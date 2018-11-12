Jennifer Garner went out with her new boyfriend: later rollout than planned?

Today is going to be a great day and here's why: Jennifer Garner attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen with her new boyfriend John Miller. https://t.co/ganOfgrGci pic.twitter.com/83xyCB40FI
— E! News (@enews) November 10, 2018
I was wrong that Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, wasn’t up to playing the role for the press. He was seen out with her in the back of a limo on Friday night, when they were headed to see a performance of Dear Evan Hanson in LA (jealous). Only one photo agency got the pictures, which is why E! is the only outlet that has them. Garner wore her glasses and her hair down, it looked like she just took it out of a ponytail, and she didn’t have on makeup. She was in a gray suit jacket, light pink dress blouse and jeans with mules. So she was not glammed up for her date at all. E! has more details of her date along with the photos.
On Friday night, Jennifer Garner was spotted out with her new boyfriend, John Miller, marking the pair’s first joint public appearance…
The two avoided being photographed together. They arrived just before 8 p.m. in a limo, with Garner exiting first and Miller a few minutes afterwards. After the performance, he was seen leaving the theatre a few minutes before her and waited in the limo for her, an eyewitness told E! News.
This marks Garner’s first public relationship since she and Ben Affleck split in 2015.
“She’s been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him,” the source said. “They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids.”
Miller has not met Garner and Affleck’s three children.
The sourced quotes that E! used for this story are from last month, although they seem to have had confirmation on the “not meeting the kids yet” part. Now I want to hear sourced quotes in People, ET and on E! of course about how their relationship is going and how supportive Miller is. You know that’s next.
As for Garner’s date night outfit, I cannot relate to that as I love getting dressed up and doing my hair and makeup for dates. I also work from home in my workout clothes/sleepwear. I would likely feel differently if it was my job to look gorgeous.
The photo of Jen with Ben Affleck below are from Thursday, when they stepped out to get ice cream with their son. Jen is also shown at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night.
There are reports that Ben Affleck is back in rehab and that he plans to actually spend nights there. That story seems to have originated in British rag The Mirror, which is why it sounds suspect to me. It’s possible that their source is a paparazzo and that it’s true, but I doubt it. Photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
I understand about wanting her to get glammed up but I think she has one of those faces that doesn’t really need makeup, bless her.
yeah she really does- i saw her in a restaurant once a few years back and i was stunned by how beautiful she is in person, made me wonder what famous beauties such as Jolie or Theron must look like in person.
I once saw Candace Bergen in person, about 20 years ago and was FLOORED at how gorgeous she was. I mean, I always though she was pretty but in person she is stunning.
I second your wonder about Jolie and Theron.
She looks really good the days. I like the casual theater going look, from what I can see. Her ice cream outfit is not bad at all, even those gray shoes are cute, lol.
As for the bf, I still see more Gerard Butler than Michael Vartan and wish I could unsee the Butler.
The Vartan resemblance is so strong with this guy. He’s decent-looking but I kinda hate the haircut. Makes me think of every douche I’ve ever dated.
Agree that Garner has been looking amazing lately. Guess the divorce is doing her good.
AHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
How dare we doubt Amazing Amy? They entered the venue separately? So no photographers could get a shot of them together? Except in the car? So they have to keep chasing the shot? So she stays in the headlines even though ongoing interest in her acting is next to zero? AHAHAHAHA!!!
Oh she does love the game! Take a bow!
Amazing Amy was a sociopath/psychopath who gaslit the people in her private life, set her husband up for murder, and murdered someone else to avoid getting caught. Being a skilled manipulator of the press, or even just being able to lock down one’s private life while pursuing a career that depends on good PR, doesn’t make someone Amazing Amy. No matter what Lainey says.
Hey “Josie”,
Pls tell your client her acting is terrible and to stop using her kids to further her career. No one cares about Jennifer Garner. She is desperate and embarrassing.
Signed,
Everyone
Basi’sAunt
Ew what a gross comment
YOU obviously care. Thats why you clicked on the link and bothered to comment.
And you don’t speak for everyone at all. I happen to like her; I enjoy her instagram. And think he career is chugging along just fine.
“desperate and embarssing” ? your comment is sexist and trolling…
“no one cares”…
right….
that’s why she’s featured on so many gossip pages, why she’s on the cover of the weekly tabs, why she’s got huge endorsement deals with credit cards, make up and hair companies, and apparently why you’re here to read on comment on the stories about her.
you don’t have to like her, but to say no one cares about her is just not accurate.
@Basi’s Aunt
Speak for yourself, I and several others care for her and her career is doing just fine.
I’m a librarian and live nowhere near CA, for what that’s worth. I’ll never meet Jennifer Garner in my life and don’t care to, especially. I just don’t get the Amazing Amy reference — I think people who make it totally misunderstand the book.
@Josie: “Amazing Amy” is a reference to an incredible ability to manipulate the media and a certain segment of the public. It’s a reference to a woman who many view as a sweet little homemaker at the mercy of her cheating husband, actually being more than capable of manipulating her relationships to her benefit.
And it’s a joke for heaven’s sake.
I admire her game (if not her acting). She sold the lie of a happy marriage for years and made some great endorsement money off her image. And come on, if she wanted less intrusion the move is to flood the marketplace with photos of her and the new guy actually together….which immediately drops their value and makes certain shots less appealing (particularly as she has no upcoming projects to promote and her two most recent ones were a bust). But that’s not her play. They walked in separately. She wants them looking. She knows EXACTLY what she was doing and it is FABULOUSLY manipulative.
She waited for the divorce to be finalized. Also, her no need to get dressed up tells me she is in that comfort zone with him. And this is much more serious then they want to let on.
I had that exact thought, if she’s already comfortable enough to not get fancy on their dates they’ve been seeing each other for awhile.
