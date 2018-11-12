Gerard Butler & other celebrities’ homes were destroyed in the California wildfires

It feels like every year now, California is dealing with some huge natural disaster, usually a fire. This year is no different, except this year the fire seems to have destroyed entire neighborhoods and communities throughout Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Celebrities have been just-like-everybody-else, only in the worst possible way – there have been massive evacuation operations and too many casualties already.

Gerard Butler’s home was destroyed, and he posted the photo of his home on his social media. Other celebrities have taken to social media to talk about being evacuated, or seeing their properties destroyed, or just being grateful to escape with their lives and their families. Miley Cyrus was able to get out with her menegerie and Liam Hemsworth, and it seems like her Malibu property is destroyed. Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary also got evacuated, and their home was also destroyed. Other celebrities affected: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, Caitlyn Jenner, Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Martin Sheen, Cher and Guillermo del Toro.

To donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department, go here.

Help me support the firefighters who are risking their lives on the front lines of 3 horrific wildfires: #CampFire #HillFire and #WoolseyFire Donate today to @CAFireFound at https://t.co/cOY5itBGvz #CaliforniaFires — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 10, 2018

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet….

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018