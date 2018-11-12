Donald Trump spreads conspiracies about ‘infected’ ballots in Florida

It’s looking more and more like the “Blue Wave” really did happen during last week’s midterms, it’s just the Blue Wave took a moment, because every vote had to be counted. It’s looking more and more like the Democratic Party will pick up more than 35 Congressional seats when everything is said and done. Over the weekend, we learned that Republican Dana Rohrabacher – known for his close ties to Russia – had lost his re-election bid and was being replaced by a white dude Democrat. There are still three congressional races still left to be decided, and that’s JUST in California.

Also out west: it’s looking more and more like retiring Republican senator Jeff Flake – who orchestrated the fake FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, and then voted for Kavanaugh – will be replaced by a Democrat. Her name is Kyrsten Sinema, and she has a slim but substantive lead over Republican Martha McSally in that Senate race.

Meanwhile, the Florida recount is now underway. The state of Florida is trying to recount the votes for governor and the senate seat, plus some congressional seats too. Andrew Gillum has retracted his concession and they’re awaiting the electronic recount. Plus, Broward County – and a few other counties – are still counting absentee ballots and provisional ballots and such. You can read more about it here. Note that every legitimate media outlet is discussing the nuances – there are a lot of absentee ballots, there are a lot of provisional ballots, there are hard copies of people’s Election Day ballots and more. There’s a lot to count, as more than 8 million people cast their ballots in Florida. But to Donald Trump and the Deplorables, somehow “counting votes” equals fraud.

Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

“Large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere,” meaning, I think, that people sent in their absentee ballots and the #NotMyPresident doesn’t understand how mail works. “Many ballots are missing…” Wait, could the missing ballots be the ones that “showed up out of nowhere”???? “Ballots massively infected” means, to Trump, that we can never forget that brown and black people were somehow allowed to vote, and their melanin “infects” the election. I honestly think that’s what he means.

So basically, the Republican Party’s new platform is voter suppression AND acting like something is really shady about… counting ballots, and counting every vote.