I like her with her glasses, she looks sophisticated.
No one cares about her. This is so embarrassing.
Are you commenting under different screen names just to say over and over again how much you don’t care about her? Seems a tad…ironic.
@Kitten – LOL. Was going to say something but I couldn’t top what you said.
Also Basi and her Aunt not only care – they are borderline obsessed.
You should speak for yourself, she’s talked about constantly in magazines, different blogs daily, she has huge numbers on Instagram, you sound jealous, even her ex-husband still wants to hang around her ( i know that burned you) her career is doing fine, i like her, she has personality, she is gorgeous, talented, caring, smart, great mom, what’s not to like?
Wow, the ice cream outfit and the theater outfit are SO bad!
I’m amazed by how good she looks dressed up, and how drastically bad she looks in casual clothes.
Good for her. Even if this Miller dude is just an in-betweener, at least it’s a step toward moving on from Affleck and building a new life for herself and her kids.
Seems like someone cares about her *cough*basi*cough* lol get a grip
What I thought, too. I don’t bother even opening up the posts on people I don’t care about, no matter how much I dislike them. Didn’t someone once say, “Haters gonna hate?”
I’ll save my venom for Resident drumpf, thank you very much.
I think it depends on what we mean by “care”. People care about her personal life, not as an actress. She’s mediocre as hell as an actress, but as a media manipulator? A+++++!!!
I disagree that she’s mediocre…unless by that you mean she’s hit or miss in her roles.
granted, I’m not a huge fan of hers but she was good in Alias and I liked her in Juno, too.
Alias was more than 15 years ago. She has done dozens of projects since then and has been at best competent and otherwise forgettable. She does not have the ability to elevate bad projects with her performance. It’s accurate to say that she’s mediocre. It’s the only thing she and fellow terrible actor Ben Affleck have in common.
Mia4s
I actually enjoy her movies. I think she is a competent actress in the Sandra Bullock category.
@juju
so maybe she’s just not picking good projects? my point is that, with the right role, she does well. I feel that way about a few actors/actresses.
maybe she needs a better agent.
I care about her. I think she has acted with the best interest of her kids and I agree with the comment that she waited until the divorce was final to out in public, no shame in that.
Like a good church going christian garner girl she waited until her and his divorce was finalized before staging the public debut of her new boyfriend. She’s just another b list actress desperate to stay famous and relevant in hollywood now that she divorced from her A list movie star husband.
Lol I love when she calls herself a “Garner girl”
I don’t know why but she just irritates me.
@minx- you’re not alone. Very cloying, very fake, a little thirsty. Ben is no saint (obviously) but this one has her own issues
I’ve never bought her story that she’s some innocent victim. You want to know who someone is, take a good long look at their spouse and friends. She chose him. His drinking and gambling problems go back to his earliest days in Hollywood. She kept having kids with him in spite of everything. She clearly has her own troubling issues, whether that’s a savior complex and/or codependency.
She’s done very well to market and endear herself to the “minivan majority”. I also don’t think she was some ingenue who was taken aback by Ben’s vices. And they possibly started hooking up when both were with other people. Possibly.
Her outfit is atrocious. She dresses” sexier” when she goes to church sometimes. She recently wore a pencil skirt, heels and sweater to church with Ben and the kids. That would have been better for this date…
Im really surprised how fug her outfits are. You have to try to look that bad. She has a great figure so theres no reason to look this bad…
Anyways, good for her for moving on. If i were him i would find the “entering separately” disrespectful at this point. But whatever.
Is Ben back in rehab?
No.
I really hate his hair
I thought John looked nice for their date.
Jen looked fantastic for the Baby2Baby gala.
I wonder when Jen will bring him as her +1 to this gala?
Annnnnd because it will never end, its now being reported Ben’s checked back into rehab. Zero surprise so I’m honestly glad it didn’t take huge drama for it to happen. But oof…timing!
Denied by gossip cop and He was at some fan event over the weekend- pictures all over insta.
Honestly that’s too bad. I don’t believe for a second he was in treatment long enough. This feels like a ticking time bomb.
@Celebitchy…
See…YOU ARE LIKE ME!!! I LOVE dressing up…PERIOD!
Whenever I come outside my front door…my theory is…”The WORLD is a stage…and I need for it to look like Edith Head is dressing me for each and EVERY performance!”
Much…to Bae’s…ever lasting…chagrin….
Ooooh, Edith Head! I bet you look fab!! I always know I’m going to like a movie if it has Edith Head in the credits.
You reap what you sow in Hollywood. Important directors don’t consider her for parts. She has never been known for her acting ability and that isn’t going to change. She gets the dregs that no one else wants like the unfunny Camping and racist Peppermint. In spite of his many problems Ben *still* has a better career than she does and always will. She couldn’t even get a coattail Supporting Actress nomination for Dallas Buyers Club when the Academy was nominating that film everywhere. Her best gig to date was being Mrs. Ben Affleck and getting to attend events as his +1. Doing family pap strolls, pretending to be the perfect family. Prob why she clung to it for as long as she did. All she has now is the tabloids.
They are actors showbiz people all have fake fake fake side. Regardless, this is nice imo nothing wrong to use anything to the best ablity and advantage since it doesn’t harm anyone if she play media game about it in this part …. I actually kind of happy for her she finally able to move on with smart moves….while not losing ben a cover too…lt may not be easy to deal with her in private but no one should hate on her for this. Go her
She is like good enough she make it actress in her own no point here she is very good actress or not …
Everyone has their own way I can’t act like her she is doormat to the point you can’t get rid of her style but remember everyone has their own tendency and she didn’t end up the bad on in divorce mesd just the need the connection for advancement typical type only…and now when it’s done to start something to use or be in with she is doing this…so…
