Taylor Swift’s endorsement in the Tennessee Senate race did not help

At the end of the day, I’m really proud of Taylor Swift. Y’all know she is not my favorite person, but I appreciated the fact that she went for it during this election cycle. After staying quiet and refusing to discuss her politics or endorse candidates for years, 2018 was the year Taylor decided to use her voice and use her power. In October, she made a comprehensive political statement on Instagram, encouraging the Snake Fam to register to vote, and making specific endorsements of Tennessee candidates. She detailed why she would not support Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, and why she was supporting Democrat Phil Bredesen for Senate and Democrat Jim Cooper for her House representative.

While Cooper won, Phil Bresden got his ass handed to him. Marsha Blackburn won the Senate seat by a double-digit margin. Blackburn’s victory is yet another win for homophobia and white women voting against their own interests, and white folks voting for the white male supremacy to “protect” them. The coverage around Blackburn’s victory was particularly rough, because too many media outlets made it sound like Blackburn was running against Taylor Swift.

TAYLOR SWIFT FAILS TO ELECT DEMOCRAT… https://t.co/jldY5vXIIN — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) November 7, 2018

So, Republicans and Deplorables were dunking on Taylor all night. Is this what it feels like to be a member of the Snake Fam? Because I feel all touchy and defensive of Taylor right now. She did great work, and she did it in a way that was authentic to her. There are probably thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – of young women who registered to vote because of Taylor, and they actually went out and voted. Yes, this is a loss and it hurts. That happens. But Taylor did what she could do and I’m proud of her. And just FYI, if a Nazi a–hole like Laura Ingraham is trying to dunk on you, you’re doing something right.

Taylor Swift's streak of terrible choices in men continues. https://t.co/CjHCIC26qL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 7, 2018

Bye Tennessee, you should have listened. See you on Taylor Swift’s next album. 👋 — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 7, 2018