, deep red. Though Beto didn’t win, this race revealed a formula to winning, or coming close in a red state. If he had lost in Florida or Arizonia, or Virginia it would’ve been disheartening. And also, Andrew Gillium and Stacey Abrams both came close to winning the governorship despite the massive racism and shenanigans that was up against both of them. I was disappointed last night, but by God I’m not losing hope. Almost a million people got back their right to vote in Florida. over 100 women are in the House. Donald Trump for the first time in 2 years will be held accountable for his corruption.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Several Texans in the know on this site said Beto couldn’t win, but I refused to believe you. I guess you do understand your state much better than I do. But I will never understand how someone so repulsive as Cruz could win anything. Even with the R just don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a reason I got the eff out of small-town Texas the minute I could. The urban population centers are extremely diverse, culturally sophisticated, economically robust, and mostly vote Democratic. The small-town and rural areas of the state are pretty awful, even though there are good individuals everywhere. Ex-urban Texas is in thrall to extremist evangelical “Christian” ideology, and all the white supremacy and misogyny that goes with that. They’ll vote for anything with an R next to it, and they are all in for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Broke my heart living in Texas to see this young man lose to that oily douche Cruz. Lots of dirty money buys him his wins. Him and Abbott and Paxton.
What made my skin crawl was watching these simpering women gushing over him and 45.
Women my age, 60, and I have never wanted to bitch slap old women so much as I did last night. I saw a few young women too carrying on like Creepy Cruz was some kind of pop star.
I just threw up a little.
We did have a shake up with Allred and I hope good old boy Sessions and his followers wept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many of you are talking how presidential Beto is. I feel we will see that in the next 10 years. He is going back to El Paso to “rest” is the word.
I hope his “rest” goes well. He reminds me of a Kennedy and Obama mix. I love that. He is truly one of the good guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he speaks, he reminds me so much of Obama. He’s got that special x factor that is so rare among politicians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was always going to be unlikely that he won, but Texas still turned around 11 seats last night and is sending it’s first Latinas to congress. This is a big deal.
Something else that’s a big deal, but won’t get a lot of attention- Lupe Valdez lost the governor’s race by only 7 pts., that’s with very little campaigning and almost zero TV ads. Think about what we could do with a more exciting candidate? We could actually turn Texas blue in 4 years!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To the Texans and Floridians who worked/voted for Beto and Andrew, I’m so sorry. Living in Alabama, I understand so well how you feel. To the rest of the Texans and Floridians, eat sh1t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a former Alabamian now Texan ,I’m sorry about Walt Maddox! I really had hope he would win the governship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, Ivey is a giant zero. She only became governor because our Luv Gov had to resign in shame. She’s 74(my age), but she’s 74 in the same way people were in the 50s-old! Why the hell Alabama wants to remain stagnant, I don’t know. We can’t even say “Thank God for Mississippi” anymore. At least we can kick Louisiana.😔😔😔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone born and raised in the El Paso, Cuidad Juárez community, I am so proud of Beto for showing the world what a class act looks like in the world of politics. More than ever, I’m so grateful and couldn’t be more proud to have been born and raised in the great city of El Paso Texas! ! El Paso loves you Beto and thank you for representing the El Paso community with such positive light. This is only the beginning . Let’s do this in 2020!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another Texan here…maybe this will help explain it. People here DO hate Cruz. It’s 100% not a thing here to vote for the person or personality you like. People vote based on what they think will or won’t happen for their family and freedoms with that party in charge. So, in this case, Texans believe Cruz represents more personal/financial freedom and less government interference. And by the same measure, they believe Beto represents more big government, more interference, and less personal freedom. Beto was way more likeable and cool. Ted is the abhorrent Zodiac Killer. But most Texans are not gonna give up their (perceived) personal freedoms for more government interference, no matter what. That is the long and short of it ’round here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The freedom to breathe dirty air, drink polluted water, lose species of animals, endure more and more savage tornadoes and hurricanes courtesy of climate change, etc., etc., etc. Conservatives are so bright. Not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Texas is the same state whose genius politicians threatened secession a few years back under Obama to protect ~Constitutional freedom~, completely ignoring the fact that the SC views it as a violation of the Constitutional agreement to state placement in the American legal body as far back as the mid-1800s. Then again, I’d love to see them actually follow through on it and then watch as all of their federal funding and free state interchange is yanked, forcing them to renegotiate with the United States as a sovereign body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Veronica S. Yep, most Red states are big hogs at the trough of federal money, while contributing very little to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given the amount of gerrymandering and voter suppression that exists in Texas, it’s amazing he even got as far as he did. Take heart in the fact that we made Ted Cruz sweat over TEXAS going blue of all things. In 2014, he won by more than a 15 point margin. This one, he barely held over 3% over Beto…in a MIDTERM election where it’s typically Republican dominated. The work now has to go to the disenfranchised and getting their vote out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Obviously I was hoping he’d pull off an upset, but that is what it would have been – an upset. The fact that it was this close is huge. I was happy to cast my vote for him and I’d do it again if the opportunity arises.
