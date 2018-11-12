Jennifer Garner went out with her new boyfriend: later rollout than planned?

I was wrong that Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, wasn’t up to playing the role for the press. He was seen out with her in the back of a limo on Friday night, when they were headed to see a performance of Dear Evan Hanson in LA (jealous). Only one photo agency got the pictures, which is why E! is the only outlet that has them. Garner wore her glasses and her hair down, it looked like she just took it out of a ponytail, and she didn’t have on makeup. She was in a gray suit jacket, light pink dress blouse and jeans with mules. So she was not glammed up for her date at all. E! has more details of her date along with the photos.

On Friday night, Jennifer Garner was spotted out with her new boyfriend, John Miller, marking the pair’s first joint public appearance…

The two avoided being photographed together. They arrived just before 8 p.m. in a limo, with Garner exiting first and Miller a few minutes afterwards. After the performance, he was seen leaving the theatre a few minutes before her and waited in the limo for her, an eyewitness told E! News.

This marks Garner’s first public relationship since she and Ben Affleck split in 2015.

“She’s been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him,” the source said. “They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids.”

Miller has not met Garner and Affleck’s three children.

The sourced quotes that E! used for this story are from last month, although they seem to have had confirmation on the “not meeting the kids yet” part. Now I want to hear sourced quotes in People, ET and on E! of course about how their relationship is going and how supportive Miller is. You know that’s next.

As for Garner’s date night outfit, I cannot relate to that as I love getting dressed up and doing my hair and makeup for dates. I also work from home in my workout clothes/sleepwear. I would likely feel differently if it was my job to look gorgeous.

The photo of Jen with Ben Affleck below are from Thursday, when they stepped out to get ice cream with their son. Jen is also shown at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night.
There are reports that Ben Affleck is back in rehab and that he plans to actually spend nights there. That story seems to have originated in British rag The Mirror, which is why it sounds suspect to me. It’s possible that their source is a paparazzo and that it’s true, but I doubt it. Photos credit: Backgrid and WENN

48 Responses to “Jennifer Garner went out with her new boyfriend: later rollout than planned?”

  1. Boxy Lady says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I understand about wanting her to get glammed up but I think she has one of those faces that doesn’t really need makeup, bless her.

    Reply
  2. Esmom says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:09 am

    She looks really good the days. I like the casual theater going look, from what I can see. Her ice cream outfit is not bad at all, even those gray shoes are cute, lol.

    As for the bf, I still see more Gerard Butler than Michael Vartan and wish I could unsee the Butler.

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:13 am

    AHAHAHAHAHA!!!!

    How dare we doubt Amazing Amy? They entered the venue separately? So no photographers could get a shot of them together? Except in the car? So they have to keep chasing the shot? So she stays in the headlines even though ongoing interest in her acting is next to zero? AHAHAHAHA!!!

    Oh she does love the game! Take a bow!

    Reply
    • Josie says:
      November 12, 2018 at 8:41 am

      Amazing Amy was a sociopath/psychopath who gaslit the people in her private life, set her husband up for murder, and murdered someone else to avoid getting caught. Being a skilled manipulator of the press, or even just being able to lock down one’s private life while pursuing a career that depends on good PR, doesn’t make someone Amazing Amy. No matter what Lainey says.

      Reply
      • Basi’s Aunt says:
        November 12, 2018 at 9:16 am

        Hey “Josie”,
        Pls tell your client her acting is terrible and to stop using her kids to further her career. No one cares about Jennifer Garner. She is desperate and embarrassing.
        Signed,
        Everyone

      • stormsmama says:
        November 12, 2018 at 10:36 am

        Basi’sAunt
        Ew what a gross comment
        YOU obviously care. Thats why you clicked on the link and bothered to comment.

        And you don’t speak for everyone at all. I happen to like her; I enjoy her instagram. And think he career is chugging along just fine.

        “desperate and embarssing” ? your comment is sexist and trolling…

      • whatWHAT? says:
        November 12, 2018 at 11:28 am

        “no one cares”…

        right….

        that’s why she’s featured on so many gossip pages, why she’s on the cover of the weekly tabs, why she’s got huge endorsement deals with credit cards, make up and hair companies, and apparently why you’re here to read on comment on the stories about her.

        you don’t have to like her, but to say no one cares about her is just not accurate.

      • Linda says:
        November 12, 2018 at 12:52 pm

        @Basi’s Aunt
        Speak for yourself, I and several others care for her and her career is doing just fine.

      • Josie says:
        November 12, 2018 at 2:16 pm

        I’m a librarian and live nowhere near CA, for what that’s worth. I’ll never meet Jennifer Garner in my life and don’t care to, especially. I just don’t get the Amazing Amy reference — I think people who make it totally misunderstand the book.

