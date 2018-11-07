Democrats won some very important governors’ races, but lost a few too

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed bright and early this morning, Democrats won the House by a good margin, even with all of the gerrymandering and voter suppression. Republicans will end up gaining seats in the Senate, as several incumbent Democratic senators lost their re-election bids. This is always crazy to me, because logically, it would seem like statewide races would ALWAYS be a better bet for Democrats, given the gerrymandered House districts. But all across the country, statewide races for Senate and governorships were all out of whack – gubernatorial races that weren’t on the national media’s radar were suddenly going blue, while some of the most-discussed governors’ races were being won by Republicans. Here are some governors’ races which surprised me, excited me or appalled me:

Scott Walker went down. Walker was the douchebag derp-faced governor of Wisconsin, considered by some to be a future presidential or vice-presidential candidate. He was running for a third term and he lost by a slim margin to Democrat Tony Evers. YAY.

Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Talk about voter suppression – Abrams was running against the current secretary of the state of Georgia, Brian Kemp, who oversees his own election. African-American voters were waiting in line for hours in Georgia, and Kemp made sure that all of the worst equipment was used in Georgia’s polling stations across the state. Abrams is currently behind in the vote tally, but she’s not conceding. She expects a runoff election because neither she or Kemp got 50%… maybe? I don’t know.

Andrew Gillum lost in Florida. Gillum was a charismatic African-American and his opponent was a racist weasel. The racist weasel won. This is like Beto’s loss to me – it just HURTS. Republican candidates did the bare f–king minimum and still won. De Santis won by fewer than 60,000 votes (out of more than 8 million cast). Florida is always going to hurt us.

I could kiss you, Kansas. Kansas had some of the best storylines for Democrats. After years and years of Republicans squeezing the life out of Kansas, Kansas voters squeezed back and elected a Democratic woman named Laura Kelly as governor.

Other big wins for Democrats in the governors’ races: Per USA Today, “Nevada Democrat Steve Sisolak, who roundly defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, whose family members even campaigned against him. In New Mexico, Democrats picked up a win with Michelle Lujan Grisham defeating Republican Steve Pearce; in Michigan, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette; and in Maine, Janet Mills defeated Republican Shawn Moody.”

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images