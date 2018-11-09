Eddie Redmayne is actually a pretty decent magician in real life

Eddie Redmayne is out in full Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald promotion mode. This is just fine with me because I enjoy Eddie. One of the things I like best about Eddie is his fashion and he did not disappoint in the navy velvet suit he wore for his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And I love the burnt umber turtleneck (or roll neck, for our UK readers) he paired with it. That said, I still have no intention of seeing his film. However, I do know enough about it to know that Eddie plays a magical wizard. I guess it was typecasting to put Eddie in this part because it turns out he’s an amateur magician – and he’s not half bad. During his segment on Fallon, he showed off his slight-of-hand with a card trick. He starts by pulling out a letter addressed to Jimmy out of his jacket along with a pack of Fallon playing cards. The whole thing looks very rehearsed and pre-arranged. But then it gets cool:
My oldest brother fooled around with magic tricks in his teens (he even had two doves, Larry and Louise, for his act.) So, I could make a few guesses as to how Eddie did this, but I don’t want to. I love the reveal in any trick and when he blew the dust off his hand, I turned to my dog and said, “Oh no way!” That’s really all I want from my magic tricks, I’m pretty easy to please. In case anyone was wondering, the whole ‘licking the cards’ thing was a callback to a bit earlier in which Eddie and Jimmy licked the carpet to demonstrate a Fantastic Beasts spell. It was gross then too. However, we also learned in that clip that they hired a Wand Movement Director for Eddie to master his wand properly. If there was ever a second career I’d pursue, it would be as a Wand Movement Director and I don’t think I need to tell any of you why.
I was, in fact, impressed by Eddie’s little card trick. His whole ‘I may have an Oscar but I’m still as awkward as a third-rate clown at a kids birthday party’ vibe works in his favor here. But no offense to Eddie, I still prefer the one Chris Pratt did on Graham Norton.
Photo credit: WENN Photos, Getty Images and YouTube
Love Eddie, love the Potterverse, but even they can’t make me pay money to see this film. Without the abuse, Depp is completely the wrong choice for the character. With it, it wouldn’t matter if he was the perfect choice for the character. So I’ll be supporting my local library instead to watch it, if I ever bother to get round to it.
SAME. Even if Depp wasn’t a cancelled, abusive scarfmonster he’s a completely lazy, uninspired, trite casting choice. And he is a cancelled, abusive scarfmonster.
He is a well dressed gentleman
+1
That he is. Not many men can pull if velvet that well.
He sure is. Super cute, too.
I don’t watch Johnnie Depp films. Full stop.
I like Eddie and his fashion. That being said…
It is a pass for me.
I wish they had brought Colin Farrel back.
My hubs has his hipster dad style down, but I would still hire Eddie’s stylist if I could afford it.
He really is one of the best if not the best dressed male celebrity. So fun. However, being a fan of Eddie as well as Jude Law (his acting in the Young Pope was crazy good) I as well have no interest in seeing this movie.
As for Hecate’s note per: “If there was ever a second career I’d pursue, it would be as a Wand Movement Director and I don’t think I need to tell any of you why” – oh, but now you do need to tell us why.
The Crimes of Grindelwald has 58% on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment… it’ll be interesting to see how well it does with such lukewarm reviews when the casting of Johnny Depp is already turning people off. I feel bad for the rest of the cast, but I still won’t be seeing this movie.
Wand Movement Director. Who knew? I feel like I’ve been remiss with my teens as I try to help them figure out career paths, lol.
I am a sucker for magic tricks, too. My younger son was both into magic and card tricks for a few years but he seems to have abandoned that in favor of being a cool and disaffected musician. I’m hanging onto his stuff in the hopes he’ll get interested again.