      • Mia4s says:
        November 12, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        @Josie: “Amazing Amy” is a reference to an incredible ability to manipulate the media and a certain segment of the public. It’s a reference to a woman who many view as a sweet little homemaker at the mercy of her cheating husband, actually being more than capable of manipulating her relationships to her benefit.

        And it’s a joke for heaven’s sake.

        I admire her game (if not her acting). She sold the lie of a happy marriage for years and made some great endorsement money off her image. And come on, if she wanted less intrusion the move is to flood the marketplace with photos of her and the new guy actually together….which immediately drops their value and makes certain shots less appealing (particularly as she has no upcoming projects to promote and her two most recent ones were a bust). But that’s not her play. They walked in separately. She wants them looking. She knows EXACTLY what she was doing and it is FABULOUSLY manipulative.

  4. Jenfan says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:14 am

    She waited for the divorce to be finalized. Also, her no need to get dressed up tells me she is in that comfort zone with him. And this is much more serious then they want to let on.

    Reply
  5. Basi says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:39 am

    No one cares about her. This is so embarrassing.

    Reply
  6. dlc says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Wow, the ice cream outfit and the theater outfit are SO bad!

    Reply
  7. Keaton says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Good for her. Even if this Miller dude is just an in-betweener, at least it’s a step toward moving on from Affleck and building a new life for herself and her kids.

    Reply
  8. Jennifer says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Seems like someone cares about her *cough*basi*cough* lol get a grip

    Reply
  9. LB says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I care about her. I think she has acted with the best interest of her kids and I agree with the comment that she waited until the divorce was final to out in public, no shame in that.

    Reply
  10. Jeanie says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Like a good church going christian garner girl she waited until her and his divorce was finalized before staging the public debut of her new boyfriend. She’s just another b list actress desperate to stay famous and relevant in hollywood now that she divorced from her A list movie star husband.

    Reply
  11. Mela says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Her outfit is atrocious. She dresses” sexier” when she goes to church sometimes. She recently wore a pencil skirt, heels and sweater to church with Ben and the kids. That would have been better for this date…

    Im really surprised how fug her outfits are. You have to try to look that bad. She has a great figure so theres no reason to look this bad…

    Anyways, good for her for moving on. If i were him i would find the “entering separately” disrespectful at this point. But whatever.

    Is Ben back in rehab?

    Reply
  12. BB says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I really hate his hair

    Reply
  13. Carolnr says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I thought John looked nice for their date.
    Jen looked fantastic for the Baby2Baby gala.
    I wonder when Jen will bring him as her +1 to this gala?

    Reply
  14. Mia4s says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Annnnnd because it will never end, its now being reported Ben’s checked back into rehab. Zero surprise so I’m honestly glad it didn’t take huge drama for it to happen. But oof…timing!

    Reply
  15. Lala11_7 says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    @Celebitchy…

    See…YOU ARE LIKE ME!!! I LOVE dressing up…PERIOD!

    Whenever I come outside my front door…my theory is…”The WORLD is a stage…and I need for it to look like Edith Head is dressing me for each and EVERY performance!”

    Much…to Bae’s…ever lasting…chagrin….

    Reply
  16. laura says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    You reap what you sow in Hollywood. Important directors don’t consider her for parts. She has never been known for her acting ability and that isn’t going to change. She gets the dregs that no one else wants like the unfunny Camping and racist Peppermint. In spite of his many problems Ben *still* has a better career than she does and always will. She couldn’t even get a coattail Supporting Actress nomination for Dallas Buyers Club when the Academy was nominating that film everywhere. Her best gig to date was being Mrs. Ben Affleck and getting to attend events as his +1. Doing family pap strolls, pretending to be the perfect family. Prob why she clung to it for as long as she did. All she has now is the tabloids.

    Reply
  17. Coool says:
    November 12, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    They are actors showbiz people all have fake fake fake side. Regardless, this is nice imo nothing wrong to use anything to the best ablity and advantage since it doesn’t harm anyone if she play media game about it in this part …. I actually kind of happy for her she finally able to move on with smart moves….while not losing ben a cover too…lt may not be easy to deal with her in private but no one should hate on her for this. Go her
    She is like good enough she make it actress in her own no point here she is very good actress or not …
    Everyone has their own way I can’t act like her she is doormat to the point you can’t get rid of her style but remember everyone has their own tendency and she didn’t end up the bad on in divorce mesd just the need the connection for advancement typical type only…and now when it’s done to start something to use or be in with she is doing this…so…

    Reply