Beto has a lot of appeal, but I’m still hoping one of the Castro brothers will try and make a move on a bigger stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in Austin and said all along that Beto wouldn’t win, but started to get excited when I saw how close it was. I totally think he’s presidential and wouldn’t at all be surprised to see him run in 2020 since he had so much support from outside of Texas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s hard to believe that beto and ted cruz are essentially the same age.!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ted Cruz worked with Cambridge Analytica on his presidential bid. He continued to work with them on this senate race. He’s so corrupt. This stinks to high heaven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were a number of squeaker races across the country. This is just the beginning. Democrats roll up your sleeves for the years to come, local, county, state and federal. Continue with registration efforts. Investigate and fight voter suppression in all it’s forms. Stress the importance of get out the vote. Beto needs more seasoning. He visited all of Texas’ counties which is wonderful. Give him time, not for 2020 but later. And I hope he shares what he learned traveling the length and breath of Texas in a book and lectures here and abroad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to all of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Veronica S. I just read your comment and a huge Yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beto has huge National appeal. We will be seeing him again and he will shine on the bigger stage. What he was able to do in TX is inspiring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Native Texan here, from Houston. The republicans had the fix in by rigged voting machines that switched straight party Democratic votes to a vote for Ted Cruz. It is the ONLY reason he “won”~by lying and cheating. Beto will be running for President in 2020, and he will WIN because he is the real deal. He got HALF THE VOTE in a DEEPLY deeply red state. The down ballots that got elected within his momentum will make a HUGE impact on lives here in Texas, and Cornyn’s seat is up for grabs in 2 years (come ON, Castro Brothers!!). So while I weep for Texas, ultimately the greater good for ALL of us will be WHEN Beto runs for and WINS the Presidency. #gameon #baeto #betoforpresident #beto2020 #itaintovernotbyalongshot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were also a lot of issues around insufficient numbers of and/or non-functioning voting machines in heavily Dem precincts with large numbers of minority voters. I do tend to believe the official explanation that the vote flipping is due to the machines being garbage rather than actually rigged (I remember Republicans in Texas complaining about the same thing in the 2016 election), but there was definitely dirty pool going on in addition to the state’s normal partisan lean. And, yes, we need hand-marked paper ballots, like, yesterday — all across the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t see why a swear word is such a big deal. We’re all adults here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought they had problems w people who voted straight democrat…the machines auto switched your vote to Cruz. Did they sort that out????? This race was too close ….they need to do a recheck recount. I dont trust these results. I feel like Beto had this. They need to go back and sort this one out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Despite there literally being talk on here and everywhere else about Taylor Swift’s endorsement not helping at all in the Tennessee race, there are people here and on social media upset that Beyoncé didn’t announce her support for Beto earlier… get a grip people. She had voter registration booths at every single one of her US concerts at the On The Run II Tour, regularly reminded fans to vote on her website, nevermind everything she’s done in the past for Democratic candidates. Stop acting like Bey or her base were to blame for the Cruz win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Beto did as well as he did because people, even republicans, hate Ted Cruz and are deeply dissatisfied with him. If you run Beto against a more likable conservative candidate, you’d likely see his numbers drop. Texas is Texas. Super patriotic, lots of rural communities, staunch republicans with the exception of certain cities like Austin, College Station, etc. It shows how disliked Cruz is in Texas. As an aside, Cruz has a freakishly smooth face LOL. Like a ventriloquist dummy.
As for Beyonce…. what on earth was the point of her posting that a few hours before the polls closed? Seems so fake and opportunistic to me. This election proved celebrity endorsements DO NOT WORK. They didn’t work for Hillary and they didn’t work last night. People do not vote based on what celebrities tell them to do. Dems need to drop that strategy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse